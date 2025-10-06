Baycurrent Classic 2025: Form stats for this week's tournament in Japan

Get form pointers for this week's PGA Tour event

Three players to back based on recent points

Gotterup tops the list but Noren is a recent winner

Baycurrent Classic 2025 - Three contenders based on current form

This week's event takes place at a new venue so there is no course form to go on. Here then are three players that top the tables when it comes for world ranking points collected since April.

Chris Gotterup 18/119.00

American Gotterupt has collected 142.48 ranking points since April and, at 26, is taking his game to the next level. That run included his victory at the Genesis Scottish Open - his second PGA Tour win - and his third place finish at the Open this summer. Capable of thriving a long way from home, Gotterup looks a likely contender even if he did only managed a tied-71st finish last year.

Alexander Noren 20/121.00

Swedish player Noren has collected 120.84 points since April and, before participating in the Ryder Cup for winners Europe, won the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth a month ago.

Ryan Gerard 55/156.00

An American to watch, at a tournament where they have tended to do well, is Gerard who has collected 84.55 ranking points since April. That's considerably fewer than Noren or Gotterup but the price is much more generous and only the pair mentioned have amassed more since the spring.

World Ranking Points



Most Points Since April 1st (Top 12 Listed)

142.48: Chris Gotterup

120.84: Alexander Noren

84.55: Ryan Gerard

81.89: Kurt Kitayama

71.98: Xander Schauffele

65.27: Sam Stevens

64.10: Emiliano Grillo

62.24: Garrick Higgo

59.81: Aldrich Potgieter

59.23: Si Woo Kim

59.30: Rasmus Hojgaard

57.34: Brian Campbell

Only those entered this week are included in table



Note: List Contains Leading Reserves