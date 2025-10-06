Golf Form Guide

Open de España 2025: Course and current form stats

Form and course stats for this week's Open de Espana
Get the form and course stats for this week's Open de Espana

The DP World Tour moves to Madrid this week for the Open de España. Check out six recommendatons based on current and course form stats supplied by Andy Swales...

  • Get form and course pointers for this week's DP World Tour event

  • Three-time winner Rahm leads the bets based on course form

  • Reed could be a contender based on current form

Open de España 2025 - Three contenders based on current form

Patrick Reed 20/121.00

The American took part at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and finished in a tie for 32nd. His previous appearance saw him finish joint third at Wentworth in the BMW Chmapionship. Twelve months ago he shared 10th place at the Open de Espana with two other places so he may fancy his chances of challenging this week.

Kristoffer Reitan 28/129.00

The Norwegian was tied for fifth at the Alfred Dunhill and, at the previous tour event, The Open de France, finished in the same place. That indicates that he's coming to Spain in fine form. Earlier this year Reitan won the Belgian Open. 

Angel Ayora 35/136.00

Spaniard Ayora was one of those who tied with Reitan at the Alfred Dunhill so the 21-year-old is coming into form at the right time if he wants to impress in front of his home fans. He was also tied for fifth at the Irish Open and, while there were a couple of finishes in the fifties before his display in Scotland, the signs are promising.

Open de España 2025 - Three contenders based on course form

Jon Rahm 3/14.00

Rahm is the favourite this week and for very good reasons. Boasting an average of 66.60 shots per round at this week's venue over the past five years, he is the man to beat. Two of those years (2019 and '22) saw Rahm triumph at the Open de Espana to add his win in 2018. Last year, he came close to making it four wins, losing in a play-off to countryman Angel Hidalgo.

Zander Lombard 125/1126.00

The South African averages 67.69 at this week's course over his last 16 rounds but finds himself available to back at a big price. He finished tied for 21st at Carnoustie so isn't in bad shape ahead of Madrid. 

Julien Guerrier 70/171.00

Could Guerrier emulate fellow Frenchman Matthieu Pavon who won this tournament two years ago? Guerrier averages 67.92 over the past five years at the venue. He finished 99th in Scotland, and only managed tied 42nd at the Open de France, but he loves this course. 

Stroke Averages


Lowest Eight At Club de Campo Madrid (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
66.60: Jon Rahm (20)
67.69: Zander Lombard (16)
67.92: Julien Guerrier (12)
68.17: Alexander Levy (12)
68.19: Fabrizio Zanotti (16)
68.50: Dan Bradbury (12)
68.56: Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (16)
68.83: Marcel Siem (12)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table


MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Club de Campo (2019-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W40 W39 W38 W37 W36 W35 W34 W33 W32 W31
Jon Rahm 13 2 2
Joaquin Niemann 20 4 17
Patrick Reed 32 3 50 11 17
Shane Lowry 46 15 13 23 59
Sergio Garcia 17 17
Thomas Detry 42 46 12 46 38 MC
Marco Penge MC 13 50 8 6 1 27
Kristoffer Reitan 5 5 24 MC 46 6 3
Thriston Lawrence 48 MC MC 1 MC MC
Tom McKibbin 15 11 20 22 34
Hao Tong Li 61 70 MC 24 8
Laurie Canter MC 32 46 42 64
Jordan Smith 5 Wd 24 MC 17 33 6
John Parry 3 MC MC 29 13 43 3
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 50 20 MC 8 13 16
Daniel Brown Wd 12 MC 9 8 19
David Puig 50 4 17
Thorbjorn Olesen 14 MC 20 16 62
Victor Perez 11 32 MC 38
Joakim Lagergren 11 56 54 2 8 MC 31
Martin Couvra 62 13 MC MC MC
Eugenio Chacarra MC 38 50 MC MC 16 52
Ewen Ferguson 61 MC 5 MC 61 MC MC
Angel Ayora 5 56 54 5 8 13 MC
Jorge Campillo 21 75 70 MC MC 50 48
Romain Langasque 28 MC 29 33 27
Jacques Kruyswijk 1 49 70 52 MC
Oliver Lindell MC 13 7 17 8 7
KazumaKobori 40 MC 46 62 2 MC MC
Grant Forrest 11 MC MC MC MC 1
Richard Mansell 15 MC MC MC 6 59 MC
Andy Sullivan MC MC MC 5 16 7
Matthew Jordan 32 MC MC MC 33 MC
Joe Dean MC Wd MC* MC 64 MC 2
Connor Syme MC 22 31 MC MC MC
Jacob Skov Olesen 5 MC 8 MC MC MC 3
Jayden Trey Schaper 50 9 MC* MC MC 54
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 21 32 MC 37 MC 38
Angel Hidalgo Portillo MC MC 46 3 67 13
Guido Migliozzi MC 5 24 68 13 41
Johannes Veerman MC 31 MC 57 8
Joost Luiten 50 MC 63 15 40 57
Sebastian Soderberg MC 46 MC
Julien Guerrier MC 42 MC MC 8 24
Calum Hill 32 22 MC MC MC Dq
Francesco Laporta MC 17 24 MC MC MC MC
Todd Clements 15 10 MC* 26 28 MC 7
Daniel Hillier MC 56 54 29 MC
Frederic LaCroix Wd 32 MC* MC 61 16
Brandon Robinson-Thompson 50 MC 38 MC MC MC 27
Dan Bradbury MC 49 31 MC 19 MC MC
Sam Bairstow MC 28 63 MC MC Dq
Marcel Schneider MC 17 MC MC MC 19 47
Alejandro Del Rey 21 MC 56 41 57
Marcel Siem 62 Dq Wd 63 8
Darius Van Driel 40 10 24 MC 28 MC 57
Jose Luis Ballester 39 2
Richard Sterne 3 17 15 46 MC 29 10
Ugo Coussaud 22 MC* MC 17 46 57
Manuel Elvira 61 MC MC 20 55 27
Jeff Winther MC 49 66 9 41 40 MC
Ashun Wu
David Ravetto MC MC 61 15 MC MC MC
Brandon Stone MC 25 38 MC 55 27 25
Jeong Weon Ko MC 2 73 46 MC 34 MC
Alex Fitzpatrick MC MC MC* MC MC 8 31
Nacho Elvira MC 62 MC* 29 55 MC MC
Jason Scrivener MC MC 33 24 12 42
Mikael Lindberg 5 17 37 13 27 4 MC
Sean Crocker MC 24 61 MC MC
Yannik Paul MC MC 54 MC MC Wd
Danny Willett MC 66 MC 46 19
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 40 MC 3 MC 43 29 31
Dylan Naidoo MC MC 38 68 MC MC MC
Richie Ramsay MC 32 38 MC MC MC MC
Hamish Brown MC 32 42 MC MC MC 31
Adrian Otaegui 61 MC 13 62 55 MC MC 56
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC MC 46 MC MC
Rikuya Hoshino 6
Ben Schmidt MC MC MC 29 MC MC 3 13 MC
Marcus Kinhult 32 62 MC MC 25
Darren Fichardt 49 5 MC 13
Ding Wen Yi 21 56 MC 43 24 62
Robin Williams MC 70 68 MC MC 38 48
David Micheluzzi MC 32 MC MC MC MC 10
Scott Jamieson 5 MC MC MC MC 29 MC
Jack Senior 32 MC 20 MC MC 47 13
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC MC 63 56 23 27 MC 31
Bernd Wiesberger 61 MC MC 26 55 69 MC
Fabrizio Zanotti MC 32 66 MC MC MC
Ryggs Johnston MC MC* MC 53 MC 47 MC
Niklas Lemke Wd 28 20 46 27 14 MC MC
Andrea Pavan 40 MC MC* MC 17 64 MC
Pablo Larrazabal MC MC 31 MC
Tom Vaillant 21 MC 31 42 17 24
Casey Jarvis MC MC 38 20 41 MC MC 13
Aaron Cockerill MC 42 MC 46 MC 29 67
Jens Dantorp MC 14 MC MC MC 31
Conor Purcell 32 MC MC MC 34 42
Ricardo Gouveia 50 MC 54 MC 50 MC MC
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia Wd MC MC 12 MC Wd 24 MC
Dylan Frittelli MC MC MC MC MC
Joel Girrbach MC 60 Wd 7 61 MC MC
Gavin Green MC 62 MC MC MC MC 40
Nathan Kimsey MC 28 MC MC MC MC
Frederik Schott 15 17 MC MC MC 66 MC
Andrew Wilson MC MC MC 28 MC 52
Joel Moscatel Nachshon MC MC 66 MC 24 MC MC
Brandon Wu MC MC 37 MC MC 53 MC
Matthew Baldwin MC MC MC* MC 55 69 61 19
Callum Tarren MC 62 53 46 MC MC
Maximilian Kieffer 61 62 MC MC MC 50 40
Shubhankar Sharma 61 MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Thomas Aiken MC MC MC 29 28 59 47 52
Jannik De Bruyn 61 42 26 MC MC MC 52
Zander Lombard 21 3 MC MC 56 41 MC 64 MC
Simon Forsstrom MC 49 MC 68 19 MC MC
Dale Whitnell MC MC MC* Wd MC MC MC MC
Santiago Tarrio 40 60 MC 29 MC MC MC
Jordan Gumberg MC MC MC MC MC 46 MC MC
Ross Fisher 50 MC 46 33 MC MC
Callum Shinkwin MC Wd MC MC MC 47 MC
Luis Masaveu Roncal MC 11 MC 50
Matthias Schwab 21 76 MC MC 54 MC MC
Harrison Endycott MC MC MC MC
Alexander Knappe MC MC 65 MC 58
Martin Trainer MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Juan Salama Monsalve
Ignacio Mateo Fraga
Alvaro Jaime Morales
Alexander Levy MC 70 50 MC MC MC MC
Benjamin Hebert 11 MC MC 28 MC MC MC
Deon Germishuys 50 MC MC MC MC MC MC
BjornAkesson 42 MC 65 MC 12 MC
Tapio Pulkkanen 15 MC 29 MC MC MC 64
Pierre Pineau MC MC MC MC MC MC
Lucas Bjerregaard MC 62 MC 8 MC 14
Adam Blomme MC MC
Andreas Halvorsen 60 46 MC MC 42
JC Ritchie 1 1 20 MC
Sebastian De Soisa
Player 2024 2023 2022 2021 2019
Jon Rahm 2 9 1 17 1
Joaquin Niemann
Patrick Reed 10
Shane Lowry 13
Sergio Garcia 7
Thomas Detry
Marco Penge MC
Kristoffer Reitan MC
Thriston Lawrence 41 MC
Tom McKibbin MC
Hao Tong Li MC 68 MC
Laurie Canter
Jordan Smith 20
John Parry 24 47
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 13
Daniel Brown MC 57
David Puig 3 34
Thorbjorn Olesen 17 MC
Victor Perez 45 28 MC
Joakim Lagergren 23 39
Martin Couvra
Eugenio Chacarra 65
Ewen Ferguson MC 9
Angel Ayora MC
Jorge Campillo 18 62 27 45 MC
Romain Langasque 29 9 MC
Jacques Kruyswijk 45 MC
Oliver Lindell
KazumaKobori
Grant Forrest 3 41 50 3 61
Richard Mansell 45 6
Andy Sullivan MC MC 53
Matthew Jordan 47 24
Joe Dean 3
Connor Syme MC 34
Jacob Skov Olesen
Jayden Trey Schaper 9
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen MC
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 1 MC 34
Guido Migliozzi 47 MC
Johannes Veerman MC MC 45
Joost Luiten 20 39
Sebastian Soderberg 41 MC
Julien Guerrier 18 6 3
Calum Hill 47 45 17
Francesco Laporta 39 39
Todd Clements 13 35
Daniel Hillier 65 9
Frederic LaCroix 50
Brandon Robinson-Thompson 18
Dan Bradbury 39 6 13
Sam Bairstow 45
Marcel Schneider MC Wd
Alejandro Del Rey 18 17 MC
Marcel Siem 4 20 63
Darius Van Driel MC 8 68
Jose Luis Ballester MC
Richard Sterne
Ugo Coussaud 29
Manuel Elvira MC
Jeff Winther MC MC 4
Ashun Wu 64 Wd 13 MC* 30
David Ravetto MC MC
Brandon Stone MC
Jeong Weon Ko 45 64
Alex Fitzpatrick 52 20
Nacho Elvira MC MC MC MC 37
Jason Scrivener 57 20 MC 56 7
Mikael Lindberg 73
Sean Crocker 3 20 MC MC
Yannik Paul 24 MC 8
Danny Willett
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC 64 MC 1 2
Dylan Naidoo
Richie Ramsay 24 57 MC 45
Hamish Brown
Adrian Otaegui 39 28 17 61
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC MC
Rikuya Hoshino 29 Ret
Ben Schmidt
Marcus Kinhult MC MC
Darren Fichardt MC MC 71
Ding Wen Yi
Robin Williams
David Micheluzzi 39
Scott Jamieson MC 45
Jack Senior 6
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC 8
Bernd Wiesberger 12
Fabrizio Zanotti 29 4 12 12
Ryggs Johnston
Niklas Lemke 27 56 MC
Andrea Pavan 57 MC MC 12
Pablo Larrazabal 29 20 50 20 33
Tom Vaillant 18
Casey Jarvis MC
Aaron Cockerill MC 41 65
Jens Dantorp MC 12
Conor Purcell
Ricardo Gouveia 24 MC
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 10 9 6 51
Dylan Frittelli 61
Joel Girrbach MC 55
Gavin Green MC 28 MC
Nathan Kimsey 3
Frederik Schott 13 MC
Andrew Wilson 52 47 MC
Joel Moscatel Nachshon MC MC
Brandon Wu
Matthew Baldwin Wd 71
Callum Tarren
Maximilian Kieffer MC 71 49
Shubhankar Sharma 57 35 3
Thomas Aiken MC 62 MC 56 23
Jannik De Bruyn 61
Zander Lombard 2 4 56 7
Simon Forsstrom MC
Dale Whitnell MC MC
Santiago Tarrio 29 28 27 24
Jordan Gumberg MC
Ross Fisher 52 53 MC MC* 17
Callum Shinkwin
Luis Masaveu Roncal 52 MC 34
Matthias Schwab MC
Harrison Endycott
Alexander Knappe MC 35
Martin Trainer
Juan Salama Monsalve MC 63 MC
Ignacio Mateo Fraga
Alvaro Jaime Morales
Alexander Levy 28 12 15
Benjamin Hebert MC MC
Deon Germishuys 74
BjornAkesson
Tapio Pulkkanen 64 MC
Pierre Pineau
Lucas Bjerregaard 23 12
Adam Blomme
Andreas Halvorsen
JC Ritchie MC
Sebastian De Soisa
Note: No tournament in
2020 due to pandemic

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Andy Swales avatar

Andy Swales

Andy has worked in sports journalism for the past 38 years, and almost three decades as a freelancer.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Golf Form Guide

Baycurrent Classic 2025: Form stats for this week's tournament in Japan

  • Andy Swales
ZOZO Championship flag
The Punter

Open de Espana: The Punter's Preview

  • Steven Rawlings
Club de Campo Villa de Madrid
The Punter

Baycurrent Classic: The Punter's Preview

  • Steven Rawlings
Golfer Nico Echavarria

Most Read Stories

  1. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Open de España 2025: Course and current form stats

  2. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Open de Espana: The Punter's Preview

  3. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    The Punter's In-Play Blog: Higgo chasing third PGA Tour win

  4. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Sanderson Farms Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Dave Tindall's three to back up to 75/1

Latest Podcasts

Golf...Only Bettor

Ryder Cup 2025 Preview

  • Joe Dyer
Golf...Only Bettor

The 2025 Open Championship Preview

  • Mike Norman