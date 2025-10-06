Open de España 2025: Course and current form stats

Get form and course pointers for this week's DP World Tour event

Three-time winner Rahm leads the bets based on course form

Reed could be a contender based on current form

Open de España 2025 - Three contenders based on current form

Patrick Reed 20/121.00

The American took part at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and finished in a tie for 32nd. His previous appearance saw him finish joint third at Wentworth in the BMW Chmapionship. Twelve months ago he shared 10th place at the Open de Espana with two other places so he may fancy his chances of challenging this week.

Kristoffer Reitan 28/129.00

The Norwegian was tied for fifth at the Alfred Dunhill and, at the previous tour event, The Open de France, finished in the same place. That indicates that he's coming to Spain in fine form. Earlier this year Reitan won the Belgian Open.

Angel Ayora 35/136.00

Spaniard Ayora was one of those who tied with Reitan at the Alfred Dunhill so the 21-year-old is coming into form at the right time if he wants to impress in front of his home fans. He was also tied for fifth at the Irish Open and, while there were a couple of finishes in the fifties before his display in Scotland, the signs are promising.

Jon Rahm 3/14.00

Rahm is the favourite this week and for very good reasons. Boasting an average of 66.60 shots per round at this week's venue over the past five years, he is the man to beat. Two of those years (2019 and '22) saw Rahm triumph at the Open de Espana to add his win in 2018. Last year, he came close to making it four wins, losing in a play-off to countryman Angel Hidalgo.

Zander Lombard 125/1126.00

The South African averages 67.69 at this week's course over his last 16 rounds but finds himself available to back at a big price. He finished tied for 21st at Carnoustie so isn't in bad shape ahead of Madrid.

Julien Guerrier 70/171.00

Could Guerrier emulate fellow Frenchman Matthieu Pavon who won this tournament two years ago? Guerrier averages 67.92 over the past five years at the venue. He finished 99th in Scotland, and only managed tied 42nd at the Open de France, but he loves this course.

Stroke Averages



Lowest Eight At Club de Campo Madrid (2019-24)

Average .... (Rounds)

66.60: Jon Rahm (20)

67.69: Zander Lombard (16)

67.92: Julien Guerrier (12)

68.17: Alexander Levy (12)

68.19: Fabrizio Zanotti (16)

68.50: Dan Bradbury (12)

68.56: Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (16)

68.83: Marcel Siem (12)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table



MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves