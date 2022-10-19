</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Golf Tips: Best bets for CJ Cup and Mallorca Open
Max Liu
19 October 2022
3:00 min read "2022-10-19T11:25:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Rory McIlroy CJ Cup trophy.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Get the best bets for CJ Cup on the PGA Tour and Mallorca Open on the DP World Tour with tips from Steve Rawlings, Dave Tindall and more... Steve's in-depth previews for CJ Cup and Mallorca Dave's each-way tips and FRL bets Plus Matt's bets for Mallorca and Andy's key stats CJ Cup Tips: Fitzpatrick a fine fit for unique Fazio design The CJ Cup is staged in the US for the third year-in-a- row as we visit the Tom Fazio designed Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina and Steve Rawlings has the lowdown Steve says: "If the Palmetto is anything to go by, this could be a great event to trade in-running as we witnessed all sorts of carnage last June. "The pre-event favourite, Dustin Johnson, who eventually finished tied for 10th, was matched at just [1.45] when he drew alongside pre-event [600.0] chance, Chesson Hadley, with back-to-back birdies at 15 and 16 in round two, Harris English was matched at [1.61] when he tied the lead after three holes of round four, before eventually shooting a three-over-par 74 to finish tied for 14th. Poor Hadley hit a low of just [1.17] when he looked like limping over the line, leading by two with three to play. "Weather delays affected the Palmetto and, having had to wait around for hours on Saturday evening to finish the 18th hole in round three, both English and Hadley were fatigued on Sunday (Hadley had led by five through 53 holes!). Looking at the forecast, that shouldn't be an issue here... "The US Open winner, Matt Fitzpatrick, has been a bit disappointing after losing a playoff at the Italian Open, finishing only 22nd at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship before missing the cut when defending his Andalucía Masters title last week. "He didn't do an awful lot wrong last week and as he put it, he just got 'Valderrammed' on Thursday. He had too much to do after that and had to chase after it a bit on Friday to make the weekend and that seldom works around that intricate layout. "With rounds of 71, 70, 69 and 66, Fitzpatrick improved every day here in the Palmetto, suggesting he warmed to venue as the week wore on." Steve's bet: Back Matt Fitzpatrick @ [28.0] CJ Cup Each-Way Tips: Hatton can hoist trophy Tyrrell Hatton looks value at 40/1 to take victory in the CJ Cup in South Carolina this week according to Dave Tindall... Dave says: "Tyrell Hatton was one of the six runners-up when Congaree staged the Palmetto 16 months ago when he shot 10-under to finish one back from surprise winner Garrick Higgo. "His stats that week were quite something. Hatton gained a mighty 14.55 strokes Tee-to-Green (1st) but putted like a clown (the sort of phrase he himself would surely use). "He ranked 64th out of 68 in SG: Putting for those who made the cut, losing over three strokes to the field. "Talking at the time, it seemed there were ongoing problems with the flatstick: "'I actually feel like I've not really putted that well for a while now, certainly not really holed a great deal. That's a huge part of it. It helps you gain momentum, and you kind of feel a few inches taller walking to the next tee. Yeah, I just don't feel like I've had that for a while.'" Dave's bet: Back Tyrrell Hatton each-way @ [41.0] Find Me a 100 Winner: Congaree course looks certain to suit Sepp Steve Rawlings previews this week's CJ Cup and Mallorca Open as he tries to find a big-price winner... Steve says: "On the only previous occasion that this week's CJ Cup venue, Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina, was used on the PGA Tour, for the Palmetto Championship in June last year, Austria's Sepp Straka missed the cut. But he'd missed his two previous cuts too, so I'm happy to disregard it as the venue looks sure to suit him. "In his last five starts Straka's finished second, 28th, sixth, second and 45th, and I can't really understand why he's so big given he's so well-suited to Bermuda greens. "He's traded at odds-on in two playoffs recently, at the St Jude Championship in August (matched at 1.38) and the Sanderson Farms in his penultimate start (matched at 1.2) so he's in great form. "His 45th placed finish in Japan last week wasn't great but there's plenty of evidence to suggest he'll love it here and that he can contend again. Steve's bet: Back 2u Sepp Straka @ [120.0] CJ Cup 2022: Course and current form stats Andy Swales provides the lowdown on the course and players' form stats for this week's PGA Tour event... Andy says: "Even though water officially affects 10 holes at Congaree, top level pros should only be concerned about five of them. "The fairways are wide, allowing players to drive it long, although greater precision will be demanded on approach shots. "For those who fail to locate the putting surfaces in regulation, a good scrambling game will be required to cope with the many tricky run-off areas that surround a number of Congaree's elevated greens... "Tom Hoge is enjoying a strong run of form and will tee-up in the Deep South chasing a second PGA Tour title of 2022. Currently a career-high No 34 in the world. But in a field containing 15 of the world's top 20, he may offer greater value each-way, rather than as an outright winner." Andy's Player to Watch: Tom Hoge @ [75.0] Mallorca Golf Open: Rasmus the worthy favourite The DP World Tour visits Mallorca for its third event on Spanish soil in three weeks and our man has the lowdown ahead of Thursday's start... Steve says: "At this stage, there doesn't appear to be a huge draw bias and we look like getting a benign week with pleasant temperatures. "If the scoring is low on Thursday, and as suspected, the pros are able to overpower the venue, it may well be worth concentrating on the leaders as it's harder to make up ground when scoring is low. "Following his disappointing defeat in the Open de France, it was no real surprise to see Rasmus Hojgaard fail to really figure at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship next time out (finished tied for 17th) but he looks to be over that now if last week's fifth at Valderrama is anything to go by... "Rasmus Hojgaard is going to win again sooner rather than later and given he's no bigger than 12/1 on the High Street I was more than happy to throw a few pounds in his direction at 15.0." Steve's bet: Rasmus Hojgaard @ [15.0] Mallorca Golf Open First-Round Leader Tips: Quiros can start fast After 80/1 tip Soren Kjeldsen finished in a dead-heat for 1st last week, Dave Tindall has three picks to be First-Round Leader in Mallorca... Dave says: "Alvaro Quiros rather blew up in round two at Valderrama last week but he'll find the wide fairways here at Son Muntaner much more to his liking. "And if that's the case, the local Spaniard could make a big impression from his 09.15 tee-time. "In recent starts, Quiros was fourth after day one of the Italian Open and in the top 11 after 18 holes of the Open de France and Open de Espana so he's been getting out of the blocks quickly. "Even last week when he missed the cut, he sat 21st at close of play on day one. It's a different venue to last year's Mallorca Open but it's worth noting that he opened with a 64 there to sit fourth. "Local players have been thriving on this three-week Spanish Swing so hopefully Quiros can add to that with a hot start." Dave's bet: Back Alvaro Quiros each-way @ [81.0] Mallorca Golf Open Each-Way Tips: Aphibarnrat has another win in him Matt Cooper has three selections for Mallorca with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places... Matt says: " "First pick, Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat, is among those to have recently landed a top 10. His came at Club de Campo Villa Madrid in the Open de Espana two weeks ago when he carded a 63 to tie the first round lead and then hung around for eighth. "Last week he had a very different Thursday, lurching around Valderrama in 80. He responded with a 68 which only nine of the field bettered. It was not enough to make the cut but it suggests the form is still largely heading in the right direction. "Ahead of this month in Iberia, Aphibarnrat was second at halfway in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship and 12th in the Italian Open. Otherwise, a bit like Valderrama, he's been carding low scores but tripping himself up with bad ones." Matt's bet: Kiradech Aphibarnrat 1pt each-way @ [51.0] Mallorca Open 2022: Course and current form stats Andy Swales has the key course info for this week's DP World Tour event plus the players' form and his ones to watch... Andy says: "Son Muntaner Golf Club, which was designed by Kurt Rossknecht and opened in May 2000, will be making its debut on the DP World Tour. "In 2016, the fairways were completely reseeded with Bermuda Celebration, while Agrostis V8 was the chosen turf for all putting surfaces. "Son Muntaner, where water comes into play on six holes, is a rolling inland course located in the western suburbs of the Mallorcan capital. "Eddie Pepperell has recently been involved in a few social media spats with members of the new Saudi-backed Tour. That aside, the Englishman has played solidly of late and could easily contend this week." Rory won the CJ Cup last year and should challenge again in 2022 Join
View market sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-cj-cup-and-mallorca-open-181022-204.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-cj-cup-and-mallorca-open-181022-204.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-cj-cup-and-mallorca-open-181022-204.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-cj-cup-and-mallorca-open-181022-204.html&text=Golf%20Tips%3A%20Best%20bets%20for%20CJ%20Cup%20and%20Mallorca%20Open" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Get the best bets for CJ Cup on the PGA Tour and Mallorca Open on the DP World Tour with tips from Steve Rawlings, Dave Tindall and more...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><blockquote> <ul> <li>Steve's in-depth previews for CJ Cup and Mallorca</li> <li>Dave's each-way tips and FRL bets</li> <li>Plus Matt's bets for Mallorca and Andy's key stats</li> </ul> </blockquote><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/cj-cup-2022-tips-and-preview-fitzpatrick-a-fine-fit-for-unique-fazio-design-181022-167.html">CJ Cup Tips: Fitzpatrick a fine fit for unique Fazio design</a></h2><p><br>The CJ Cup is staged in the US for the third year-in-a- row as we visit the Tom Fazio designed Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina and Steve Rawlings has the lowdown</p><p><strong>Steve says</strong>: "If the Palmetto is anything to go by, this could be a great event to trade in-running as we witnessed all sorts of carnage last June.</p><p>"The pre-event favourite,<strong> Dustin Johnson</strong>, who eventually finished tied for 10th, was matched at just <b class="inline_odds" title="4/9"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.45</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/9</span></b> when he drew alongside pre-event <b class="inline_odds" title="599/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">600.