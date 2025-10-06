Golf Form Guide

Baycurrent Classic 2025: Form stats for this week's tournament in Japan

ZOZO Championship flag
Get the form and course stats for this week's Baycurrent Classic (previously the ZOZO Championship)

The PGA Tour moves to Japan this week for the Baycurrent Classic. Check out our three recommendatons based on current and course form stats supplied by Andy Swales..

  • Get form pointers for this week's PGA Tour event

  • Three players to back based on recent points 

  • Gotterup tops the list but Noren is a recent winner

Baycurrent Classic 2025 - Three contenders based on current form

This week's event takes place at a new venue so there is no course form to go on. Here then are three players that top the tables when it comes for world ranking points collected since April.

Chris Gotterup 18/119.00

American Gotterupt has collected 142.48 ranking points since April and, at 26, is taking his game to the next level. That run included his victory at the Genesis Scottish Open - his second PGA Tour win - and his third place finish at the Open this summer. Capable of thriving a long way from home, Gotterup looks a likely contender even if he did only managed a tied-71st finish last year.

Alexander Noren 20/121.00

Swedish player Noren has collected 120.84 points since April and, before participating in the Ryder Cup for winners Europe, won the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth a month ago. 

Ryan Gerard 55/156.00

An American to watch, at a tournament where they have tended to do well, is Gerard who has collected 84.55 ranking points since April. That's considerably fewer than Noren or Gotterup but the price is much more generous and only the pair mentioned have amassed more since the spring.

World Ranking Points


Most Points Since April 1st (Top 12 Listed)
142.48: Chris Gotterup
120.84: Alexander Noren
84.55: Ryan Gerard
81.89: Kurt Kitayama
71.98: Xander Schauffele
65.27: Sam Stevens
64.10: Emiliano Grillo
62.24: Garrick Higgo
59.81: Aldrich Potgieter
59.23: Si Woo Kim
59.30: Rasmus Hojgaard
57.34: Brian Campbell
Only those entered this week are included in table


Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W40 W39 W38 W37 W36 W35 W34 W33 W32 W31
Xander Schauffele 28 22
Collin Morikawa 43 19 33 22
Hideki Matsuyama 13 29 26 17 19
Alexander Noren 1 MC 1 3
Chris Gotterup 10 33 54
Wyndham Clark MC 56
Sung Jae Im 27 40 17 27
Kurt Kitayama 19 9 31
Billy Horschel MC
Michael Kim 1 MC 10 59 62
Max Greyserman MC 32 MC
Rasmus Hojgaard 3 MC 2 13 2 34
Min Woo Lee MC 5 11 68
Sam Stevens MC 42 54 MC
Ryan Gerard 38 MC 44 44 MC
Adam Scott 38 55
Matt McCarty 43 8
Si Woo Kim 5 19 14 MC
Brian Campbell MC 47 64 MC
Bud Cauley 33 14 MC
Nico Echavarria MC 38 19
Aldrich Potgieter MC 59
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 6 50 62
Matt Wallace MC 46 2 33 64 27
Byeong Hun An 29 57 MC
Kevin Yu 11 32 MC
Sahith Theegala 38 MC
Davis Riley MC 32 MC
Nicolai Hojgaard MC MC MC 2 34 55
Tom Kim 11 72 Wd
Matti Schmid 14 MC MC 38 31
Emiliano Grillo MC 4 50 44
Joe Highsmith MC 67 MC
Austin Eckroat 11 MC
Garrick Higgo 2 7 MC
McClure Meissner 14 47 2
Mark Hubbard 38 38 3
William Mouw 38
Gary Woodland 19 23
Michael Thorbjornsen 29 13 38
Max McGreevy MC MC 34
Patrick Fishburn 38 38 8
Beau Hossler MC 47 15
Eric Cole 9 43 74
Vince Whaley 3 38 74
Ryo Hisatsune 48 13 MC
Sami Valimaki MC MC 2 8 34
Rico Hoey MC 9 67
Keith Mitchell MC 53 MC
Max Homa 18 19 MC
Patrick Rodgers MC MC 33 MC 38 15
Taylor Moore MC MC MC
Keita Nakajima 49 MC MC 17 4
Karl Vilips 47 19
Kazuki Higa 33 MC 1 1 21 MC MC 1 8
David Lipsky 48 MC 44
Kevin Roy 18 MC MC
Alex Smalley MC MC MC
Lee Hodges 38 55
Takumi Kanaya 21 1 MC MC MC
Andrew Putnam MC MC MC
Danny Walker 3 MC MC
Isaiah Salinda MC 13 Wd
Joel Dahmen MC MC 15
Tatsunori Shogenji 42 14 12 30 10 13 37 10 4
Sam Ryder 29 MC 19
Ren Yonezawa Wd 7 19 27 3 22 2 4
Kota Kaneko 33 39 MC 10 13 3 3 16
Taiga Semikawa 4 7 5 3 5 7 MC 7
Ryo Ishikawa 26 2 MC 10 19 37 22
Riki Kawamoto MC 7 27 18 7 5 MC 18 2
Mikumu Horikawa 22 2 MC Wd 15 23 37 18 11
Camilo Villegas MC MC MC
Satoshi Kodaira Wd 4 39 MC 21 61 1 MC
Takanori Konishi 54 21 MC MC 27 MC 7 MC 37
Kaito Onishi MC MC MC MC Wd
Naoto Nakanishi MC MC
Taiga Kobayashi
Victor Perez 11 32 MC 38
Jesper Svensson 48 72 MC 29 MC
Harry Higgs 55 MC 27
Chan Kim 60 MC MC MC
Henrik Norlander MC MC 62
Ricky Castillo MC 30 23
Jackson Suber MC MC MC
Chad Ramey MC 30 MC
Taisei Shimizu Wd MC 5 MC 48 31 27 MC 11
Justin Lower MC MC 44

