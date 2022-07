A treat for links golf fans this week because the DP World Tour follows its fortnight by the Scottish seaside with a week on England's Golf Coast.

Hillside Golf Club in Southport has long been viewed as a wonderful test and it was a popular host of the British Masters in 2019, when Tommy Fleetwood hosted.

The local lad isn't in the field this week, but Robert MacIntyre, who finished tied second that week behind Sweden's Marcus Kinhult, does return as a short-priced favourite.

So does Matthew Jordan, the Royal Liverpool member who grabbed the first round lead three years ago and has settled into life on the main tour since without yet finding a breakthrough victory.

Like Jordan, the winner Kinhult had local connections - he'd won the Lytham Trophy across the Ribble estuary from Southport - and so does this week's top pick Ewen Ferguson.

Earlier this year the Scotsman admitted that he became flustered when holding a four-shot 54-hole lead in the Kenya Open. "I just found it really difficult, all the pressure and stuff," he told The Scotsman.

"I didn't sleep much, just thinking about it. I couldn't believe I was leading by four. But, you know what, we move on, go again. I'll try to get myself in the same position and hopefully deal with it a bit better."

And what happened the next time the 26-year-old was in contention? He pounced to win the Qatar Masters.

He struggled with his form in the month that followed the breakthrough, not helped by a patchy tour schedule.

As the summer has gone on he's gained the knack of making good starts but he's so far not been able to push on.

In fact, he's ended the first round in the top 20 in each of his last five completed starts, the best two of them being on the fast-running Bernardus in the Dutch Open (tied eighth after a 68) and the linksland Renaissance in the Scottish Open (tied seventh following a 67).

Can he heed lessons again? Can he kick on from all these good starts? I believe he can and the return to linksland might spark the learning process.

For one thing, there is the location of his win - at Doha, a middle eastern layout, of course, but one on which superb links golfers thrive.

He also spent the first 54 holes of last year's Dunhill Links Championship in the top 10 before finishing T17th and, in his generally difficult rookie campaign on the DP World Tour, he landed top 30s at both Renaissance and Fairmont St Andrews.

He also has links pedigree from his amateur days - a last eight appearance at Royal Porthcawl in the Amateur Championship, helping GB&I triumph in the 2015 Walker Cup at Royal Lytham & St Annes, and victory in the Boys' Amateur at Royal Liverpool.

I've taken some liberties with the headline - Hillside is near Liverpool rather than in it - but he can still enjoy some Fergie time.

I can't resist adding Essex man Matthew Southgate who has two top 20s in his last four starts and will relish the opportunity to play on the linksland again.

The most recent of those top 20s came in the Irish Open when he was only four blows back of the lead after 54 holes when tipped in this column.

A few days before that he had missed a short birdie putt to qualify for the Open (going on to lose out in a play-off).

He admitted that the near miss left him crying tears of frustration during the drive home because he adores the Open, visited it every year as a boy and has twice finished top 12 in the major championship.

Oh, and he also has a close personal connection with the Old Course, winning the Links Trophy there as an amateur and finishing second in the 2019 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

He also knows that he's produced some of his best professional golf by the seaside: a mini tour win at Royal St George's, tied second at Portstewart in the Irish Open, tied ninth at The Renaissance Club, a strong halfway position at Castle Stuart.

His Open best came at Royal Birkdale, next door to Hillside, and he did get to St Andrews last week after all - by working as a co-commentator on Open Radio.

In fact, it was his passionate response you might have heard to Rory McIlroy's holed bunker shot on Saturday.

As much as he adored the week - and he really did - there's a good chance he'll be absolutely itching to thrive with the clubs in his hands, rather than a mic.

Back in 2020 Finland's Sami Valimaki launched his first season on the main tour in sensational style, landing tied seventh in his fourth start at 13th Beach, the links-like track that hosts the Victorian Open, and then winning the Oman Open at Al Mouj.

Much like Doha, Al Mouj is a test which links experts enjoy: Kinhult has been second there, as has Chris Wood; past Amateur Champion Julien Guerrier, Callum Shinkwin (who should have won at Dundonald Links) and Southgate have all been 54-hole leaders there.

I've actually played Al Mouj and the connection makes sense. It has Bermuda grass, but the shaping feels very links-like at time and it's a very windy spot.

After displaying consistency for the rest of that rookie year, Valimaki lost form in his second year and those problems continued through into the early months of 2022.

But he's picked it up in the last few weeks.

He was a fast-finishing tied fourth at the BMW International Open, he closed the Irish Open with a 66 for T30th, and he was T24th up against the high quality Scottish Open field at the Renaissance two weeks ago.

