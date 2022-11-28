</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fjoburg-open-result-and-review-smith-and-bradbury-claim-the-spoils-281122-167.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fjoburg-open-result-and-review-smith-and-bradbury-claim-the-spoils-281122-167.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">2022 World Cup</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/portugal-v-uruguay-tips-world-cup-best-bets-la-celeste-to-steal-ronaldos-thunder-261122-200.html">Portugal v Uruguay: Back La Celeste at 10/3 to steal Ronaldo's thunder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-opta-stats-four-bets-for-mondays-games-ranging-from-evens-to-61-261122-1216.html">World Cup Opta Stats: Four bets for Monday's games ranging from evens to 6/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/brazil-v-switzerland-richarlison-to-make-his-presence-count-in-neymars-absence-271122-1216.html">Brazil v Switzerland: Richarlison to make his presence count in Neymar's absence </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-greaneteen-still-solid-bet-for-betfair-tingle-creek-281122-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Greaneteen still solid bet for Betfair Tingle Creek</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-haggas-newcomer-can-brighten-up-a-busy-kempton-card-281122-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Haggas newcomer can brighten up a busy Monday</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-two-decent-races-light-up-a-mammoth-aw-monday-281122-134.html">Daily Racing News: Two decent races light up a mammoth AW Monday</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/new-zealand-v-india-third-odi-tips-weather-could-make-it-a-bowling-day-271122-194.html">New Zealand v India Third ODI Tips: Weather could make it a bowling day</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/new-zealand-v-india-second-odi-tips-more-runs-in-the-offing-261122-194.html">New Zealand v India Second ODI Tips: More runs in the offing</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/new-zealand-v-india-first-odi-tips-kiwis-too-short-despite-new-ranking-231122-194.html">New Zealand v India First ODI Tips: Kiwis too short despite new ranking</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Biden surging after midterms success</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-presidential-election-2024-odds-donald-trump-has-just-18-chance-of-winning-161122-204.html">US Presidential Election 2024: Donald Trump has just 18% chance of winning</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-politics-trump-buckle-up-for-trumps-dramatic-final-series-101122-171.html">US Politics: Buckle up for Trump's dramatic final series</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-finals-djokovic-a-strong-favourite-to-beat-ruud-and-lift-title-201122-778.html">ATP Tour Finals: Djokovic a strong favourite to beat Ruud and lift title</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-finals-semi-final-tips-djokovic-and-rublev-fancied-to-prevail-191122-778.html">ATP Tour Finals Semi-Final Tips: Djokovic and Rublev fancied to prevail</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-finals-day-five-tips-ruud-a-worthy-favourite-against-struggling-nadal-171122-778.html">ATP Tour Finals Day Five Tips: Ruud a worthy favourite against struggling Nadal</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/joburg-open-result-and-review-smith-and-bradbury-claim-the-spoils-281122-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Smith and Bradbury claim the spoils </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-the-joburg-open-and-australian-pga-championship-221122-200.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for the Joburg Open and Australian PGA Championship</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/australian-pga-championship-first-round-leader-tips-fox-to-get-a-flyer-221122-719.html">Australian PGA Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Fox to get a flyer</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-11-betting-tips-best-bets-previews-spreads-and-game-picks-161122-1063.html">NFL Week 11 betting tips: Back Belichick to bully the Jets again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-10-tips-mid-season-awards-specials-101122-1063.html">NFL Week 10 tips & mid-season awards specials: Mahomes for MVP?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-9-tips-best-bets-previews-spread-game-picks-021122-1063.html">NFL Week 9 tips: Bounce back wins for Brady and Rodgers?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/scottish-open-snooker--betting-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-151122-171.html">Scottish Open Snooker Betting: Two players to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/zach-parker-v-john-ryder-tips-back-zach-to-win-and-become-an-overnight-sensation-251122-746.html">Zach Parker v John Ryder: Back Zach to win and become an overnight sensation</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/champion-of-champions-snooker-tips-one-player-to-back-from-each-group-1-291022-171.html">Champion of Champions Snooker Tips: One player to back from each group</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">The Punter's De-Brief: Smith and Bradbury claim the spoils </h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven-rawlings/">Steven Rawlings</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-11-28">28 November 2022</time></li> <li>4 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "The Punter's De-Brief: Smith and Bradbury claim the spoils ", "name": "The Punter's De-Brief: Smith and Bradbury claim the spoils ", "description": "Cameron Smith has won his third Australian PGA Championship and Dan Bradbury has won on his third start on the DP World Tour. Steve Rawlings looks back at th...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/joburg-open-result-and-review-smith-and-bradbury-claim-the-spoils-281122-167.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/joburg-open-result-and-review-smith-and-bradbury-claim-the-spoils-281122-167.html", "datePublished": "2022-11-28T14:13:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-11-28T14:54:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Smith wins Australian PGA.