The Hundred Tips Matches Nine and Ten: Originals odds far too big in Monday night match-up

Originals odds far too big at 1.93 10/11

Buttler & Klaasen disappoint so far but Jos looks a bet

Phoenix need a win urgently

But a repeat of Phoenix's 2023 defeat of Invicibles is possible

Donald's top bat prices catch the eye

Manchester Originals v London Spirit

Monday 11 August, 18:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Originals have lost two from two. They will be in full-blown crisis mode if they were to suffer a third defeat to London Spirit. Even Spirit have a win to their name as they took the spoils in what could be the battle for the wooden spoon, defeating Welsh Fire.

It is no secret as to what has gone wrong for Originals, who have been well-fancied to go deep. In a tournament which has been dominated by the bowlers again, they have gone too hard twice up top. Key to that has been twin failures from Jos Buttler and Heinrich Klaasen.

There seems little wrong with their balance or line-up. Indeed, with Mark Chapman having only two games left of his stint they could get weaker with original signing Rachin Ravindra probably a downgrade in a shorter format.

They may also consider James Anderson's place. He went for 2.5 runs per ball against Invincibles and it may be time to turn to Josh Tongue. Alternatively, pace-off is an option. In Farhan Ahmen and Tom Hartley they have good spin options.

Spirit were boosted by the availability of Jamie Smith. He combined well with David Warner in the only game so far to confound those who have been consistently shorting runs and sixes.

Originals' dreaful start means they go off at 1.9310/11 for this one. Post Spirit's defeat to Oval in their opener if anyone had said there would be an opportunity to back their opponents just a game later at such a price, one would have laughed. It does look far too big. If Originals can switch on and be prepared to apply pressure to a weak Spirit batting with an army of spin then they are in business.

If keeping faith is the theme then Buttler deserves another go at top bat. He started this season with six wins in 10 so it is hardly fair to call him out for two blanks so far. He is surely getting ever closer to nailing a win with Phil Salt copping twice. Returning Buttler to the opening slot wouldn't be a bad idea. Sportsbook offer 11/43.75.

Recommended Bet Back Jos Buttler top Originals bat SBK 11/4

Recommended Bet Back Originals BFX 1.93

Birmingham Phoenix v Oval Invincibles

Tuesday 12 August, 18:30

TV: Live on BBC

Phoenix are another team whose aspirations have not been met in a torrid start. They have suffered two chastening defeats. Against Southern Brave last time out they were totally outclassed, going down by nine wickets after their batting flopped for the second-consecutive match. Perhaps like many teams they need to set their stall out just to get to 140 in this competition this year.

It is not great, then, that the Invincibles are in town. They thrashed Spirit. Then they thrashed Originals. Clearly they are the most efficient and ruthless outfit in the tournament again and betting against them for a hat-trick of titles may turn out to be a mistake.

Not surprisingly, Invincibles are favourites. The Betfair Exchange has them at 1.674/6. This seems to be the consistent price despite the quality of their opponents. It is not a huge stretch to reckon that the individual quality Phoenix have can give Invincibles a game. In 2023 Phoenix beat Invincibles at the venue in a poor season. Despite being outsiders at odds of 2.35/4 they could well trade favourites once the game is in-play.

As stated, recognising what a good score is in this tournament could be the key. Instead of batting first and charging off trying to get 160-plus, Phoenix should look to be more reserved and build a platform. That can then take the pressure off a middle- and lower-order constructed for late finishes. In the field there should be nothing to fear from an Invicibles line-up which, man-for-man, hardly strikes fear into the rest.

With their trio of Kiwi pacers they should be capable of making sure the trend for bowlers squeezing the side batting first continues. It's not a must-win for BP but not far off. Another defeat would mean them winning four of their last five to have any chance of the top three.

Sportsbook runs line on Phoenix at unders 141.5 seem to agree on batting tactics. On the Betfair Exchange, though, we may get the chance to pay a little higher than that.

There are some player prices which pique interest. The 11/112.00 about Aneurin Donald top batting for BP from Sportsbook is certainly a view. Donald is actually an opener or at least a No 3. He was shunted down the order last time in a failed experiment and should probably go back in at the top given his powerplay prowess. Likewise the 35/136.00 about him being the top match runscorer.

For Oval, Tawanda Muyeye is one who probably deserves more respect than a 4/15.00 quote. The opener has been remarkably consistent this season in the Blast and has slotted in nicely in this format. He shsould be at least half a point shorter.