West Indies v South Africa Second Test Tips: Spin could win it for Windies

West Indies v South Africa

Thursday 15 August, 15:00

TV: live on TNT Sports

West Indies v South Africa Second Test team news

Will West Indies need three out-and-out pacers at Providence? If not, offspinner Bryan Charles can challenge Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales. Shamar Joseph could be a pick based on the emotion of this being is home ground.

A minimum of two spinners will surely be required and suggestions that Gudakesh Motie is vulnerable to the axe are surely wide of the mark. Motie's ability with the bat could be key if the hosts make an alternative tweak, keeping three pacers and dropping Justin Greaves.

Possible XI: Brathwaite, Louis, Carty, Athanaze, Hodge, Greaves, Holder, Da Silva, Motie, Shamar/Seales, Charles/Roach

South Africa must also be considering an extra spinner from one to two. Keshav Maharaj is crucial to their chances on a likely spinning wicket but support may well be needed in the form of Dane Piedt.

That could mean Ryan Rickleton stepping aside. Piedt would be capable of batting at No 8. Wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne would move up to No 6.

Possible XI: Markram, de Zorzi, Stubbs, Bavuma, Bedingham, Rickleton/Piedt, Verreynne, Mulder, Maharaj, Rabada, Ngidi

West Indies v South Africa Second Test pitch report

There have been only two tests at Providence - in 2008 and 2011. Spin was dominant back then. And it has remained important in first-class matches. In the three fixtures in the 2023 first-class competition, there were chunky hauls for for spinners in the first innings of the match.

No team in 11 all-out scores in those matches passed 300. And the average first-innings score over those three was 206. It's a small study sample but it's reasonable to expect batting to be tricky. West Indies have had struggles batting first, failing to bust 250 eight times in the 17. We could short on a par line at around 330.5.

Recommended Bet Back under WI 1st inns runs at 330.5 EX 2.0

West Indies are 3.65, South Africa 1.695/7 and the draw 7.206/1. In game one the weather intervened for the first stalemate in 28 Tests and although a few showers are forecast, we're not convinced big chunks of time are lost again.

That gives the hosts a great opportunity. If Providence is a turning wicket, then they have the weapons to hurt South Africa, providing they use them. South Africa are not renowned for playing spin brilliantly.

It could be a very tight, low-scoring game with favouritism flipping between the two teams. At the very least we expect West Indies to trade as favourites.

Recommended Bet Back West Indies EX 3.65

We've been supporting Alick Athanaze since game one from the England series. He fell just shy of a maiden Test ton in the Trinidad Test and has domestic ground form here. The overs 18.5 first-innings runs at 5/61.84 is a cheap buy. For South Africa, if we're right about spin Maharaj should be a little shorter than 7/24.50 for top first-innings bowler.