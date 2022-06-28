</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fjohn-deere-classic-2022-tips-and-preview-champ-chanced-at-deere-run-280622-167.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fjohn-deere-classic-2022-tips-and-preview-champ-chanced-at-deere-run-280622-167.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/summer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-204.html">Summer Transfer News and Odds: Sterling heavy odds-on to join Chelsea</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/tuesday-football-tips-halmstad-a-home-banker-in-sweden-270622-1063.html">Tuesday Football Tips: Halmstad a home banker in Sweden</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/womens-euro-2022-england-tips---rating-englands-chances-of-a-home-success-220622-140.html">Women's Euros 2022 Tips: Rating England's chances of a home success</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">Europa League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/kempton-racing-tips-expect-a-masterclass-280622-790.html">Kempton Racing Tips: Expect a Masterclass </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-nap-is-a-maiden-at-hamilton-280622-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: It's a day at the Beach for Rhys Williams' NAP</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-keane-can-around-off-a-roscommon-winning-tuesday-270622-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Keane can round off a Roscommon winning Tuesday </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/">Royal Ascot</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/ireland-v-india-second-t20-tips-dont-miss-top-order-chance-260622-194.html">Ireland v India Second T20 Tips: Don't miss top-order chance</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/cricket-betting-tips-in-play-angles-after-day-four-of-england-v-new-zealand-1-260622-194.html">Cricket Betting Tips: In-play angles after day four of England v New Zealand</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/cricket-betting-tips-in-play-angles-after-day-three-of-england-v-new-zealand-4-250622-194.html">Cricket Betting Tips: In-play angles after day three of England v New Zealand</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wta-wimbledon-day-three-tips-bouzkova-should-have-too-much-for-li-280622-778.html">WTA Wimbledon Day Three Tips: Bouzkova should have too much for Li</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/atp-wimbledon-day-three-tips-griekspoor-to-give-alcaraz-big-test-280622-778.html">ATP Wimbledon Day Three Tips: Griekspoor to give Alcaraz big test</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wta-wimbledon-day-two-tips-cornet-to-oust-seed-putintseva-270622-778.html">WTA Wimbledon Day Two Tips: Cornet value to oust seed Putintseva</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/john-deere-classic-2022-tips-and-preview-champ-chanced-at-deere-run-280622-167.html">John Deere Classic: Champ chanced at Deere Run </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/irish-open-2022-tips-and-preview-wentworth-form-well-worth-consideration-280622-167.html">Irish Open: Wentworth form well worth consideration </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/irish-open-each-way-tips-hatton-back-in-his-sweet-spot-280622-721.html">Irish Open Each-Way Tips: Hatton back in his sweet spot</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Nicola Sturgeon names new Scots referendum date</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/scottish-independence-betting-odds-referendum-in-2023-backed-280622-204.html">Scottish Independence: Referendum in 2023 backed after Sturgeon speech</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/boris-johnson-betting-pm-backed-to-leave-this-year-after-by-elections-defeats-240622-204.html">Boris Johnson: PM backed to leave this year after by-elections defeats</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/love-island/love-island-betting-odds-paige-and-jacques-backed-but-casa-amor-drama-awaits-280622-204.html">Love Island: Paige and Jacques backed but Casa Amor drama awaits</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/bbc-sports-personality-of-the-year-2022-betting-odds-ronnie-favourite-but-fury-kane-and-raducanu-in-frame-270622-204.html">SPOTY 2022 Betting: Ronnie favourite but Fury, Kane and Raducanu in frame</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/love-island/love-island-2022-betting-odds-jacques-oneill-is-new-favourite-to-be-winning-male-220622-204.html">Love Island 2022: Jacques O'Neill new favourite for top male</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-wales-v-france-england-v-ireland-and-italy-v-scotland-010322-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Wales v France, England v Ireland and Italy v Scotland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting-france-odds-on-for-grand-slam-but-wales-and-england-await-030322-204.html">Six Nations Betting: France odds-on for Grand Slam but Wales and England await</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-wales-scotland-v-france-and-ireland-v-italy-180222-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Wales, Scotland v France and Ireland v Italy</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-2022-betting-odds-pogacar-firm-favourite-to-keep-yellow-jersey-280622-204.html">Tour de France 2022: Pogacar firm favourite to keep Yellow Jersey</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/Dutch-darts-masters-tips-Dutch-dominance-to-continue-240622-1133.html">Dutch Darts Masters Tips: Dutch dominance to continue</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/dutch-darts-masters-tips-noppert-to-capitalise-on-mvgs-early-return-230622-1133.html">Dutch Darts Masters Tips: Noppert to capitalise on MvG's early return</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">John Deere Classic: Champ chanced at Deere Run </h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven-rawlings/">Steven Rawlings</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-06-28">28 June 2022</time></li> <li>5 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "John Deere Classic: Champ chanced at Deere Run ", "name": "John Deere Classic: Champ chanced at Deere Run ", "description": "The PGA Tour moves onto Deere Run for the John Deere Classic this week so read Steve's comprehensive preview ahead of Thursday's start here...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/john-deere-classic-2022-tips-and-preview-champ-chanced-at-deere-run-280622-167.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/john-deere-classic-2022-tips-and-preview-champ-chanced-at-deere-run-280622-167.html", "datePublished": "2022-06-28T21:19:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-06-28T22:05:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Cameron Champ 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The PGA Tour moves onto Deere Run for the John Deere Classic this week so read Steve's comprehensive preview ahead of Thursday's start here... Tournament History Originally known as the Quad Cities Open, the John Deere Classic was first staged as a satellite tournament on the PGA Tour way back in 1971. It became an official event 12 months later and this year's renewal is the 51st. Initially played at the Crow Valley Country Club in Davenport, Iowa, the tournament moved to Oakwood Country Club in Illinois in 1975 and since 2000 its permanent home has been here at Deere Run. For all but two editions this century, the John Deere Classic has been staged in the week before the Open Championship but as next week's DP World Tour event - the Scottish Open - is now co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour, this year's edition is being staged two weeks before the year's final major. Venue TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois Course Details Par 71 - 7,289 yards Stroke Index in 2021 - 69.53 Designed by D.A Weibring and sitting on old Native American settlements, TPC Deere Run is a very easy track indeed, where low scores are very much the norm. Chad Campbell fired a 62 in the third round seven years ago but that wasn't even the best of the day as Scott Brown shot 61 and that was the same score that Jordan Spieth shot in round three - six years ago. Paul Goydos shot 59 here in 2010 and the surprise 2018 winner, Michael Kim, amassed an incredible 27-under-par total with rounds of 63, 64, 64 and 66. Water is in play on five holes and the average-sized bentgrass greens will be set to run at 12 on the Stimpmeter. The two nines end with two of the hardest holes on the course but they're far from impossible. The par four ninth has been the hardest for the last two editions and the par four 18th was the toughest on the track in the three years before that. It really is an easy course for pro golfers, although it has been tweaked before this year's edition. The par four opening hole has been extended by 21 yards and fairway bunkers have been strategically moved throughout the course. The longest rough stands at four inches high. Weather Forecast TV Coverage Live on Sky Sports all four days, starting at 18:00 on Thursday Last Five Winners with Pre-event Exchange Prices 2021 - Lucas Glover -19 [70.0] 2020 - Event Cancelled 2019 - Dylan Frittelli -21 [90.0] 2018 - Michael Kim -27 [800.0] 2017 - Bryson DeChambeau -18 [55.0] 2016 - Ryan Moore -22 [32.0] What Will it Take to Win the John Deere Classic? The last ten winners here have had an average Driving Distance ranking of 26th and an average Driving Accuracy ranking of 29.6 so what you do off the tee is largely unimportant. The 2019 winner, Dylan Frittelli, only ranked 32nd for Driving Distance but that was by some margin his worst statistical ranking for the week and he ranked second for Strokes Gained Putting. He made all 53 putts inside seven feet and he missed just two of 62 inside ten feet! Lucas Glover ranked 15th for Greens In Regulation last year and the two winners before him ranked second and seventh for GIR. No winner in the last decade has ranked any worse than 34th for GIR (Spieth) but the GIR average ranking for the ten is still only 17.6 and this event is nearly always won on or around the greens. Glover topped the Putting Average stats last year and although Frittelli only ranked 22nd in 2019, he ranked second for Strokes Gained Putting and Russell Henley, in second place, ranked first for PA. The 2018 winner, Kim, ranked first for both PA and Strokes Gained Putting, the first two home in 2017 ranked second and first for SGP and the average Putting Average ranking of the last ten winners is only 9.8. A hot putter is essential but so too is a deft touch around the greens most years. Jordan Spieth only ranked 18th and 32nd for Scrambling but Glover ranked fifth last year, three of the last five winners have ranked first and the average Scrambling ranking for the last ten winners is 12th. Is There an Angle In? Form at Colonial Country Club, home of the Charles Schwab Challenge, is worth close scrutiny. Since this event moved to Deere Run, Steve Stricker, Zach Johnson, Kenny Perry and Jordan Spieth have won both tournaments and Tim Clark has come close to winning both, finishing runner-up in each event. Sean O'Hair, who won this tournament in 2005, finished tied for second in the 2017 Charles Schwab Challenge, alongside Deere Run specialist, Jordan Spieth, the 2014 JDC winner, Brian Harman, finished tied for seventh alongside Stricker and the 2019 Charles Schwab winner, Kevin Na, finished second here 12 months ago. Check out Valspar Championship form too as four men have won that tournament as well as this one - the aforementioned Spieth, John Senden, Sean O'Hair and Vijay Singh. Is There an Identikit Winner? Glover was generally a [70.0] chance last year (matched at a high of [80.0]) and Dylan Frittelli was matched at a high of [150.0] when the market first opened three years ago so the last three winners have been relatively unfancied. Frittelli was quietly gambled in to around [90.0] but the 2018 winner, Michael Kim must go down as one of the