Golf Form Guide

Omega European Masters 2025: Course and current form stats

Crans-sur-Sierre: A European Tour venue for over 50 years
The 7th hole at Crans-sur-Sierre

The DP World Tour tees-up at one of the most photogenic venues in world golf. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...

  • Greens in regulation a key stat at Crans

  • Nicolai [18/1] ready to win again

  • Alex Fitzpatrick [55/1] has strong each-way credentials

Tournament and Course Notes

The DP World Tour has journeyed almost 800 miles to tee-up at Crans Montana in the Swiss Alps. This week's course has been a Tour regular for more than 50 years.

Formerly known as the Swiss Open, the Omega European Masters has been part of the annual schedule since the European Tour was officially launched in 1972. Apart from 2020, when the tournament was cancelled due to the pandemic, it has been ever-present on the Tour's annual schedule.

The event is staged over Crans-sur-Sierre's Severiano Ballesteros Course. Located in the Alps, approximately 120 miles east of Geneva and a similar distance south of Berne, Crans-sur-Sierre is one of the most photogenic courses in world golf.

Opened in 1908, and upgraded on a number of occasions since then, the most recent major renovation was carried out by the late Seve Ballesteros 26 years ago. The Spaniard created a number of run-off areas close to greens, which puts a greater emphasis on a golfer's short game.

The course has reasonably small putting surfaces and steep surrounding slopes which can sweep the ball into numerous tricky spots. Its tree-lined fairways are severely undulating - both uphill and downhill - while water comes into play on six holes (all on the back nine).

The key to success at Crans is not to wander off the fairways, while hitting plenty of greens in regulation. Achieve this, and there should be plenty of birdies up for grabs. In 2023, the course underwent some further modifications with a number of putting surfaces redesigned to create more challenging and more numerous pin positions.

At just over 6,800 yards, Crans-sur-Sierre is one of the shorter venues on Tour. And at an altitude of more than 4,000 feet, the ball will fly further in this rarefied air, making the layout even shorter than the official yardage.

Betfair Exchange market for the 2025 Omega European Masters

Six To Watch

Crans-sur-Sierre has certainly been a happy hunting ground for golf professionals from Sheffield.

Both Matt Fitzpatrick 9/110.00 and Danny Willett have triumphed here. Matt won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018, while posting two other podium finishes in the Alps. Willett, meanwhile, won in 2015, just a few months before he triumphed at Augusta.

And Matt's younger brother Alex has also enjoyed his visits to Crans, with top-six finishes these past two years.

The 26-year-old Alex Fitzpatrick 55/156.00 travels to Switzerland on the back of his tied-eighth at The Belfry on Sunday, which is his best finish of 2025 so far. His eight rounds at Crans average an impressive 67.25.

Betfair Sportsbook latest for 2025 Omega European Masters

Three other former champions teeing-up this week are Rasmus Hojgaard 20/121.00, Alex Noren 14/115.00 and Matt Wallace 25/126.00.

Noren, who triumphed here nine years ago, won at The Belfry on Sunday when Rasmus clinched his spot in this year's European Ryder Cup team.

With no more Ryder Cup qualifying concerns to worry about, Rasmus should feel more relaxed when he returns to a venue where he has previously held aloft the trophy.

Wallace, who may well have missed out on joining skipper Luke Donald's European team in September, is the defending champion at Crans where he was also runner-up in 2022.

And remaining on the family theme, Nicolai Hojgaard 18/119.00 will fancy his chances. As the twin brother of Rasmus, Nicolai finished second at The Belfry on Sunday and he will tee-off in Switzerland hungry to claim a first Tour triumph in over 21 months.

Betfair latest for the 2025 Ryder Cup

Stroke Averages


Lowest Eight At Crans-sur-Sierre (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
67.50: Matt Wallace (14)
67.55: Alexander Bjork (20)
67.75: Sebastian Soderberg (20)
67.81: Antoine Rozner (16)
67.83: Thriston Lawrence (12)
67.85: Guido Migliozzi (20)
67.90: Erik Van Rooyen (10)
68.00: Scott Jamieson (20)
Min. No. of Rounds = 8
Only those entered this week are included in table

The Punter's preview for the 2025 Omega European Masters

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Crans-sur-Sierre (2014-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W34 W33 W32 W31 W30 W29 W28 W27 W26 W25
Wyndham Clark 56 12 4 11 MC 17
Alex Noren 1 3 7 MC MC 30
Aaron Rai 33 22 5 34 47 17
Matt Fitzpatrick 6 17 32 8 4 4 8 17
Rasmus Hojgaard 13 2 34 16 MC MC
Marco Penge 6 1 27 MC 2 11 21
Nicolai Hojgaard 2 34 55 14 4 24
Matt Wallace 33 64 27 3 45 50 46
Hao Tong Li 8 MC 4 MC 38
Erik Van Rooyen 62 Wd MC 2 MC 78
Jordan Smith 33 6 45 22 2 28
Thriston Lawrence MC MC MC 45 MC 44 8
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 13 16 MC 14
John Parry 43 3 16 55 26 50
Patrick Rodgers MC 38 15 MC MC MC MC MC
Sami Valimaki 8 34 MC 60 MC 19
Martin Couvra MC MC 73 MC 2
Adrien Saddier 24 52 MC 46 1
Keita Nakajima 4 55 58 MC
Jorge Campillo 50 48 22 26 46
Eugenio Chacarra MC 16 52 MC MC 7
Matteo Manassero MC MC MC
Antoine Rozner MC 72 59 22 73
Romain Langasque 27 61 55 MC MC
Matthew Jordan 33 MC 45 MC 38
Jacques Kruyswijk MC 4 65 19
Richard Mansell 59 MC 22 26 MC
John Catlin MC 57 MC 14 28
Sebastian Soderberg MC 70 34 57
Jayden Trey Schaper 54 MC 10
Sam Bairstow MC Dq MC 65 MC
Brandon Robinson-Thompson MC 27 35 MC 46 21
Francesco Laporta MC MC 50 7 10
Oliver Lindell 8 7 28 MC 10
Joakim Lagergren MC 31 49 MC
Alejandro Del Rey 57 60 MC MC
Guido Migliozzi 41 MC MC MC MC
Marcel Schneider 19 47 MC 26 7
Todd Clements MC 7 3 MC MC 21
Marcel Siem 8 34 58 MC
Angel Ayora 13 MC 50 49 7
Marcus Armitage MC MC MC 40 26 57
Alex Fitzpatrick 8 31 MC MC MC 19
Ugo Coussaud 46 57 43 19 MC
Martin Laird 42 11 34 MC 40
Jacob Skov Olesen MC MC 3 68 MC MC 46
Nacho Elvira MC MC MC 38 MC
David Ravetto MC MC MC 19 MC
Darius Van Driel MC 57 MC MC MC
Robin Williams MC 38 48 17 MC MC MC
Brandon Stone 27 25 MC 14 MC
Manuel Elvira 27 MC 3 MC 19
Yuto Katsuragawa MC MC 29 MC 11 MC
Jason Scrivener 24 12 42 8 MC MC MC
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 13 MC MC MC 46
Mink Yu Kim MC 56 MC MC 4 2
Sean Crocker MC MC MC MC 63
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC MC 54 40 17 33
Nicolas Colsaerts MC 24 62 MC MC
Bernd Wiesberger 69 MC MC MC MC 63
Hamish Brown MC MC 31 MC 58 MC 57
Ben Schmidt MC 3 13 MC MC MC
Danny Willett 19 MC MC MC MC
Ding Wen Yi 43 24 62 34 26 MC
Fabrizio Zanotti MC MC MC 21
Ryggs Johnston MC 47 MC 63 MC 26 MC
Andrea Pavan 64 MC MC MC 38 41
