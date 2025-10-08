Baycurrent Classic First-Round Leader Tips: Dave Tindall's three to back up to 50/1

35/1 36.00 Max Homa is coming back to form and going low again

Weather forecast/tee-times for Thursday

Firstly, let's note that it's a 78-man field split into 26 three-balls going simultaneously off the 1st and 10th.

The first groups out tee it up at 06.45 local (10.45pm late Wednesday in the UK) and the closing trios hit away at 08.57.

That cramped schedule obviously limits any chance of a draw bias.

As for the weather, watch out for flapping flags and trouser legs as the forecast suggests winds will blow around 30mph for most of the day. There could be a drop of rain too while temperatures are in the high 60s.

Max Homa is definitely showing some good signs again and two Fall Series starts have produced top 20s at both the Procure Championship and the Sanderson Farms.

In the latter, he opened with a 67 to sit fifth after day one and a Saturday 64 provided more evidence of his well-being.

Homa, who was second after day one of July's John Deere Classic six starts ago, has also flashed a bit of form in Japan.

The Californian twice shot 66 when playing this event at Narashino in 2024 while on his previous start in Japan he posted fifth at the Dunlop Phoenix Tournament.

He tees off at 07.07 from the 10th. Back him at 35/136.00 (1/4 Odds, 5 Places).

Born and raised in San Antonio, Mac Meissner, like Max Homa, is a strong performer in windy conditions.

The Texan is in fine form two after a second (Wyndham) and two other top 15s in his last four starts.

At the Wyndham, his opening 65 put him eighth after 18 holes while at last week's Sanderson Farms he posted a first-round 67 to end day one in the top five.

Meissner made his first start in Japan last year and shot four rounds in the 60s, including a pair of weekend 67s.

That looks a good marker and his current form and ability to handle the gusts makes Meissner, who tees off from the 10th at 08.13, well worth a bet at 50s.

I did think about including a Japanese player, perhaps one with course form.

But although Hiroshi Iwata set the pace in this event at Narashino in 2021, no other local player has finished day one in the top five in the five editions to be held on Japanese soil.

So I'll opt instead for another good wind player in Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

The South African was FRL at Royal Portrush in July and headed to Japan on the back of a top-six finish in the Sanderson Farms.

Bezuidenhout last visited the country in April 2024 and came away with third place at the ISPS Handa Championship.

With several roads leading to him, back the Springbok golfer at 45s. He starts from the 10th at 08.46.

