This has been a tough gig of late. We've had just one triple-figure priced winner on the PGA Tour since May and five of the last six winners on the DP World Tour have gone off at a double-figure price, but things can change quickly and maybe this is the week we finally get outsiders winning on both major Tours.

I've picked out three - two in the CJ Cup and one in the Mallorca Open.

Italian can get in the hunt in Spain

The end of the DP World Tour season is rapidly approaching and for those players bobbing around the 120 mark in the Race to Dubai standings, that aren't already exempt for next season, the pressure is on.

With the season finishing with the Nedbank Golf Challenge, which only the top-60 in the Race to Dubai standings can play in, and the DP World Tour Championship, which will feature only the top-50, this week's Mallorca Open and next week's Portugal Masters off up the last chance for many to secure their playing privileges.

As highlighted in the preview, Angel Hidalgo raised his game at Valderrama last week to secure his card, moving up from 130th to 88th with a fourth-placed finish. Over the next two weeks, we're bound to see a number of similar tales.

Securing his 2023 DP World Tour card meant everything to Angel Hidalgo

Currently ranked at 123, Italy's Renato Paratore is one such player that could very easily raise his game and contend this week.

The two-time winner has been on the DP World Tour for eight years now but he qualified via the q-school at just 17 so although it feels like he's been around a long time, he's still only 25 years of age, which explains his often inconsistent form.

Paratore's last victory came at the British Masters in 2020, when he got the better of this week's favourite, Rasmus Hojgaard, over the weekend at Close House. Eventually winning by three after a gutsy performance under the gun.

Paratore's form dipped after back-to-back top-four finishes in August, but he's just finished 13th at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in the Open de España and 32nd at Valderrama where he's produced encouraging stats - ranking fourth and sixth for Scrambling and 25th and 13th for Putting Average.

This week's venue, Son Muntaner Golf Club, looks much easier tee-to-green than either of the last two encountered and a third title for the young Italian is within reach.

Back 2u Renato Paratore @ 140.0139/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Course looks certain to suit Sepp

On the only previous occasion that this week's CJ Cup venue, Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina, was used on the PGA Tour, for the Palmetto Championship in June last year, Austria's Sepp Straka missed the cut. But he'd missed his two previous cuts too, so I'm happy to disregard it as the venue looks sure to suit him.

In his last five starts Straka's finished second, 28th, sixth, second and 45th, and I can't really understand why he's so big given he's so well-suited to Bermuda greens.

He's traded at odds-on in two playoffs recently, at the St Jude Championship in August (matched at 1.384/11) and the Sanderson Farms in his penultimate start (matched at 1.21/5) so he's in great form.

His 45th placed finish in Japan last week wasn't great but there's plenty of evidence to suggest he'll love it here and that he can contend again.

Straka won the Honda Classic on Bermuda in February and finished third at the Heritage in April. An event staged less than 50 miles away from Congaree at Hilton Head, which is another linksy track with Bermuda greens.

Back 2u Sepp Straka @ 120.0119/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Kitayama can contend again

With a third placed finish in the Honda, a second in the Mexico Open (where he was a 240.0239/1 pick for the column) and the Scottish Open, and a recent seventh place at the Italian Open, Kurt Kitayama is enjoying a great year so far and he can cap it off with a win at a venue that's sure to suit.

Kitayama won his first DP World Tour event on Bermuda at the Mauritius Open and his second, at the 2019 Oman Open, came on a very similar surface - paspalum.

I fancy the longer hitters will be favoured this week and, having ranked inside the top-five for Driving Distance in each of his last four starts in which he's made the cut, Kitayama gets it out there further than most.

He was only 29th in the ZOZO Championship last week but he signed off the event with a five-under-par 65. A round that was bettered by only Lucas Herbert and Emiliano Grillo on the day.

Back 2u Kurt Kitayama @ 180.0179/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4