Adrian Otaegui MC MC 56 MC MC MC
Jack Senior MC 47 13 40 MC MC
Aaron Cockerill 29 67 MC 38 10
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 27 MC 31 65 MC MC 33
Davis Bryant 13 MC 48 MC 4 10
Scott Jamieson 29 MC MC MC 19 72
Dylan Frittelli MC 29 MC MC
Jamie Rutherford 23 MC MC 42 57 MC 27
Casey Jarvis MC MC 13 MC MC MC
Troy Merritt MC 31 44 54 MC MC
Gavin Green MC 40 MC MC 68 21
Andreas Halvorsen MC MC 42 MC 46 16
Tom Vaillant 24 41 MC MC 50
Niklas Lemke 27 14 MC MC MC MC
Gregorio De Leo MC 4 MC MC MC
Lucas Bjerregaard MC 14 MC MC
RyanVanVelzen MC MC 19 MC MC
Nathan Kimsey MC MC 40 53
Alexander Bjork
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia Wd 24 MC MC MC MC 82
Deon Germishuys MC MC MC MC MC
Shubhankar Sharma MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Andrew Wilson MC 52 50 MC MC MC
Brandon Wu MC 53 MC 63 MC MC MC
Matthew Southgate MC 47 MC MC
Tapio Pulkkanen MC MC 64 MC 57
Joel Moscatel Nachshon 24 MC MC MC MC MC
Frederik Schott MC 66 MC MC 50
Matthew Baldwin 69 61 19 MC MC MC MC
Mikael Lindberg 27 4 MC MC 49 63
Benjamin Hebert MC MC MC MC MC
Dan Erickson MC MC 31 19 MC
Maximilian Kieffer 50 40 MC 54 MC 16
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 43 29 31 MC MC 26 21
Jordan Gumberg 46 MC MC MC MC MC 77
Eddie Pepperell MC 10 18 8 Wd MC
Veer Ahlawat 54 34 25 MC 73
Joel Girrbach 61 MC MC 20 54 54 57
Zander Lombard MC 64 MC 58 MC
Alexander Levy MC MC MC 24 38 MC
Clement Sordet 33 MC 31 38 5
Thomas Aiken 59 47 52 MC MC MC MC
Jannik De Bruyn MC MC 52 MC MC MC 50
Max Rottluff 61 MC MC 37
Dale Whitnell MC MC MC 35 65 64 63
Santiago Tarrio 29 MC MC MC 48 28 MC 21
Zihao Jin MC MC MC MC MC 69
BjornAkesson MC 12 MC MC MC MC
Albert Boneta MC MC MC MC MC 6 MC 41
Pierre Pineau MC MC MC Wd MC
Daan Huizing 61 MC 19 MC MC 28 MC MC
Tadeas Tetak MC MC 69 MC MC 77
Erik Barnes MC MC MC MC Wd MC MC
Ronan Kleu 54 2 56 45 MC MC MC
Richard Sterne MC 29 10 MC MC MC MC
MJ Daffue 64 MC 39 MC 24 MC 58 71 51
Benjamin Follett-Smith MC MC MC MC 23 57 61 41 MC
Daniel List MC MC MC MC 6 50
Cedric Gugler 71 54 43 MC 52 MC
Daniel Gale MC MC MC MC 28
Louis Albertse 21 MC 31 52 MC MC
Adri Arnaus 9 22 12 20 28 MC
Jens Fahrbring MC MC Wd MC 58 MC
Frank Kennedy MC 61 MC 52 MC Dq
Benjamin Rusch MC 5 MC 11 MC 15 MC
Matthias Schwab 54 MC MC MC MC 61 MC
Justin Harding MC 13 MC MC MC 73
Wil Besseling MC MC 57 MC 58 63
Mike Lorenzo-Vera
Ockie Strydom MC 60 MC MC
Sam Hutsby Dq MC MC Wd 38
Martin Trainer MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Jean Bekirian MC MC MC 12 21 MC
Masahiro Kawamura 57 22
Alexander George Frances MC MC 50
Harrison Endycott MC MC MC 82
Corey Shaun MC MC MC MC MC
Julien Brun MC 48 MC MC MC
Alexander Knappe MC 58 MC MC 73
Neil Schietekat 31 MC 64 MC
Jeremy Freiburghaus MC MC MC MC 39 MC
Paul Casey 27 5 11 32 2
Bastien Amat 41 MC MC 38 12 37 79 MC
Sung Hoon Kang MC MC 8 24
