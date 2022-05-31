</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fmemorial-tournament-reed-can-hit-the-heights-again-310522-719.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fmemorial-tournament-reed-can-hit-the-heights-again-310522-719.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/summer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-204.html">Summer Transfer News and Odds: United lead Richarlison race but Arsenal also interested</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/tuesday-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-1-310522-204.html">Tuesday Tips Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/scotland-v-ukraine-tips-hosts-will-make-up-for-lost-time-with-a-strong-win-300522-746.html">Scotland v Ukraine: Hosts will make up for lost time with a strong win</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">Europa League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-has-a-251-nap-at-ballinrobe-310522-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams has a 25/1 NAP at Ballinrobe</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/todays-racing-news-net-tuesdays-cash-with-ernie-at-newbury-310522-1081.html">Today's Racing News: Net Tuesday's cash with Ernie at Newbury </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-back-lariat-and-sole-pretender-for-10-1-irish-double-310522-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Back Lariat and Sole Pretender for 10/1 Irish double</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/">Royal Ascot</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/">Bryony Frost</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/gujarat-titans-v-rajasthan-royals-ipls-final-tips-the-players-to-follow-280522-194.html">Gujarat Titans v Rajasthan Royals IPL Final Tips: The players to follow</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/gujarat-titans-v-rajathan-royals-ipl-final-tips-only-buttler-can-tilt-titans-270522-194.html">Gujarat Titans v Rajasthan Royals IPL Final Tips: Only Buttler can tilt Titans</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/match-previews/rajasthan-royals-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-ipl-tips-take-on-kohli-260522-171.html">Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Tips: Take on Kohli</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/french-open-mens-quarter-final-tips-market-with-little-faith-in-nadal-310522-778.html">French Open Men's Quarter-Final Tips: Market with little faith in Nadal</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/french-open-womens-quarter-final-tips-Trevisan to continue incredible run-310522-778.html">French Open Women's Quarter-Final Tips: Trevisan to continue incredible run</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/french-open-mens-day-nine-tips-question-marks-over-some-of-todays-value-300522-778.html">French Open Men's Day Nine Tips: Question marks over some of today's value</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/porsche-european-open-2021-tips-and-preview-rasmus-ready-to-go-in-again-310522-167.html">Porsche European Open: Rasmus ready to go in again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/memorial-tournament-reed-can-hit-the-heights-again-310522-719.html">Memorial Tournament: Reed can hit the heights again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/porsche-european-open-each-way-tips-larrazabal-can-return-to-pole-position-300522-721.html">Porsche European Open Each-Way Tips: Larrazabal can return to pole position</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Odds for 2022 Johnson exit falling fast as Tory revolt grows </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/boris-johnson-to-leave-no10-bettors-back-2022-exit-for-pm-after-sue-gray-report-250522-204.html">Boris Johnson To Leave No.10: Bettors back 2022 exit for PM after Sue Gray report</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-how-the-next-month-could-finish-boris-johnson-230522-171.html">UK Politics: How the next month could finish Boris Johnson</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election </a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-song-contest-2022-tips-back-poland-for-a-top-4-finish-220422-1130.html">Eurovision Song Contest 2022 Tips: Back Sweden for the win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-semi-final-2-tips-oppose-cyprus-to-qualify-210422-1130.html">Eurovision Semi-Final 2 Tips: Get against Cyprus in qualification betting</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-song-contest-2022-tips-back-greece-to-win-semi-final-one-200422-1130.html">Eurovision Semi-Final 1 Tips: Back Greece for the win</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-wales-v-france-england-v-ireland-and-italy-v-scotland-010322-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Wales v France, England v Ireland and Italy v Scotland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting-france-odds-on-for-grand-slam-but-wales-and-england-await-030322-204.html">Six Nations Betting: France odds-on for Grand Slam but Wales and England await</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-wales-scotland-v-france-and-ireland-v-italy-180222-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Wales, Scotland v France and Ireland v Italy</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/other/giro-ditalia-stage-21-tips-tulett-on-ineos-rescue-mission-280522-186.html">Giro d'Italia Stage 21 Tips: Tulett on Ineos rescue