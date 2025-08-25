Omega European Masters 2025: Course and current form stats
The DP World Tour tees-up at one of the most photogenic venues in world golf. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...
-
Greens in regulation a key stat at Crans
-
Nicolai [18/1] ready to win again
-
Alex Fitzpatrick [55/1] has strong each-way credentials
Tournament and Course Notes
The DP World Tour has journeyed almost 800 miles to tee-up at Crans Montana in the Swiss Alps. This week's course has been a Tour regular for more than 50 years.
Formerly known as the Swiss Open, the Omega European Masters has been part of the annual schedule since the European Tour was officially launched in 1972. Apart from 2020, when the tournament was cancelled due to the pandemic, it has been ever-present on the Tour's annual schedule.
The event is staged over Crans-sur-Sierre's Severiano Ballesteros Course. Located in the Alps, approximately 120 miles east of Geneva and a similar distance south of Berne, Crans-sur-Sierre is one of the most photogenic courses in world golf.
Opened in 1908, and upgraded on a number of occasions since then, the most recent major renovation was carried out by the late Seve Ballesteros 26 years ago. The Spaniard created a number of run-off areas close to greens, which puts a greater emphasis on a golfer's short game.
The course has reasonably small putting surfaces and steep surrounding slopes which can sweep the ball into numerous tricky spots. Its tree-lined fairways are severely undulating - both uphill and downhill - while water comes into play on six holes (all on the back nine).
The key to success at Crans is not to wander off the fairways, while hitting plenty of greens in regulation. Achieve this, and there should be plenty of birdies up for grabs. In 2023, the course underwent some further modifications with a number of putting surfaces redesigned to create more challenging and more numerous pin positions.
At just over 6,800 yards, Crans-sur-Sierre is one of the shorter venues on Tour. And at an altitude of more than 4,000 feet, the ball will fly further in this rarefied air, making the layout even shorter than the official yardage.
Betfair Exchange market for the 2025 Omega European Masters
Six To Watch
Crans-sur-Sierre has certainly been a happy hunting ground for golf professionals from Sheffield.
Both Matt Fitzpatrick 9/110.00 and Danny Willett have triumphed here. Matt won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018, while posting two other podium finishes in the Alps. Willett, meanwhile, won in 2015, just a few months before he triumphed at Augusta.
And Matt's younger brother Alex has also enjoyed his visits to Crans, with top-six finishes these past two years.
The 26-year-old Alex Fitzpatrick 55/156.00 travels to Switzerland on the back of his tied-eighth at The Belfry on Sunday, which is his best finish of 2025 so far. His eight rounds at Crans average an impressive 67.25.
Betfair Sportsbook latest for 2025 Omega European Masters
Three other former champions teeing-up this week are Rasmus Hojgaard 20/121.00, Alex Noren 14/115.00 and Matt Wallace 25/126.00.
Noren, who triumphed here nine years ago, won at The Belfry on Sunday when Rasmus clinched his spot in this year's European Ryder Cup team.
With no more Ryder Cup qualifying concerns to worry about, Rasmus should feel more relaxed when he returns to a venue where he has previously held aloft the trophy.
Wallace, who may well have missed out on joining skipper Luke Donald's European team in September, is the defending champion at Crans where he was also runner-up in 2022.
And remaining on the family theme, Nicolai Hojgaard 18/119.00 will fancy his chances. As the twin brother of Rasmus, Nicolai finished second at The Belfry on Sunday and he will tee-off in Switzerland hungry to claim a first Tour triumph in over 21 months.
