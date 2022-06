John Deere Classic: Champ chanced at Deere Run



The PGA Tour moves onto Deere Run for the John Deere Classic this week so read Steve Rawlings' comprehensive preview ahead of Thursday's start.

Steve says: "The combination of the LIV defections and the move in the schedule has resulted in one of the weakest PGA Tour events we've seen in some time with Webb Simpson, without a win in more than two years, heading the market.

"Along with Cam Davis my only other pick is Cameron Champ who was sitting second and just two off the lead after round three last year.

"He's missed his last four cuts but he's more than capable of bouncing back and given he's a three-time winner on the PGA Tour and that he was tenth in the US Masters and sixth in Mexico just a few months ago, I thought 75.074/1 was fair.

John Deere Classic Each-Way Tips: Rodgers ready to claim first win

Dave Tindall has three each-way picks for the action at TPC Deere Run starting with one who should have benefited from a rest last week...

Dave says: "Patrick Rodgers probably made the correct move by pulling out of the TPC River Highlands event having been in action for four weeks in a row.

"Rodgers had finished tied 18th in the Canadian Open and was eighth after 36 holes at The Country Club following rounds of 69 and 68. His workload appeared to catch up with him on the weekend but finishing tied 31st still matched his best finish in a major.

"But a week off will freshen him up again and Rodgers should now be ready to pick up the form that saw him post a top 10 in the Mexico Open and follow it with four finishes of tied 35th or better in his next five starts.

"Part of taking the Travelers off was probably due to a desire to get himself 'right' for this event, one he values highly."

Find Me a 100 Winner: Course specialists chanced at Deere Run

Our man's got outsiders to trade at both of this week's events as he continues his quest to land a winner at monster odds...

Steve Rawlings says: "Ryan Moore has been dogged by back issues throughout his career and I assume that was the reason we didn't see him on the course between February and June.

"He struggled over the weekend at the Memorial Tournament, where he finished 70th in his first start back, and his 35th at the Canadian Open wasn't a spectacular performance either but it was solid enough for me to chance him here.

"Moore has course form figures at Deere Run reading 27-74-34-8-22-7-24-1-MC-55-18-2 and the fact that his runners-up finish 12 months ago was his only top-25 finish all season tells us all we need to know about his affinity to the venue."

John Deere Classic 2022: Your course and current form stats

Andy Swales provides the course info, players' form stats and picks his ones to watch at the John Deere Classic...

Andy says: "For the second week in a row, scoring will be low, with plenty of birdie opportunities up for grabs. The last 12 champions here averaged 262.67 for 72 holes, while the average-winning under-par total for the same period is 21.3.

"Water hazards are not a major issue at Deere Run, although there are plenty of trees and dense wooded areas ready to penalise any errant shot. Since last year's instalment the venue's many bunkers have been given a complete overhaul. The greens at TPC Deere Run are marginally smaller than the Tour average.

"Nick Hardy has struggled a little during his rookie season on the PGA Tour but has played well of late. He tied-14th at the US Open earlier this month and followed this by posting a top-10 at TPC River Highlands on Sunday. Has also recently lost a play-off on the Korn Ferry Tour and he returns to his home state for the John Deere Classic."

Irish Open: Wentworth form well worth consideration

The DP World Tour takes in the Irish Open this week so read Steve Rawlings' in-depth preview ahead of Thursday's start...

Steve says: "The Mount Juliet winners have been straight out of the top drawer and we've seen some very high quality multiple winners of the Irish Open too with the 2021 US Open champ, Jon Rahm, who won the title in 2017 and 2019, the latest to win the event more than once.

"In total, 11 players have won the Irish Open on more than one occasion and Faldo, Langer, Seve Ballesteros, and Colin Montgomerie have all won the title three times.

"BMW PGA winners Nick Faldo, Jose Maria Olazabal, Howard Clark, Bernhard Langer, and David Howell have all won or been placed here and the likes of Thomas Bjorn, Ernie Els and Vijay Singh have contended at the BMW PGA and they've also either won or been runner-up at Wentworth in the now defunct World Match Play Championship...

"I'm more than happy to back Tyrrell Hatton given the Englishman has won at both Wentworth and Milano. I thought 22.021/1 on the Exchange was more than fair."

Irish Open Each-Way Tips: Hatton back in his sweet spot

Matt Cooper has three each-way selections for the Irish Open with the Betfair Sportsbook paying eight places...

Matt says: "This year there is no Rory McIlroy. Instead, Shane Lowry and Seamus Power head the home challenge and also the betting, followed by Thomas Pieters and Tyrrell Hatton.

"Ranked joint third/fourth in that quartet I think Hatton might be a little misplaced so there is a rare venture under 20/1 for this column. The Englishman has twice made the places in this event, when tied fourth at Royal County Down in 2015 and tied fifth at The K Club a year later. He was also tied sixth at Royal Portrush in the 2019 Open.

"He's also got inland, tree-lined wins at Milano GC in the 2017 Italian Open, Montgomerie Maxx Royal in the 2019 Turkish Airlines Open, and Wentworth at the 2020 BMW PGA Championship."

"He made a bright starts to the season with tied sixth at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, tied fourth in the Dubai Desert Classic and second at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but has no strokeplay top 10 since. However, he has missed just one cut all year, mostly on the PGA Tour, so his form is a little better than it first appears compared to many in this week's field."

Irish Open First-Round Leader Tips: Armitage can ride the wave

If you're looking for an early pay-out on your golf wagers this week then the First Round Leader market is your best friend. Dave Tindall gives his thoughts and tips on the opening round action at the Irish Open.

Dave says: "Marcus Armitage seems to enjoy this time of year. Last June he won the European Open in Germany a week after a top eight.

"And on Tuesday he shot a pair of 68s at St Annes Old Links to finish tied 1st in local qualifying there and book his place in the Open Championship at St Andrews in two weeks' time.

"While we're at it, let's add in that back in his EuroPro days, two of his three wins came in June/July.

"With scoring set to be low, Armitage's 30th spot in Birdie Average this season bodes well, as does the fact he opened 68-68 on this course last year to sit tied ninth at halfway.

"Add up all the elements and hopefully he can add to his excellent week so far by going low on day one. Armitage has an 8.40am start."

Irish Open 2022: Form stats for this week's lucrative tournament

Andy provides the key course insight and form analysis for the Irish Open and picks his players to watch...

Andy says: "This week's total purse of €6m will be the largest offered by the DP World Tour anywhere on European soil, since last September's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

"First staged in 1927, the Irish Open is one of the most prestigious and oldest titles in professional European golf. For a second straight season the tournament will be held at Mount Juliet, which is a 31-year-old Jack Nicklaus-designed course at Thomastown in County Kilkenny.

"This will be the seventh time since 1994 that Mount Juliet has appeared on the DP World Tour schedule. It hosted three national opens during the 1990s, plus two American Express-sponsored events (2002 and 2004), along with a fourth Irish Open 12 months ago...

"Ryan Fox continued his excellent run of form with another podium finish in Munich on Sunday. This brings his total of T-3s for 2022 to four, which includes a victory in the Middle East back in February."