strangest ever winners on the PGA Tour. Matched at [800.0] before the off, Kim came into the event with form figures reading MC-MC-18-MC-MC-MC and he's not done anything special since. He contended at the Puerto Rico Open in March before a poor final round but he hasn't finished inside the top-ten on any Tour since he won here. Brian Harman was another triple-figure priced winner in 2016 but you have to go all the way back to 2001 to find the previous winner to go off at more than a double-digit price. Dave Gossett was around the 125/1 mark. DeChambeau was a 50/1 chance five years ago and Spieth was 40/1 when he won his first PGA Tour title here in 2013. Prior to Frittelli's victory three years ago, an American had won the previous 12 renewals and the South African was only the eighth overseas winners in the event's 50-year history. This is a great place for up-and-coming players and five of the last eight winners have been getting off the mark on the PGA Tour for the first time here. In addition to the top-class Scott Hoch, who really should have won the 1989 US Masters, major champions, David Toms, Payne Stewart, Jordan Spieth, and Bryson DeChambeau all won their first PGA Tour titles at the John Deere Classic. Winner's Position and Exchange Price Pre-Round Four 2021 - Lucas Glover T12th - trailing by four [50.0] 2020 - Event Cancelled 2019 - Dylan Frittelli T5th - trailing by two [16.0] 2018 - Michael Kim Led by five [1.42] 2017 - Bryson DeChambeau 2nd - trailing by two [9.4] 2016 - Ryan Moore Led by two [2.16] In-Play Tactics Lucas Glover caused a bit of a shock last year - winning from so far back - and we have to go all the way back to 1981 to find the previous player to win this title from outside the top-ten with a round to go but that doesn't mean we haven't witnessed plenty of drama over the years. Jordan Spieth was six back with 18 to play in 2013 but he birdied five of the last six to claim his first title and he confounded the stats two years later. He sat tied for 101st and eight adrift after round one but he led by two after round three following a 64 in round two and a 61 in round three, proving a slow start can be overcome. Spieth's dramatic finish wasn't the first exciting finale and it certainly won't be the last. In fact, the 2017 finish was quite something... Zach Johnson was the first to trade low when he hit [2.52] with a three-foot putt to take the lead on the par four 14th but he missed that, bogeyed the 15th and was eventually beaten by three. Daniel Berger then hit a low of [2.62] and Patrick Rodgers was matched at just [1.2], before he lost his way on the par five 17th. DeChambeau's finish wasn't too dissimilar to Spieth's in 2013 as he birdied seven of the last ten holes. Market Leaders The combination of the LIV defections and the move in the schedule has resulted in one of the weakest PGA Tour events we've seen in some time with Webb Simpson, without a win in more than two years, heading the market. Simpson hasn't played here in 12 years and given his course form reads a very ordinary MC-39-21, it's perhaps understandable that he abandoned Deere Run after three straight visits. He finished 13th last week in the Travelers Championship but sat tied fifth and just two off the lead after round one and he was tied for the lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge after round one at the end of May so he's sneaking into form. Although he ended up finishing only 27th. The 2017 Valspar winner, Adam Hadwin, is the second favourite, despite that being his only win on the PGA Tour, but the support makes sense. Hadwin finished seventh in the US Open last time out, having led after round one, and in two visits here, he's finished 18th and eighth. The only other player trading at less than [30.0] is the unfortunate Sahith Theegala, who has twice been matched at short odds without winning on the PGA Tour this year. He was matched at a low of [2.04] before finding water on the penultimate hole at the Phoenix Open in February and he traded at long odds-on (sub [1.4]) on Sunday night before recording a double-bogey six on the 72nd hole. He's going to do extremely well to lift himself after that and he's playing here for the first time too so makes little appeal. Selections In such a weak field, last year's Rocket Mortgage winner, Cam Davis looked a fair price at [46.0]. He's only played here twice previously and he's yet to break the top-50 but that doesn't put me off. He arrived at Deere Run with form figures reading MC-MC-MC-MC-MC-35-MC-43-MC-MC when he made his debut in 2019 so the fact that he sat 10th after round one before eventually finished 53rd could be considered a plus and we can forgive hiss 55th placed-finish 12 months ago as he'd got off the mark on the PGA Tour just the week before. Davis was a fast finishing third at The Heritage in April and he finished seventh at the aforementioned Charles Schwab last month after leading after round one. He was a bit disappointing last weekend, falling from second to 56th but he's clearly close and a low scoring event like this should be ideal. My only other pick is Cameron Champ who was sitting second and just two off the lead after round three last year. He's missed his last four cuts but he's more than capable of bouncing back and given he's a three-time winner on the PGA Tour and that he was tenth in the US Masters and sixth in Mexico just a few months ago, I thought [75.0] was fair. Selections: Cam Davis @ [46.0] Cameron Champ @ [75.0] I'll be back tomorrow with the Find Me a 100 Winner column. *You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Cameron%20Champ%201280.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Steven Rawlings" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Cameron Champ 1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Cameron Champ 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Cameron Champ 1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Cameron Champ 1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Golfer Cameron Champ"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Cameron Champ - fancied to enjoy Deere Run again</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://btfr.co/https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.200550357" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf UK","category_label":"The Punter","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/golf\/market\/1.200550357","entry_title":"John Deere Classic: Champ chanced at Deere Run "}' href="https://btfr.co/https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.200550357">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=John%20Deere%20Classic%3A%20Champ%20chanced%20at%20Deere%20Run%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fjohn-deere-classic-2022-tips-and-preview-champ-chanced-at-deere-run-280622-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fjohn-deere-classic-2022-tips-and-preview-champ-chanced-at-deere-run-280622-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fjohn-deere-classic-2022-tips-and-preview-champ-chanced-at-deere-run-280622-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fjohn-deere-classic-2022-tips-and-preview-champ-chanced-at-deere-run-280622-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fjohn-deere-classic-2022-tips-and-preview-champ-chanced-at-deere-run-280622-167.html&text=John%20Deere%20Classic%3A%20Champ%20chanced%20at%20Deere%20Run%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">The PGA Tour moves onto Deere Run for the John Deere Classic this week so read Steve's comprehensive preview ahead of Thursday's start here...</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><p>"Given Cameron Champ is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour and that he was tenth in the US Masters and sixth in Mexico just a few months ago, I thought <b class="inline_odds" title="74/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">75.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">74/1</span></b> was fair."</p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong><h2>Tournament History</h2></strong><p>Originally known as the Quad Cities Open, the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.200550357">John Deere Classic</a> was first staged as a satellite tournament on the PGA Tour way back in 1971. It became an official event 12 months later and this year's renewal is the 51st. </p><p>Initially played at the Crow Valley Country Club in Davenport, Iowa, the tournament moved to Oakwood Country Club in Illinois in 1975 and since 2000 its permanent home has been here at Deere Run.</p><p>For all but two editions this century, the <strong>John Deere Classic</strong> has been staged in the week before the <strong>Open Championship</strong> but as next week's DP World Tour event - the <strong>Scottish Open</strong> - is now co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour, this year's edition is being staged two weeks before the year's final major.</p><p><strong><h2>Venue</h2></strong></p><p>TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois</p><p><strong><h2>Course Details</h2></strong></p><p>Par 71 - 7,289 yards <br> Stroke Index in 2021 - 69.53</p><p>Designed by D.A Weibring and sitting on old Native American settlements, TPC Deere Run is a very easy track indeed, where low scores are very much the norm. Chad Campbell fired a 62 in the third round seven years ago but that wasn't even the best of the day as <strong>Scott Brown</strong> shot 61 and that was the same score that Jordan Spieth shot in round three - six years ago. Paul Goydos shot 59 here in 2010 and the surprise 2018 winner, <strong>Michael Kim</strong>, amassed an incredible 27-under-par total with rounds of 63, 64, 64 and 66.</p><p><img alt="TPC DEERE RUN 2022 3.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/TPC%20DEERE%20RUN%202022%203.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Water is in play on five holes and the average-sized bentgrass greens will be set to run at 12 on the Stimpmeter. The two nines end with two of the hardest holes on the course but they're far from impossible. The par four ninth has been the hardest for the last two editions and the par four 18th was the toughest on the track in the three years before that.</p><p>It really is an <strong>easy course</strong> for pro golfers, although it has been tweaked before this year's edition. The par four opening hole has been extended by 21 yards and fairway bunkers have been strategically moved throughout the course. The longest rough stands at four inches high.</p><p><a href="https://www.windfinder.com/forecast/colona">Weather Forecast</a></p><p><strong><h2>TV Coverage</h2></strong></p><p>Live on Sky Sports all four days, starting at 18:00 on Thursday</p><p><strong><h2>Last Five Winners with Pre-event Exchange Prices</h2></strong></p><p>2021 - Lucas Glover -19 <b class="inline_odds" title="69/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">70.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">69/1</span></b><br> 2020 - Event Cancelled <br> 2019 - Dylan Frittelli -21 <b class="inline_odds" title="89/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">90.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">89/1</span></b><br> 2018 - Michael Kim -27 <b class="inline_odds" title="799/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">800.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">799/1</span></b><br> 2017 - Bryson DeChambeau -18 <b class="inline_odds" title="54/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">55.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">54/1</span></b><br> 2016 - Ryan Moore -22 <b class="inline_odds" title="31/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">32.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">31/1</span></b></p><p><strong><h2>What Will it Take to Win the John Deere Classic?</h2></strong></p><p>The last ten winners here have had an average Driving Distance ranking of 26th and an average Driving Accuracy ranking of 29.6 so <strong>what you do off the tee is largely unimportant</strong>.