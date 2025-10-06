Open de España 2025: Course and current form stats
The DP World Tour moves to Madrid this week for the Open de España. Check out six recommendatons based on current and course form stats supplied by Andy Swales...
-
Get form and course pointers for this week's DP World Tour event
-
Three-time winner Rahm leads the bets based on course form
-
Reed could be a contender based on current form
Open de España 2025 - Three contenders based on current form
The American took part at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and finished in a tie for 32nd. His previous appearance saw him finish joint third at Wentworth in the BMW Chmapionship. Twelve months ago he shared 10th place at the Open de Espana with two other places so he may fancy his chances of challenging this week.
The Norwegian was tied for fifth at the Alfred Dunhill and, at the previous tour event, The Open de France, finished in the same place. That indicates that he's coming to Spain in fine form. Earlier this year Reitan won the Belgian Open.
Spaniard Ayora was one of those who tied with Reitan at the Alfred Dunhill so the 21-year-old is coming into form at the right time if he wants to impress in front of his home fans. He was also tied for fifth at the Irish Open and, while there were a couple of finishes in the fifties before his display in Scotland, the signs are promising.
Open de España 2025 - Three contenders based on course form
Rahm is the favourite this week and for very good reasons. Boasting an average of 66.60 shots per round at this week's venue over the past five years, he is the man to beat. Two of those years (2019 and '22) saw Rahm triumph at the Open de Espana to add his win in 2018. Last year, he came close to making it four wins, losing in a play-off to countryman Angel Hidalgo.
The South African averages 67.69 at this week's course over his last 16 rounds but finds himself available to back at a big price. He finished tied for 21st at Carnoustie so isn't in bad shape ahead of Madrid.
Could Guerrier emulate fellow Frenchman Matthieu Pavon who won this tournament two years ago? Guerrier averages 67.92 over the past five years at the venue. He finished 99th in Scotland, and only managed tied 42nd at the Open de France, but he loves this course.
Stroke Averages
Lowest Eight At Club de Campo Madrid (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
66.60: Jon Rahm (20)
67.69: Zander Lombard (16)
67.92: Julien Guerrier (12)
68.17: Alexander Levy (12)
68.19: Fabrizio Zanotti (16)
68.50: Dan Bradbury (12)
68.56: Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (16)
68.83: Marcel Siem (12)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table
MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks / Club de Campo (2019-24)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W40
|W39
|W38
|W37
|W36
|W35
|W34
|W33
|W32
|W31
|Jon Rahm
|13
|2
|2
|Joaquin Niemann
|20
|4
|17
|Patrick Reed
|32
|3
|50
|11
|17
|Shane Lowry
|46
|15
|13
|23
|59
|Sergio Garcia
|17
|17
|Thomas Detry
|42
|46
|12
|46
|38
|MC
|Marco Penge
|MC
|13
|50
|8
|6
|1
|27
|Kristoffer Reitan
|5
|5
|24
|MC
|46
|6
|3
|Thriston Lawrence
|48
|MC
|MC
|1
|MC
|MC
|Tom McKibbin
|15
|11
|20
|22
|34
|Hao Tong Li
|61
|70
|MC
|24
|8
|Laurie Canter
|MC
|32
|46
|42
|64
|Jordan Smith
|5
|Wd
|24
|MC
|17
|33
|6
|John Parry
|3
|MC
|MC
|29
|13
|43
|3
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|50
|20
|MC
|8
|13
|16
|Daniel Brown
|Wd
