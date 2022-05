The PGA Tour makes one of its longest journeys of the year to pitch up in Ohio for this week's Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.

From last week's gathering in Fort Worth, Texas, those teeing-up again on Thursday will have travelled over 1,000 miles in a north-easterly direction.

And for the second straight week, the event enjoys invitational status, making the Memorial Tournament one of only five events on the PGA Tour schedule to belong in this category.

First staged in 1976, the Memorial Tournament has grown in prestige and is now one of the most sought-after titles on Tour.

The tournament's total prize fund of $12m is also one of the most lucrative on the professional calendar.

Course Characteristics

Opened in 1974, Muirfield Village hosted its maiden PGA Tour event two years later and, in 1987, was the venue where Europe secured its first ever Ryder Cup victory on American soil.

Owned by Jack Nicklaus, Muirfield Village covers more than 200 acres, and is laid out almost 1,000 feet above sea level.

It is a traditional parkland venue approximately 15 miles north of Columbus city centre.

Over the years, Nicklaus has made numerous changes to his course which has included lengthening holes, building more bunkers, and increasing the number and size of water hazards.

The most extensive renovation happened in 2020 when all 18 greens were re-built and re-turfed.

A number of greens were re-located, with most putting surfaces undergoing modifications to their contours. Fairways were also upgraded and re-seeded.



Putting surfaces are undulating, and there is a plentiful supply of sand. Although water comes into play on 11 holes, many of these hazards appear in the shape of ditches, rather than large lakes.

Accurate iron-play is paramount for all wannabe winners at Muirfield Village, and especially when the greens are quick.

As with many Jack Nicklaus courses, this one permits a little generosity from the tee, but from therein pin-point accuracy takes centre stage as the pros attempt to locate lightning fast greens that are smaller than the Tour average.

In many ways, Muirfield Village is the epitome of a second-shot layout.

Seven of the world's top 10 will be teeing-up on Thursday.

Latest betting for this week's Memorial Tournament

Stroke Averages

Lowest 12 At Muirfield Village (2016-21)

Average .... (Rounds)

69.90: Patrick Cantlay (20)

70.31: Adam Scott (16)

70.61: Matt Kuchar (18)

70.65: Rickie Fowler (20)

70.72: Bryson DeChambeau (18)

70.79: Kevin Streelman (24)

70.85: Patrick Reed (20)

70.94: Anirban Lahiri (16)

70.94: Rory McIlroy (18)

71.06: Jason Day (18)

71.18: Jason Dufner (22)

71.27: Jordan Spieth (22)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Does not include the Workday Charity Open which was played at Muirfield Village in 2020.

Only those entered this week are included in table

Champions at Muirfield Village

Winners thru 36 Holes since 2010

Year ... Pos@36 ... (Champ)

`21: 2nd (Patrick Cantlay)

`20: 3rd (Jon Rahm)

`20: 1st (Collin Morikawa*)

`19: 5th (Patrick Cantlay)

`18: 4th (Bryson DeChambeau)

`17: 1st (Jason Dufner)

`16: 22nd (William McGirt)

`15: 1st (David Lingmerth)

`14: 4th (Hideki Matsuyama)

`13: 4th (Matt Kuchar)

`12: 2nd (Tiger Woods)

`11: 1st (Steve Stricker)

`10: 2nd (Justin Rose)

Since 2010, 12 of the 13 players to win PGA Tour events at Muirfield Village were no lower than fifth after 36 holes.

Note: * - Workday Charity Open

Four To Watch

Shane Lowry: One of the most consistent pros of 2022, although is yet to taste victory on the PGA Tour this year. He tied-sixth in the Memorial 12 months ago.

Collin Morikawa: A winner at Muirfield Village, although not in the Memorial Tournament in which he lost a play-off last year.

Xander Schauffele: His form has improved greatly over recent weeks. The 28-year-old teamed-up with Patrick Cantlay to win the Zurich Classic team event in late April. The reigning Olympic champion is currently No 11 in the world.

Jordan Spieth: Enjoying a rich vein of form, highlighted by his victory at Harbour Town in April. Is sharpening his game in readiness for June's US Open.

Latest betting for June's US Open

Twitter: Golf Stats Alive

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Note: '20 (1) - Workday Charity Open; '20 (2) - Memorial Tournament.