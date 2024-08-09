The Hundred Tips Matches 22 and 23: Back Russell to deliver in tepid heat

Two poor teams clash at Lord's

Par line may be an unders play

Tie could be a trade option

Dre Russ worth revisiting at 11/1

London Spirit v Manchester Originals

Friday 9 August, 18.30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

London Spirit v Manchester Originals team news

Spirit have to win all their remaining matches to stand any chance of qualification. In short, their campaign is done. Defeat by Rockets on Wednesday was comprehensive and they've lost four from five. They may go back to Adam Rossington for Michael Pepper with the gloves and opening role.

Probable XI: Pepper/Rossington, Jennings, Pope, Lawrence, Hetmyer, Russell, Critchley, Dawson, Stone, Ellis, Worrall

Originals have already been knocked out and have lost all five. They did run Oval mighty close last time, though. Phil Salt, as skip, just hasn't stepped up enough with the bat in the absence of Jos Buttler, striking at just 127.

Possible XI: Salt, Hurst, Madsen, Walter, J Overton, Raza, Usama, Holden, Hartley, Currie, Farooqi

London Spirit v Manchester Originals pitch report

Scores of 127, 94 and 147 in first dig suggest the Lord's surface is tricky. The latter score is most notable because it was by Oval. Any 100-ball par line as high as that should be shorted. A more sedate 144.5 is also a short.

Spirit are 1.8910/11. Do you want to be backing a team which has one win in four at odds-on? Didn't think so. Originals are 2.0421/20. Do you want to be backing a team with five straight losses at a shade of odds-against? Didn't think so.

Second-guessing which of two very poor teams will be marginally better doesn't excite. But on a low-scoring surface consider keeping the tied match at 34.033/1 in mind for a trade to single digits.

Andre Russell remains in strong hitting form and he was beaten by Matt Cricthely for honours on top bat versus Rockets. But the 11/112.00 looks too big for a man of his calibre, particularly on a wicket which should trouble the top order. In play we may get at least double the Russell price if you can hold your nerve.

Recommended Bet Back Andre Russell top Spirit bat

Oval Invincibles v Southern Brave

Thursday 8 August, 18.30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Oval Invincibles v Southern Brave team news

Sam Curran continues to win games on his own for Oval. After a top-bat win he took two for 16 and held his nerve at the death against Originals. Runs, finally, for Will Jacks, were also welcome. They bat deep with Tom Lammonby at No 8.

Possible XI: Jacks, Malan, S Curran, Cox, Billings, Ferreira, T Curran, Lammonby, Johnson, Sowter, Zampa

Brave thrashed Fire by 42 runs after posting 139. Tymal Mills took four wickets. Jofra Archer seems to be playing one and then sitting out the next because of fitness concerns. He could come in for Danny Briggs or James Coles.

Possible XI: Davies, Vince, Du Plooy, Evans, Pollard, Jordan, C Overton, Akeal, Archer, Briggs, Mills.

Oval Invincibles v Southern Brave pitch report

Last time at The Oval Superchargers posted 145. It followed Phoenix's 89. The former is probably more indicative of the surface. Brave have the edge on batting run rate but Oval are tighter with the ball. Backing their bowling to keep Brave to under 144.5 is a decent option.

This is a crucial top-of-the-table clash with a winner in pole to finish first in the league ladder and therefore go straight to the final. Oval are 1.875/6 favourites with Brave 2.1211/10.

We suspect Oval are the best team in the competition again this season and their more varied bowling attack could pay dividends. A big perfomance from Adam Zampa, for example, could make all the difference.

And if Brave do add Archer, their batting may lack a bit of balance which Oval could exploit and continue their strong home record.

Oval Invincibles v Southern Brave player bets

Jordan Cox has drifted to 5/16.00. It remains a win-rate edge so we should keep faith with him to produce a score of note for top Oval bat. As mentioned, Zampa is key and the 11/43.75 about top Oval bowler is a bet. Chris Jordan at 18/119.00 may have more batting responsibility and he often has a win in him for top Brave bat.

Recommended Bet Back Jordan Cox top Oval bat SBK 5/1