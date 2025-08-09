The Hundred Tips Matches Seven and Eight: Back Rockets to spark out Superchargers

Brave look for second win in The Hundred

Phoenix need to allay fears on Sunday

Duckett could be exhausted after England series

Vince clear value for top Brave bat

Rockets value to take down Superchargers

Southern Brave v Birmingham Phoenix

Sunday 10 August, 14:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Southern Brave squeezed home against Manchester Originals to get a win in their opening match in The Hundred. But there are alarm bells ringing already at Edgbaston after the Phoenix produced a hapless display against Trent Rockets in their first game.

Phoenix fans must have wondered whether they had been transported back in time to 2023 when batting collapses were the norm. They failed to recover from 26 for four. One shouldn't overreact to just one innings, of course, but we have decided to take one snippet: leave Ben Duckett alone until he shows some form.

Duckett played a shot which suggested mental exhaustion in a two-ball duck. He could have been out first ball, too, with a lazy waft at a ball that hooped. Given the swing on offer after only one ball, Duckett was not thinking clearly when he stepped away to the offside to try to play a ramp/sweep and was bowled by a full ball. It might pay to wait and see if he finds runs again before considering him on the markets.

Surely Phoenix have the balance, though, to hit back here? They bat strongly down to No 7 with Dan Mousley and the pace attack of Kiwi trio Adam Milne, Trent Boult and Tim Southee is experienced and skilled.

The Southampton surface may be helpful, too. Five of the last six first-innings came under 139.5. And five times in 12 the average score of 147.5 has been busted. What could make a difference is a weather forecast of brilliant blue sky and high temperatures. Brave are over 145.5 total runs at 5/61.84.

Brave are marginal outsiders at 10/111.91 with Phoenix 5/61.84. They were all perspiration rather than inspiration against Originals. One of their two Mr Reliables delivered. Tymal Mills claimed three wickets to win a top bowler market for us. The other, then, is due an impression. James Vince wins at 36% so we are happy to play Sportsbook's quote of 11/53.20.

Recommended Bet Back James Vince top Brave bat SBK 11/5

Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers

Sunday 10 August, 18:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Trent Rockets are on the board after a strong performance against Phoenix. Joe Root, in the opening slot, said pre-toss that he was very confident of Rockets having a good season given the options at their disposal. They could be underrated here.

While the Rockets appear to have plenty of bases covered and are stocked with players of craft, power and nous, the Superchargers are less convincing. They duffed up Welsh Fire in their opener but that is no biggy. This crew might be all style and no substance come the end of affairs.

The market is likely to be wowed by the likes of Zak Crawley and Harry Brook but the Rockets attack will keep coming with different tests from new-ball David Willey to all-out-pacer Lockie Ferguson and the spin threat of Akeal Hosein and Rehan Ahmed. The opposition probably cannot say the same.

Superchargers were going round the park against Fire intiailly and we're not hugley enamoured with their line-up. Imad Wasim looks a little high at No 7 given recent form, Dan Lawrence is a weak sixth bowling option and Matt potts can be expensive.

At even money with Sportsbook Rockets rate as value to make it two from two and teach Superchargers that this is a format about brain rather than brawn. They also bat deep with Willey far too low at No 7.

As for the surface, Trent Bridge could take turn. The Rockets have not been shy to produce a turner in this format and towards the end of the Blast the wicket was sluggish and took significant spin. This might be another low-scoring contest.