Omega European Masters First-Round Leader Tips: Three to back up to 110/1

Weather forecast for Thursday

It's a rainy day in the Swiss mountains and temperatures are struggling to reach 60 degrees.

The only decent news weather-wise is that winds are very light at around 2-5mph.

In terms of a draw bias, there doesn't seem to be one as it's raining all day.

The Fitzpatricks love this tournament - were they given a lot of toblerones or precision watches as kids? - and I'm going to back Alex in the FRL market.

Matt, who lifted this trophy in both 2017 and 2018, is favourite to set the pace at 22s but Alex is 66/167.00 and, over the first 18 holes, it's the younger brother who appeals.

Alex has finished fifth and sixth in his two starts at Crans and, as for Thursday performances, he was 10th after 18 holes thanks to a 65 on debut in 2023 while last year he had a piece of the first-round lead via a 63.

Last week, the 26-year-old finished eighth in the British Masters (12th after R1) while in his previous start, Fitzpatrick was fifth after round one at the Nexo Championship.

He starts his bid from the 10th at 13.20.

Recommended Bet Back Alex Fitzpatrick each-way for FRL SBK 66/1

I can't get away from Miguel Angel Jimenez at a three-figure price (1/4, 5 Places). For those who don't keep track of seniors golf, the Spaniard is currently top of the Champions Tour Money List in America after no less than four wins in 2025.

That's pretty remarkable given some of the younger and more celebrated talent around him.

Now 61, if ever there's a course he might still do well on it's Crans, a sub-7000-yard track that needs guile. MAJ is a former winner here and has twice held the 18-hole lead.

Yes, his recent results at Crans aren't great but note that an opening 65 put him in the top 10 after round one just two years ago.

A morning starter at 08.20 from the 10th, in his current form Jimenez is worth a play.

Recommended Bet Back Miguel Angel Jimenez each-way for FRL SBK 110/1

My other morning starter (08.40) is Francesco Laporta, who tees off from the first.

The Italian strung together three straight top 10s in June/early July, opening with a 65 in his home Italian Open to sit second after day one and shooting a pair of 65s in the BMW International Open.

He also fired a 64 on day two of the Scottish Open.

Laporta played this course in rainy conditions last year and fired rounds of 64 and 67 when the wet stuff came down.

And looking at his overall record in the rain, he's shot in the 60s in nine of his last 10 rounds in such conditions.

With two laps of 64 in his last five rounds at Crans (he's finished 16th and 27th on his latest two visits), Laporta can go low again.

Recommended Bet Back Francesco Laporta each-way for FRL SBK 70/1