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Cameron Smith has won his third Australian PGA Championship and Dan Bradbury has won on his third start on the DP World Tour. Steve Rawlings looks back at their impressive victories... Favourite racks up the hattrick in style Down Under Outsider wins wire-to-wire in South Africa Odds-on Valimaki comes up shy Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here Read and follow our daily World Cup Live Blog here The Australian events have bumped up favourite backers' Christmas coffers for many a year and that was again the case last week in Brisbane. The Australian PGA Championship returned to the DP World Tour schedule for the first time in three years, but it was business as usual with the [4.3] favourite, Cameron Smith, comfortably winning the title for a third time. The reigning Open Champion had drifted out to a high of [8.0] after a slightly pedestrian start saw him sitting tied for 14th and three off the lead after round one. But a six-under-par 65 in round two moved him up into second, just a stroke behind Jason Scrivener, and he led by three with a round to go. Smith was trading at just [1.36] before the final round so it looked like a done deal. But it wasn't all smooth sailing on Sunday. Play was suspended for lightning after the leader had made the turn in just one-under-par and his lead had shrunk to just one. Jason Scrivener had played his first 11 holes in four-under-par to close the gap and Japan's Ryo Hisatsune was within two when play restarted, but it didn't resume for long. Pre-event [100.0] chance, Hisatsune, birdied the 13th to pull alongside Scrivener in the brief resumption and Smith had just enough time to get up-and-down for par at 10 and miss the green at the par three 11th, before the hooter went again. Just over half-an-hour later the sky brightened, and play resumed once more but a sloppy chip from Smith led to a bogey four and we had a three-way tie at the top. Having been matched at a low of [1.3], it looked like Smith might be in trouble, but that didn't last long. Hisatsune missed a tiny par putt at 14 to drop out of the lead, Scrivener parred 13 and 14, when he really needed to apply some pressure, and Smith made back-to-back birdies at 12 and 13 to move two strokes clear again. Scrivener birdied the par five 15th to get back to within one but he double bogeyed the par three 17th and Smith went on to win by three. Bradbury wins wire-to-wire Favourite backers looked like doubling up a few hours later when the pre-event jolly at the Joburg Open, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who was generally an [8.6] chance before the off, made a big move from off the pace in round four. Bezuidenhout begun the final round trading at [12.5] and trailing the 54-hole leader, Dan Bradbury, by five. But Bezuidenhout played his first six holes on Sunday in five-under-par to get to within two of the lead in solo second. He was matched at a low of just [2.4] when it looked highly likely that the gap would close further. Having led by a stroke over Sami Valimaki after 54 holes, Bradbury, who was generally a [550.0] shot before the off and a [2.94] chance with a round to go, started round four nicely with birdies at one and three but he looked in all sorts of trouble on the sixth after a poor drive. Bezuidenhout backers started to think he was the man to beat but his birdie putt at the par three seventh slipped by just minutes before Bradbury produced this magical par save on six. Is it going to be Bradbury's week? He chips in for par at the 6th to maintain his advantage. #JoburgOpen pic.twitter.com/P49ozZPwxi -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) November 27, 2022 Bradbury parred the next two before making a bomb for birdie at nine, that would have left a lengthy par save had it not hit the hole, and he never looked back after that. Pre-event [55.0] chance, Valimaki, who was matched at a low of [1.61] when he led through 53 holes (he double bogeyed 18 in round three), got to within two with a lengthy birdie putt at 15. But the week belonged to Bradbury and he put the result to bed with yet another birdie at the par three 16th. Tee shot 9/10 Club twirl 10/10 Huge putt coming up for Bradbury on 16....#JoburgOpen pic.twitter.com/ReoCBQ2Kl7 -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) November 27, 2022 A bogey five at the 18th, his only dropped shot of the day, reduced the 23-year-old's margin of victory to three but it mattered not a jot. Playing on a tournament invite, in just his third start on the DP World Tour, and matched at high of [800.0] before the off, it was impossible not to be impressed by Bradbury's wire-to-wire success. The Englishman's attitude was fabulous all week long and his infectious grin looks like a huge asset to the Tour. Ordinarily I'd suggest that we won't see odds of [800.0] about him for a long while now but he's been already matched at [1000.0] for this week's South African Open so someone's made a mistake! As Bradley bids to double-up in South Africa, Jon Rahm will be looking to follow up his impressive victory at the DP World Tour Championship two weeks ago with a second success at the Hero World Challenge - an event he won in 2018. I'll be back with previews of both those events tomorrow, and Matt Cooper will be along with a look at the Australian Open where Cameron Smith is a warm favourite to go back-back. *You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Smith%20wins%20Australian%20PGA.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Steven Rawlings" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Smith wins Australian PGA.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Smith wins Australian PGA.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Smith wins Australian PGA.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Smith wins Australian PGA.