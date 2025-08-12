The Hundred Tips Matches Ten and Eleven: Stick with Vince for top-bat win

Brave looking very strong

Vince remains a bet at 11/5 3.20

Originals eye back-to-back wins

Fire in dire trouble already

Time for Smith to deliver

Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers

Wednesday 13 August, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Brave have two wins from two and are looking like a well-drilled, efficient outfit. They could provide a stark contrast to Northern Superchargers who were well beaten by Trent Rockets last time.

To be fair, it is probably the least one should expect from Brave. They have class acts in their XI and are so often in the mix at the top of the table. Runners-up last season they will expect to go one better this year.

They have been boosted by the arrival of Michael Bracewell, who picked up the match gong in his first game as Brave defeated Phoenix. Bracewell is a seriously talented all-rounder off a Kiwi production line which appears to be in perpetual motion. He can do the lot across all formats and goes into the debate for the best pound-for-pound player in the world.

With Jofra Archer also available again they have a wealth of pace options. They might be wise to ensure that Tymal Mills balls more than ten balls, though, as he did against Phoenix. It didn't matter but Mills is way too good to be wasted.

Superchargers have said goodbye to Imad Wasim and welcome Mitch Santner straight into the XI. Imad performed well and although Santner is more than solid, he's not someone who often floats the punters' boats.

Brave are 1.738/11 favourites for this one on the Betfair Exchange and it is hard to argue that is the wrong price. We have little faith that Superchargers can do the hard graft or brain work to be a force in this competition. To that end, over 139.5 Brave runs is eyecatching.

James Vince was our follow for top bat versus Phoenix. It was a bad beat in a low second-innings chase with Vince the only man out for 41. Sportsbook offer 11/53.20. Vince is not usually one to swerve for runs back-to-back but there's also nothing wrong in trying to be cute and have another look next time. We would also like to get involved with Mills at 7/24.50. On win rate he should be favourite. But the fact he was underused last time probably means we should swerve.

Recommended Bet Back James Vince top Brave bat SBK 11/5

Manchester Originals v Welsh Fire

Wednesday 13 August, 18:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Manchester Originals snapped a two-game losing streak just in the nick of time last time out against London Spirit. And perhaps their title onslaught starts here with the worst team in the competition turning up.

Originals probably left a few runs out there at Old Trafford on Monday night against Spirit. But there was very little doubt they wouldn't defend 163 with a rapid opening burst from Sonny Baker and Josh Tongue. Tongue took three wickets but Baker really caught the eye with zip, swing and bounce. England make Tests picks based on a lot less.

That opening pair could propel Originals a long way and it will be interesting to see how Steve Smith and Jonny Bairstow cope. David Warner looked particularly troubled by Baker. Neither Smith nor Bairstow may be able to move around the crease freely.

For a kick-off, then, it's slightly surprising to see Betfair Sportsbook make Originals as 11/102.11 outsiders for highest opening partnership. Phil Salt has been in fine touch while Ben McKinney came in and biffed 29 off 12 balls.

Jos Buttler won for us on top bat. We will have a few games off from him now, particularly as Originals could shuffle their order. Either Buttler moves down a spot or Heinrich Klaasen does to accomodate Rachin Ravindra. Surely they can't drop McKinney? Mark Chapman may have played his last game.

Fire were humbled by Spirit last time to make it two defeats in a row. It was a grim performance and even Bairstow's late onslaught was pretty fruitless. They need more from Smith. Pure and simple. So do we. Twice we have betted him as we were expecting a glut of top bat wins. It would seem a little churlish to swerve him this time, particularly as he remains the bigger price between him and Bairstow. Sportsbook offer 12/53.40. The good news is that Smith will be raging and fully determined.

If tops are not for you then you won't go far wrong by betting Origianls at 1.804/5. They should have found their form now and this Fire crew are really not up to much.