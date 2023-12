Fresh North Sound pitch

Curran under pressure

West Indies v England

Wednesday 6 December, 17:30

West Indies v England Second ODI team news

West Indies roared to an impressive win in the first match at North Sound. They chased an imposing 326 quite brilliantly. In the end it looked easy but twice the hosts grappled their way back into the game before delivering a spectacular knockout blow.

They were under the pump in the field before hitting back and at 213 for five on what was supposed to be a tricky surface, they recovered admirably. Shai Hope's brilliant century vied for the highlight alongside the 113 needed from the last 68 balls.

West Indies would be mad to change a winning formula at this juncture. A win seals the series.

Probable XI: Athanaze, King, Carty, Hope, Hetmyer, Rutherford, Shepherd, Joseph, Motie, Cariah, Thomas

One game into the reboot and England already have problems. Jos Buttler looks exhausted and his form has dropped off a cliff. Sam Curran also looks spent and conceded the most number of runs ever by an England player in ODI.

Buttler, of course, has to play but Curran doesn't. Given he was axed from the World Cup team it is perhaps surprising he was restored immediately.

With Will Jacks offering a bowling option they can afford to lose Curran's batting skill and plump for John Turner who has been impressing in the nets.

Possible XI: Jacks, Salt, Crawley, Duckett, Brook, Buttler, Livingstone, Carse, Rehan, Atkinson, Turner

West Indies v England Second ODI pitch report

The North Sound surface, to the naked eye at least, looked slow and tricky in game one. Yet a record run haul was achieved. A fresh strip has been prepared for this contest and a similar surface should be on the cards. Despite the runs it has to be said that there was more than enough in the surface to keep both disciplines happy. But the smart money could be on a par line short. England's could be high in the mid 320s while West Indies are a team to take on with a partnership formed.

Before game one we reckoned England were a dreaful price at sub 1.402/5. Given the ease with which West Indies chased, we can after-time and say it's one of the worst prices of the year.

For this one the match odds market remains convinced this is a strong England outfit. They are no better than 1.491/2. There is no evidence whatsoever they should be as short and are completely unbackable.

If you're of the persuasion that England hit back, the only option appears to be Sportsbook's 5/16.00 that they do so with both posting 300.

We willl be cute with the hosts, though, and keep the toss on side. We know that Windies are a chasing team. They at least trade as favourites doing that. That affords the opportunity to trade from 3.002/1 pre-toss or potentially from 4.003/1 into around 2.506/4.

Back West Indies batting second @ 3.002/1 Bet now

Hope gave us a nice winner on WI top bat last time. He has been boosted to 10/34.33 by Sportsbook. We rarely play for back-to-back wins, though. We do note the value on all-rounder Matthew Forde at 66/167.00. It's may be a wrong price on ability and batting order. For England, don't be surprised if Curran is given the chance to bat up the order in an attempt to rescue the golden child's career. He is 35/136.00. With the ball we like Turner at 5/16.00 to make an impression on top England wicket-taker, bearing in mind that ties are decided on economy now.