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Golfer Cameron Smith"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Cameron Smith after his third success at the Australian PGA Championship</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.207004989" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"The Punter","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/golf\/market\/1.207004989","entry_title":"The Punter\u0027s De-Brief: Smith and Bradbury claim the spoils "}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.207004989">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=The%20Punter%27s%20De-Brief%3A%20Smith%20and%20Bradbury%20claim%20the%20spoils%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fjoburg-open-result-and-review-smith-and-bradbury-claim-the-spoils-281122-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fjoburg-open-result-and-review-smith-and-bradbury-claim-the-spoils-281122-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fjoburg-open-result-and-review-smith-and-bradbury-claim-the-spoils-281122-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fjoburg-open-result-and-review-smith-and-bradbury-claim-the-spoils-281122-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fjoburg-open-result-and-review-smith-and-bradbury-claim-the-spoils-281122-167.html&text=The%20Punter%27s%20De-Brief%3A%20Smith%20and%20Bradbury%20claim%20the%20spoils%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Cameron Smith has won his third Australian PGA Championship and Dan Bradbury has won on his third start on the DP World Tour. Steve Rawlings looks back at their impressive victories...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong> Favourite racks up the hattrick in style Down Under</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong> Outsider wins wire-to-wire in South Africa</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Odds-on Valimaki comes up shy</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong> Sign up for our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html">World Cup Newsletter</a> here<br></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/2022-world-cup-live-latest-news-and-odds/"><strong>Read and follow our daily World Cup Live Blog here</strong></a><strong></strong></h3> </li> <hr><p></p><p>The Australian events have bumped up favourite backers' <strong>Christmas coffers</strong> for many a year and that was again the case last week in Brisbane.</p><p>The <strong>Australian PGA Championship</strong> returned to the DP World Tour schedule for the first time in three years, but it was business as usual with the <b class="inline_odds" title="100/30"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">100/30</span></b> favourite, <strong>Cameron Smith</strong>, comfortably winning the title for a third time.</p><p>The <strong>reigning Open Champion</strong> had drifted out to a high of <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b> after a slightly pedestrian start saw him sitting tied for 14th and three off the lead after round one. But a six-under-par 65 in round two moved him up into second, just a stroke behind Jason Scrivener, and he led by three with a round to go.</p><blockquote>Smith was trading at just <b class="inline_odds" title="4/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.36</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/11</span></b> before the final round so it looked like a done deal. But it wasn't all smooth sailing on Sunday.</blockquote><p>Play was suspended for lightning after the leader had made the turn in just one-under-par and his lead had shrunk to just one.</p><p><strong>Jason Scrivener</strong> had played his first 11 holes in four-under-par to close the gap and Japan's <strong>Ryo Hisatsune</strong> was within two when play restarted, but it didn't resume for long.</p><p>Pre-event <b class="inline_odds" title="99/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">100.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">99/1</span></b> chance, Hisatsune, birdied the 13th to pull alongside Scrivener in the brief resumption and Smith had just enough time to get up-and-down for par at 10 and miss the green at the par three 11th, before the hooter went again.</p><p>Just over half-an-hour later the sky brightened, and play resumed once more but a sloppy chip from Smith led to a bogey four and we had a three-way tie at the top.</p><blockquote>Having been matched at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="30/100"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">30/100</span></b>, it looked like Smith might be in trouble, but that didn't last long.</blockquote><p>Hisatsune missed a tiny par putt at 14 to drop out of the lead, Scrivener parred 13 and 14, when he really needed to apply some pressure, and Smith made back-to-back birdies at 12 and 13 to move two strokes clear again.</p><p>Scrivener birdied the par five 15th to get back to within one but he double bogeyed the par three 17th and <strong>Smith went on to win by three</strong>.</p><h2>Bradbury wins wire-to-wire</h2><p></p><p>Favourite backers looked like doubling up a few hours later when the pre-event jolly at the Joburg Open, <strong>Christiaan Bezuidenhout</strong>, who was generally an <b class="inline_odds" title="15/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/2</span></b> chance before the off, made a big move from off the pace in round four.</p><p><strong>Bezuidenhout</strong> begun the final round trading at 12.5 and trailing the 54-hole leader, <strong>Dan Bradbury</strong>, by five. But <strong>Bezuidenhout played his first six holes on Sunday in five-under-par</strong> to get to within two of the lead in solo second. He was <strong>matched at a low of just <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b></strong> when it looked highly likely that the gap would close further.</p><p>Having led by a stroke over Sami Valimaki after 54 holes, Bradbury, who was <strong>generally a <b class="inline_odds" title="549/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">550.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">549/1</span></b> shot before the off</strong> and a <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.94</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b> chance with a round to go, started round four nicely with birdies at one and three but he looked in all sorts of trouble on the sixth after a poor drive.</p><p>Bezuidenhout backers started to think he was the man to beat but his birdie putt at the par three seventh slipped by just minutes before <strong>Bradbury produced this magical par save on six</strong>.