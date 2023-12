Keep an eye on Tarouba wicket

Moeen worthy of a follow

West Indies v England

Thursday 21 December, 20:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

West Indies v England Fifth T20 Team news

West Indies' gamble of packing their side with batting power looked a masterstroke in the first two games. Less so now the series is tied at 2-2 with their bowlers being flayed by Phil Salt.

There's a lack of a pace menace in the hosts' line-up. Alzarri Joseph has made way in the squad for Oshane Thomas and the quick has to play here. Matthew Forde may have to come straight out.

Probable XI: King, Mayers, Pooran, Hope, Powell, Rutherford, Russell, Holder, Akeal, Motie, Thomas

England have rediscovered their mojo thanks to twin blistering innings from Salt. The 267 they posted in game four was particularly impressive on a Tarouba surface which was tacky historically.

There was never doubt that they would defend. Still, it is worth noting that the England attack was still pricey at almost nine-and-a-half an over.

Possible XI: Salt, Buttler, Jacks, Brook, Livingstone, Moeen, S Curran, Woakes, Rehan, Rashid, Topley

West Indies v England Fifth T20 pitch report

The sides remain at Tarouba for the decider. We were wary about putting too much store in the stat of ten busts of 160 in the first dig in 30 because of used surfaces. And so it proved. England rendered past form irrelevant. If this is the same track, though, batting could be trickier. One would imagine the Windies will use home advantage to suggest they go again on the same pitch. So be careful about par line overs bets.

West Indies are 2.285/4 with England 1.768/11. This market has fluctuated throughout the series with West Indies shortening right up for game three. Now England are back in charge.

Still, we can't really get on board with such prohibitive odds about England. If they lose the toss and have to bowl on a fresh pitch we expect the odds to be reversed at the break.

That's a fair trade strategy. But overall we still think these sides are closer in the betting than the odds suggest. England probably do have the edge with batting power thanks to Windies' lack of pace but it's not worth the gap.

West Indies v England Fifth T20 player bets

We had a monster win on Andre Russell at 16/117.00 last time. We don't need to play again, especially as he has been cut to 15/28.50. What we will do, however, is revisit wagers on Moeen Ali and Sam Curran at 12/113.00 and 14/115.00 for small interests.

England are vulnerable if there is some grip for the Windies' slow-left armers considering all those right-handers. Curran has already been promoted once to break it up.

It's not a huge angle considering what Salt has done in the last two games but it would be shrewd to have a nibble. Salt, by the way, has been boosted to 2/13.00 for top England bat.