</p><p>The 2019 winner, Dylan Frittelli, only ranked 32nd for Driving Distance but that was by some margin his worst statistical ranking for the week and he ranked second for Strokes Gained Putting. He made all 53 putts inside seven feet and he missed just two of 62 inside ten feet!</p><p>Lucas Glover ranked 15th for Greens In Regulation last year and the two winners before him ranked second and seventh for GIR. <strong>No winner in the last decade has ranked any worse than 34th for GIR (Spieth)</strong> but the GIR average ranking for the ten is still only 17.6 and <strong>this event is nearly always won on or around the greens</strong>. </p><p>Glover topped the Putting Average stats last year and although Frittelli only ranked 22nd in 2019, he ranked second for Strokes Gained Putting and Russell Henley, in second place, ranked first for PA. The 2018 winner, Kim, ranked first for both PA and Strokes Gained Putting, the first two home in 2017 ranked second and first for SGP and the <strong>average Putting Average ranking of the last ten winners is only 9.8</strong>.</p><p>A hot putter is essential but so too is a deft touch around the greens most years. Jordan Spieth only ranked 18th and 32nd for Scrambling but Glover ranked fifth last year, three of the last five winners have ranked first and the average Scrambling ranking for the last ten winners is 12th.</p><p><strong><h2>Is There an Angle In?</h2></strong></p><p>Form at <strong>Colonial Country Club</strong>, home of the Charles Schwab Challenge, is worth close scrutiny. Since this event moved to Deere Run, Steve Stricker, Zach Johnson, Kenny Perry and Jordan Spieth have won both tournaments and Tim Clark has come close to winning both, finishing runner-up in each event. </p><p>Sean O'Hair, who won this tournament in 2005, finished tied for second in the 2017 Charles Schwab Challenge, alongside Deere Run specialist, Jordan Spieth, the 2014 JDC winner, Brian Harman, finished tied for seventh alongside Stricker and <strong>the 2019 Charles Schwab winner, Kevin Na, finished second here 12 months ago</strong>. </p><p>Check out <strong>Valspar Championship</strong> form too as four men have won that tournament as well as this one - the aforementioned Spieth, John Senden, Sean O'Hair and Vijay Singh.</p><p><strong><h2>Is There an Identikit Winner?</h2></strong></p><p>Glover was generally a <b class="inline_odds" title="69/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">70.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">69/1</span></b> chance last year (matched at a high of <b class="inline_odds" title="79/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">80.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">79/1</span></b>) and Dylan Frittelli was matched at a high of <b class="inline_odds" title="149/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">150.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">149/1</span></b> when the market first opened three years ago so the last three winners have been relatively unfancied. Frittelli was quietly gambled in to around <b class="inline_odds" title="89/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">90.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">89/1</span></b> but the 2018 winner, <strong>Michael Kim must go down as one of the strangest ever winners on the PGA Tour.</strong> </p><p>Matched at <b class="inline_odds" title="799/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">800.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">799/1</span></b> before the off, Kim came into the event with form figures reading MC-MC-18-MC-MC-MC and he's not done anything special since. He contended at the Puerto Rico Open in March before a poor final round but he hasn't finished inside the top-ten on any Tour since he won here.</p><p>Brian Harman was another triple-figure priced winner in 2016 but you have to go all the way back to 2001 to find the previous winner to go off at more than a double-digit price. Dave Gossett was around the 125/1 mark. DeChambeau was a 50/1 chance five years ago and Spieth was 40/1 when he won his first PGA Tour title here in 2013.</p><p>Prior to Frittelli's victory three years ago, an American had won the previous 12 renewals and the South African was only the eighth overseas winners in the event's 50-year history.</p><blockquote>This is a great place for up-and-coming players and five of the last eight winners have been getting off the mark on the PGA Tour for the first time here.</blockquote><p>In addition to the top-class Scott Hoch, who really should have won the 1989 US Masters, major champions, David Toms, Payne Stewart, Jordan Spieth, and Bryson DeChambeau all won their first PGA Tour titles at the John Deere Classic.</p><p><strong><h2>Winner's Position and Exchange Price Pre-Round Four</h2></strong></p><p>2021 - Lucas Glover T12th - trailing by four <b class="inline_odds" title="49/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">50.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">49/1</span></b><br> 2020 - Event Cancelled<br> 2019 - Dylan Frittelli T5th - trailing by two <b class="inline_odds" title="15/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">16.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/1</span></b> <br> 2018 - Michael Kim Led by five <b class="inline_odds" title="2/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.42</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/5</span></b><br> 2017 - Bryson DeChambeau 2nd - trailing by two <b class="inline_odds" title="17/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">17/2</span></b><br> 2016 - Ryan Moore Led by two <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.16</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b></p><p><strong><h2>In-Play Tactics</h2></strong></p><p>Lucas Glover caused a bit of a shock last year - winning from so far back - and we have to go all the way back to 1981 to find the previous player to win this title from outside the top-ten with a round to go but that doesn't mean we haven't witnessed plenty of drama over the years. </p><p><img alt="Lucas Glover wins JDC.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Lucas%20Glover%20wins%20JDC.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Jordan Spieth was six back with 18 to play in 2013 but he birdied five of the last six to claim his first title and he confounded the stats two years later. He sat tied for 101st and eight adrift after round one but he led by two after round three following a 64 in round two and a 61 in round three, proving a slow start can be overcome. </p><p><strong>Spieth's dramatic finish wasn't the first exciting finale and it certainly won't be the last</strong>. In fact, the 2017 finish was quite something... </p><p>Zach Johnson was the first to trade low when he hit <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.52</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b> with a three-foot putt to take the lead on the par four 14th but he missed that, bogeyed the 15th and was eventually beaten by three. Daniel Berger then hit a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="13/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.62</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/8</span></b> and Patrick Rodgers was matched at just <b class="inline_odds" title="1/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/5</span></b>, before he lost his way on the par five 17th. DeChambeau's finish wasn't too dissimilar to Spieth's in 2013 as he birdied seven of the last ten holes.</p><p><strong><h2>Market Leaders</h2></strong></p><p>The combination of the LIV defections and the move in the schedule has resulted in one of the weakest PGA Tour events we've seen in some time with <strong>Webb Simpson</strong>, without a win in more than two years, heading the market.</p><p>Simpson hasn't played here in 12 years and given his course form reads a very ordinary MC-39-21, it's perhaps understandable that he abandoned Deere Run after three straight visits. </p><p>He finished 13th last week in the Travelers Championship but sat tied fifth and just two off the lead after round one and he was tied for the lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge after round one at the end of May so he's sneaking into form. Although he ended up finishing only 27th.</p><p>The 2017 Valspar winner, <strong>Adam Hadwin</strong>, is the second favourite, despite that being his only win on the PGA Tour, but the support makes sense.</p><p>Hadwin finished seventh in the US Open last time out, having led after round one, and in two visits here, he's finished 18th and eighth.</p><p>The only other player trading at less than <b class="inline_odds" title="29/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">30.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">29/1</span></b> is the unfortunate <strong>Sahith Theegala</strong>, who has twice been matched at short odds without winning on the PGA Tour this year.</p><p>He was matched at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="21/20"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.04</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/20</span></b> before finding water on the penultimate hole at the Phoenix Open in February and he traded at long odds-on (sub <b class="inline_odds" title="2/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/5</span></b>) on Sunday night before recording a double-bogey six on the 72nd hole. He's going to do extremely well to lift himself after that and he's playing here for the first time too so makes little appeal.</p><p><strong><h2>Selections</h2></strong></p><blockquote>In such a weak field, last year's Rocket Mortgage winner, Cam Davis looked a fair price at <b class="inline_odds" title="45/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">46.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">45/1</span></b>.</blockquote><p>He's only played here twice previously and he's yet to break the top-50 but that doesn't put me off. He arrived at Deere Run with form figures reading MC-MC-MC-MC-MC-35-MC-43-MC-MC when he made his debut in 2019 so the fact that he sat 10th after round one before eventually finished 53rd could be considered a plus and we can forgive hiss 55th placed-finish 12 months ago as he'd got off the mark on the PGA Tour just the week before.</p><p><img alt="cam davis wins rm classic 2021.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/cam%20davis%20wins%20rm%20classic%202021.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Davis was a fast finishing third at The Heritage in April and he finished seventh at the aforementioned Charles Schwab last month after leading after round one. He was a bit disappointing last weekend, falling from second to 56th but he's clearly close and a low scoring event like this should be ideal.</p><blockquote>My only other pick is Cameron Champ who was sitting second and just two off the lead after round three last year.</blockquote><p>He's missed his last four cuts but he's more than capable of bouncing back and given he's a three-time winner on the PGA Tour and that he was tenth in the US Masters and sixth in Mexico just a few months ago, I thought <b class="inline_odds" title="74/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">75.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">74/1</span></b> was fair.<br> <br> <strong>Selections:<br> Cam Davis @ <b class="inline_odds" title="45/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">46.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">45/1</span></b><br> Cameron Champ @ <b class="inline_odds" title="74/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">75.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">74/1</span></b><br> </strong><br> I'll be back tomorrow with the Find Me a 100 Winner column.</p><p><strong>*You can follow me on Twitter <a href="https://twitter.com/SteveThePunter">@SteveThePunter</a></strong></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Use your Betfair Boost for enhanced prices on ACCAs</h2> <p>We're giving you two free OddsBoosts to use every day on the Betfair Sportsbook<a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=THEBFBOOST" target="_blank">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.200550357" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>John Deere Classic 2022: John Deere Classic 2022 (Winner)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Thursday 30 June, 12.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Webb Simpson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Webb Simpson" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="17.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496424">17.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Webb Simpson" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="18" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496424">18</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Hadwin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Hadwin" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="25" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496432">25</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adam Hadwin" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="26" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496432">26</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sahith Theegala</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sahith Theegala" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="29" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28483254">29</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sahith Theegala" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="30" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="28483254">30</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Denny Mccarthy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Denny Mccarthy" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="32" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470449">32</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Denny Mccarthy" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="34" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470449">34</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Maverick McNealy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Maverick McNealy" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="32" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496383">32</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Maverick McNealy" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="34" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496383">34</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jason Day</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jason Day" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="34" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496421">34</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jason Day" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="36" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496421">36</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Charles Howell III</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Charles Howell III" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="36" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13694060">36</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Charles Howell III" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="38" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13694060">38</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Patrick Rodgers</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Patrick Rodgers" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="40" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469295">40</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Patrick Rodgers" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="42" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469295">42</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nick Hardy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nick Hardy" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="40" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469233">40</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nick Hardy" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="42" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469233">42</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scott Stallings</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scott Stallings" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="42" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469301">42</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Scott Stallings" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="44" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469301">44</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cam Davis</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cam Davis" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="44" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39518595">44</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cam Davis" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="46" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39518595">46</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Christiaan Bezuidenhout</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Christiaan Bezuidenhout" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="46" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481307">46</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Christiaan Bezuidenhout" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="48" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481307">48</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Long</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Long" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="48" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470401">48</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adam Long" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="50" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470401">50</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brendon Todd</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brendon Todd" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470427">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brendon Todd" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="55" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470427">55</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>J.T. Poston</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="J.T. Poston" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469288">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="J.T. Poston" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="55" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469288">55</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Schenk</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Schenk" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470402">55</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adam Schenk" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="60" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470402">60</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Svensson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Svensson" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470403">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adam Svensson" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470403">65</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Doug Ghim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Doug Ghim" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="65" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14746485">65</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Doug Ghim" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="70" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14746485">70</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lanto Griffin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lanto Griffin" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470484">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lanto Griffin" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="70" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470484">70</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chez Reavie</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chez Reavie" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469292">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chez Reavie" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="75" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469292">75</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kevin Streelman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kevin Streelman" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469306">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kevin Streelman" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="75" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469306">75</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cameron Champ</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cameron Champ" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14753598">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cameron Champ" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="75" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14753598">75</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lucas Glover</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lucas Glover" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469228">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lucas Glover" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="75" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469228">75</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Martin Laird</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Martin Laird" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469674">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Martin Laird" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="75" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469674">75</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>John Huh</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="John Huh" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469243">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="John Huh" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469243">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Anirban Lahiri</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Anirban Lahiri" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469658">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Anirban Lahiri" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469658">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alex Smalley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alex Smalley" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="27685367">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Alex Smalley" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="27685367">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>C.T. Pan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="C.T. Pan" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580969">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="C.T. Pan" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13580969">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Taylor Pendrith</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Taylor Pendrith" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22948438">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Taylor Pendrith" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="22948438">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Emiliano Grillo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Emiliano Grillo" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469620">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Emiliano Grillo" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469620">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>David