Betfair latest for the 2025 Ryder Cup
Stroke Averages
Lowest Eight At Crans-sur-Sierre (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
67.50: Matt Wallace (14)
67.55: Alexander Bjork (20)
67.75: Sebastian Soderberg (20)
67.81: Antoine Rozner (16)
67.83: Thriston Lawrence (12)
67.85: Guido Migliozzi (20)
67.90: Erik Van Rooyen (10)
68.00: Scott Jamieson (20)
Min. No. of Rounds = 8
Only those entered this week are included in table
The Punter's preview for the 2025 Omega European Masters
MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks / Crans-sur-Sierre (2014-24)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W34
|W33
|W32
|W31
|W30
|W29
|W28
|W27
|W26
|W25
|Wyndham Clark
|56
|12
|4
|11
|MC
|17
|Alex Noren
|1
|3
|7
|MC
|MC
|30
|Aaron Rai
|33
|22
|5
|34
|47
|17
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|6
|17
|32
|8
|4
|4
|8
|17
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|13
|2
|34
|16
|MC
|MC
|Marco Penge
|6
|1
|27
|MC
|2
|11
|21
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|2
|34
|55
|14
|4
|24
|Matt Wallace
|33
|64
|27
|3
|45
|50
|46
|Hao Tong Li
|8
|MC
|4
|MC
|38
|Erik Van Rooyen
|62
|Wd
|MC
|2
|MC
|78
|Jordan Smith
|33
|6
|45
|22
|2
|28
|Thriston Lawrence
|MC
|MC
|MC
|45
|MC
|44
|8
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|13
|16
|MC
|14
|John Parry
|43
|3
|16
|55
|26
|50
|Patrick Rodgers
|MC
|38
|15
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Sami Valimaki
|8
|34
|MC
|60
|MC
|19
|Martin Couvra
|MC
|MC
|73
|MC
|2
|Adrien Saddier
|24
|52
|MC
|46
|1
|Keita Nakajima
|4
|55
|58
|MC
|Jorge Campillo
|50
|48
|22
|26
|46
|Eugenio Chacarra
|MC
|16
|52
|MC
|MC
|7
|Matteo Manassero
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Antoine Rozner
|MC
|72
|59
|22
|73
|Romain Langasque
|27
|61
|55
|MC
|MC
|Matthew Jordan
|33
|MC
|45
|MC
|38
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|MC
|4
|65
|19
|Richard Mansell
|59
|MC
|22
|26
|MC
|John Catlin
|MC
|57
|MC
|14
|28
|Sebastian Soderberg
|MC
|70
|34
|57
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|54
|MC
|10
|Sam Bairstow
|MC
|Dq
|MC
|65
|MC
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|MC
|27
|35
|MC
|46
|21
|Francesco Laporta
|MC
|MC
|50
|7
|10
|Oliver Lindell
|8
|7
|28
|MC
|10
|Joakim Lagergren
|MC
|31
|49
|MC
|Alejandro Del Rey
|57
|60
|MC
|MC
|Guido Migliozzi
|41
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Marcel Schneider
|19
|47
|MC
|26
|7
|Todd Clements
|MC
|7
|3
|MC
|MC
|21
|Marcel Siem
|8
|34
|58
|MC
|Angel Ayora
|13
|MC
|50
|49
|7
|Marcus Armitage
|MC
|MC
|MC
|40
|26
|57
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|8
|31
|MC
|MC
|MC
|19
|Ugo Coussaud
|46
|57
|43
|19
|MC
|Martin Laird
|42
|11
|34
|MC
|40
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|MC
|MC
|3
|68
|MC
|MC
|46
|Nacho Elvira
|MC
|MC
|MC
|38
|MC
|David Ravetto
|MC
|MC
|MC
|19
|MC
|Darius Van Driel
|MC
|57
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Robin Williams
|MC
|38
|48
|17
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Brandon Stone
|27
|25
|MC
|14
|MC
|Manuel Elvira
|27
|MC
|3
|MC
|19
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|MC
|MC
|29
|MC
|11
|MC
|Jason Scrivener
|24
|12
|42
|8
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|46
|Mink Yu Kim
|MC
|56
|MC
|MC
|4
|2
|Sean Crocker
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|63
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|MC
|MC
|54
|40
|17
|33
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|MC
|24
|62
|MC
|MC
|Bernd Wiesberger
|69
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|63
|Hamish Brown
|MC
|MC
|31
|MC
|58
|MC
|57
|Ben Schmidt
|MC
|3