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Is it going to be Bradbury's week? <br><br>He chips in for par at the 6th to maintain his advantage. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JoburgOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JoburgOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/P49ozZPwxi">pic.twitter.com/P49ozZPwxi</a></p> -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) <a href="https://twitter.com/DPWorldTour/status/1596791912505098240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 27, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>Bradbury parred the next two before making a bomb for birdie at nine, that would have left a lengthy par save had it not hit the hole, and he never looked back after that.</p><p>Pre-event <b class="inline_odds" title="54/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">55.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">54/1</span></b> chance, Valimaki, who was <strong>matched at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="8/13"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.61</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/13</span></b></strong> when he led through 53 holes (he double bogeyed 18 in round three), got to within two with a lengthy birdie putt at 15.</p><p>But the week belonged to Bradbury and he put the result to bed with yet another birdie at the par three 16th.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Tee shot 9/10 <br>Club twirl 10/10 <br><br>Huge putt coming up for Bradbury on 16....<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JoburgOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JoburgOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/ReoCBQ2Kl7">pic.twitter.com/ReoCBQ2Kl7</a></p> -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) <a href="https://twitter.com/DPWorldTour/status/1596825867371806720?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 27, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><blockquote>A bogey five at the 18th, his only dropped shot of the day, reduced the 23-year-old's margin of victory to three but it mattered not a jot.</blockquote><p>Playing on a tournament invite, in just his third start on the DP World Tour, and <strong>matched at high of <b class="inline_odds" title="799/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">800.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">799/1</span></b> before the off</strong>, it was impossible not to be impressed by Bradbury's wire-to-wire success.</p><p>The Englishman's attitude was fabulous all week long and his infectious grin looks like a huge asset to the Tour.</p><p>Ordinarily I'd suggest that we won't see odds of <b class="inline_odds" title="799/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">800.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">799/1</span></b> about him for a long while now but he's been already matched at 1000.0 for this week's <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.207013211">South African Open</a> so someone's made a mistake!</p><p>As Bradley bids to double-up in South Africa, <strong>Jon Rahm</strong> will be looking to follow up his impressive victory at the <strong>DP World Tour Championship</strong> two weeks ago with a second success at the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.207004989">Hero World Challenge</a> - an event he won in 2018.</p><p>I'll be back with previews of both those events tomorrow, and Matt Cooper will be along with a look at the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.207013365">Australian Open</a> where <strong>Cameron Smith is a warm favourite to go back-back</strong>.</p><p><strong>*You can follow me on Twitter <a href="https://twitter.com/SteveThePunter">@SteveThePunter</a></strong></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Get the best of our tips every day of Qatar 2022</h2> <p>Sign up for our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a> here and you will receive a daily email with the pick of our bets on every day of action in Qatar.</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Use your Betfair Boost for enhanced prices on ACCAs</h2> <p>We're giving you two free OddsBoosts to use every day on the Betfair Sportsbook. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=THEBFBOOST&prod=90&">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.207004989" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>PGA Tour - Hero World Challenge 2022: PGA Tour - Hero World Challenge 2022 (Winner)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Thursday 1 December, 11.00am</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Jon Rahm</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jon Rahm" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="6.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470178">6.8</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jon Rahm" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="7" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470178">7</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scottie Scheffler</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scottie Scheffler" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="10" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14753599">10</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Scottie Scheffler" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="10.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14753599">10.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tony Finau</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tony Finau" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="10" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13485668">10</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tony Finau" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="12.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13485668">12.