|12
|MC
|9
|8
|19
|David Puig
|50
|4
|17
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|14
|MC
|20
|16
|62
|Victor Perez
|11
|32
|MC
|38
|Joakim Lagergren
|11
|56
|54
|2
|8
|MC
|31
|Martin Couvra
|62
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Eugenio Chacarra
|MC
|38
|50
|MC
|MC
|16
|52
|Ewen Ferguson
|61
|MC
|5
|MC
|61
|MC
|MC
|Angel Ayora
|5
|56
|54
|5
|8
|13
|MC
|Jorge Campillo
|21
|75
|70
|MC
|MC
|50
|48
|Romain Langasque
|28
|MC
|29
|33
|27
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|1
|49
|70
|52
|MC
|Oliver Lindell
|MC
|13
|7
|17
|8
|7
|KazumaKobori
|40
|MC
|46
|62
|2
|MC
|MC
|Grant Forrest
|11
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|1
|Richard Mansell
|15
|MC
|MC
|MC
|6
|59
|MC
|Andy Sullivan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|5
|16
|7
|Matthew Jordan
|32
|MC
|MC
|MC
|33
|MC
|Joe Dean
|MC
|Wd
|MC*
|MC
|64
|MC
|2
|Connor Syme
|MC
|22
|31
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|5
|MC
|8
|MC
|MC
|MC
|3
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|50
|9
|MC*
|MC
|MC
|54
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|21
|32
|MC
|37
|MC
|38
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|MC
|MC
|46
|3
|67
|13
|Guido Migliozzi
|MC
|5
|24
|68
|13
|41
|Johannes Veerman
|MC
|31
|MC
|57
|8
|Joost Luiten
|50
|MC
|63
|15
|40
|57
|Sebastian Soderberg
|MC
|46
|MC
|Julien Guerrier
|MC
|42
|MC
|MC
|8
|24
|Calum Hill
|32
|22
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dq
|Francesco Laporta
|MC
|17
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Todd Clements
|15
|10
|MC*
|26
|28
|MC
|7
|Daniel Hillier
|MC
|56
|54
|29
|MC
|Frederic LaCroix
|Wd
|32
|MC*
|MC
|61
|16
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|50
|MC
|38
|MC
|MC
|MC
|27
|Dan Bradbury
|MC
|49
|31
|MC
|19
|MC
|MC
|Sam Bairstow
|MC
|28
|63
|MC
|MC
|Dq
|Marcel Schneider
|MC
|17
|MC
|MC
|MC
|19
|47
|Alejandro Del Rey
|21
|MC
|56
|41
|57
|Marcel Siem
|62
|Dq
|Wd
|63
|8
|Darius Van Driel
|40
|10
|24
|MC
|28
|MC
|57
|Jose Luis Ballester
|39
|2
|Richard Sterne
|3
|17
|15
|46
|MC
|29
|10
|Ugo Coussaud
|22
|MC*
|MC
|17
|46
|57
|Manuel Elvira
|61
|MC
|MC
|20
|55
|27
|Jeff Winther
|MC
|49
|66
|9
|41
|40
|MC
|Ashun Wu
|David Ravetto
|MC
|MC
|61
|15
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Brandon Stone
|MC
|25
|38
|MC
|55
|27
|25
|Jeong Weon Ko
|MC
|2
|73
|46
|MC
|34
|MC
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|MC
|MC
|MC*
|MC
|MC
|8
|31
|Nacho Elvira
|MC
|62
|MC*
|29
|55
|MC
|MC
|Jason Scrivener
|MC
|MC
|33
|24
|12
|42
|Mikael Lindberg
|5
|17
|37
|13
|27
|4
|MC
|Sean Crocker
|MC
|24
|61
|MC
|MC
|Yannik Paul
|MC
|MC
|54
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Danny Willett
|MC
|66
|MC
|46
|19
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|40
|MC
|3
|MC
|43
|29
|31
|Dylan Naidoo
|MC
|MC
|38
|68
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Richie Ramsay
|MC
|32
|38
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Hamish Brown
|MC
|32
|42
|MC
|MC
|MC
|31
|Adrian Otaegui
|61
|MC
|13
|62
|55
|MC
|MC
|56
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|MC
|MC
|46
|MC
|MC
|Rikuya Hoshino
|6
|Ben Schmidt
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|MC
|MC
|3
|13
|MC
|Marcus Kinhult
|32
|62
|MC
|MC
|25
|Darren Fichardt
|49
|5
|MC
|13
|Ding Wen Yi
|21
|56
|MC
|43
|24
|62
|Robin Williams
|MC
|70
|68
|MC
|MC
|38
|48
|David Micheluzzi
|MC
|32
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|10
|Scott Jamieson
|5
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|MC