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Danny Willett
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ding Wen Yi
|43
|24
|62
|34
|26
|MC
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|MC
|MC
|MC
|21
|Ryggs Johnston
|MC
|47
|MC
|63
|MC
|26
|MC
|Andrea Pavan
|64
|MC
|MC
|MC
|38
|41
|Adrian Otaegui
|MC
|MC
|56
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jack Senior
|MC
|47
|13
|40
|MC
|MC
|Aaron Cockerill
|29
|67
|MC
|38
|10
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|27
|MC
|31
|65
|MC
|MC
|33
|Davis Bryant
|13
|MC
|48
|MC
|4
|10
|Scott Jamieson
|29
|MC
|MC
|MC
|19
|72
|Dylan Frittelli
|MC
|29
|MC
|MC
|Jamie Rutherford
|23
|MC
|MC
|42
|57
|MC
|27
|Casey Jarvis
|MC
|MC
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Troy Merritt
|MC
|31
|44
|54
|MC
|MC
|Gavin Green
|MC
|40
|MC
|MC
|68
|21
|Andreas Halvorsen
|MC
|MC
|42
|MC
|46
|16
|Tom Vaillant
|24
|41
|MC
|MC
|50
|Niklas Lemke
|27
|14
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Gregorio De Leo
|MC
|4
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|MC
|14
|MC
|MC
|RyanVanVelzen
|MC
|MC
|19
|MC
|MC
|Nathan Kimsey
|MC
|MC
|40
|53
|Alexander Bjork
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|Wd
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|82
|Deon Germishuys
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Shubhankar Sharma
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Andrew Wilson
|MC
|52
|50
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Brandon Wu
|MC
|53
|MC
|63
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matthew Southgate
|MC
|47
|MC
|MC
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|MC
|MC
|64
|MC
|57
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Frederik Schott
|MC
|66
|MC
|MC
|50
|Matthew Baldwin
|69
|61
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Mikael Lindberg
|27
|4
|MC
|MC
|49
|63
|Benjamin Hebert
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dan Erickson
|MC
|MC
|31
|19
|MC
|Maximilian Kieffer
|50
|40
|MC
|54
|MC
|16
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|43
|29
|31
|MC
|MC
|26
|21
|Jordan Gumberg
|46
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|77
|Eddie Pepperell
|MC
|10
|18
|8
|Wd
|MC
|Veer Ahlawat
|54
|34
|25
|MC
|73
|Joel Girrbach
|61
|MC
|MC
|20
|54
|54
|57
|Zander Lombard
|MC
|64
|MC
|58
|MC
|Alexander Levy
|MC
|MC
|MC
|24
|38
|MC
|Clement Sordet
|33
|MC
|31
|38
|5
|Thomas Aiken
|59
|47
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jannik De Bruyn
|MC
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|50
|Max Rottluff
|61
|MC
|MC
|37
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|MC
|MC
|35
|65
|64
|63
|Santiago Tarrio
|29
|MC
|MC
|MC
|48
|28
|MC
|21
|Zihao Jin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|69
|BjornAkesson
|MC
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Albert Boneta
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|6
|MC
|41
|Pierre Pineau
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Daan Huizing
|61
|MC
|19
|MC
|MC
|28
|MC
|MC
|Tadeas Tetak
|MC
|MC
|69
|MC
|MC
|77
|Erik Barnes
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Ronan Kleu
|54
|2
|56
|45
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Richard Sterne
|MC
|29
|10
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MJ Daffue
|64
|MC
|39
|MC
|24
|MC
|58
|71
|51
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|23
|57
|61
|41
|MC
|Daniel List
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|6
|50
|Cedric Gugler
|71
|54
|43
|MC
|52
|MC
|Daniel Gale
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|28
|Louis Albertse
|21
|MC
|31
|52
