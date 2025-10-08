Golf Tips: Best bets for Baycurrent Classic and Open de Espana 2025

The best bets for Baycurrent Classic and Open de Espana

Steve Rawlings makes selections for Yokohoma and Madrid

Dave Tindall fancies Kim to thrive in a birdie-fest at 25/1 26.00

Andy Swales brings course info and form players

Baycurrent Classic tips and predictions

Steve Rawlings: "The cream rose to the top in the first five editions. Patrick Cantlay won at Sherwood and the first four winners at Narashino CC were all major champions. And had Justin Thomas prevailed 12 months ago (traded at odds-on), all five winners there would have been major winners.

"Prior to 12 months ago, Tiger Woods, who was a 50.0 shot in the inaugural edition, had been the longest priced winner but Echavarria was a huge outsider last year, although he wasn't entirely unfancied. The Chilian was matched at as high as 580.0 early on before going off at 400.0...

Dave Tindall: "With greens set to play on the slower side compared to your standard PGA Tour event and thus likely to cause a few head scratches, I'd rather lean on solid ball-strikers on a course that will be unfamiliar to most. So that immediately throws Si Woo Kim into the mix.

"The Korean has enjoyed his trips to Japan and closed with a pair of 64s to finish sixth in this event at Narashino last year. That was his first start in the country since 2022 when he made the top five in the Japan Tour's Shinhan Donghae Open, played that year at Koma Country Club (another tree-lined course in Japan).

"The last time we saw Kim, the four-time PGA Tour winner was again thriving in woodland territory as he finished fifth in a strong field in last month's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth... He won't fear a birdie-fest."

Recommended Bet Back Si Woo Kim each-way (6 Places) SBK 25/1

Max Homa is definitely showing some good signs again and two Fall Series starts have produced top 20s at both the Procure Championship and the Sanderson Farms.

In the latter, he opened with a 67 to sit fifth after day one and a Saturday 64 provided more evidence of his well-being. Homa, who was second after day one of July's John Deere Classic six starts ago, has also flashed a bit of form in Japan.

The Californian twice shot 66 when playing this event at Narashino in 2024 while on his previous start in Japan he posted fifth at the Dunlop Phoenix Tournament.

He tees off at 07.07 from the 10th. Back him at 35/136.00 (1/4 Odds, 5 Places).

Recommended Bet Back Max Homa each-way for FRL SBK 35/1

Form Stats Tip:

"American Chris Gotterup has collected 142.48 ranking points since April and, at 26, is taking his game to the next level. That run included his victory at the Genesis Scottish Open - his second PGA Tour win - and his third place finish at the Open this summer. Capable of thriving a long way from home, Gotterup looks a likely contender even if he did only managed a tied-71st finish last year."

Recommended Bet Back Chris Gotterup SBK 22/1

Open de Espana tips and predictions

Steve Rawlings: "Jon Rahm has won three of the last six editions but him apart, outsiders have flourished in this event lately. James Morrison was a 500.0 chance when winning a decade ago, Andrew Johnston went off at 140.0 a year later, Cabrera-Bello was a 110.0 shot four years ago, Pavon was generally a 120.0 chance before the off two years ago and Hidalgo went off at a monstrous 420.0 last year.

"Having a saver on Rahm and picking out a few longshots appears the best way to play the event if recent history is anything to go by... Rahm loves the venue and with course form figures reading 1-17-1-9-2, he's a very fair price at around 7/2.

"The 30-year-old has gone more than a year without winning but he finished runner-up in his last two LIV Golf events, finished strongly in his last individual event, at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, where a 66 on Sunday saw him climb up into 13th place and he performed nicely at the Ryder Cup two weeks ago.

"He traded at as short as 1.4 before getting beat in extra time last year and he's won three of the last six editions so odds of more than 3/1 look well worth taking."

Recommended Bet Back Jon Rahm EXC 4.7

Course Stats Tip:

"The South African Zander Lombard averages 67.69 at this week's course over his last 16 rounds but finds himself available to back at a big price. He finished tied for 21st at Carnoustie so isn't in bad shape ahead of Madrid. "