|Jack Senior
|32
|MC
|20
|MC
|MC
|47
|13
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|MC
|MC
|63
|56
|23
|27
|MC
|31
|Bernd Wiesberger
|61
|MC
|MC
|26
|55
|69
|MC
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|MC
|32
|66
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ryggs Johnston
|MC
|MC*
|MC
|53
|MC
|47
|MC
|Niklas Lemke
|Wd
|28
|20
|46
|27
|14
|MC
|MC
|Andrea Pavan
|40
|MC
|MC*
|MC
|17
|64
|MC
|Pablo Larrazabal
|MC
|MC
|31
|MC
|Tom Vaillant
|21
|MC
|31
|42
|17
|24
|Casey Jarvis
|MC
|MC
|38
|20
|41
|MC
|MC
|13
|Aaron Cockerill
|MC
|42
|MC
|46
|MC
|29
|67
|Jens Dantorp
|MC
|14
|MC
|MC
|MC
|31
|Conor Purcell
|32
|MC
|MC
|MC
|34
|42
|Ricardo Gouveia
|50
|MC
|54
|MC
|50
|MC
|MC
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|12
|MC
|Wd
|24
|MC
|Dylan Frittelli
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Joel Girrbach
|MC
|60
|Wd
|7
|61
|MC
|MC
|Gavin Green
|MC
|62
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|40
|Nathan Kimsey
|MC
|28
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Frederik Schott
|15
|17
|MC
|MC
|MC
|66
|MC
|Andrew Wilson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|28
|MC
|52
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|MC
|MC
|66
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|Brandon Wu
|MC
|MC
|37
|MC
|MC
|53
|MC
|Matthew Baldwin
|MC
|MC
|MC*
|MC
|55
|69
|61
|19
|Callum Tarren
|MC
|62
|53
|46
|MC
|MC
|Maximilian Kieffer
|61
|62
|MC
|MC
|MC
|50
|40
|Shubhankar Sharma
|61
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Thomas Aiken
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|28
|59
|47
|52
|Jannik De Bruyn
|61
|42
|26
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|Zander Lombard
|21
|3
|MC
|MC
|56
|41
|MC
|64
|MC
|Simon Forsstrom
|MC
|49
|MC
|68
|19
|MC
|MC
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|MC
|MC*
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Santiago Tarrio
|40
|60
|MC
|29
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jordan Gumberg
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|46
|MC
|MC
|Ross Fisher
|50
|MC
|46
|33
|MC
|MC
|Callum Shinkwin
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|47
|MC
|Luis Masaveu Roncal
|MC
|11
|MC
|50
|Matthias Schwab
|21
|76
|MC
|MC
|54
|MC
|MC
|Harrison Endycott
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Alexander Knappe
|MC
|MC
|65
|MC
|58
|Martin Trainer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Juan Salama Monsalve
|Ignacio Mateo Fraga
|Alvaro Jaime Morales
|Alexander Levy
|MC
|70
|50
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Benjamin Hebert
|11
|MC
|MC
|28
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Deon Germishuys
|50
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|BjornAkesson
|42
|MC
|65
|MC
|12
|MC
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|15
|MC
|29
|MC
|MC
|MC
|64
|Pierre Pineau
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|MC
|62
|MC
|8
|MC
|14
|Adam Blomme
|MC
|MC
|Andreas Halvorsen
|60
|46
|MC
|MC
|42
|JC Ritchie
|1
|1
|20
|MC
|Sebastian De Soisa
|Player
|2024
|2023
|2022
|2021
|2019
|Jon Rahm
|2
|9
|1
|17
|1
|Joaquin Niemann
|Patrick Reed
|10
|Shane Lowry
|13
|Sergio Garcia
|7
|Thomas Detry
|Marco Penge
|MC
|Kristoffer Reitan
|MC
|Thriston Lawrence
|41
|MC
|Tom McKibbin
|MC
|Hao Tong Li
|MC
|68
|MC
|Laurie Canter
|Jordan Smith
|20
|John Parry
|24
|47
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|13
|Daniel Brown
|MC
|57
|David Puig
|3
|34
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|17
|MC
|Victor Perez
|45
|28
|MC
|Joakim Lagergren
|23
|39
|Martin Couvra
|Eugenio Chacarra
|65
|Ewen Ferguson
|MC
|9
|Angel Ayora
|MC
|Jorge Campillo
|18
|62
|27
|45
|MC
|Romain Langasque
|29
|9
|MC
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|45
|MC
|Oliver Lindell
|KazumaKobori
|Grant Forrest
|3
|41
|50
|3
|61
|Richard Mansell
|45
|6
|Andy Sullivan
|MC
|MC
|53
|Matthew Jordan
|47
|24
|Joe Dean
|3
|Connor Syme
|MC
|34
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|9
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|MC
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|1
|MC
|34
|Guido Migliozzi
|47
|MC
|Johannes Veerman
|MC
|MC
|45
|Joost Luiten
|20
|39
|Sebastian Soderberg
|41
|MC
|Julien Guerrier
|18
|6
|3
|Calum Hill
|47
|45
|17
|Francesco Laporta
|39
|39
|Todd Clements
|13
|35
|Daniel Hillier
|65
|9
|Frederic LaCroix
|50
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|18
|Dan Bradbury
|39
|6
|13
|Sam Bairstow
|45
|Marcel Schneider
|MC
|Wd
|Alejandro Del Rey
|18
|17
|MC
|Marcel Siem
|4
|20
|63
|Darius Van Driel
|MC
|8
|68
|Jose Luis Ballester
|MC
|Richard Sterne
|Ugo Coussaud
|29
|Manuel Elvira
|MC
|Jeff Winther
|MC
|MC
|4
|Ashun Wu
|64
|Wd
|13
|MC*
|30
|David Ravetto
|MC
|MC
|Brandon Stone
|MC
|Jeong Weon Ko
|45
|64
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|52
|20
|Nacho Elvira
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|37
|Jason Scrivener
|57
|20
|MC
|56
|7
|Mikael Lindberg
|73
|Sean Crocker
|3
|20
|MC
|MC
|Yannik Paul
|24
|MC
|8
|Danny Willett
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|MC
|64
|MC
|1
|2
|Dylan Naidoo
|Richie Ramsay
|24
|57
|MC
|45
|Hamish Brown
|Adrian Otaegui
|39
|28
|17
|61
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|MC
|MC
|Rikuya Hoshino
|29
|Ret
|Ben Schmidt
|Marcus Kinhult
|MC
|MC
|Darren Fichardt
|MC
|MC
|71
|Ding Wen Yi
|Robin Williams
|David Micheluzzi
|39
|Scott Jamieson
|MC
|45
|Jack Senior
|6
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|MC
|8
|Bernd Wiesberger
|12
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|29
|4
|12
|12
|Ryggs Johnston
|Niklas Lemke
|27
|56
|MC
|Andrea Pavan
|57
|MC
|MC
|12
|Pablo Larrazabal
|29
|20
|50
|20
|33
|Tom Vaillant
|18
|Casey Jarvis
|MC
|Aaron Cockerill
|MC
|41
|65
|Jens Dantorp
|MC
|12
|Conor Purcell
|Ricardo Gouveia
|24
|MC
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|10
|9
|6
|51
|Dylan Frittelli
|61
|Joel Girrbach
|MC
|55
|Gavin Green
|MC
|28
|MC
|Nathan Kimsey
|3
|Frederik Schott
|13
|MC
|Andrew Wilson
|52
|47
|MC
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|MC
|MC
|Brandon Wu
|Matthew Baldwin
|Wd
|71
|Callum Tarren
|Maximilian Kieffer
|MC
|71
|49
|Shubhankar Sharma
|57
|35
|3
|Thomas Aiken
|MC
|62
|MC
|56
|23
|Jannik De Bruyn
|61
|Zander Lombard
|2
|4
|56
|7
|Simon Forsstrom
|MC
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|MC
|Santiago Tarrio
|29
|28
|27
|24
|Jordan Gumberg
|MC
|Ross Fisher
|52
|53
|MC
|MC*
|17
|Callum Shinkwin
|Luis Masaveu Roncal
|52
|MC
|34
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|Harrison Endycott
|Alexander Knappe
|MC
|35
|Martin Trainer
|Juan Salama Monsalve
|MC
|63
|MC
|Ignacio Mateo Fraga
|Alvaro Jaime Morales
|Alexander Levy
|28
|12
|15
|Benjamin Hebert
|MC
|MC
|Deon Germishuys
|74
|BjornAkesson
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|64
|MC
|Pierre Pineau
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|23
|12
|Adam Blomme
|Andreas Halvorsen
|JC Ritchie
|MC
|Sebastian De Soisa
|Note: No tournament in
|2020 due to pandemic
