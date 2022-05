The players remain on the continent of Europe, travelling 290 miles north-east to set up camp in Hamburg.

For the fifth time since 2017, the tournament will take place at Green Eagle Golf Club in Germany's northern lowlands.

This parkland venue, which is situated 15 miles south of the city centre, covers more than 80 hectares and is one of the longest layouts the golfers will encounter all year.

The North Course, which opened in 2008, made its competitive debut two years later when it hosted a tournament on the Challenge Tour.

It is not an exaggeration to say that water is a giant threat over Green Eagle's North Course, coming into play on 14 holes.

These many sizeable hazards pose a serious risk from tee-to green, with mid-to-long iron accuracy a key ingredient for success this week.

Major Opportunity

This week's tournament concludes the European Qualifying Series ahead of June's US Open.

On Sunday afternoon, the 10 leading points' scorers (not already qualified) in this mini four-event series will earn a spot at the third major championship of 2022.

Stroke Averages

Lowest 12 At Green Eagle (Since 01-01-2017)

Average .... (Rounds)

70.64: Thomas Detry (11)

70.77: Ashley Chesters (13)

71.17: Richard Sterne (12)

71.29: Benjamin Hebert (7)

71.29: Connor Syme (7)

71.33: Renato Paratore (9)

71.38: Jordan Smith (13)

71.43: Mike Lorenzo-Vera (7)

71.43: Matthew Southgate (7)

71.45: Sebastian Heisele (11)

71.50: Jeff Winther (10)

71.54: Richie Ramsay (13)

Min. No. of Rounds = 7

Only those entered this week are included in table

Four To Watch

Tommy Fleetwood: At No 41 in the world will be the highest-ranked golfer teeing-up on Thursday. This will be his first appearance on the continent of Europe since last September's Italian Open, and will be making his Green Eagle debut.

Rasmus Hojgaard: Over the past three months has performed solidly without finding himself in contention over the closing few holes. The young Dane was tied-10th on Sunday in the Netherlands, where he posted his highest finish on the DP World Tour for nine months.

Adrian Meronk: Has recently moved into the world's top 100 for the first time, thanks to three podium finishes from his last five starts. Poland's leading pro has now posted seven top-three finishes during his career, and is seemingly moving ever close to a maiden victory on the DP World Tour.

Yannik Paul: The 28-year-old German will be keen to impress on home soil. Tied-second in Belgium recently and is currently 38th in the Race to Dubai standings.

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Note: No tournament at Green Eagle in 2020 due to Covid restricions