With the PGA Tour preparing to spend two consecutive July weeks in the UK, the action now turns to the MidWest and the 23rd staging of the John Deere Classic.

But before the players travel to Scotland's east coast for back-to-back events, the PGA Tour tees-up in Illinois for this week's tournament at TPC Deere Run.

With the exception of the inaugural John Deere Classic, every tournament staged since 2000 has been held at Deere Run.

And this 23-year-old course is one of the most rural venues that the golfers will encounter all year.

Over the past decade and a half, the John Deere Classic has usually been held the week before The Open Championship - but all that changes in 2022.

Between 2004 and 2021, the only time the JD Classic was not staged immediately before The Open was six years ago when the PGA Tour calendar was modified slightly to accommodate the Olympic golf event in Rio. On that occasion the tournament was held mid-August.

Course Characteristics

For the second week in a row, scoring will be low, with plenty of birdie opportunities up for grabs.

The last 12 champions here averaged 262.67 for 72 holes, while the average-winning under-par total for the same period is 21.3.

Water hazards are not a major issue at Deere Run, although there are plenty of trees and dense wooded areas ready to penalise any errant shot.

Since last year's instalment the venue's many bunkers have been given a complete overhaul.

The greens at TPC Deere Run are marginally smaller than the Tour average.

Stroke Averages

Lowest 12 At TPC Deere Run (2015-21)

Average .... (Rounds)

67.60: Adam Schenk (10)

67.61: Chris Stroud (18)

67.79: Lucas Glover (14)

67.79: Zach Johnson (24)

67.80: Ben Martin (10)

67.91: Ryan Moore (22)

67.92: Patton Kizzire (12)

67.92: Sam Ryder (12)

68.00: Daniel Berger (12)

68.00: Johnson Wagner (20)

68.11: Patrick Rodgers (18)

68.15: Scott Brown (20)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

Four To Watch

Nick Hardy: The 26-year-old has struggled a little during his rookie season on the PGA Tour but has played well of late. He tied-14th at the US Open earlier this month and followed this by posting a top-10 at TPC River Highlands on Sunday. Has also recently lost a play-off on the Korn Ferry Tour and he returns to his home state for the John Deere Classic.

Webb Simpson: His tie-for-13th at the Travelers Championship may be a sign that his game is finally turning the corner. It was his best performance of 2022 so far and, in this week's mediocre field, he will certainly fancy his chances.

Steve Stricker: The 55-year-old is enjoying himself on the Champions Tour this season during which he has already won a 'senior major'. Came close to adding another big title on Sunday when he finished second to Padraig Harrington at the US Senior Open. He is a Deere Run specialist having won this tournament three years in a row more than a decade ago.

Sahith Theegala: Is moving ever closer to a maiden PGA Tour title. Was joint-runner-up in Connecticut at the weekend which yielded his second podium finish of 2022. The world No 66 will tackle another low-scoring venue this week.

Note: No tournament in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.