The Hundred Tips Matches 20 and 21: Stokes can deliver in opening role
Ed Hawkins previews Trent Rockets v London Spirit on Wednesday and Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers on Thursday.
Superchargers batting could hurt Fire
Weather may restrict overs
Cardiff surface tricky to call
Stokes too big at 4/15.00 to shine for Northern
Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers
Thursday 8 August, 15.30
TV: Live on Sky Sports
Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers team news
Fire are struggling to put performances back-to-back. Just when they look like they have found a formula, they lose. Defeat by Brave last time out was heavy. Their batting line-up boasts good individuals but no-one is taking responsibility.
Possible XI: Wells, Bairstow, Clarke, abell, Kohler-Cadmore, Phillips, Willey, Payne, Henry, Crane, Rauf
Superchargers' runs of three wins out of three came to a crashing halt when they were bowled out by Phoenix for 83 - the second-lowest total ever. Ben Stokes played one of the four games he's available for.
Possible XI: Short, Stokes, Pooran, Brook, Hose, O Robinson, Santner, J Clark, Potts, Rashid, Topley
Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers pitch report
The Cardiff surface has not reproduced the run glut in the Blast. Scores of 113 and 139 in first-innings, with both defended, suggest a tricky surface. If Superchargers bat first with that dangerous top four, we might take a risk if the par line is reflective of venue form at around 145.5
Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers match prediction
Superchargers' superior batting should ensure they get back on track, although it is hard to argue that the 1.834/5 is a wrong price.
Unlike the canny Phoenix attack, there does appear to be a lack of pace-off nous which could trouble Superchargers. Forecast rain isn't likely to help Fire in that regard, either.
Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers player bets
With the possibility of overs being lost to rain, openers are tpo the fore for top-bat. Matt Short at 16/54.20 has a chance for Northern. Stokes is 4/15.00, which is toppy for a man of his ability. We would have expected no better than 10/34.33. Bairstow is 12/53.40 for Fire. We keep faith with Glenn Phillips at 11/112.00.
Trent Rockets v London Spirit
Wednesday 7 August, 18.30
TV: Live on Sky Sports
Trent Rockets v London Spirit team news
The Rockets are spluttering after two failed chases against Phoenix and Fire. We're not keen on Adam Lyth being dropped for Joe Root. Rashid Khan being used at No 6 is a good move, though.
Probable XI: Banton, Hales, Root, Hain, Powell, Rashid, Gregory, Thompson, Imad, L Wood, S Cook
Spirit have dispensed with Adam Rossington, another switch we can't be on board with. Teams have to back their openers to be destructive rather than dropping them after a short sequence of poor scores. It's the nature of their role. Keaton Jennings has come in. An extra spin option in Matt Critchley is wise.
Possible XI: Pepper, Jennings, Pope, Lawrence, Hetmyer, Russell, Critchley, Dawson, Stone, Ellis, Worrall
Trent Rockets v London Spirit pitch report
There have been scores of 138 and 126 at Trent Bridge this term. That means ten of 15 first digs in the comp have come under 155.5. In the opening salvo it could pay to play unders on the par line when it reaches that mark. It won't take much at all.
Trent Rockets v London Spirit match prediction
Rockets are 1.768/11 with Spirit 2.285/4. Those odds are probably about right but there's a sniff for Spirit here.
That's because Rockets are just not able to get their batters into the game on a stodgy surface. And Spirit have an army of pace-off merchants who could cause similar problems for Rockets that Fire and Phoenix managed. They can at least trade odds-on favourites.
Trent Rockets v London Spirit player bets
We are looking at lower-order winners for top bat on this surface. Imad Wasim at 16s and Jordan Thompson at 45s appeal. Both by the way, are underrated for top bowler at 6/17.00 and 5/16.00 respectively. Thompson's death role probably gives him the edge. Rashid Khan is probably not a 30/131.00 chance given where he batted last time. . For Spirit, it could be time to return to Russell at 9/110.00 for top bat.
Recommended bets
