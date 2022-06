Last week's 200.0199/1 pick, Kevin Kisner, provided some profit when he was matched at a low of 6.05/1 after back-to-back birdies at four and five in round four but his finish to the Travelers Championship was very disappointing. He failed to pick up another shot and he played the back-nine in three-over-par to finish tied for sixth.

This week's two events to consider are the Irish Open and the John Deere Classic and I've got picks in both. I'll start with the DP World Tour action at Mount Juliet Estate.

After his fabulous 14th at the US Open two weeks ago, I was tempted to play Guido Migliozzi and Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard has repeatedly shown us that he can find his game from seemingly nowhere. Both are tempting propositions at a triple-figure price, but I've plumped for a pair at even bigger odds than the 100.099/1 and 120.0119/1 that Migliozzi and Hojgaard trade at this morning.

Wentworth form points to Andy and Aphibarnrat

As highlighted in the preview, there appears to be quite a strong correlation between Mount Juliet and Wentworth and Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Andy Sullivan have both shown form at the Tour's flagship venue.

Aphibarnrat was runner-up to Billy Horschel last year and Sullivan finished third behind Tyrrell Hatton in 2020.

Like many before him, Aphibarnrat is struggling to juggle playing on both the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour and he hasn't been at his best for some time but he has put in a couple of decent performances out of the blue.

In addition to his second placed finish at Wentworth last September, he won the Thailand Masters in his homeland when out of sorts last December and although his 39th here last year doesn't appear a great effort, he'd missed his previous seven cuts and he missed his next two.

1 pts Kiradech Aphibarnrat @ 250.0249/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Sullivan has missed his last three cuts, but he was ninth at the Soudal Open last month around another tree-lined track and he was 12th he 12 months ago, having sat second at halfway so we know he likes the track.

1 pts Andy Sullivan @ 280.0279/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Course specialists chanced at Deere Run

As highlighted in the preview, we've seen a number of high-class players break their PGA Tour duck at Deere Run and I was tempted to play Christopher Gotterup.

The 22-year-old caught the eye when seventh at the Puerto Rico Open in his first PGA Tour start and he clearly has a future if his 43rd at the US Open and his 35th in the Travelers Championship is anything to go by.

I was also tempted to play Chesson Hadley at a huge price after his eye-catching fifth last week in the Travelers but instead I've gone for two course specialists in Ryan Moore and Scott Brown.

Moore has been dogged by back issues throughout his career and I assume that was the reason we didn't see him on the course between February and June.

He struggled over the weekend at the Memorial Tournament, where he finished 70th in his first start back, and his 35th at the Canadian Open wasn't a spectacular performance either but it was solid enough for me to chance him here.

Moore has course form figures at Deere Run reading 27-74-34-8-22-7-24-1-MC-55-18-2 and the fact that his runners-up finish 12 months ago was his only top-25 finish all season tells us all we need to know about his affinity to the venue.

I'm happy to take a chance at 140.0 139/1 and the industry-best 11/1 with the Sportsbook about a top-10 finish looks fine too.

1.5 pts Ryan Moore @ 140.0139/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

1.5 pts Ryan Moore Top-ten finish @ 12.011/1 (Sportsbook)

With course form figures reading 7-22-5-MC-16-25-12-MC-4, Scott Brown is another in the field that clearly loves the layout and he looks a fair price too after his top-ten finish on the Korn Ferry Tour in Maine last week.

The 14/1 available about him recording his fourth top-ten at Deere Run in ten attempts is also an appealing industry-best price.

1.5 pts Scott Brown @ 220.0219/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

1.5 pts Scott Brown Top-ten finish @ 15.014/1 (Sportsbook)

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter