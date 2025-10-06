Baycurrent Classic 2025: Form stats for this week's tournament in Japan
The PGA Tour moves to Japan this week for the Baycurrent Classic. Check out our three recommendatons based on current and course form stats supplied by Andy Swales..
-
Get form pointers for this week's PGA Tour event
-
Three players to back based on recent points
-
Gotterup tops the list but Noren is a recent winner
Baycurrent Classic 2025 - Three contenders based on current form
This week's event takes place at a new venue so there is no course form to go on. Here then are three players that top the tables when it comes for world ranking points collected since April.
American Gotterupt has collected 142.48 ranking points since April and, at 26, is taking his game to the next level. That run included his victory at the Genesis Scottish Open - his second PGA Tour win - and his third place finish at the Open this summer. Capable of thriving a long way from home, Gotterup looks a likely contender even if he did only managed a tied-71st finish last year.
Swedish player Noren has collected 120.84 points since April and, before participating in the Ryder Cup for winners Europe, won the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth a month ago.
An American to watch, at a tournament where they have tended to do well, is Gerard who has collected 84.55 ranking points since April. That's considerably fewer than Noren or Gotterup but the price is much more generous and only the pair mentioned have amassed more since the spring.
World Ranking Points
Most Points Since April 1st (Top 12 Listed)
142.48: Chris Gotterup
120.84: Alexander Noren
84.55: Ryan Gerard
81.89: Kurt Kitayama
71.98: Xander Schauffele
65.27: Sam Stevens
64.10: Emiliano Grillo
62.24: Garrick Higgo
59.81: Aldrich Potgieter
59.23: Si Woo Kim
59.30: Rasmus Hojgaard
57.34: Brian Campbell
Only those entered this week are included in table
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W40
|W39
|W38
|W37
|W36
|W35
|W34
|W33
|W32
|W31
|Xander Schauffele
|28
|22
|Collin Morikawa
|43
|19
|33
|22
|Hideki Matsuyama
|13
|29
|26
|17
|19
|Alexander Noren
|1
|MC
|1
|3
|Chris Gotterup
|10
|33
|54
|Wyndham Clark
|MC
|56
|Sung Jae Im
|27
|40
|17
|27
|Kurt Kitayama
|19
|9
|31
|Billy Horschel
|MC
|Michael Kim
|1
|MC
|10
|59
|62
|Max Greyserman
|MC
|32
|MC
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|3
|MC
|2
|13
|2
|34
|Min Woo Lee
|MC
|5
|11
|68
|Sam Stevens
|MC
|42
|54
|MC
|Ryan Gerard
|38
|MC
|44
|44
|MC
|Adam Scott
|38
|55
|Matt McCarty
|43
|8
|Si Woo Kim
|5
|19
|14
|MC
|Brian Campbell
|MC
|47
|64
|MC
|Bud Cauley
|33
|14
|MC
|Nico Echavarria
|MC
|38
|19
|Aldrich Potgieter
|MC
|59
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|6
|50
|62
|Matt Wallace
|MC
|46
|2
|33
|64
|27
|Byeong Hun An
|29
|57
|MC
|Kevin Yu
|11
|32
|MC
|Sahith Theegala
|38
|MC
|Davis Riley
|MC
|32
|MC
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|MC
|MC
|MC
|2
|34
|55
|Tom Kim
|11
|72
|Wd
|Matti Schmid
|14
|MC
|MC
|38
|31
|Emiliano Grillo
|MC
|4
|50
|44
|Joe Highsmith
|MC
|67
|MC
|Austin Eckroat
|11
|MC
|Garrick Higgo
|2
|7
|MC
|McClure Meissner
|14
|47
|2
|Mark Hubbard
|38
|38
|3
|William Mouw
|38
|Gary Woodland
|19
|23
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|29
|13
|38
|Max McGreevy
|MC
|MC
|34
|Patrick Fishburn
|38
|38
|8
|Beau Hossler
|MC
|47
|15
|Eric Cole
|9
|43
|74
|Vince Whaley
|3
|38
|74
|Ryo Hisatsune
|48
|13
|MC
|Sami Valimaki
|MC
|MC
|2
|8
|34
|Rico Hoey
|MC
|9
|67
|Keith Mitchell
|MC
|53
|MC
|Max Homa
|18
|19
|MC
|Patrick Rodgers
|MC
|MC
|33
|MC
|38
|15
|Taylor Moore
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Keita Nakajima
|49
|MC
|MC
|17
|4
|Karl Vilips
|47
|19
|Kazuki Higa
|33
|MC
|1
|1
|21
|MC
|MC
|1
|8
|David Lipsky
|48
|MC
|44
|Kevin Roy
|18
|MC
|MC
|Alex Smalley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Lee Hodges
|38
|55
|Takumi Kanaya
|21
|1
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Andrew Putnam
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Danny Walker
|3
|MC
|MC
|Isaiah Salinda
|MC
|13
|Wd
|Joel Dahmen
|MC
|MC
|15
|Tatsunori Shogenji
|42
|14
|12
|30
|10
|13
|37
|10
|4
|Sam Ryder
|29
|MC
|19
|Ren Yonezawa
|Wd
|7
|19
|27
|3
|22
|2
|4
|Kota Kaneko
|33
|39
|MC
|10
|13
|3
|3
|16
|Taiga Semikawa
|4
|7
|5
|3
|5
|7
|MC
|7
|Ryo Ishikawa
|26
|2
|MC
|10
|19
|37
|22
|Riki Kawamoto
|MC
|7
|27
|18
|7
|5
|MC
|18
|2
|Mikumu Horikawa
|22
|2
|MC
|Wd
|15
|23
|37
|18
|11
|Camilo Villegas
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Wd
|4
|39
|MC
|21
|61
|1
|MC
|Takanori Konishi
|54
|21
|MC
|MC
|27
|MC
|7
|MC
|37
|Kaito Onishi
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Naoto Nakanishi
|MC
|MC
|Taiga Kobayashi
|Victor Perez
|11
|32
|MC
|38
|Jesper Svensson
|48
|72
|MC
|29
|MC
|Harry Higgs
|55
|MC
|27
|Chan Kim
|60
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Henrik Norlander
|MC
|MC
|62
|Ricky Castillo
|MC
|30
|23
|Jackson Suber
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Chad Ramey
|MC
|30
|MC
|Taisei Shimizu
|Wd
|MC
|5
|MC
|48
|31
|27
|MC
|11
|Justin Lower
|MC
|MC
|44
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Open de España 2025: Course and current form stats
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Open de Espana: The Punter's Preview
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
The Punter's In-Play Blog: Higgo chasing third PGA Tour win
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Sanderson Farms Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Dave Tindall's three to back up to 75/1