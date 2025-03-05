Find Me a 100 Winner: Six longshots chanced at between 119/1 and 209/1

This week's main event - the Arnold Palmer Invitational - hasn't been a great event for longshots over the years but there was one outsider in the field in Florida that I couldn't resist...

With five PGA Tour titles to his name and with three victories in his last 38 starts, Canada's Nick Taylor has been overlooked yet again at 180.0179/1.

It took Taylor a while to get to grips with Bay Hill, but his 12th placed finish 12 months ago shows he has the game for Arnie's Place and having finished ninth at Torrey Pines last time out in the Genesis Invitational, he arrives in fair form this year.

The rough has been allowed to grow to as high as four inches this time around so Taylor's straight tee game will be advantageous and he's simply too prolific to ignore at such a big price.

The 36-year-old isn't especially long off the tee but he's very neat and tidy and he just does everything nicely.

His all-round prowess was demonstrated perfectly last time out when he ranked fifth for Driving Accuracy, 13th for Greens In Regulation, 19th for Scrambling and 15th for Putting Average.

Taylor is a very solid and reliable pro that's very often overpriced and that appears to be the case again here.

The favourite, Dean Burmester, won the last edition of the Joburg Open at the end of 2023 but outsiders have a fair record in the event, so I was happy to play two before the off and first up is the DP World Tour's most recent winner - Dylan Naidoo.

Back-to-back winners aren't common, but South Africans seem to manage to do it with surprising regularity.

Burmester followed his victory in this event with a win at the South African Open the following week and Naidoo is overpriced to achieve the same feat, albeit the other way round, having won the South African Open on Sunday.

Branden Grace won the now defunct Volvo Golf Champions event seven days after winning this event in 2012, Charl Schwartzel won this event a week after winning the now defunct Africa Open and Richard Sterne, who won this event in 2008 and 2013, won both the Alfred Dunhill Championship and the South African Open back-to back in 2008.

Ernie Els and Retief Goosen both won in consecutive weeks on several occasions and if you want a more recent example of a South African winning back-to-back, look no further than my pre-event 40.039/1 fancy, Daniel Van Tonder, who won the MyGolfLife Open on the HotelPlanner Tour last month, seven days after winning the SDC Open.

Add in to the equation that England's Andy Sullivan also completed the South African Open - Joburg Open double in 2015, albeit two months apart, and Naidoo starts to look very big at a triple-figure price.

There are few things more frustrating than spotting an up-and-coming player and not being onboard when they win.

It's usually down to the price having gone once everyone has cottoned on to just how good they are, and I can live with that, but I'm not going to give up on Ryan van Velzen yet, when he continues to be available at big prices.

Already a two-time winner on the Sunshine Tour, as Matt Cooper highlights in his each-way column, the 23-year-old has impressed several times on the DP World Tour and I was more than happy to go in again, despite last week's missed cut.

The Puerto Rico Open has been a great event for longshots so I was keen to have several column picks but having waited long enough for two selections to drift back out, I'm going with just two.

I backed both Davis Riley and Tyler Duncan earlier in the week and I was very much hoping that they'd drift back out to where they were on Monday but it's not going to happen.

Riley has been matched at as high 230.0229/1 and Duncan 140.0139/1. They currently trade at 130.0129/1 and 95.094/1 and I'm happy to leave them out of the staking plan at those prices but I do have two more - starting with course debutant, David Lipsky.

At 36, Lipsky is just the right age to win the Puerto Rico Open and while he's never played here before, I fancy the venue will suit him nicely given he has an excellent record on paspalum courses.

In addition to numerous placed efforts at paspalum tracks on the DP World Tour, Lipsky has top-seven finishes in the World Wide Technology Championship, the Mexico Open and the Corales Puntacana Championship so there a strong chance he'll take to this place.

With a playoff defeat at the Procore Championship in September last year and a couple of top-tens just before Christmas, he has some relatively recent form and although he missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic last week, he did only miss out by one having shot 67-71.

Having done the column a big favour when winning the Bermuda Championship in 2023, I'm chancing Camilo Villegas again this week after he too missed the cut by just a stroke last week.

The veteran Columbian has only ordinary course form so far, but he too has form on paspalum and he was seventh in The American Express only four starts ago.

His 66 in round one last week suggests he's not woefully out of form and the 43-year-old could yet add a sixth PGA Tour title to his tally.

For my final bet this week I'm making a rare foray onto the LIV Tour which pitches up at the delightful tree-lined Fanling in Hong Kong.

Patrick Reed, who shot 59 at Fanling last year is one of four course winners in the field at the LIV Golf Hong Kong but the one I'm chancing at a huge price is the English veteran, Ian Poulter, who is an industry-wide best price of 200/1201.00 on the Sportsbook with five places on offer.

With course form figures reading MC-5-1-4-29-61-45-8, Poulter is something of a Fanling specialist and although he's only finished 30th and 31st in each of his first two starts in 2025, he signed off 2024 with a fifth placed finish in Chicago so a place here is certainly not out of the question.