Lipsky</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="David Lipsky" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469692">80</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="David Lipsky" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="85" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469692">85</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dylan Frittelli</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dylan Frittelli" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="95" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469661">95</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Dylan Frittelli" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="100" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469661">100</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tyler Duncan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tyler Duncan" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="95" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470532">95</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tyler Duncan" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="100" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470532">100</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nate Lashley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nate Lashley" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="95" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470500">95</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nate Lashley" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="100" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470500">100</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mark Hubbard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mark Hubbard" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469242">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mark Hubbard" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="110" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469242">110</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Patton Kizzire</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Patton Kizzire" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469253">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Patton Kizzire" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="110" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469253">110</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nick Taylor</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nick Taylor" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469312">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nick Taylor" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="110" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469312">110</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Armour</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Armour" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469185">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ryan Armour" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469185">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Andrew Putnam</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Andrew Putnam" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470411">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Andrew Putnam" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470411">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matt Wallace</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matt Wallace" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469663">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matt Wallace" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469663">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Christopher Gotterup</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Christopher Gotterup" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="43161560">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Christopher Gotterup" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="130" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="43161560">130</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hank Lebioda</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hank Lebioda" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16304437">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Hank Lebioda" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="130" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16304437">130</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hayden Buckley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hayden Buckley" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19843134">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Hayden Buckley" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="130" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19843134">130</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rory Sabbatini</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rory Sabbatini" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="130" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469297">130</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Rory Sabbatini" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="140" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469297">140</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chad Ramey</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chad Ramey" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16304426">140</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chad Ramey" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16304426">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Moore</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Moore" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469275">140</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ryan Moore" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469275">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Austin Smotherman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Austin Smotherman" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21918889">140</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Austin Smotherman" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21918889">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sam Ryder</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sam Ryder" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470514">140</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sam Ryder" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470514">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Taylor Moore</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Taylor Moore" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470526">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Taylor Moore" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="160" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470526">160</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Stephan Jaeger</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Stephan Jaeger" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470523">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Stephan Jaeger" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="160" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470523">160</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Zach Johnson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Zach Johnson" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469247">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Zach Johnson" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="160" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469247">160</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chesson Hadley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chesson Hadley" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13473770">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chesson Hadley" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="160" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13473770">160</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scott Piercy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scott Piercy" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="160" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580971">160</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Scott Piercy" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="170" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13580971">170</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lee Hodges</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lee Hodges" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="160" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21635452">160</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lee Hodges" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="170" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21635452">170</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matthias Schwab</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matthias Schwab" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="160" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481333">160</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matthias Schwab" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="170" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481333">170</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>James Hahn</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="James Hahn" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13540915">170</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="James Hahn" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="180" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13540915">180</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joseph Bramlett</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joseph Bramlett" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16984069">170</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Joseph Bramlett" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="180" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16984069">180</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Charley Hoffman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Charley Hoffman" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469237">170</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Charley Hoffman" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="180" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469237">180</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Andrew Novak</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Andrew Novak" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="160" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16011967">160</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Andrew Novak" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="180" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16011967">180</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kramer Hickok</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kramer Hickok" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="180" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13587169">180</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kramer Hickok" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="190" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13587169">190</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Michael Thompson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Michael Thompson" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="180" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14525241">180</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Michael Thompson" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="190" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14525241">190</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Bill