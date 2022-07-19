</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fcazoo-classic-each-way-tips-fergie-can-taste-success-in-liverpool-180722-721.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fcazoo-classic-each-way-tips-fergie-can-taste-success-in-liverpool-180722-721.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-2022-23-man-united-backed-for-title-180722-1171.html">Premier League Predictions 2022-23: Man United backed for title</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/womens-euro-2022-tips-england-have-the-versatility-to-deal-with-spain-180722-1133.html">Women's Euro 2022 Tips: England have the versatility to deal with Spain</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/tuesday-football-tips-cards-on-the-menu-in-brazil-190722-840.html">Tuesday Football Tips: Cards on the menu in Brazil</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">Europa League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-norman-can-storm-it-with-karla-at-ballinrobe-180722-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Norman can storm it with Karla at Ballinrobe </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-keep-tabs-on-overpriced-pair-in-the-king-george-180722-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Keep tabs on overpriced pair in the King George</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-fancies-candlish-to-go-back-to-back-at-cartmel-180722-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Candlish to go back to back at Cartmel</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/">Royal Ascot</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/england-v-south-africa-first-odi-player-tips-malan-the-man-180722-194.html">England v South Africa First ODI Player Tips: Malan the man</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/england-v-south-africa-first-odi-tips-tough-test-for-england-180722-194.html">England v South Africa First ODI Tips: Tough test for England</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/england-v-south-africa-odi-series-tips-can-saffers-finally-cut-loose-170722-194.html">England v South Africa ODI Series tips: Can Saffers finally cut loose?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-hamburg-tips-krajinovic-decent-value-to-upset-baez-180722-169.html">ATP Hamburg Tips: Krajinovic decent value to upset Baez</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-hamburg-tips-struff-and-khachanov-set-for-another-tough-battle-170722-169.html">ATP Hamburg Tips: Struff and Khachanov set for another tough battle</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-bastad-tips-durable-coria-can-challenge-rusty-rublev-130722-169.html">ATP Bastad Tips: Durable Coria can challenge rusty Rublev</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/3m-open-2022-tips-and-preview-outsiders-to-prosper-again-in-blaine-160722-167.html">3M Open: Outsiders to prosper again in Blaine </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/cazoo-classic-2022-tips-and-preview-is-qatar-form-the-key-to-southport-success-160722-167.html">Cazoo Classic: Is Qatar form the key to Southport success? </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/3m-open-each-way-tips-svensson-can-shine-at-tpc-twin-cities-190722-719.html">3M Open Each-Way Tips: Svensson can shine at TPC Twin Cities</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-tory-leader-betting-latest-odds-news-from-the-battle-for-no10-080722-204.html">Next Tory Leader Live: Truss and Sunak clear favourites to make the final two</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Mordaunt friendless in betting ahead of third round</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-conservative-leader-betting-paul-krishnamurty-rates-the-11-candidates-120722-171.html">Next Conservative Leader Betting: Paul Krishnamurty rates the 11 candidates</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/love-island/love-island-2022-betting-odds-davide-and-ekin-su-favourites-but-adam-promises-havoc-110722-204.html">Love Island 2022: Davide and Ekin-Su favourites but Adam promises havoc</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/love-island/love-island-2022-betting-odds-davide-and-ekin-su-backed-amid-casa-amor-shake-up-040722-204.html">Love Island: Davide and Ekin-Su backed amid Casa Amor shake-up</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/love-island/love-island-betting-odds-paige-and-jacques-backed-but-casa-amor-drama-awaits-280622-204.html">Love Island: Paige and Jacques backed but Casa Amor drama awaits</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-1-100722-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-040722-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-300622-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-matchplay-day-4-tips-rockstar-to-dump-out-favourite-180722-1133.html">World Matchplay Day 4 Tips: Rockstar to dump out favourite</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-stage-16-tips-pidcock-and-mohoric-to-descend-to-victory-180722-186.html">Tour de France Stage 16 Tips: Pidcock and Mohoric to descend to victory</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-matchplay-day-3-tips-price-will-struggle-to-break-down-the-wall-170722-1133.html">World Matchplay Day 3 Tips: Price will struggle to break down The Wall</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Cazoo Classic Each-Way Tips: Fergie can taste success in Liverpool</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/matt-cooper/">Matt Cooper</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-07-19">19 July 2022</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Cazoo Classic Each-Way Tips: Fergie can taste success in Liverpool", "name": "Cazoo Classic Each-Way Tips: Fergie can taste success in Liverpool", "description": "The DP World Tour returns to Hillside in Southport this week for the Cazoo Classic and Matt Cooper has three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying se...