mission</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/other/giro-ditalia-stage-20-tips-carapaz-to-relish-altitude-270522-186.html">Giro d'Italia Stage 20 Tips: Carapaz to relish altitude</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/other/giro-ditalia-stage-19-tips-nibali-for-nostalgic-win-260522-186.html">Giro d'Italia Stage 19 Tips: Nibali for nostalgic win</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Memorial Tournament: Reed can hit the heights again</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dave-tindall/">Dave Tindall</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-05-31">31 May 2022</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Memorial Tournament: Reed can hit the heights again", "name": "Memorial Tournament: Reed can hit the heights again", "description": "The PGA Tour heads to Ohio and Dave Tindall has three each-way tips for the action at Muirfield Village...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/memorial-tournament-reed-can-hit-the-heights-again-310522-719.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/memorial-tournament-reed-can-hit-the-heights-again-310522-719.html", "datePublished": "2022-05-31T09:45:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-05-31T10:57:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/PATRICK REED August 2018.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The PGA Tour heads to Ohio and Dave Tindall has three each-way tips for the action at Muirfield Village... Main Bet: Patrick Reed each-way @ [51.0] Course revamps can always cause a little unease and we had one at Muirfield Village ahead of last year's Memorial. Tournament host Jack Nicklaus felt it was time for an upgrade, the Golden Bear having particular beef with how the greens looked on TV due to the Poa Annua trying to override the Bentgrass. Prior to 2021, punters felt they had a strong handle on Muirfield Village. It was a Nicklaus design and therefore, as with all his layouts, it was a second-shot course and there was room off the tee. Strokes Gained: Approach had always been the go-to stat so was there a change 12 months ago? The answer was a very firm 'no'. The SG: Approach ranking of the first five finishers was 5th, 4th, 8th, 9th and 7th. Of course, that was the event where Jon Rahm powered into a six-shot lead after 54 holes but had to pull out due to a positive Covid test. He'd gained over 5 strokes on approach in his third-round 64 and was a mile clear on the SG: Approach stats before officials told him there would be no final lap. It's likely, with the course still bedding in, that SG: Approach is vital although you can't just neglect other parts of the game. Patrick Cantlay, who cashed in on Rahm's WD to take victory, ranked 1st for the week on the All-Around stat while runner-up Collin Morikawa was 2nd in that category. My headline pick is a player who you won't find high up the charts in the season-long lists of either category. But his recent form does shine a light. Patrick Reed ranked 9th for Approach (5.175) at the PGA Championship where he ended tied 34th. And he was 15th for SGA (3.509) at last week's Charles Schwab Challenge where he posted tied seventh - his highest finish of 2022. Reed also produced his best All-Around numbers of 2022 at Colonial and this sets him up nicely for a crack at a tournament he's a big fan of. The 2018 Masters champion has made all six Memorial cuts and his last two visits show solo fifth last year and tied 10th in 2020. "It's always a golf course I feel comfortable with and I feel like the lines off the tees for me haven't really changed very much," he said ahead of last year's edition. But perhaps of more interest were his comments last week when he said: " I feel like my ball-striking is where it's supposed to be. "I went through a change there earlier this year, and anytime you're making a change or something like that, you get too golf swing on the golf course. "Now I feel like I've settled into kind of how I feel, how the swing is supposed to be, and now when I get out on the golf course I'm able to see golf shots rather than trying to see golf swings. "I feel like now we're back to where we're supposed to be, back to the kind of golf I normally play, now just need the numbers to keep on producing." Reed uttered those words at halfway and the numbers did keep producing; he gained 1.918 strokes on approach in his final round. Memorial has good correlating form with Torrey Pines and Kapalua and Reed has won on both of those courses. He's streets ahead of many of this week's rivals when it comes to winning big events and I'm more than happy to believe the return to form is genuine and snap up the 50/1. Next Best: Aaron Wise each-way @ [51.0] I put up Aaron Wise at the Byron Nelson a couple of weeks ago due to some excellent iron play. He'd gained 7.745 strokes on Approach (rank: 3rd) at the Mexico Open on his most recent start and was 6th in that category at The Players Championship. I also mentioned that the American felt much better since switching to the broomstick putter before last season's playoffs. As it transpired, Wise didn't have a good week on the greens at the Byron Nelson but he certainly did ast the PGA Championship two weeks ago, ranking 8th in SG: Putting and gaining 4.886 strokes on the field. His SG: Approach numbers were solid at both the Byron Nelson and the US PGA and his tied 23rd at Southern Hills represented more evidence of his strong recent play. Wise is 26th this season for SG: Approach and 25th SG: Tee To Green so if that putter comes along for the ride again he could be in