Haas</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Bill Haas" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="180" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496433">180</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Bill Haas" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="190" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496433">190</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Robert Streb</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Robert Streb" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="190" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469305">190</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Robert Streb" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="200" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469305">200</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chase Seiffert</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chase Seiffert" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="200" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13688374">200</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chase Seiffert" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="210" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13688374">210</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scott Brown</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scott Brown" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="210" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469196">210</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Scott Brown" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="220" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469196">220</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Peter Malnati</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Peter Malnati" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="210" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469267">210</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Peter Malnati" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="220" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469267">220</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brice Garnett</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brice Garnett" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="220" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470429">220</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brice Garnett" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="230" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470429">230</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brandon Wu</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brandon Wu" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="220" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19548348">220</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brandon Wu" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="240" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19548348">240</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Doc Redman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Doc Redman" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="220" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14746486">220</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Doc Redman" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="230" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14746486">230</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Vaughn Taylor</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Vaughn Taylor" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="210" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469313">210</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Vaughn Taylor" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="220" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469313">220</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Callum Tarren</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Callum Tarren" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="220" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15546668">220</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Callum Tarren" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="230" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15546668">230</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Greyson Sigg</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Greyson Sigg" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="230" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15997055">230</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Greyson Sigg" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="240" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15997055">240</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Vince Whaley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Vince Whaley" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="240" data-side="back" data-selection_id="41738460">240</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Vince Whaley" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="260" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="41738460">260</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brandt Snedeker</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brandt Snedeker" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="250" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496405">250</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brandt Snedeker" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="270" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496405">270</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ben Martin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ben Martin" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="260" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469268">260</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ben Martin" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="280" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469268">280</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kevin Chappell</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kevin Chappell" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="260" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496407">260</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kevin Chappell" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="300" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496407">300</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>David Lingmerth</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="David Lingmerth" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="280" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469701">280</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="David Lingmerth" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="310" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469701">310</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Justin Lower</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Justin Lower" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="280" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470477">280</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Justin Lower" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="310" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470477">310</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kelly Kraft</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kelly Kraft" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="300" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469254">300</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kelly Kraft" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="310" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469254">310</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chris Stroud</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chris Stroud" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="290" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469308">290</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chris Stroud" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="340" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469308">340</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Trey Mullinax</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Trey Mullinax" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="290" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469276">290</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Trey Mullinax" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="330" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469276">330</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Wesley Bryan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Wesley Bryan" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="310" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469197">310</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Wesley Bryan" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="320" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469197">320</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brian Stuard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brian Stuard" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="310" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469309">310</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brian Stuard" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="360" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469309">360</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Harry Higgs</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Harry Higgs" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="340" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22391158">340</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Harry Higgs" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="380" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="22391158">380</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Camilo Villegas</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Camilo Villegas" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="390" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469319">390</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Camilo Villegas" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="400" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469319">400</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Paul Barjon</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Paul Barjon" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="350" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470504">350</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Paul Barjon" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="400" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470504">400</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Grayson Murray</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Grayson Murray" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="370" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469278">370</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Grayson Murray" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="440" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469278">440</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Henrik Norlander</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Henrik Norlander" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="380" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470460">380</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Henrik Norlander" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="390" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470460">390</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>William