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/cazoo-classic-each-way-tips-fergie-can-taste-success-in-liverpool-180722-721.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/cazoo-classic-each-way-tips-fergie-can-taste-success-in-liverpool-180722-721.html", "datePublished": "2022-07-19T09:16:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-07-19T09:21:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/ewen ferguson wins Qatar.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The DP World Tour returns to Hillside in Southport this week for the Cazoo Classic and Matt Cooper has three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places... Main Bet: Ewen Ferguson 1pt each-way @ 66/1 A treat for links golf fans this week because the DP World Tour follows its fortnight by the Scottish seaside with a week on England's Golf Coast. Hillside Golf Club in Southport has long been viewed as a wonderful test and it was a popular host of the British Masters in 2019, when Tommy Fleetwood hosted. The local lad isn't in the field this week, but Robert MacIntyre, who finished tied second that week behind Sweden's Marcus Kinhult, does return as a short-priced favourite. So does Matthew Jordan, the Royal Liverpool member who grabbed the first round lead three years ago and has settled into life on the main tour since without yet finding a breakthrough victory. Like Jordan, the winner Kinhult had local connections - he'd won the Lytham Trophy across the Ribble estuary from Southport - and so does this week's top pick Ewen Ferguson. Earlier this year the Scotsman admitted that he became flustered when holding a four-shot 54-hole lead in the Kenya Open. "I just found it really difficult, all the pressure and stuff," he told The Scotsman. "I didn't sleep much, just thinking about it. I couldn't believe I was leading by four. But, you know what, we move on, go again. I'll try to get myself in the same position and hopefully deal with it a bit better." And what happened the next time the 26-year-old was in contention? He pounced to win the Qatar Masters. He struggled with his form in the month that followed the breakthrough, not helped by a patchy tour schedule. As the summer has gone on he's gained the knack of making good starts but he's so far not been able to push on. In fact, he's ended the first round in the top 20 in each of his last five completed starts, the best two of them being on the fast-running Bernardus in the Dutch Open (tied eighth after a 68) and the linksland Renaissance in the Scottish Open (tied seventh following a 67). Can he heed lessons again? Can he kick on from all these good starts? I believe he can and the return to linksland might spark the learning process. For one thing, there is the location of his win - at Doha, a middle eastern layout, of course, but one on which superb links golfers thrive. He also spent the first 54 holes of last year's Dunhill Links Championship in the top 10 before finishing T17th and, in his generally difficult rookie campaign on the DP World Tour, he landed top 30s at both Renaissance and Fairmont St Andrews. He also has links pedigree from his amateur days - a last eight appearance at Royal Porthcawl in the Amateur Championship, helping GB&amp;I triumph in the 2015 Walker Cup at Royal Lytham &amp; St Annes, and victory in the Boys' Amateur at Royal Liverpool. I've taken some liberties with the headline - Hillside is near Liverpool rather than in it - but he can still enjoy some Fergie time. Next Best: Matthew Southgate 1pt each-way @ 50/1 I can't resist adding Essex man Matthew Southgate who has two top 20s in his last four starts and will relish the opportunity to play on the linksland again. The most recent of those top 20s came in the Irish Open when he was only four blows back of the lead after 54 holes when tipped in this column. A few days before that he had missed a short birdie putt to qualify for the Open (going on to lose out in a play-off). He admitted that the near miss left him crying tears of frustration during the drive home because he adores the Open, visited it every year as a boy and has twice finished top 12 in the major championship. Oh, and he also has a close personal connection with the Old Course, winning the Links Trophy there as an amateur and finishing second in the 2019 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. He also knows that he's produced some of his best professional golf by the seaside: a mini tour win at Royal St George's, tied second at Portstewart in the Irish Open, tied ninth at The Renaissance Club, a strong halfway position at Castle Stuart. His Open best came at Royal Birkdale, next door to Hillside, and he did get to St Andrews last week after all - by working as a co-commentator on Open Radio. In fact, it was his passionate response you might have heard to Rory McIlroy's holed bunker shot on Saturday. As much as he adored the week - and he really did - there's a good chance he'll be absolutely itching to thrive with the clubs in his hands, rather than a mic. Final Bet: Sami Valimaki 1pt each-way @ 28/1 Back in 2020 Finland's Sami Valimaki launched his first season on the main tour in sensational style, landing tied seventh in his fourth start at 13th Beach, the links-like track that hosts the Victorian Open, and then winning the Oman Open at Al Mouj. Much like Doha, Al Mouj is a test which links experts enjoy: Kinhult has been second there, as has Chris Wood; past Amateur Champion Julien Guerrier, Callum Shinkwin (who should have won at Dundonald Links) and Southgate have all been 54-hole leaders there. I've actually played Al Mouj and the connection makes sense. It has Bermuda grass, but the shaping feels very links-like at time and it's a very windy spot. After displaying consistency for the rest of that rookie year, Valimaki lost form in his second year and those problems continued through into the early months of 2022. But he's picked it up in the last few weeks. He was a fast-finishing tied fourth at the BMW International Open, he closed the Irish Open with a 66 for T30th, and he was T24th up against the high quality Scottish Open field at the Renaissance two weeks ago. * Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our new each way calculator.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/ewen%20ferguson%20wins%20Qatar.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Matt Cooper" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/ewen ferguson wins Qatar.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/ewen ferguson wins Qatar.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/ewen ferguson wins Qatar.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/ewen ferguson wins Qatar.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Golfer Ewen Ferguson"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Can Ewen Ferguson add links success to Doha triumph?</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/cazoo-classic-2022/12501337?selectedMixedItem=-1259940633" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Each-Way Betting","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/cazoo-classic-2022\/12501337?selectedMixedItem=-1259940633","entry_title":"Cazoo Classic Each-Way Tips: Fergie can taste success in Liverpool"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/cazoo-classic-2022/12501337?selectedMixedItem=-1259940633">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Cazoo%20Classic%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Fergie%20can%20taste%20success%20in%20Liverpool&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fcazoo-classic-each-way-tips-fergie-can-taste-success-in-liverpool-180722-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fcazoo-classic-each-way-tips-fergie-can-taste-success-in-liverpool-180722-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fcazoo-classic-each-way-tips-fergie-can-taste-success-in-liverpool-180722-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fcazoo-classic-each-way-tips-fergie-can-taste-success-in-liverpool-180722-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fcazoo-classic-each-way-tips-fergie-can-taste-success-in-liverpool-180722-721.html&text=Cazoo%20Classic%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Fergie%20can%20taste%20success%20in%20Liverpool" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">The DP World Tour returns to Hillside in Southport this week for the Cazoo Classic and Matt Cooper has three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places...</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote>"Ferguson has links pedigree from his amateur days – a last eight appearance at Royal Porthcawl in the Amateur Championship, helping GB&I triumph in the 2015 Walker Cup at Royal Lytham & St Annes, and victory in the Boys’ Amateur at Royal Liverpool." <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/cazoo-classic-2022/12501337?selectedMixedItem=-1259940633" target="_blank">Ewen Ferguson 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="66/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">67.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">66/1</span></b></a></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/cazoo-classic-2022/12501337?selectedMixedItem=-1259940633" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Main Bet: Ewen Ferguson 1pt each-way @ 66/1</a></h2><p></p><p>A <strong>treat for links golf fans</strong> this week because the DP World Tour follows its fortnight by the <strong>Scottish seaside</strong> with a week on <strong>England's Golf Coast</strong>.</p><p><strong>Hillside Golf Club in Southport</strong> has long been viewed as a <strong>wonderful test</strong> and it was a popular host of the British Masters in 2019, when Tommy Fleetwood hosted.</p><p>The local lad isn't in the field this week, but <strong>Robert MacIntyre</strong>, who finished tied second that week behind <strong>Sweden's Marcus Kinhult</strong>, does return as a short-priced favourite.</p><p>So does <strong>Matthew Jordan</strong>, the Royal Liverpool member who grabbed the first round lead three years ago and has settled into life on the main tour since without yet finding a breakthrough victory.</p><p>Like Jordan, the winner Kinhult had local connections - he'd won the Lytham Trophy across the Ribble estuary from Southport - and so does <strong>this week's top pick Ewen Ferguson</strong>.</p><p>Earlier this year the Scotsman admitted that he became <strong>flustered</strong> when holding a four-shot 54-hole lead in the Kenya Open. "I just found it really difficult, all the pressure and stuff," he told The Scotsman.</p><p>"I didn't sleep much, just thinking about it. I couldn't believe I was leading by four. But, you know what, we move on, go again. I'll try to get myself in the same position and <strong>hopefully deal with it a bit better</strong>."</p><blockquote> <p>And what happened the next time the 26-year-old was in contention?<strong> He pounced to</strong> <strong>win the Qatar Masters</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>He struggled with his form in the month that followed the breakthrough, not helped by a <strong>patchy tour schedule</strong>.</p><p>As the summer has gone on he's gained the knack of making good starts but he's so far not been able to <strong>push on</strong>.</p><p>In fact, he's ended the first round in the <strong>top 20 in each of his last five completed starts</strong>, the best two of them being on the <strong>fast-running Bernardus </strong>in the Dutch Open (tied eighth after a 68) and the <strong>linksland Renaissance</strong> in the Scottish Open (tied seventh following a 67).</p><blockquote> <p>Can he heed lessons again? <strong>Can he kick on from all these good starts? </strong>I believe he can and the return to linksland might spark the learning process.</p> </blockquote><p>For one thing, there is the location of his win - at <strong>Doha</strong>, a middle eastern layout, of course, but <strong>one on which superb links golfers thrive</strong>.</p><p>He also spent the first 54 holes of last year's <strong>Dunhill Links Championship in the top 10 </strong>before finishing T17th and, in his generally difficult rookie campaign on the DP World Tour, he <strong>landed top 30s at both Renaissance and Fairmont St Andrews</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>He also has <strong>links pedigree from his amateur days</strong> - a last eight appearance at Royal Porthcawl in the Amateur Championship, helping GB&I triumph in the 2015 Walker Cup at Royal Lytham & St Annes, and victory in the Boys' Amateur at Royal Liverpool.</p> </blockquote><p>I've taken some liberties with the headline - Hillside is near Liverpool rather than in it - but he can still enjoy some <strong>Fergie time</strong>.</p><p><img alt="Matthew Southgate and Rory 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Matthew%20Southgate%20and%20Rory%201280.600x337.jpg" width="3500" height="1968" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/cazoo-classic-2022/12501337?selectedMixedItem=-1259940633" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Next Best: Matthew Southgate 1pt each-way @ 50/1</a></h2><p></p><p>I can't resist adding Essex man Matthew Southgate who has <strong>two top 20s in his last four starts</strong> and will <strong>relish the opportunity to play on the linksland again</strong>.</p><p>The most recent of those top 20s came in the Irish Open when he was only four blows back of the lead after 54 holes when <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/irish-open-each-way-tips-hatton-back-in-his-sweet-spot-280622-721.html">tipped in this column</a>.</p><p>A few days before that he had missed a short birdie putt to <strong>qualify for the Open </strong>(going on to lose out in a play-off).</p><p>He admitted that the near miss left him <strong>crying tears of frustration</strong> during the drive home because he adores the Open, visited it every year as a boy and <strong>has twice finished top 12 in the major championship</strong>.</p><p>Oh, and he also has a close personal connection with the Old Course, <strong>winning the Links Trophy</strong> there as an amateur and <strong>finishing second in the 2019 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>He also knows that he's produced some of his best professional golf by the seaside: a mini tour win at <strong>Royal St George's</strong>, tied second at <strong>Portstewart</strong> in the Irish Open, tied ninth at <strong>The Renaissance Club</strong>, a strong halfway position at <strong>Castle Stuart</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>His Open best came at <strong>Royal Birkdale, next door to Hillside</strong>, and he did get to St Andrews last week after all - by working as a co-commentator on Open Radio.</p><p>In fact, it was his passionate response you might have heard to <strong>Rory McIlroy's</strong> holed bunker shot on Saturday.</p><p>As much as he adored the week - and he really did - there's a good chance he'll be absolutely itching to thrive with<strong> the clubs in his hands, rather than a mic</strong>.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/cazoo-classic-2022/12501337?selectedMixedItem=-1259940633" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Final Bet: Sami Valimaki 1pt each-way @ 28/1</a></h2><p></p><p>Back in 2020 Finland's <strong>Sami Valimaki</strong> launched his first season on the main tour in sensational style, landing tied seventh in his fourth start at <strong>13th Beach</strong>, the links-like track that hosts the Victorian Open, and then <strong>winning the Oman Open at Al Mouj</strong>.</p><p>Much like Doha, <strong>Al Mouj is a test which links experts enjoy</strong>: Kinhult has been second there, as has Chris Wood; past Amateur Champion Julien Guerrier, Callum Shinkwin (who should have won at Dundonald Links) and Southgate have all been 54-hole leaders there.</p><blockquote> <p>I've actually played Al Mouj and the connection makes sense. It has Bermuda grass, but <strong>the shaping feels very links-like at time and it's a very windy spot</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>After displaying consistency for the rest of that rookie year, Valimaki lost form in his second year and those problems continued through into the early months of 2022.</p><p>But he's <strong>picked it up</strong> in the last few weeks.</p><p>He was a <strong>fast-finishing tied fourth</strong> at the BMW International Open, he closed the Irish Open with a 66 for T30th, and he was <strong>T24th up against the high quality Scottish Open field </strong>at the Renaissance two weeks ago.</p><p>* Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">new each way calculator</a>.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Use your Betfair Boost for enhanced prices on ACCAs</h2> <p>We're giving you two free OddsBoosts to use every day on the Betfair Sportsbook. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=THEBFBOOST">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/cazoo-classic-2022/12501337?selectedMixedItem=-1259940633" target="_blank">Ewen Ferguson 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="66/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">67.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">66/1</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/cazoo-classic-2022/12501337?selectedMixedItem=-1259940633" target="_blank">Matthew Southgate 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="50/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">51.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">50/1</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/cazoo-classic-2022/12501337?selectedMixedItem=-1259940633" target="_blank">Sami Valimaki 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="28/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">29.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">28/1</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3" target="_blank">Bet now</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/cazoo-classic-2022/12501337?selectedMixedItem=-1259940633" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Each-Way Betting","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/cazoo-classic-2022\/12501337?selectedMixedItem=-1259940633","entry_title":"Cazoo Classic Each-Way Tips: Fergie can taste success in Liverpool"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/cazoo-classic-2022/12501337?selectedMixedItem=-1259940633">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Cazoo%20Classic%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Fergie%20can%20taste%20success%20in%20Liverpool&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fcazoo-classic-each-way-tips-fergie-can-taste-success-in-liverpool-180722-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fcazoo-classic-each-way-tips-fergie-can-taste-success-in-liverpool-180722-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fcazoo-classic-each-way-tips-fergie-can-taste-success-in-liverpool-180722-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fcazoo-classic-each-way-tips-fergie-can-taste-success-in-liverpool-180722-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fcazoo-classic-each-way-tips-fergie-can-taste-success-in-liverpool-180722-721.html&text=Cazoo%20Classic%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Fergie%20can%20taste%20success%20in%20Liverpool" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/cazoo-classic-each-way-tips-fergie-can-taste-success-in-liverpool-180722-721.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/liv-golf-invitational-portland-each-way-tips-brandens-coup-de-grace-300622-721.html">LIV Golf Invitational Portland Each-Way Tips: Branden's coup de Grace</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/branden grace liv london.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/branden%20grace%20liv%20london.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/irish-open-each-way-tips-hatton-back-in-his-sweet-spot-280622-721.html">Irish Open Each-Way Tips: Hatton back in his sweet spot</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Tyrrell Hatton at Wentworth.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Tyrrell%20Hatton%20at%20Wentworth.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/john-deere-classic-each-way-tips-rodgers-ready-to-claim-first-win-270622-719.html">John Deere Classic Each-Way Tips: Rodgers ready to claim first win</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Patrick Rodgers swing.450x254.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Patrick%20Rodgers%20swing.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/open-championship-each-way-tips-spieth-can-star-at-st-andrews-100722-719.html">Open Championship Each-Way Tips: Spieth can star at St Andrews</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Jordan Spieth St Andrews.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Jordan%20Spieth%20St%20Andrews.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-scottish-open-tips-tringale-shows-the-way-in-scotland-070722-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Is Schauffele all set for Scottish success? </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Xander Schauffele at the Scottish Open.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Xander%20Schauffele%20at%20the%20Scottish%20Open.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/scottish-open-long-odds-golf-tips-recent-winners-chanced-in-scotland-060722-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Recent winners chanced in Scotland </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/haotong li bmw.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/haotong%20li%20bmw.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">More Each-Way Betting</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation"> <h4 class="section_title">More Golf</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" class=" "> Each Way Golf Betting Calculator </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class=" "> The Punter </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class="active "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class="active "> Each-Way Betting </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/" class=" "> Tournament Reports </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/" class=" "> Pre-tournament Analysis </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1658226598" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
Golf Bets
Each-Way Betting
Cazoo Classic Each-Way Tips: Fergie can taste success in Liverpool
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Multiples Tips
Tennis
Golf
Politics
Specials
Rugby
Formula 1
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket