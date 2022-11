Steve Rawlings' in-depth previews

Steve Rawlings says: "Following his third success in the World Tour Championship in Dubai a fortnight ago, the 2018 winner, Jon Rahm, who finished second when defending on his only other previous visit here, is an extremely worthy favourite and I'm not at all surprised to see he's been well supported.

"He looks a perfectly fair price with the Sportsbook at 11/2 in the Enhanced Win Only market and he may be one to side with if he starts slowly too.

"Rahm has 16 wins to his name, but he's only led after round one twice when winning. He's led after round one nine times in total so there's an argument to be made that he's one to take on if he's in front after day one if he's trading at a short price. As brilliant as he is, he can't be described as a great frontrunner.

"World number two, Scottie Scheffler, is the clear second favourite and that's not surprising given he was second on debut last year."

Dave Tindall says: "Keeping it simple and picking out an in-form player who excels by the coast leads me to Tommy Fleetwood.

"The Englishman reminded us of his skills with some sea air in the nostrils when posting back-to-back fourth places in the Scottish Open and the Open Championship back in July.

"And his last three starts show tied fourth in the CJ Cup, a victory at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa and a tied fifth at the DP World Tour Championship.

"The latter was his second-best finish in 10 starts at the DP World Tour's season closer which bumps up the form a little more, as does the fact that he ranked 1st for Strokes Gained: Approach at the Earth Course.

"Fleetwood has had one crack at Albany and showed his liking for the course by finishing in a tie for third in 2017."

Andy Swales says: "Designed by Ernie Els and opened in October 2010, the course has plenty of sand, while combining links and desert features into the same layout.

"Albany's Bermuda grass greens are significantly smaller than the PGA Tour average, while its fairways are reasonably generous. Water comes into play on just five holes.

"This will be the seventh time the tournament has been staged at the Albany Resort, which is located close to the south-east coastline of New Providence island...

"Tony Finau was unner-up here in 2018 and winner of the Houston Open earlier this month."

Steve Rawlings says: "This is a tournament that has changed quite significantly in recent years. It used to be a highly valued prize for the home contingent and between 2002 and 2011, ten of the 11 winners were experienced South Africans.

"Trevor Immelman, Tim Clark and Retief Goosen have all won the tournament twice recently and Ernie Els has taken the title five times in total but it's lost some of its gravitas over the last decade or so.

"The last four winners have all been well-fancied South Africans but five of the six winners before Louis Oosthuizen in 2019 were from overseas.

"We haven't seen a successful defence since Trevor Immelman won the event back-to-back in 2003 and 2004 but I was happy to play Daniel van Tonder after last week's third in the Joburg, where he putted very nicely.

"That was his best finish since last year's success at the Gary Player Country Club and he looked a bit big given his upturn in fortunes."

Dave Tindall says: "Joost Luiten had to finish third at the Portugal Masters to keep his card but came up just short, ending his week on the Algarve in tied seventh.

"But he said on his own website that his ranking of 126th and status as a six-time winner would get him plenty of invites and overall there was nothing to be too down about.

"Luiten opened in Portugal with a 63 to sit second after 18 holes and fast starts are starting to become a theme.

"The Dutchman had also ended day one of his previous two starts in the top 10 (Mallorca Open and Andalucia Masters) while he was second after 18 holes of September's Italian Open and the first-round leader of his home Dutch Open in May.

"Luiten has eight top 12s in South African events so this is a good part of the world for him."

Steve Rawlings: "It's never easy to know just how good a new face on the DP World Tour is going to be but judging by his deeply impressive wire-to-wire win at the Joburg Open last week, Wakefield's Dan Bradbury is better than the market is suggesting here.

"Last week's victory came in only his third event on the DP World Tour, but it didn't come entirely out of the blue given he'd sat third at halfway way in his penultimate start in the Open de España.

"It's obviously a huge ask for him to go in again, which is why he's drifted to 120.0119/1 on the Betfair Exchange, but if he did win on Sunday, he wouldn't be setting a precedent."

Matt Cooper says: "Kiwi Ryan Fox landed linksland top fives at Portstewart, Ballyliffin, Dundonald Links and Gullane. He was also the winner of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this autumn.

"In all he's landed eight top four finishes, two of them wins, in his last 22 starts.

"Back in 2013 he spent all week in the top 10 at Royal Melbourne before finishing fifth. The year before he was 14th at Kingston Heath and two years later he was fifth at Huntingdale.

"That's a neat little log book on the sandbelt and he's undoubtedly a better, and more confident, golfer now."

Andy Swales says: "The two courses sharing the honours in 2022 are the famous Victoria and Kingston Heath layouts, both of which are located within Melbourne's acclaimed sand-belt region.

"Situated in the city's south-east suburbs, the two venues are separated by a little over three miles.

"Kingston Heath has staged the Australian Open seven times, most recently in 2000, while Victoria has been the venue on three occasions, the last time 18 years ago.

"During days one and two, the golfers will play 18 holes at each venue, with those who make the cut playing the final 36 holes at Victoria.

"John Parry, the 36-year-old from Yorkshire, may be a decent each-way shout this week, as he attempts to fight his way back onto the DP World Tour. Has spent much of 2022 on the Challenge Tour and, in last week's tournament at Royal Queensland, closed with a 65 to finish in a tie-for-fourth. His only previous 'European Tour' title came 12 years ago."