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">599/1</span></b> chance, <strong>Chesson Hadley</strong>, with back-to-back birdies at 15 and 16 in round two, <strong>Harris English was matched at <b class="inline_odds" title="8/13"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.61</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/13</span></b></strong> when he tied the lead after three holes of round four, before eventually shooting a three-over-par 74 to finish tied for 14th. Poor <strong>Hadley hit a low of just <b class="inline_odds" title="1/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.17</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/6</span></b></strong> when he looked like limping over the line, leading by two with three to play.</p><p>"Weather delays affected the Palmetto and, having had to wait around for hours on Saturday evening to finish the 18th hole in round three, both English and Hadley were fatigued on Sunday (Hadley had led by five through 53 holes!). Looking at the forecast, that shouldn't be an issue here...</p><p>"The US Open winner, <strong>Matt Fitzpatrick</strong>, has been a bit disappointing after losing a playoff at the Italian Open, finishing only 22nd at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship before missing the cut when defending his Andalucía Masters title last week.</p><p>"He didn't do an awful lot wrong last week and as he put it, he just got 'Valderrammed' on Thursday. He had too much to do after that and had to chase after it a bit on Friday to make the weekend and that seldom works around that intricate layout.</p><p>"With rounds of 71, 70, 69 and 66, <strong>Fitzpatrick improved every day here in the Palmetto</strong>, suggesting he warmed to venue as the week wore on."</p><p><strong>Steve's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.205087910">Back Matt Fitzpatrick @ <b class="inline_odds" title="27/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">28.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">27/1</span></b></a></p><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/cj-cup-each-way-tips-hatton-can-hoist-the-trophy-171022-719.html">CJ Cup Each-Way Tips: Hatton can hoist trophy</a></h2><p></p><p><strong>Tyrrell Hatton looks value at 40/1 to take victory in the CJ Cup in South Carolina this week according to Dave Tindall...</strong><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Dave says</strong>: "Tyrell Hatton was one of the<span> </span><strong>six runners-up<span> </span></strong>when Congaree staged the Palmetto 16 months ago when he shot 10-under to finish one back from surprise winner Garrick Higgo.</p><p>"His stats that week were quite something.<span> </span><strong>Hatton gained a mighty 14.55 strokes Tee-to-Green (1st)</strong><span> </span>but putted like a clown (the sort of phrase he himself would surely use).</p><p>"He ranked<span> </span><strong>64th out of 68 in SG: Putting</strong><span> </span>for those who made the cut, losing over three strokes to the field.</p><p>"Talking at the time, it seemed there were ongoing problems with the flatstick:</p><p><span>"'I actually feel like <strong>I've not really putted that well for a while now</strong>, certainly not really holed a great deal. That's a huge part of it. It helps you gain momentum, and you kind of feel a few inches taller walking to the next tee. Yeah, I just don't feel like I've had that for a while.'"</span></p><blockquote> <p><span><strong>Dave's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-the-cj-cup-2022/12532083?selectedMixedItem=1166049542" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Tyrrell Hatton each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="40/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">41.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/1</span></b></a></span></p> </blockquote><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/cj-cup-long-odds-golf-tips-course-looks-certain-to-suit-sepp-191022-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Congaree course looks certain to suit Sepp</a></h2><p></p><p><span>Steve Rawlings previews this week's CJ Cup and Mallorca Open as he tries to find a big-price winner...</span></p><p>Steve says: "<span>On the only previous occasion that this week's CJ Cup venue, </span><strong>Congaree Golf Club</strong><span> in South Carolina, was used on the PGA Tour, for the Palmetto Championship in June last year, Austria's Sepp Straka missed the cut. But he'd missed his two previous cuts too, so I'm happy to disregard it as the venue looks sure to suit him.</span></p><p><span>"</span>In his last five starts Straka's finished second, 28th, sixth, second and 45th, and I can't really understand why he's so big given he's so well-suited to Bermuda greens.</p><p>"He's<span> </span><strong>traded at odds-on in two playoffs recently</strong>, at the St Jude Championship in August (matched at<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="4/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.38</span></b>) and the Sanderson Farms in his penultimate start (matched at<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="1/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.2</span></b>) so he's<span> </span><strong>in great form</strong>.</p><p>"His 45th placed finish in Japan last week wasn't great but there's plenty of evidence to suggest he'll love it here and that he can contend again.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Steve's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.205087910" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back 2u Sepp Straka @ <b class="inline_odds" title="119/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">120.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">119/1</span></b></a></p> </blockquote><h2 class="entry_header__title"></h2><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/cj-cup-2022-players-form-guide-151022-779.html">CJ Cup 2022: Course and current form stats</a></h2><p></p><p><span>Andy Swales provides the lowdown on the course and players' form stats for this week's PGA Tour event...</span></p><p><span><strong>Andy says</strong>: "</span>Even though water officially affects 10 holes at Congaree, top level pros should only be concerned about five of them.</p><p>"The fairways are wide, <strong>allowing players to drive it long</strong>, although greater precision will be demanded on approach shots.</p><p>"For those who fail to locate the putting surfaces in regulation, a <strong>good scrambling game will be required</strong> to cope with the many tricky run-off areas that surround a number of Congaree's elevated greens...</p><p>"<strong>Tom</strong> <strong>Hoge</strong><span> is enjoying a strong run of form and will tee-up in the Deep South chasing a second PGA Tour title of 2022. Currently a career-high No 34 in the world. But in a field containing 15 of the world's top 20, he may offer greater value each-way, rather than as an outright winner."</span></p><blockquote> <p><span><strong>Andy's Player to Watch</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.205087910">Tom Hoge @ <b class="inline_odds" title="74/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">75.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">74/1</span></b> </a></span></p> </blockquote><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/mallorca-golf-open-2022-tips-and-preview-rasmus-the-worthy-favourite-181022-167.html">Mallorca Golf Open: Rasmus the worthy favourite</a></h2><p></p><p><span>The DP World Tour visits Mallorca for its third event on Spanish soil in three weeks and our man has the lowdown ahead of Thursday's start...</span></p><p><span><strong>Steve says</strong>: "</span>At this stage, there doesn't appear to be a huge draw bias and we look like getting a benign week with pleasant temperatures.</p><p>"If the scoring is low on Thursday, and as suspected, the pros are able to overpower the venue,<span> </span><strong>it may well be worth concentrating on the leaders</strong><span> </span>as it's harder to make up ground when scoring is low.</p><p>"Following his disappointing defeat in the Open de France, it was no real surprise to see<span> </span><strong>Rasmus Hojgaard</strong><span> </span>fail to really figure at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship next time out (finished tied for 17th) but he looks to be over that now if last week's fifth at Valderrama is anything to go by...</p><p>"<span>Rasmus Hojgaard is going to win again sooner rather than later and given he's no bigger than 12/1 on the High Street I was more than happy to throw a few pounds in his direction at </span><b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span></b><span>."</span></p><blockquote> <p><span><strong>Steve's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.205107069" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Rasmus Hojgaard @ <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b></a></span></p> </blockquote><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/mallorca-golf-open-first-round-leader-tips-quiros-can-start-fast-181022-719.html">Mallorca Golf Open First-Round Leader Tips: Quiros can start fast</a></h2><p></p><p>After 80/1 tip Soren Kjeldsen finished in a dead-heat for 1st last week, Dave Tindall has three picks to be First-Round Leader in Mallorca...</p><p><strong>Dave says</strong>: "<strong>Alvaro Quiros</strong><span> </span>rather blew up in round two at Valderrama last week but he'll find the<span> </span><strong>wide fairways</strong><span> </span>here at<span> </span><span>Son Muntaner </span>much more to his liking.</p><p>"And if that's the case, the local Spaniard could make a big impression from his<span> </span><strong>09.15</strong><span> </span>tee-time.</p><p>"In recent starts, Quiros was fourth after day one of the Italian Open and in the top 11 after 18 holes of the Open de France and Open de Espana so he's been getting out of the blocks quickly.</p><p>"Even last week when he missed the cut, he sat 21st at close of play on day one. It's a different venue to last year's Mallorca Open but it's worth noting that he<span> </span><strong>opened with a 64 there to sit fourth</strong>.</p><p>"Local players have been thriving on this three-week Spanish Swing so hopefully Quiros can add to that with a hot start."</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Dave's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-mallorca-golf-open-2022/12532081?selectedMixedItem=1193756099" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Alvaro Quiros each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="80/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">81.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">80/1</span></b></a></p> </blockquote><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/mallorca-golf-open-each-way-tips-aphibarnrat-has-another-win-in-him-171022-721.html">Mallorca Golf Open Each-Way Tips: Aphibarnrat has another win in him</a></h2><p></p><p><span>Matt Cooper has three selections for Mallorca with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places...</span></p><p><span><strong>Matt says</strong>: "</span></p><p>"First pick,<span> </span><strong>Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat</strong>, is among those to have recently landed a top 10. His came at Club de Campo Villa Madrid in the Open de Espana two weeks ago when he<span> </span><strong>carded a 63 to tie the first round lead and then hung around for eighth</strong>.</p><p>"Last week he had a very different Thursday, lurching around Valderrama in 80. He responded with a<span> </span><strong>68 which only nine of the field bettered</strong>. It was not enough to make the cut but it suggests the form is still largely heading in the<span> </span><strong>right direction</strong>.</p><p>"Ahead of this month in Iberia, Aphibarnrat was<span> </span><strong>second at halfway in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship</strong><span> </span>and<span> </span><strong>12th in the Italian Open</strong>. Otherwise, a bit like Valderrama, he's been carding low scores but tripping himself up with bad ones."</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Matt's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-mallorca-golf-open-2022/12532081?selectedMixedItem=1167211266" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Kiradech Aphibarnrat 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="50/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">51.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">50/1</span></b></a></p> </blockquote><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/mallorca-open-2022-players-form-guide-141022-779.html">Mallorca Open 2022: Course and current form stats</a></h2><p></p><p>Andy Swales has the key course info for this week's DP World Tour event plus the players' form and his ones to watch...</p><p><strong>Andy says</strong>: "<strong>Son Muntaner Golf Club</strong>, which was designed by Kurt Rossknecht and opened in May 2000, will be making its debut on the DP World Tour.</p><p>"In 2016, the fairways were completely reseeded with Bermuda Celebration, while Agrostis V8 was the chosen turf for all putting surfaces.</p><p>"Son Muntaner, where water comes into play on six holes, is a rolling inland course located in the western suburbs of the Mallorcan capital.</p><p>"<strong>Eddie Pepperell </strong><span>has recently been involved in a few social media spats with members of the new Saudi-backed Tour. Join
View market sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-cj-cup-and-mallorca-open-181022-204.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-cj-cup-and-mallorca-open-181022-204.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-cj-cup-and-mallorca-open-181022-204.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-cj-cup-and-mallorca-open-181022-204.html&text=Golf%20Tips%3A%20Best%20bets%20for%20CJ%20Cup%20and%20Mallorca%20Open" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-cj-cup-and-mallorca-open-181022-204.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/alfred-dunhill-links-championship-long-odds-golf-tips-lawrence-looks-value-to-emulate-grace-280922-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Lawrence looks value to emulate Grace </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Thriston Lawrence.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Thriston%20Lawrence.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-alfred-dunhill-links-and-sanderson-farms-championship-270922-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Alfred Dunhill Links and Sanderson Farms Championship</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Rory McIlroy drives Alfred Dunhill links.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Rory%20McIlroy%20drives%20Alfred%20Dunhill%20links.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/sanderson-farms-championship-first-round-leader-tips-an-the-man-270922-719.html">Sanderson Farms Championship First-Round Leader Tips: An the man</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Byeong Hun An 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Byeong%20Hun%20An%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/cj-cup-long-odds-golf-tips-course-looks-certain-to-suit-sepp-191022-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Congaree course looks certain to suit Sepp</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Sepp Straka in the rain at the Honda.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Sepp%20Straka%20in%20the%20rain%20at%20the%20Honda.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/mallorca-golf-open-first-round-leader-tips-quiros-can-start-fast-181022-719.html">Mallorca Golf Open First-Round Leader Tips: Quiros can start fast</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Alvaro Quiros (720).450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Alvaro%20Quiros%20%28720%29.JPG" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/mallorca-golf-open-2022-tips-and-preview-rasmus-the-worthy-favourite-181022-167.html">Mallorca Golf Open: Rasmus the worthy favourite </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/6b39148e28101845b52d6b0a03595ea9198dc33e.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/6b39148e28101845b52d6b0a03595ea9198dc33e.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">More Golf Bets</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" class=" "> Each Way Golf Betting Calculator </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class=" "> The Punter </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class="active "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class=" "> Each-Way Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle <iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1666182549" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> 