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Xander Schauffele</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Xander Schauffele" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="14" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496425">14</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Xander Schauffele" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="16" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496425">16</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Justin Thomas</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Justin Thomas" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="14" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496395">14</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Justin Thomas" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="15.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496395">15.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matt Fitzpatrick</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matt Fitzpatrick" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="16.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19204991">16.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matt Fitzpatrick" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="17" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19204991">17</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Viktor Hovland</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Viktor Hovland" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="17" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19817826">17</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Viktor Hovland" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="18" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19817826">18</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sungjae Im</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sungjae Im" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="23" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16731128">23</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sungjae Im" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="25" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16731128">25</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sam Burns</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sam Burns" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="21" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13525829">21</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sam Burns" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="24" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13525829">24</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Shane Lowry</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Shane Lowry" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="23" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496379">23</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Shane Lowry" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="30" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496379">30</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tommy Fleetwood</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tommy Fleetwood" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="23" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496408">23</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tommy Fleetwood" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="27" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496408">27</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jordan Spieth</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jordan Spieth" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="24" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496393">24</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jordan Spieth" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="30" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496393">30</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cameron Young</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cameron Young" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="25" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24595230">25</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cameron Young" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="30" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="24595230">30</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Collin Morikawa</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Collin Morikawa" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="23" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14753597">23</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Collin Morikawa" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="25" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14753597">25</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tom Kim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tom Kim" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="21" data-side="back" data-selection_id="35880414">21</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tom Kim" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="27" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="35880414">27</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Corey Conners</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Corey Conners" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="36" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470440">36</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Corey Conners" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="50" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470440">50</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Max Homa</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Max Homa" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="34" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469240">34</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Max Homa" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="38" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469240">38</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Billy Horschel</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Billy Horschel" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="46" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496426">46</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Billy