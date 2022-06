Memorial Tournament: Worthy favourite Rahm to produce more Muirfield magic



The PGA Tour moves on to Dublin, Ohio for the Memorial Tournament and Steve Rawlings is back with his comprehensive preview...

Steve says: "Although the last three winners have been well-fancied, this has been a good event for outsiders and first-time winners over the years.

"Bart Bryant in 2005 and Carl Pettersson in 2006 were big outsiders and the five winners before Cantlay broke his duck here in 2019 ranged from fairly tough to find to almost impossible.

"DeChambeau's pre-event odds ranged between 95.094/1 and 46.045/1, Dufner was matched at 100.099/1 before the off but like the 2014 winner, Hideki Matsuyama, he went off at between 70.069/1 and 80.079/1, but the two in between that pair were huge outsiders, matched at more than 700.0699/1 before the get-go.

"Tom Watson, Hale Irwin, Greg Norman, Jack Nicklaus and Patrick Cantlay have all won the tournament twice, Kenny Perry has won it three times and Tiger has claimed the title five times. Justin Rose came within a whisker of winning it a second time six years ago so past winners do well here...

"Having won the Mexico Open in his penultimate start, Jon Rahm finished a disappointing 48th from the wrong side of the draw last time out at the US PGA Championship. But he's a very worthy favourite here.

"Rahm has developed a habit of winning the same event and at the same course throughout his career and compensation for last year's cruel withdrawal is a distinct possibility."

Memorial Tournament: Reed can hit the heights again

The PGA Tour heads to Ohio and Dave Tindall has three each-way tips for the action at Muirfield Village, including his headline selection, Patrick Reed.

Dave says: "Patrick Reed ranked 9th for Approach (5.175) at the PGA Championship where he ended tied 34th. And he was 15th for SGA (3.509) at last week's Charles Schwab Challenge where he posted tied seventh - his highest finish of 2022.

"Reed also produced his best All-Around numbers of 2022 at Colonial and this sets him up nicely for a crack at a tournament he's a big fan of. The 2018 Masters champion has made all six Memorial cuts and his last two visits show solo fifth last year and tied 10th in 2020.

"Memorial has good correlating form with Torrey Pines and Kapalua and Reed has won on both of those courses.

"He's streets ahead of many of this week's rivals when it comes to winning big events and I'm more than happy to believe the return to form is genuine and snap up the 50/1."

Find Me a 100 Winner: Look to Lahiri to lap up the lolly

Steve recommends outsiders to trade on both the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour at events in Ohio and Germany...

Steve says: "As highlighted in the preview, form at Firestone is worth noting and Lahiri finished sixth there when not playing well in 2018 (his best finish that year).

"Lahiri has already contended twice this year on the PGA Tour, running Cameron Smith mighty close at the Players Championship in March before finishing sixth in the Wells Fargo Championship in his penultimate start."

"He missed the cut in the US PGA Championship from the wrong side of the draw last time out but given his course form, Lahiri looks a great bet at 170.0169/1 to bounce back at a venue that clearly suits.

"In addition to his superior Firestone form, the 34-year-old Indian has far better scrambling stats than Woodland (often key here) and in four previous visits, he's shown up nicely twice. Lahiri finished runner-up here in 2017 and he led the field after round one on his latest visit in 2019."

Memorial Tournament First-Round Leader Tips: Get with Glover

Who will hit the ground running in Ohio? Dave Tindall has three picks to be First-Round leader at Muirfield Village...

Dave says: "Word from the course suggests it's playing firm which could mean 2020 offers the best clues as it was similar conditions then.

"Lucas Glover opened with a 69 to sit fifth after 18 holes on that occasion and it wasn't his first good start at Muirfield Village.

"The former US Open champ has ended day one in the top five three times in the last five years after setting out with 67s in both 2017 and 2018. He hasn't made the best of those low openers but that doesn't concern us in this market.

"A top 25 in the USPGA shows his game is in decent nick and he's ranked in the top four for Strokes Gained: Approach in his last two events: Southern Hills and Colonial. That looks a key skill this week.

"Glover heads out at 07:48 and can hopefully make an early impression."

Memorial Tournament 2022: Course and current form stats

Muirfield Village is one of American golf's most famous venues and has been part of the PGA Tour schedule for over 40 years. Words and stats compiled by Andy Swales.

Andy says: "Putting surfaces are undulating, and there is a plentiful supply of sand. Although water comes into play on 11 holes, many of these hazards appear in the shape of ditches, rather than large lakes.

"Accurate iron-play is paramount for all wannabe winners at Muirfield Village, and especially when the greens are quick.

"As with many Jack Nicklaus courses, this one permits a little generosity from the tee, but from therein pin-point accuracy takes centre stage as the pros attempt to locate lightning fast greens that are smaller than the Tour average.

"In many ways, Muirfield Village is the epitome of a second-shot layout."

Porsche European Open: Rasmus ready to go in again

The DP World Tour heads to Germany for the Porsche European Open and Steve Rawlings has the lowdown ahead of Thursday's start, including his two pre-tournament bets.

Steve says: "We've only got Strokes Gained figures for the last two editions at Green Eagle and the two stats to come to the fore were SG Tee-to-Green and SG Approach, so I was happy to have a small bet on Rasmus Hojgaard who's ranked highly for both in each of his last two starts.

"With a 16th place finish at the British Masters and a top-ten at the Dutch Open last week, the young Dane is creeping into form, and he may just be ready to go in again and claim his fourth DP World Tour title. The 29.028/1 is fair."

Porsche European Open Each-Way Tips: Larrazabal can return to pole position

The DP World Tour returns to Green Eagle GC this week for the Porsche European Open and Matt Cooper has three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places.

Matt says: "Pablo Larrazabal has a fine record in Germany with top 10s at Elfrather Muhle, Mulheim an der Ruhr and Gut Larchenhof. His record at Munchen Eichenried is particularly fine with five top 20s including two wins.

"He missed the cut in his event last year when stuck in a pretty ordinary run of form but in 2019 he was tied seventh.

"The key with the Spaniard is his form. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship but that was far from unexpected (he's made just four cuts in 16 major championship starts).

"Before his venture Stateside he landed five top-six finishes and a T13th in seven starts including victories in the MyGolfLife Open and ISPS Handa Championship in Spain.

"More of that form on a course he's played well before and he can contend again."

Porsche European Open 2022: Course and current form stats

As the DP World Tour travels to Germany for this week's tournament on the outskirts of Hamburg, Andy Swales discusses the course and form stats ...

Andy says: "This parkland venue, which is situated 15 miles south of the city centre, covers more than 80 hectares and is one of the longest layouts the golfers will encounter all year.

"The North Course, which opened in 2008, made its competitive debut two years later when it hosted a tournament on the Challenge Tour. It is not an exaggeration to say that water is a giant threat over Green Eagle's North Course, coming into play on 14 holes.

"These many sizeable hazards pose a serious risk from tee-to green, with mid-to-long iron accuracy a key ingredient for success this week...

"Tommy Fleetwood, the number 41 in the world, will be the highest-ranked golfer teeing-up on Thursday. This will be his first appearance on the continent of Europe since last September's Italian Open, and will be making his Green Eagle debut."