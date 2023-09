Steve Rawlings backs Tom Kim to take to Wentworth

Dave Tindall backs Higgo to enjoy California again

No doubting 50/1 51.00 Thomas for Matt Cooper

Steve Rawlings: "In the last ten years we've seen winners rank first (Byeong-Hun An 2015) and 70th for Driving Distance (Matteo Manassero 2013) and as high as fourth and as low as 47th for Driving Accuracy.

"Looking at last year's edition, Thomas Detry finished tied for fifth ranking seventh for DD and 71st for DA and Soren Kjeldsen finished alongside him ranking eighth for DA and only 69th for DD so I really don't think we can worry about the driving metrics.

"The last two winners, Billy Horschel and Shane Lowry, have both topped the Greens In Regulation rankings and 11 of the last 17 winners have ranked inside the top-four for that stat.

"Scrambling has been a key stat of late too with the first three home 12 months ago ranking first, second and third...

"It's quite rare that I see someone at a reasonably short price that I consider really good value but that's most definitely the case this week with Korea's Tom Kim.

"The 21-year-old has a great record when venturing onto the DP World Tour and from just five starts he's already finished third and sixth in the Scottish Open and second at the Open Championship and while that's all links form, there's a very good reason to think he'll take to Wentworth like a duck to water."

Matt Cooper: "As a starting point it feels like a decent one and Belgium's Thomas Detry fits the bill off the back of his fifth last year, when he was just one shot back of the pre-final round lead.

"His form is not immediately eye-catching but it's also far from bad. He opened with a 64 when T42nd in the Scottish Open and then added T13th in the Open - his major championship best effort.

"He returned to the States, finished T21st in the Wyndham Championship and ended the season there with T61st in the St Jude Championship (which included a second round 64).

"He added T23rd in last week's Irish Open. Can he finally win? He's got nine top three finishes on the DP World Tour without toppling over the line so there will be doubters about Thomas. This week, however, I'm not one of them."

Dave Tindall: "I usually look further down the odds for FRL punts but it's hard to get away from Shane Lowry in this market at Wentworth.

"The Irishman is a huge fan of this event and that love often comes out on the opening day.

"Lowry hasn't yet had the first-round lead here but he's been close. His 18-hole positions since debut in 2010 in include second (2014), fourth (2020) and fifth twice (2017 and 2021).

"He's also been in the top 15 after the first lap on three other occasions.

"The Irishman returns this year as the defending champion and looking like a man firing himself up for the Ryder Cup after finishing tied third in the Irish Open.

"The owner of 10 top 15s in this event, Lowry can thrive early from his 09:00 tee-time alongside fellow Ryder Cuppers Tommy Fleetwood and Sepp Straka."

Find Me a 100/1 Winner: Stick with Guido

Steve Rawlings: "I'm more than happy to keep faith with Italy's Guido Migliozzi after his 16th place finish in Ireland last week.

"He lost his way in round three and never traded any shorter than 20.019/1 but as highlighted in the De-brief after the Omega European Masters, with the pressure of Ryder Cup qualification now removed, I suspect he may well maintain this decent run of form.

"Guido defends his Open de France title next week, one week before the Ryder Cup, and he looks a reasonable price to contend again at 150.0149/1.

"He missed his first three cuts at Wentworth, but he enjoys a tree-lined test and he can build on last year's tied 13th, achieved after three successive rounds of 68 in the weather-shortened renewal."

Andy Swales: "A number of putting surfaces [at Wentworth] had their contours eased [in 2016], 29 bunkers were removed, while some other hazards were made less severe.

"Water hazards should only be a concern on a couple of holes, while the tight tree-lined fairways remain a good test of accuracy, especially from the tee. Good course management is vital on a layout which possesses a handful of tricky dog-legs...

"Jon Rahm's two West Course appearances have yielded a brace of podium finishes. He didn't enjoy the best of form during the recent FedEx Cup Play-Offs, following his runner-up finish at The Open."

Steve Rawlings: "Only two of the nine editions staged here have been won by the 54-hole leader or co-leader so taking on the frontrunner or runners on Sunday makes sense and this is a venue at which winning from off the pace is perfectly possible.

"[Winner] Max Homa was inside the top two places all week long last year and he was matched at odds-on during round two but we still witnessed the most remarkable of finishes.

"Pre-event 270.0 chance, Danny Willett, took a one-stroke lead into the 72nd hole and after both he and Homa had played three strokes on the par five 18th hole, victory looked assured for Englishman.

"Over £14k was matched on Willett at 1.01 and someone managed to get £2 matched on Homa at 1000.0...

"Kevin Streelman looks over-priced at 80.0 given he was second in the 3M Open in his penultimate start and that he has course form figures reading MC-41-MC-13-25-MC-3-59.

"Streelman has a pair of top-eight finishes in the Texas Open. He's exceptionally good around the greens, ranking inside the top-eight for Scrambling on three of the last five occasions that he's made the cut, and he's no bigger than 50/1 on the High Street."

Dave Tindall: "The last seven winners here all ranked in the top 55 for Driving Distance last season so longer hitters do well. That bodes well for Gareth Higgo, who was 33rd for DD in the campaign just gone.

"While a missed cut on his debut here last year isn't ideal, he played the California events well, as a rule, in 2023. He was 11th at the American Express, made the cut at Torrey Pines and added a 20th at Pebble Beach.

"Having gone to college at UNLV, he's familiar with the West Coast and let's remind ourselves that at the age of just 24 he's already a three-time champion on the DP World Tour and also a PGA Tour winner having landed the 2021 Palmetto Championship.

"He'll start the week at 76th in the points race so knows that a big week somewhere can push him into that 51st to 60th slot and secure his spot the early designated events of 2024."

Andy Swales: "The course is largely a flat, parkland layout, with a few changes in elevation, testing rough and tree-lined fairways. The small Bentgrass/Poa Annua putting surfaces are usually quick and undulating, while water is only an issue on a couple of holes...

"Cameron Davis, the tall 28-year-old from Australia, qualified for the opening two events of the three-tournament FedEx Cup Play-Offs. Three of his last four starts have produced top-10s."