Christofer Blomstrand 9 MC MC MC MC 52
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia MC 58 67 MC 23 MC MC MC MC
Dave Horsey MC MC MC 21 Wd 54 1 48
Lukas Nemecz 29 MC MC MC 25 7 31
Dermot McElroy 55 MC MC MC MC 47 61 MC
Max Schliesing
Lev Grinberg
Miguel Angel Jimenez
Tom Mao
Frederik Eisenbeis
Player `24 `23 `22 `21 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14
Wyndham Clark
Alex Noren MC 6 1
Aaron Rai MC MC
Matt Fitzpatrick 27 3 69 1 1 7 2 MC
Rasmus Hojgaard 17 MC MC* 1
Marco Penge MC
Nicolai Hojgaard MC 5 29
Matt Wallace 1 24 2 MC 51 70
Hao Tong Li 67 MC MC 18
Erik Van Rooyen MC 8 12 35
Jordan Smith 12 20 MC MC
Thriston Lawrence 27 47 1
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
John Parry 59 71 74 16 71
Patrick Rodgers
Sami Valimaki MC MC
Martin Couvra
Adrien Saddier 59 13 MC 7 65 25
Keita Nakajima
Jorge Campillo 34 40 4 32 MC 55 MC MC MC MC
Eugenio Chacarra MC
Matteo Manassero MC MC MC MC MC 47
Antoine Rozner 34 24 4 13
Romain Langasque MC 32 MC MC 48 MC 7 MC
Matthew Jordan 59 44 4
Jacques Kruyswijk MC MC MC
Richard Mansell MC 3
John Catlin 75 21
Sebastian Soderberg 12 24 14 40 1
Jayden Trey Schaper 39 MC
Sam Bairstow
Brandon Robinson-Thompson 39
Francesco Laporta 27 16 MC
Oliver Lindell
Joakim Lagergren MC MC MC MC MC 49 MC
Alejandro Del Rey 39 MC
Guido Migliozzi 8 13 38 7 33
Marcel Schneider MC 45 7
Todd Clements 68
Marcel Siem 47 71 16 7 MC 74 MC 48 Ret
Angel Ayora MC
Marcus Armitage MC MC 55 7 20
Alex Fitzpatrick 6 5
Ugo Coussaud 77
Martin Laird
Jacob Skov Olesen 74
Nacho Elvira 39 MC 9 13 MC 4 20 MC 59
David Ravetto 59 MC
Darius Van Driel MC MC 23 MC
Robin Williams MC
Brandon Stone 27 MC MC MC
Manuel Elvira MC
Yuto Katsuragawa MC
Jason Scrivener 4 36 MC MC 74 MC
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 67 MC
Mink Yu Kim
Sean Crocker 47 MC 4 28 54
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 47
Nicolas Colsaerts 27 MC MC 18 MC 23 24 MC 13
Bernd Wiesberger 22 2 MC MC 41 31 13
Hamish Brown
Ben Schmidt
Danny Willett MC 9 MC MC 59 MC 12 1 5
Ding Wen Yi
Fabrizio Zanotti 67 24 16 72 MC 16 3 24 MC MC
Ryggs Johnston
Andrea Pavan 22 MC 53 12 MC MC
Adrian Otaegui 55 MC MC MC MC 58 53 40
Jack Senior MC
Aaron Cockerill 47 63 51 MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC MC 45 16 MC
Davis Bryant
Scott Jamieson 27 32 4 47 12 35 MC MC 31 36
Dylan Frittelli MC 37
Jamie Rutherford
Casey Jarvis 8
Troy Merritt 35
Gavin Green 34 8 38 32 12 12
Andreas Halvorsen
Tom Vaillant 47
Niklas Lemke MC MC MC MC
Gregorio De Leo
Lucas Bjerregaard MC 67 28 2 9 49 MC
RyanVanVelzen
Nathan Kimsey 57
Alexander Bjork 12 2 16 13 28 Wd 16
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 2 MC
Deon Germishuys MC
Shubhankar Sharma MC MC 50 MC
Andrew Wilson MC
Brandon Wu
Matthew Southgate MC MC 23 MC MC 30 MC
Tapio Pulkkanen 73 MC MC MC
Joel Moscatel Nachshon