McGirt</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="William McGirt" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="370" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469270">370</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="William McGirt" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="420" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469270">420</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sean OHair</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sean OHair" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="400" data-side="back" data-selection_id="45690288">400</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sean OHair" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="410" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="45690288">410</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ben Kohles</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ben Kohles" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="410" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470418">410</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ben Kohles" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="460" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470418">460</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cameron Percy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cameron Percy" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="380" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469285">380</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cameron Percy" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="460" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469285">460</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Austin Cook</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Austin Cook" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="410" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470416">410</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Austin Cook" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="460" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470416">460</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kevin Tway</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kevin Tway" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="430" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469316">430</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kevin Tway" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="580" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469316">580</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Roger Sloan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Roger Sloan" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="440" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470511">440</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Roger Sloan" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="490" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470511">490</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Satoshi Kodaira</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Satoshi Kodaira" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="450" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13667796">450</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Satoshi Kodaira" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="530" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13667796">530</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jonathan Byrd</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jonathan Byrd" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="480" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469198">480</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jonathan Byrd" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="490" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469198">490</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Andrew Landry</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Andrew Landry" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="480" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470410">480</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Andrew Landry" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="540" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470410">540</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Seung-Yul Noh</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Seung-Yul Noh" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="480" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469280">480</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Seung-Yul Noh" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="570" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469280">570</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Fabian Gomez</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Fabian Gomez" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="520" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469229">520</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Fabian Gomez" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="640" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469229">640</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jonas Blixt</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jonas Blixt" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="560" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13694068">560</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jonas Blixt" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="620" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13694068">620</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scott Gutschewski</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scott Gutschewski" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="260" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470516">260</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Scott Gutschewski" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="480" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470516">480</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Michael Gligic</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Michael Gligic" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="600" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13524979">600</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Michael Gligic" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="770" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13524979">770</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sung Kang</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sung Kang" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="600" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496429">600</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sung Kang" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="650" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496429">650</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brandon Hagy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brandon Hagy" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="610" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469232">610</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brandon Hagy" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="720" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469232">720</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jason Dufner</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jason Dufner" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="630" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469617">630</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jason Dufner" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="720" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469617">720</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mark Hensby</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mark Hensby" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="730" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470489">730</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mark Hensby" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="840" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470489">840</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brian Gay</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brian Gay" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="670" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469227">670</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brian Gay" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="850" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469227">850</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jim Knous</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jim Knous" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="740" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470468">740</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jim Knous" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="890" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470468">890</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Richy Werenski</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Richy Werenski" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="800" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469324">800</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Richy Werenski" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469324">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Aaron Baddeley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Aaron Baddeley" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="820" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496394">820</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Aaron Baddeley" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="890" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496394">890</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Arjun Atwal</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Arjun Atwal" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13525825">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ricky Barnes</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ricky Barnes" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469186">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Brehm</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Brehm" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469195">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Greg Chalmers</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Greg Chalmers" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469206">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ben Crane</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ben Crane" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469210">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joshua Creel</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joshua Creel" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="23396052">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brian Davis</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brian Davis" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470428">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brett Drewitt</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brett Drewitt" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469214">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Derek Ernst</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Derek Ernst" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470450">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Patrick Flavin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Patrick Flavin" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="27200944">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tommy Gainey</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tommy