business. As for this week's course, Wise didn't take to it immediately but an opening 67 when Muirfield Village staged the 2020 Workday Charity Open was promising and last year he made page one of the leaderboard and finished tied ninth. Looking at his numbers on the revamped Muirfield Village, Wise was 18th for SG: Approach, 22nd for SG: Putting and 10th for All-Around. That ticks all the boxes and he looks capable of getting right in the mix this week. Other 50/1 shots I looked at were Billy Horschel, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley and Seamus Power. Bradley is 30th for SG: Approach while Power is 6th in the All-Around stats and posted tied ninth at Southern Hills last time. None lure me in as much as Wise so the big-hitting 25-year-old gets the nod. Final Bet: Will Zalatoris each-way @ [29.0] I've been a bit back and forth on the final pick. Sungjae Im posted a nice top 15 on his return to action at Colonial but course form of MC-MC-63-57 and no rounds in the 60s niggles me. The 33s is tempting though. Davis Riley continues to play elite golf and has great Approach numbers but can he win this event on debut? Cameron Smith also has dreadful course form which is strange but ultimately a fact and perhaps Matt Fitzpatrick is just a tad short at 25s. Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy? Very possibly although 10/1 (both) isn't really in the remit of this each-way preview although I did consider going win only on the former. Instead, I'm drawn back to Will Zalatoris. In an event where the cream rises to the top - Cantlay (twice), Rahm and DeChambeau - the last four winners - this is just the sort of event in which Zalatoris excels. A playoff loser at Southern Hills in the US PGA, that was his fifth top eight in the last seven majors, two of those second places. It was fairly predictable that both he and winner Justin Thomas suffered a reaction and missed the cut last week so that doesn't concern me at all. Zalatoris ranks 1st Tee To Green, 3rd for Approach and 10th Off The Tee this season so has one of the best long games in the business. The negatives would be the lack of a win yet and no course form although he did play this three years ago (MC) so at least had a look before the revamp. As for no wins, he's certainly delivering on the each-way front after six top six finishes in 11 starts in 2022. And, without doubt, it is just a matter of time before he gets his nose in front. The 28/1 is the same as it was for the US PGA and this time he has no Thomas or Scottie Scheffler to contend with. There's a lot of talk about his putting stroke but he putts well on quick greens and in big events - 6th for SG: Putting at Augusta and 10th SGP at Southern Hills - so don't get fooled. Hopefully this is the week when all his fine play this year gets its reward. ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/PATRICK%20REED%20August%202018.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1279 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Dave Tindall" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/PATRICK REED August 2018.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/PATRICK REED August 2018.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/PATRICK REED August 2018.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/PATRICK REED August 2018.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="American Patrick Reed"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Patrick Reed can bank another win</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/the-memorial-2022/12486247?selectedMixedItem=1914652094" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf UK","category_label":"Golf Bets","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/the-memorial-2022\/12486247?selectedMixedItem=1914652094","entry_title":"Memorial Tournament: Reed can hit the heights again"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/the-memorial-2022/12486247?selectedMixedItem=1914652094">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Memorial%20Tournament%3A%20Reed%20can%20hit%20the%20heights%20again&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fmemorial-tournament-reed-can-hit-the-heights-again-310522-719.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fmemorial-tournament-reed-can-hit-the-heights-again-310522-719.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fmemorial-tournament-reed-can-hit-the-heights-again-310522-719.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fmemorial-tournament-reed-can-hit-the-heights-again-310522-719.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fmemorial-tournament-reed-can-hit-the-heights-again-310522-719.html&text=Memorial%20Tournament%3A%20Reed%20can%20hit%20the%20heights%20again" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">The PGA Tour heads to Ohio and Dave Tindall has three each-way tips for the action at Muirfield Village...</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote>"The 2018 Masters champion has made all six Memorial cuts and his last two visits show solo fifth last year and tied 10th in 2020.."</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/the-memorial-2022/12486247?selectedMixedItem=1914652094">Back Patrick Reed each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="50/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">51.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">50/1</span></b></a></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <h2><strong></strong><h2><strong>Main Bet: Patrick Reed each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="50/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">51.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">50/1</span></b></strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Course revamps</strong> can always cause a little unease and we had one at <strong>Muirfield Village</strong> ahead of last year's Memorial.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Tournament host Jack Nicklaus felt it was time for an upgrade, the Golden Bear having particular beef with how the greens looked on TV due to the Poa Annua trying to override the Bentgrass.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Prior to 2021, punters felt they had a strong handle on Muirfield Village. It was a Nicklaus design and therefore, as with all his layouts, it was a <strong>second-shot course</strong> and there was room off the tee.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Strokes Gained: Approach</strong> had always been the go-to stat so was there a change 12 months ago?</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The answer was a very firm 'no'. The SG: Approach ranking of the first five finishers was 5th, 4th, 8th, 9th and 7th.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Of course, that was the event where<strong> Jon Rahm</strong> powered into a six-shot lead after 54 holes but had to<strong> pull out due to a positive Covid test</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He'd gained over 5 strokes on approach in his third-round 64 and was <strong>a mile clear on the SG: Approach stats</strong> before officials told him there would be no final lap.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It's likely, with the course still bedding in, that SG: Approach is vital although you can't just neglect other parts of the game.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Patrick Cantlay, who cashed in on Rahm's WD to take victory, ranked 1st for the week on the <strong>All-Around stat</strong> while runner-up Collin Morikawa was 2nd in that category.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">My headline pick is a player who you won't find high up the charts in the season-long lists of either category. But his <strong>recent form</strong> does shine a light.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Patrick Reed</strong> ranked 9th for Approach (5.175) at the PGA Championship where he ended tied 34th. And he was 15th for SGA (3.509) at last week's Charles Schwab Challenge where he posted tied seventh - his highest finish of 2022.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Reed also produced his <strong>best All-Around numbers</strong> of 2022 at Colonial and this sets him up nicely for a crack at a tournament he's a big fan of.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The 2018 Masters champion has made all six Memorial cuts and his last two visits show<strong> solo fifth last year and tied 10th in 2020</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"It's always a golf course I feel comfortable with and I feel like the lines off the tees for me haven't really changed very much," he said ahead of last year's edition.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But perhaps of more interest were his comments last week when he said: " I feel like my ball-striking is where it's supposed to be.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"I went through a change there earlier this year, and anytime you're making a change or something like that, you get too golf swing on the golf course.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Now I feel like I've settled into kind of how I feel, how the swing is supposed to be, and now when I get out on the golf course I'm able to <strong>see golf shots rather than trying to see golf swings</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"I feel like now we're back to where we're supposed to be, back to the kind of golf I normally play, now just need the numbers to keep on producing."</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Reed uttered those words at halfway and the numbers did keep producing; he<strong> gained 1.918 strokes on approach in his final round</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Memorial has good<strong> correlating form with Torrey Pines and Kapalua</strong> and Reed has won on both of those courses.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He's streets ahead of many of this week's rivals when it comes to winning big events and I'm more than happy to believe the return to form is genuine and snap up the 50/1. </span></p><h2><strong>Next Best: Aaron Wise each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="50/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">51.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">50/1</span></b></strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I put up <strong>Aaron Wise</strong> at the Byron Nelson a couple of weeks ago due to some excellent iron play.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He'd gained <strong>7.745 strokes on Approach (rank: 3rd) </strong>at the Mexico Open on his most recent start and was 6th in that category at The Players Championship.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I also mentioned that the American felt much better since <strong>switching to the broomstick putter</strong> before last season's playoffs.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As it transpired, Wise didn't have a good week on the greens at the Byron Nelson but he certainly did ast the PGA Championship two weeks ago, ranking <strong>8th in SG: Putting</strong> and gaining 4.886 strokes on the field.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">His<strong> SG: Approach numbers were solid</strong> at both the Byron Nelson and the US PGA and his tied 23rd at Southern Hills represented more evidence of his strong recent play.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Wise is 26th this season for SG: Approach and 25th SG: Tee To Green so if that putter comes along for the ride again he could be in business.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As for this week's course, Wise didn't take to it immediately but an opening 67 when Muirfield Village staged the 2020 Workday Charity Open was promising and last year he made page one of the leaderboard and finished <strong>tied ninth</strong>.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Looking at his numbers on the revamped Muirfield Village, Wise was 18th for SG: Approach, 22nd for SG: Putting and 10th for All-Around. That ticks all the boxes and he looks capable of getting right in the mix this week.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Other 50/1 shots I looked at were <strong>Billy Horschel</strong>, <strong>Adam Scott</strong>, <strong>Keegan Bradley</strong> and <strong>Seamus Power</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bradley is 30th for SG: Approach while Power is 6th in the All-Around stats and posted tied ninth at Southern Hills last time.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">None lure me in as much as Wise so the big-hitting 25-year-old gets the nod. </span></p><h2><strong>Final Bet: Will Zalatoris each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="28/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">29.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">28/1</span></b></strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I've been a bit back and forth on the final pick.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Sungjae Im</strong> posted a nice top 15 on his return to action at Colonial but course form of MC-MC-63-57 and no rounds in the 60s niggles me. The 33s is tempting though.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Davis Riley </strong>continues to play elite golf and has great Approach numbers but can he win this event on debut?</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Cameron Smith</strong> also has dreadful course form which is strange but ultimately a fact and perhaps <strong>Matt Fitzpatrick</strong> is just a tad short at 25s.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Jon Rahm</strong> and <strong>Rory McIlroy</strong>? Very possibly although 10/1 (both) isn't really in the remit of this each-way preview although I did consider going win only on the former.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Instead, I'm drawn back to <strong>Will Zalatoris</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In an event where the cream rises to the top - Cantlay (twice), Rahm and DeChambeau - the last four winners - this is just the sort of event in which Zalatoris excels.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A playoff loser at Southern Hills in the US PGA, that was his fifth top eight in the last seven majors, two of those second places.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It was fairly predictable that both he and winner Justin Thomas suffered a reaction and missed the cut last week so that doesn't concern me at all.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Zalatoris ranks <strong>1st Tee To Green</strong>, <strong>3rd for Approach</strong> and <strong>10th Off The Tee</strong> this season so has one of the best long games in the business.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The negatives would be the lack of a win yet and no course form although he did play this three years ago (MC) so at least had a look before the revamp.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As for no wins, he's certainly delivering on the each-way front after <strong>six top six finishes in 11 starts</strong> in 2022.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">And, without doubt, it is just a <strong>matter of time</strong> before he gets his nose in front. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The 28/1 is the same as it was for the US PGA and this time he has no Thomas or Scottie Scheffler to contend with.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">There's a lot of talk about his putting stroke but he <strong>putts well on quick greens and in big events</strong> - 6th for SG: Putting at Augusta and 10th SGP at Southern Hills - so don't get fooled.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hopefully this is the week when all his fine play this year gets its reward. </span><strong><br></strong></p></h2> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Dave's P/L for 2021/22</h2> <p>Staked: £920<br>Returned: £672.75<br>P/L: -£247.25<p>Previous:<br>2020/2021 P/L: +£1475.87<br>2019/2020 P/L: +£13.83<br>2018/2019 P/L: -£338.25<br>2017/2018 P/L: +£362.84<br>2016/2017 P/L: +£1179.89</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Enjoy No Cash Out Suspensions on Golf Bets</h2> <p>Cash out when you want with no suspensions on your outright and each way golf bets on the Betfair Sportsbook. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CASHOUTPGAT2021" target="_blank">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/the-memorial-2022/12486247?selectedMixedItem=1914652094">Back Patrick Reed each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="50/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">51.