|MC
|MC
|Adri Arnaus
|9
|22
|12
|20
|28
|MC
|Jens Fahrbring
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|58
|MC
|Frank Kennedy
|MC
|61
|MC
|52
|MC
|Dq
|Benjamin Rusch
|MC
|5
|MC
|11
|MC
|15
|MC
|Matthias Schwab
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|61
|MC
|Justin Harding
|MC
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|73
|Wil Besseling
|MC
|MC
|57
|MC
|58
|63
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|Ockie Strydom
|MC
|60
|MC
|MC
|Sam Hutsby
|Dq
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|38
|Martin Trainer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jean Bekirian
|MC
|MC
|MC
|12
|21
|MC
|Masahiro Kawamura
|57
|22
|Alexander George Frances
|MC
|MC
|50
|Harrison Endycott
|MC
|MC
|MC
|82
|Corey Shaun
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Julien Brun
|MC
|48
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Alexander Knappe
|MC
|58
|MC
|MC
|73
|Neil Schietekat
|31
|MC
|64
|MC
|Jeremy Freiburghaus
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|39
|MC
|Paul Casey
|27
|5
|11
|32
|2
|Bastien Amat
|41
|MC
|MC
|38
|12
|37
|79
|MC
|Sung Hoon Kang
|MC
|MC
|8
|24
|Christofer Blomstrand
|9
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|MC
|58
|67
|MC
|23
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dave Horsey
|MC
|MC
|MC
|21
|Wd
|54
|1
|48
|Lukas Nemecz
|29
|MC
|MC
|MC
|25
|7
|31
|Dermot McElroy
|55
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|47
|61
|MC
|Max Schliesing
|Lev Grinberg
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|Tom Mao
|Frederik Eisenbeis
|Player
|`24
|`23
|`22
|`21
|`19
|`18
|`17
|`16
|`15
|`14
|Wyndham Clark
|Alex Noren
|MC
|6
|1
|Aaron Rai
|MC
|MC
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|27
|3
|69
|1
|1
|7
|2
|MC
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|17
|MC
|MC*
|1
|Marco Penge
|MC
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|MC
|5
|29
|Matt Wallace
|1
|24
|2
|MC
|51
|70
|Hao Tong Li
|67
|MC
|MC
|18
|Erik Van Rooyen
|MC
|8
|12
|35
|Jordan Smith
|12
|20
|MC
|MC
|Thriston Lawrence
|27
|47
|1
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|John Parry
|59
|71
|74
|16
|71
|Patrick Rodgers
|Sami Valimaki
|MC
|MC
|Martin Couvra
|Adrien Saddier
|59
|13
|MC
|7
|65
|25
|Keita Nakajima
|Jorge Campillo
|34
|40
|4
|32
|MC
|55
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Eugenio Chacarra
|MC
|Matteo Manassero
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|47
|Antoine Rozner
|34
|24
|4
|13
|Romain Langasque
|MC
|32
|MC
|MC
|48
|MC
|7
|MC
|Matthew Jordan
|59
|44
|4
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Richard Mansell
|MC
|3
|John Catlin
|75
|21
|Sebastian Soderberg
|12
|24
|14
|40
|1
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|39
|MC
|Sam Bairstow
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|39
|Francesco Laporta
|27
|16
|MC
|Oliver Lindell
|Joakim Lagergren
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|49
|MC
|Alejandro Del Rey
|39
|MC
|Guido Migliozzi
|8
|13
|38
|7
|33
|Marcel Schneider
|MC
|45
|7
|Todd Clements
|68
|Marcel Siem
|47
|71
|16
|7
|MC
|74
|MC
|48
|Ret
|Angel Ayora
|MC
|Marcus Armitage
|MC
|MC
|55
|7
|20
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|6
|5
|Ugo Coussaud
|77
|Martin Laird
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|74
|Nacho Elvira
|39
|MC
|9
|13
|MC
|4
|20
|MC
|59
|David Ravetto
|59
|MC
|Darius Van Driel
|MC
|MC
|23
|MC
|Robin Williams
|MC
|Brandon Stone
|27
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Manuel Elvira
|MC
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|MC
|Jason Scrivener
|4
|36
|MC
|MC
|74
|MC
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|67
|MC
|Mink Yu Kim
|Sean Crocker
|47
|MC
|4
|28
|54
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|47
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|27
|MC
|MC
|18
|MC
|23
|24
|MC
|13
|Bernd Wiesberger
|22
|2
|MC
|MC
|41
|31
|13
|Hamish Brown
|Ben Schmidt
|Danny Willett
|MC
|9
|MC
|MC
|59
|MC
|12
|1
|5
|Ding Wen Yi
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|67
|24
|16
|72
|MC
|16
|3
|24
|MC
|MC
|Ryggs Johnston
|Andrea Pavan
|22
|MC
|53
|12
|MC
|MC
|Adrian Otaegui
|55
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|58
|53
|40
|Jack Senior
|MC
|Aaron Cockerill
|47
|63
|51
|MC
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|MC
|MC
|45
|16
|MC
|Davis Bryant
|Scott Jamieson
|27
|32
|4
|47
|12
|35
|MC
|MC
|31
|36
|Dylan Frittelli
|MC
|37
|Jamie Rutherford
|Casey Jarvis
|8
|Troy Merritt
|35
|Gavin Green
|34
|8
|38
|32
|12
|12
|Andreas Halvorsen
|Tom Vaillant
|47
|Niklas Lemke
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Gregorio De Leo
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|MC
|67
|28
|2
|9
|49
|MC
|RyanVanVelzen
|Nathan Kimsey
|57
|Alexander Bjork
|12
|2
|16
|13
|28
|Wd
|16
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|2
|MC
|Deon Germishuys
|MC
|Shubhankar Sharma
|MC
|MC
|50
|MC
|Andrew Wilson
|MC
|Brandon Wu
|Matthew Southgate
|MC
|MC
|23
|MC
|MC
|30
|MC
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|73
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|Frederik Schott
|MC
|52
|Matthew Baldwin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|54
|Mikael Lindberg
|MC
|Benjamin Hebert
|68
|32
|MC
|23
|49
|36
|MC
|Dan Erickson
|Maximilian Kieffer
|34
|35
|54
|MC
|44
|MC
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|MC
|Jordan Gumberg
|MC
|MC
|Eddie Pepperell
|39
|8
|MC
|35
|MC
|Veer Ahlawat
|Joel Girrbach
|MC
|MC
|68
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Zander Lombard
|40
|MC
|MC
|72
|MC
|Alexander Levy
|57
|32
|MC
|56
|MC
|18
|MC
|MC
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|MC
|MC
|75
|MC
|Thomas Aiken
|59
|MC
|71
|30
|MC
|Jannik De Bruyn
|27
|Max Rottluff
|MC
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Santiago Tarrio
|MC
|MC
|38
|Zihao Jin
|BjornAkesson
|MC
|Albert Boneta
|Pierre Pineau
|Daan Huizing
|39
|61
|23
|MC
|Tadeas Tetak
|Erik Barnes
|Ronan Kleu
|47
|MC
|70
|MC
|Richard Sterne
|Dq
|48
|43
|9
|49
|MJ Daffue
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|Daniel List
|Cedric Gugler
|4
|57
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Daniel Gale
|Louis Albertse
|Adri Arnaus
|MC
|61
|9
|MC
|6
|Jens Fahrbring
|MC
|MC
|Frank Kennedy
|MC
|Benjamin Rusch
|MC
|23
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matthias Schwab
|56
|8
|MC
|50
|Justin Harding
|MC
|32
|Wil Besseling
|MC
|55
|13
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|40
|65
|MC
|6
|3
|30
|12
|Ret
|Ockie Strydom
|MC
|MC
|Sam Hutsby
|56
|MC
|Martin Trainer
|Jean Bekirian
|Masahiro Kawamura
|59
|8
|9
|21
|MC
|MC
|76
|63
|MC
|Alexander George Frances
|Harrison Endycott
|Corey Shaun
|Julien Brun
|16
|Alexander Knappe
|MC
|MC
|Neil Schietekat
|Jeremy Freiburghaus
|MC
|73
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Paul Casey
|Bastien Amat
|Sung Hoon Kang
|MC
|Christofer Blomstrand
|MC
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|79
|47
|65
|MC
|Dave Horsey
|MC
|MC
|MC
|43
|23
|30
|66
|Lukas Nemecz
|MC
|MC
|62
|Dermot McElroy
|Max Schliesing
|67
|MC
|MC
|Lev Grinberg
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|MC
|52
|MC
|27
|23
|MC
|70
|24
|MC
|Tom Mao
|Frederik Eisenbeis
|**********
|No tournament in
|2020 due to pandemic