Gainey" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470531">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Luke Gannon</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Luke Gannon" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28214763">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Robert Garrigus</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Robert Garrigus" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469225">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>David Hearn</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="David Hearn" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469235">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Bo Hoag</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Bo Hoag" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470424">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Richard S. Johnson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Richard S. Johnson" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15293659">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sean McCarty</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sean McCarty" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19636091">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Max McGreevy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Max McGreevy" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16304456">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>John Merrick</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="John Merrick" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470473">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>D.A. Points</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="D.A. Points" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469287">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Seth Reeves</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Seth Reeves" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470522">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Quinn Riley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Quinn Riley" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="45523380">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>John Senden</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="John Senden" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="17736838">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>David Skinns</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="David Skinns" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470447">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Shawn Stefani</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Shawn Stefani" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469303">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Curtis Thompson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Curtis Thompson" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470441">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>D.J. Trahan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="D.J. Trahan" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470443">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Martin Trainer</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Martin Trainer" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13702917">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Omar Uresti</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Omar Uresti" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470502">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dawie Van Der Walt</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dawie Van Der Walt" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470448">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Bo Van Pelt</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Bo Van Pelt" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26186706">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Johnson Wagner</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Johnson Wagner" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469320">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nick Watney</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nick Watney" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469321">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Boo Weekley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Boo Weekley" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469323">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jared Wolfe</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jared Wolfe" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16304442">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dylan Wu</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dylan Wu" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21918896">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kevin Stadler</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kevin Stadler" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580884">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Parker McLachlin </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Parker McLachlin " data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14389535">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matt Every</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matt Every" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469219">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryuji Imada</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryuji Imada" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="41376160">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chris Naegel</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chris Naegel" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470434">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Charles Jahn</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Charles Jahn" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24487264">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nathan Petronzio</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nathan Petronzio" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="46269988">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Preston Stanley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Preston Stanley" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28574608">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Morgan Hoffmann</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Morgan Hoffmann" data-market_id="1.200550357" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469238">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fjohn-deere-classic-2022-tips-and-preview-champ-chanced-at-deere-run-280622-167.html%23gobet-1.200550357">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fjohn-deere-classic-2022-tips-and-preview-champ-chanced-at-deere-run-280622-167.html%23gobet-1.200550357">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget__body"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> </div> <div class="widget__footer" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"><a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-free20-val225-temp" target="_blank">Bet now</a></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://btfr.co/https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.200550357" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf UK","category_label":"The Punter","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/golf\/market\/1.200550357","entry_title":"John Deere Classic: Champ chanced at Deere Run "}' href="https://btfr.co/https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.200550357">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=John%20Deere%20Classic%3A%20Champ%20chanced%20at%20Deere%20Run%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fjohn-deere-classic-2022-tips-and-preview-champ-chanced-at-deere-run-280622-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fjohn-deere-classic-2022-tips-and-preview-champ-chanced-at-deere-run-280622-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fjohn-deere-classic-2022-tips-and-preview-champ-chanced-at-deere-run-280622-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fjohn-deere-classic-2022-tips-and-preview-champ-chanced-at-deere-run-280622-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fjohn-deere-classic-2022-tips-and-preview-champ-chanced-at-deere-run-280622-167.html&text=John%20Deere%20Classic%3A%20Champ%20chanced%20at%20Deere%20Run%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/john-deere-classic-2022-tips-and-preview-champ-chanced-at-deere-run-280622-167.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/memorial-tournament-2022-betting-tips-and-preview-worthy-favourite-rahm-to-produce-more-muirfield-ma-310522-167.html">Memorial Tournament: Worthy favourite Rahm to produce more Muirfield magic</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/jon Rahm in Mexico.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/jon%20Rahm%20in%20Mexico.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/porsche-european-open-2021-tips-and-preview-rasmus-ready-to-go-in-again-310522-167.html">Porsche European Open: Rasmus ready to go in again</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/cc035354714597bcb152e356f96a2e90e8d68d52.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/cc035354714597bcb152e356f96a2e90e8d68d52.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/charles-schwab-challenge-result-and-review-perez-and-burns-claim-the-spoils-300522-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Perez and Burns claim the spoils </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Sam Burns win the Charles Schwab.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Sam%20Burns%20win%20the%20Charles%20Schwab.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/irish-open-2022-tips-and-preview-wentworth-form-well-worth-consideration-280622-167.html">Irish Open: Wentworth form well worth consideration </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Shane Lowry Ryder Cup.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Shane%20Lowry%20Ryder%20Cup.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-de-brief-travelers-championship-result-and-review-wild-swings-as-xander-schauffele-and-haotong-li-triumph-270622-721.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Wild swings as Xander Schauffele and Haotong Li triumph</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/xander schauffele wins travelers.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/xander%20schauffele%20wins%20travelers.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-tips-rory-strikes-again-240622-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Xander shoots clear at River Highlands</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Xander Schaufelle at the Travelers.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Xander%20Schaufelle%20at%20the%20Travelers.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">More The Punter</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation"> <h4 class="section_title">More Golf</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" class=" "> Each Way Golf Betting Calculator </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class="active "> The Punter </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class=" "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class=" "> Each-Way Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/" class=" "> Tournament Reports </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/" class=" "> Pre-tournament Analysis </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1656455353" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
The Punter
John Deere Classic: Champ chanced at Deere Run
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Multiples Tips
Tennis
Golf
Politics
Specials
Rugby
Formula 1
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Latest
Tennis
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket