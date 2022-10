Just three more tournaments remain in the battle to qualify for the lucrative end of season DP World Tour Championship.

The leading 50 golfers in the Race to Dubai standings, following the Nedbank Challenge in November, will earn their spot in a tournament worth $10m.

This week, however, the total purse is a more modest $2m for those arriving in Palma for the Mallorca Open.

Son Muntaner Golf Club, which was designed by Kurt Rossknecht and opened in May 2000, will be making its debut on the DP World Tour.

In 2016, the fairways were completely reseeded with Bermuda Celebration, while Agrostis V8 was the chosen turf for all putting surfaces.

Son Muntaner, where water comes into play on six holes, is a rolling inland course located in the western suburbs of the Mallorcan capital.

DP World Tour Consistency Form Chart

Most Top-12 Finishes (Last Six Months)

Total

7: Ryan Fox

6: Richard Mansell

5: Marcel Schneider

4: Rasmus Hojgaard

4: Yannik Paul

4: Eddie Pepperell

4: Andy Sullivan

4: Connor Syme

Only those entered this week are included in table.

Refers to tournaments played on DP World Tour since April 17th, 2022.

Four To Watch

Rasmus Hojgaard: One of the few bright sparks in an otherwise dull field. The 21-year-old Dane probably should have won in France a few weeks ago but he remains in good form. He was fifth at Valderrama on Sunday.

Eddie Pepperell: Has recently been involved in a few social media spats with members of the new Saudi-backed Tour. That aside, the Englishman has played solidly of late and could easily contend this week.

Marcel Schneider: Currently just outside the top 50 in the Race to Dubai standings, so will be totally focused on maintaining his form over the next few weeks. Has posted 10 top-20 finishes on Tour since the start of May. Maybe a better each-way proposal in Mallorca than an outright winner.

Connor Syme: The world No 204 still awaits a maiden DP World Tour title, despite six podium finishes to date. Opportunity certainly knocks this week for the 27-year-old from Kirkcaldy in Scotland.