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">50/1</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/the-memorial-2022/12486247?selectedMixedItem=1914652094">Back Aaron Wise each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="50/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">51.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">50/1</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/the-memorial-2022/12486247?selectedMixedItem=1914652094">Back Will Zalatoris each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="28/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">29.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">28/1</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget__body"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> </div> <div class="widget__footer" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"><a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-free20-val225-temp" target="_blank">Bet now</a></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/the-memorial-2022/12486247?selectedMixedItem=1914652094" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf UK","category_label":"Golf Bets","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/the-memorial-2022\/12486247?selectedMixedItem=1914652094","entry_title":"Memorial Tournament: Reed can hit the heights again"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/the-memorial-2022/12486247?selectedMixedItem=1914652094">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Memorial%20Tournament%3A%20Reed%20can%20hit%20the%20heights%20again&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fmemorial-tournament-reed-can-hit-the-heights-again-310522-719.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fmemorial-tournament-reed-can-hit-the-heights-again-310522-719.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fmemorial-tournament-reed-can-hit-the-heights-again-310522-719.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fmemorial-tournament-reed-can-hit-the-heights-again-310522-719.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fmemorial-tournament-reed-can-hit-the-heights-again-310522-719.html&text=Memorial%20Tournament%3A%20Reed%20can%20hit%20the%20heights%20again" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/memorial-tournament-reed-can-hit-the-heights-again-310522-719.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/porsche-european-open-2021-tips-and-preview-rasmus-ready-to-go-in-again-310522-167.html">Porsche European Open: Rasmus ready to go in again</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/cc035354714597bcb152e356f96a2e90e8d68d52.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/cc035354714597bcb152e356f96a2e90e8d68d52.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/charles-schwab-challenge-result-and-review-perez-and-burns-claim-the-spoils-300522-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Perez and Burns claim the spoils </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Sam Burns win the Charles Schwab.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Sam%20Burns%20win%20the%20Charles%20Schwab.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-charles-schwab-challenge-tips-tight-at-the-top-in-texas-270522-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Is Scheffler all set to make it make it five? </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Scottie Scheffler at the Charles Schwab.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Scottie%20Scheffler%20at%20the%20Charles%20Schwab.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/charles-schwab-challenge-long-odds-golf-tips-whaley-well-worth-a-wager-250522-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Whaley well worth a wager</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Vince Whaley.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Vince%20Whaley.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">More Golf Bets</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation"> <h4 class="section_title">More Golf</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" class=" "> Each Way Golf Betting Calculator </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class=" "> The Punter </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class="active "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class=" "> Each-Way Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-events/" class=" "> Golf Events </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-players-championship/" class=" "> The Players Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-scottish-open/" class=" "> The Scottish Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-irish-open/" class=" "> The Irish Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/" class=" "> Ryder Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/solheim-cup/" class=" "> Solheim Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/race-to-dubai/" class=" "> Race To Dubai </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/" class=" "> Tournament Reports </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/" class=" "> Pre-tournament Analysis </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1653999911" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
Golf Bets
Memorial Tournament: Reed can hit the heights again
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Multiples Tips
Tennis
Golf
Politics
Specials
Rugby
Formula 1
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket