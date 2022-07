Following the excitement of two huge tournaments in Scotland, not to mention a brace of co-sanctioned events in the United States, the DP World Tour returns to normality for this week's Cazoo Classic in England.

And for a third straight week in the UK, the action takes place at one of the country's leading links venues.

Hillside, which most recently staged a tournament on the DP World Tour three years ago, is located barely a stone's throw away from its more illustrious neighbour Royal Birkdale.

In fact, Hillside has often been used as an overspill car park for when The Open is staged at Birkdale.

Founded in 1911, Hillside has been the venue for many Open Championship qualifying tournaments, as has another of its high-profile neighbours Southport & Ainsdale Golf Club.

Hillside, which is laid out among an area of large sand dunes and indigenous pinewoods, has more trees than the majority of traditional British links.

Although water is only really an issue on two holes - the third and 12th - there is the odd ditch to avoid, as well as Hillside's numerous pot bunkers.

In 1982, and two years before the Tour's flagship event was moved permanently to the West Course at Wentworth, the PGA Championship was played at Hillside where Tony Jacklin beat a 24-year-old Bernhard Langer in a play-off.

Top-20 Finishes

Most T-20s in DP World Tour Strokeplay Events (Since Jan 1st, 2022)

T-20s

9: Oliver Bekker

7: Romain Langasque

7: Thriston Lawrence

5: Marcus Armitage

5: Adrian Otaegui

4: Jorge Campillo

4: Ross Fisher

4: Matthew Jordan

4: Lukas Nemecz

Only those entered this week are included in table

Five To Watch

Jorge Campillo: The Spaniard's form has shone a little brighter in recent weeks, including a top-10 in Ireland earlier this month. Is a two-time champion on the DP World Tour.

Oliver Becker: Enjoying a strong season on the DP World Tour that includes seven top-10 finishes. Did not play in last week's Open Championship.

Romain Langasque: Has posted a solid run of results since the start of May, so if he can maintain that consistency in this week's rather poor field he should be among the front-runners on Sunday afternoon. The Frenchman's best finish so far during 2022 is a tie-for-fifth in Munich last month.

Robert MacIntyre: One of the very few players teeing-up this week who is ranked inside the world's top-100. Closed 69-68 at The Old Course over the weekend to finish in a tie-for-34th. Was a joint-runner-up at Hillside when the British Masters was staged here three years ago.

Richie Ramsay: The experienced Scotsman may be the current world No 329 but he certainly knows how to adapt his game for links courses: Was fifth at Hillside in 2019. Stood on the podium in this year's British Masters at The Belfry.

