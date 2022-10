Alvaro Quiros can continue his run of low first rounds

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez has lots of good starts on home soil

Pep Angles was R1 leader last week and can shine early again

Weather forecast for Thursday: It's an overcast and mild day in Palma with temperatures rising to around 80 degrees in the afternoon. The winds look set to pick up for the p.m. wave so I'll select all my players from the morning bunch.

Count on Quiros

Alvaro Quiros rather blew up in round two at Valderrama last week but he'll find the wide fairways here at Son Muntaner much more to his liking.

And if that's the case, the local Spaniard could make a big impression from his 09.15 tee-time.

In recent starts, Quiros was fourth after day one of the Italian Open and in the top 11 after 18 holes of the Open de France and Open de Espana so he's been getting out of the blocks quickly.

Even last week when he missed the cut, he sat 21st at close of play on day one.

It's a different venue to last year's Mallorca Open but it's worth noting that he opened with a 64 there to sit fourth.

Local players have been thriving on this three-week Spanish Swing so hopefully Quiros can add to that with a hot start.

Get with Garcia Rodriguez

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez is another Spaniard with an early walk to the first tee. He goes out at 09.35.

And a look through the records shows he a history of going low on day one of events in his own country.

That habit started on the Alps Tour while in 2019 he was second and third after one lap of two Challenge Tour events: the Challenge Tour Grand Final and the Challenge de Espana.

Last year he sat second following the first round of the Open de Espana and then opened with a 66 in this event.

A solid top 15 in last week's Valderrama Masters was built on a strong first round that put him eighth after 18 holes.

Back Garcia Rodriguez at 50/1.

Early Pep in his step

I'll continue the theme with another home player who continually starts fast on Spanish turf.

In his last 10 events in Spain, local man Pep Angles has opened with three 65s and two 66s.

All those low scores put him in the top 10 and last week's 66 secured the R1 lead at Valderrama.

He battled away to finish tied 21st while he should have some confidence in this event having finished runner-up 12 months ago.

Angles, who sets off at 08.55, is a 100/1 chance.