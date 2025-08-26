Find Me a 100 Winner: Two long shots chanced at 159/1 and 199/1

German vet can go one better 19 years on

Englishman chanced after a pair of promising performances

David Lipsky went off at 240.0239/1 when he won the Omega European Masters 12 years ago and Sebastian Soderberg was very much a surprise winner six years ago, so although the cream usually rises to the top at Crans, it's not totally inconceivable that we witness a long shot winner.

Italy's Guido Migliozzi came close to inclusion given he showed glimpses last week at the Belfry and that he has Crans form figures reading 33-7-38-13-8. But after much deliberation I've picked out just two outsiders to trade before the off.

A sorry 75 on Saturday derailed the German veteran, Marcel Siem, at last week's British Masters.

The 45-year-old had led the event at the halfway stage but he dropped all the way down into a tie for 21st after round three before a solid 69 on Sunday saw him climb back up into eighth place.

Siem will be very disappointed by Saturday's round but he's clearly in fair form having ranked 17th for Greens In regulation and third for Putting Average at the Belfry.

Siem, who won his fifth and sixth DP World Tour events in 2023 and 2024 in India and Italy, looks a big price to claim his third title in three years at a venue he's showed an aptitude for previously.

The German finished seventh at Crans four years ago and was a distant runner-up to Bradley Dredge way back in 2006 when the Welshman pulled away on Sunday after the pair had been tied at the top at halfway.

Recommended Bet Back Marcel Siem (2Us) EXC 160.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

It's almost exactly two years since Todd Clements won the Czech Masters but if his recent exploits are anything to go by, it may not be too long before the 28-year-old Englishman doubles his tally of DP World Tour titles.

Clements missed the cut at the Belfry last week and he finished only 68th here on debut two years ago. But he shot 65 in round two in 2023 and, in his two starts before his weekend off in his homeland last week, he finished third at the Barracuda Championship on the PGA Tour and seventh at the NEXO Championship in Scotland, where he was matched at a low of 3.613/5 over the weekend.

Having gone off at around 60.059/1 in Scotland, the market appears to have overreacted to last week's missed cut and I was happy to chance him at 200.0199/1.

He's been putting nicely and his Greens In Regulation numbers have been strong too.

Recommended Bet Back Todd Clements (1.5Us) EXC 200.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1