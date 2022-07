3M Open: Outsiders to prosper again in Blaine



The PGA Tour takes in the 3M Open in Minnesota this week and Steve 'The Punter' Rawlings is back with his comprehensive preview.

Steve says: "I'd favour an outsider that's been creeping into form in the States over the last few weeks over one of the bigger names returning from Blighty.

"Cameron Champ won at a big price last year having finished 11th in the John Deere Classic in his penultimate start and that's the sort of thing to be looking for. The first three winners of this tournament have been huge outsiders and a fourth cannot be ruled out.

"Champ has the ability to pop into form out of the blue and he can deliver the goods when he does so I was happy to play him at 70.069/1."

3M Open Each-Way Tips: Svensson can shine at TPC Twin Cities

Dave Tindall assesses the Sportsbook prices, where Betfair are paying down to eight places, and has a trio of each-way tips for you to consider.

Dave says: "Adam Svensson is 46th for SG: Approach this season and was 3rd in that category when finishing tied sixth at the Barbasol Championship last time.

"That top six followed on from a trio of top 25s at the John Deere Classic, Travelers Championship and the Canadian Open so he's in a really nice stretch of form.

"Ranked 91st on the FedEx Cup standings, Svensson has some course form too. His only start here came in 2019 and he finished in a tie for 15th. That included a second-round 64.

"The 28-year-old opened with a 62 in the Barbasol two weeks ago and also fired a Friday 64 in the Travelers so he's been shooting the low scores that will be needed here. Back him at 40/1."

3M Open First-Round Leader Tips: Put faith in Fowler

As always, the First Round Leader market is the place to be if you fancy someone to go well on the opening day on the PGA Tour, and Dave Tindall has a trio of selections for you in the hope of bagging some early profit.

Dave says: "Range rumours and actual scores suggest Rickie Fowler is starting to find something again. He's made five of his last six cuts and, notably for this preview, has done his best work early.

"Fowler was eighth after 36 holes of the Scottish Open two weeks ago before fading and he was eighth following 18 holes of May's Wells Fargo Championship. Then there's his history in this event. Last year, Fowler opened with a 64 at TPC Twin Cities and that was good enough for a piece of the first-round lead.

"A history of strong play on TPC courses - he's a winner at TPC Sawgrass and TPC Scottsdale - adds further fuel to the Fowler argument.

"He has a morning tee-time of 07.34 so I'm hoping the American can produce a repeat performance of 2021."

3M Open 2022: Course and current form stats as the PGA Tour arrives in Minnesota

It's back to the MidWest for this week's PGA Tour event at TPC Twin Cities. Words and stats compiled by Andy Swales.

Andy says: "There is a plentiful supply of sizeable water hazards which come into play on 11 holes, while sand is also a constant threat.

"Fairways change direction many times at this parkland course where the undulating greens form a huge part of its defence. Putting surfaces are slightly larger than the Tour average.

"TPC Twin Cities, which sits around 900 feet above sea level, is one of the most northerly American venues on this season's PGA Tour calendar.

"After two Cams led the way at St Andrews on Sunday, how about another taking the chequered flag this week? Aussie Cam Davis has posted three top-eight finishes from his last five starts on the PGA Tour."

Cazoo Classic: Is Qatar form the key to Southport success?

After the 150th Open Championship, the DP World Tour moves south from Scotland to England and to another links venue for the Cazoo Classic. Steve Rawlings is here with his comprehensive preview.

Steve says: "Hillside is quite tight and finding the fairways off the tee is far more important than hitting it long.

"It's very unusual to arrive at a venue where finding fairways is the key to success nowadays but this looks like a great chance for the accurate guys to shine.

"A year before winning his second DP World Tour event at Education City, Jorge Campillo had finished second in the Qatar Masters at Doha in 2019, having finished 20th and 13th in the two previous editions there.

"The Spaniard missed the cut in the Scottish Open last time out but he'd finished 15th in the BMW International Open and seventh in the Irish Open prior to that and 46.045/1 looks fair."

Cazoo Classic Each-Way Tips: Fergie can taste success in Liverpool

The DP World Tour returns to Hillside in Southport this week for the Cazoo Classic and Matt Cooper has three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places.

Matt says: "Ewen Ferguson ended the first round in the top 20 in each of his last five completed starts, the best two of them being on the fast-running Bernardus in the Dutch Open (tied eighth after a 68) and the linksland Renaissance in the Scottish Open (tied seventh following a 67).

"Can he heed lessons again? Can he kick on from all these good starts? I believe he can and the return to linksland might spark the learning process.

"For one thing, there is the location of his win - at Doha, a middle eastern layout, of course, but one on which superb links golfers thrive.

"He also spent the first 54 holes of last year's Dunhill Links Championship in the top 10 before finishing T17th and, in his generally difficult rookie campaign on the DP World Tour, he landed top 30s at both Renaissance and Fairmont St Andrews."

Cazoo Classic: Form stats as the DP World Tour heads to one of England's leading links venues

The DP World Tour travels to Merseyside for this week's tournament on the Southport coast. Words and stats compiled by Andy Swales.

Andy says: "Robert MacIntyre is one of the very few players teeing-up this week who is ranked inside the world's top-100.

"Closed 69-68 at The Old Course over the weekend to finish in a tie-for-34th. Was a joint-runner-up at Hillside when the British Masters was staged here three years ago."