Frederik Schott MC 52
Matthew Baldwin MC MC MC 54
Mikael Lindberg MC
Benjamin Hebert 68 32 MC 23 49 36 MC
Dan Erickson
Maximilian Kieffer 34 35 54 MC 44 MC
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC
Jordan Gumberg MC MC
Eddie Pepperell 39 8 MC 35 MC
Veer Ahlawat
Joel Girrbach MC MC 68 MC MC MC MC
Zander Lombard 40 MC MC 72 MC
Alexander Levy 57 32 MC 56 MC 18 MC MC
Clement Sordet MC MC MC 75 MC
Thomas Aiken 59 MC 71 30 MC
Jannik De Bruyn 27
Max Rottluff MC
Dale Whitnell MC MC MC
Santiago Tarrio MC MC 38
Zihao Jin
BjornAkesson MC
Albert Boneta
Pierre Pineau
Daan Huizing 39 61 23 MC
Tadeas Tetak
Erik Barnes
Ronan Kleu 47 MC 70 MC
Richard Sterne Dq 48 43 9 49
MJ Daffue
Benjamin Follett-Smith
Daniel List
Cedric Gugler 4 57 MC MC MC
Daniel Gale
Louis Albertse
Adri Arnaus MC 61 9 MC 6
Jens Fahrbring MC MC
Frank Kennedy MC
Benjamin Rusch MC 23 MC MC MC
Matthias Schwab 56 8 MC 50
Justin Harding MC 32
Wil Besseling MC 55 13
Mike Lorenzo-Vera 40 65 MC 6 3 30 12 Ret
Ockie Strydom MC MC
Sam Hutsby 56 MC
Martin Trainer
Jean Bekirian
Masahiro Kawamura 59 8 9 21 MC MC 76 63 MC
Alexander George Frances
Harrison Endycott
Corey Shaun
Julien Brun 16
Alexander Knappe MC MC
Neil Schietekat
Jeremy Freiburghaus MC 73 MC MC MC
Paul Casey
Bastien Amat
Sung Hoon Kang MC
Christofer Blomstrand MC
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia 79 47 65 MC
Dave Horsey MC MC MC 43 23 30 66
Lukas Nemecz MC MC 62
Dermot McElroy
Max Schliesing 67 MC MC
Lev Grinberg
Miguel Angel Jimenez MC 52 MC 27 23 MC 70 24 MC
Tom Mao
Frederik Eisenbeis
**********
No tournament in
2020 due to pandemic

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Andy Swales avatar

Andy Swales

Andy has worked in sports journalism for the past 38 years, and almost three decades as a freelancer.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

The Punter

Omega European Masters: The Punter's Preview

  • Steven Rawlings
Golfer Matt Wallace
The Punter

The Punter's In-Play Blog: Tommy favourite to convert at East Lake

  • Steven Rawlings
Golfer Patrick Cantlay
Golf Bets

Golf Tips: Best bets for this week's Tour Championship and British Masters

  • Max Liu
The Belfry golf course

Most Read Stories

  1. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Omega European Masters: The Punter's Preview

  2. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Omega European Masters 2025: Course and current form stats

  3. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    British Masters 2025 First-Round Leader Tips: Trio to back from 40/1 to 50/1

  4. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Open Championship 2025 Player Guide: Profiles and betting angles of the top 50 in the field

Latest Podcasts

Golf...Only Bettor

The 2025 Open Championship Preview

  • Mike Norman
Golf...Only Bettor

US Open 2025 Preview

  • Max Liu