Horschel" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="55" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496426">55</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tiger Woods</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tiger Woods" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13578753">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tiger Woods" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13578753">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kevin Kisner</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kevin Kisner" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="85" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469252">85</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kevin Kisner" data-market_id="1.207004989" data-price="560" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469252">560</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fjoburg-open-result-and-review-smith-and-bradbury-claim-the-spoils-281122-167.html%23gobet-1.207004989">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fjoburg-open-result-and-review-smith-and-bradbury-claim-the-spoils-281122-167.html%23gobet-1.207004989">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get the best of our tips every day of Qatar 2022</span></h3> <p>Sign up for our <a style="color: white;" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a> here and you will receive a daily email with the pick of our bets on every day of action in Qatar.</p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html" target="_blank">Sign-up now</a><br /> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.207004989" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"The Punter","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/golf\/market\/1.207004989","entry_title":"The Punter\u0027s De-Brief: Smith and Bradbury claim the spoils "}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.207004989">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=The%20Punter%27s%20De-Brief%3A%20Smith%20and%20Bradbury%20claim%20the%20spoils%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fjoburg-open-result-and-review-smith-and-bradbury-claim-the-spoils-281122-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fjoburg-open-result-and-review-smith-and-bradbury-claim-the-spoils-281122-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fjoburg-open-result-and-review-smith-and-bradbury-claim-the-spoils-281122-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fjoburg-open-result-and-review-smith-and-bradbury-claim-the-spoils-281122-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fjoburg-open-result-and-review-smith-and-bradbury-claim-the-spoils-281122-167.html&text=The%20Punter%27s%20De-Brief%3A%20Smith%20and%20Bradbury%20claim%20the%20spoils%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/joburg-open-result-and-review-smith-and-bradbury-claim-the-spoils-281122-167.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/portugal-masters-result-and-review-smith-wins-wire-to-wire-and-power-bags-the-bermudan-bounty-311022-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Smith wins wire-to-wire and Power bags the Bermudan bounty</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Jordan Smith wins Portugal masters.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Jordan%20Smith%20wins%20Portugal%20masters.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-portugal-masters-tips-ben-the-bet-in-bermuda-281022-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Baddeley the bet in Bermuda </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Aaron Baddeley in Bermuda.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Aaron%20Baddeley%20in%20Bermuda.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/portugal-masters-long-odds-golf-tips-back-brice-to-bag-the-bermudan-bounty-261022-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Back Brice to bag the Bermudan bounty</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Brice garnett.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Brice%20garnett.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/joburg-open-long-odds-golf-tips-hansen-a-huge-price-to-double-up-221122-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Hansen a huge price to double up </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/JB Hansen wins Joburg.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/JB%20Hansen%20wins%20Joburg.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/joburg-open-2022-tips-and-preview-bezuidenhout-a-very-worthy-favourite-at-houghton-221122-167.html">Joburg Open: Bezuidenhout a very worthy favourite at Houghton </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Bezuidenhout at wentworth.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Bezuidenhout%20at%20wentworth.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/dp-world-tour-championship-result-and-review-rahm-secures-a-hattrick-of-wins-in-dubai-211122-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Rahm secures a hattrick of wins in Dubai</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Jon Rahm wins third DP World.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Jon%20Rahm%20wins%20third%20DP%20World.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">More The Punter</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" class=" "> Each Way Golf Betting Calculator </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class="active "> The Punter </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class=" "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class=" "> Each-Way Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/" class=" "> Tournament Reports </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/" class=" "> Pre-tournament Analysis </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1669645629" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
The Punter
The Punter's De-Brief: Smith and Bradbury claim the spoils
2022 World Cup
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Politics
Multiples Tips
Tennis
Golf
NFL
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Latest
World Cup
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Cricket