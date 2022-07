With golf's four major championships done and dusted for another year, the action now switches to TPC Twin Cities and the fourth staging of the 3M Open.

Unfortunately, the tournament's close proximity to The Open Championship has resulted in a fairly weak field in Minnesota.

None of the world's top-10 have travelled back across the Atlantic to tee-up at this 22-year-old venue.

Course Characteristics

Opened in 2000, the course was designed by Arnold Palmer in consultation with Tom Lehman.

Situated approximately 15 miles north of Downtown Minneapolis, the course was part of the Champions Tour for 18 years from 2001.

It then switched allegiance to the PGA Tour, although the layout had to be toughened up considerably before the arrival of golf's bigger hitters and younger pros.

This task belonged to Lehman and Steve Wenzloff who decided to narrow fairways, add new tees and bunkers, as well as grow areas of rough.

There is a plentiful supply of sizeable water hazards which come into play on 11 holes, while sand is also a constant threat.

Fairways change direction many times at this parkland course where the undulating greens form a huge part of its defence. Putting surfaces are slightly larger than the Tour average.

TPC Twin Cities, which sits around 900 feet above sea level, is one of the most northerly American venues on this season's PGA Tour calendar.

Stroke Averages

Lowest 12 At TPC Twin Cities (2019-21)

Average .... (Rounds)

67.38: Adam Hadwin (8)

68.00: Tony Finau (12)

68.00: Cameron Tringale (12)

68.13: Bo Hoag (8)

68.17: Charles Howell (12)

68.25: Brice Garnett (12)

68.30: Hank Lebioda (10)

68.50: Arjun Atwal (8)

68.60: Adam Long (10)

68.70: Cameron Davis (10)

68.70: Roger Sloan (10)

68.75: Wyndham Clark (8)

Min. No. of Rounds = 6

Only those entered this week are included in table

Top-20 Finishes

Most T-20s in Stroke Play events on the PGA Tour (Since Jan 1st, 2022)

7: Sung Jae Im

7: Hideki Matsuyama

7: Davis Riley

6: Adam Hadwin

5: Tony Finau

5: Tom Hoge

5: Beau Hossler

5: Nate Lashley

5: Sahith Theegala

5: Cameron Tringale

Only those entered this week are included in table

Four To Watch

Cameron Davis: After two Cams led the way at St Andrews on Sunday, how about another taking the chequered flag this week? Aussie Cam Davis has posted three top-eight finishes from his last five starts on the PGA Tour.

Adam Hadwin: A brace of top-10s at TPC Twin Cities for the Canadian who finished tied-seventh in the US Open last month.

Mark Hubbard: The world No 176 has put together back-to-back top-four finishes. Although these events in Kentucky and California are two of the weakest on the calendar, this week's tournament is hardly much stronger. Tied-16th at TPC Twin Cities last year.

Davis Riley: The 25-year-old from Mississippi is currently enjoying an excellent first full season on the PGA Tour. He stands 23rd in the FedEx Cup table, with the only thing missing being a first title at this level.

