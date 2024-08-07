The Hundred Tips Matches 20 and 21: Stokes can deliver in opening role

Superchargers batting could hurt Fire

Weather may restrict overs

Cardiff surface tricky to call

Stokes too big at 4/1 5.00 to shine for Northern

Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers

Thursday 8 August, 15.30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers team news

Fire are struggling to put performances back-to-back. Just when they look like they have found a formula, they lose. Defeat by Brave last time out was heavy. Their batting line-up boasts good individuals but no-one is taking responsibility.

Possible XI: Wells, Bairstow, Clarke, abell, Kohler-Cadmore, Phillips, Willey, Payne, Henry, Crane, Rauf

Superchargers' runs of three wins out of three came to a crashing halt when they were bowled out by Phoenix for 83 - the second-lowest total ever. Ben Stokes played one of the four games he's available for.

Possible XI: Short, Stokes, Pooran, Brook, Hose, O Robinson, Santner, J Clark, Potts, Rashid, Topley

Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers pitch report

The Cardiff surface has not reproduced the run glut in the Blast. Scores of 113 and 139 in first-innings, with both defended, suggest a tricky surface. If Superchargers bat first with that dangerous top four, we might take a risk if the par line is reflective of venue form at around 145.5

Superchargers' superior batting should ensure they get back on track, although it is hard to argue that the 1.834/5 is a wrong price.

Unlike the canny Phoenix attack, there does appear to be a lack of pace-off nous which could trouble Superchargers. Forecast rain isn't likely to help Fire in that regard, either.

Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers player bets

With the possibility of overs being lost to rain, openers are tpo the fore for top-bat. Matt Short at 16/54.20 has a chance for Northern. Stokes is 4/15.00, which is toppy for a man of his ability. We would have expected no better than 10/34.33. Bairstow is 12/53.40 for Fire. We keep faith with Glenn Phillips at 11/112.00.

Recommended Bet Back Ben Stokes top Northern bat SBK 4/1

Trent Rockets v London Spirit

Wednesday 7 August, 18.30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Trent Rockets v London Spirit team news

The Rockets are spluttering after two failed chases against Phoenix and Fire. We're not keen on Adam Lyth being dropped for Joe Root. Rashid Khan being used at No 6 is a good move, though.

Probable XI: Banton, Hales, Root, Hain, Powell, Rashid, Gregory, Thompson, Imad, L Wood, S Cook

Spirit have dispensed with Adam Rossington, another switch we can't be on board with. Teams have to back their openers to be destructive rather than dropping them after a short sequence of poor scores. It's the nature of their role. Keaton Jennings has come in. An extra spin option in Matt Critchley is wise.

Possible XI: Pepper, Jennings, Pope, Lawrence, Hetmyer, Russell, Critchley, Dawson, Stone, Ellis, Worrall

Trent Rockets v London Spirit pitch report

There have been scores of 138 and 126 at Trent Bridge this term. That means ten of 15 first digs in the comp have come under 155.5. In the opening salvo it could pay to play unders on the par line when it reaches that mark. It won't take much at all.

Rockets are 1.768/11 with Spirit 2.285/4. Those odds are probably about right but there's a sniff for Spirit here.

That's because Rockets are just not able to get their batters into the game on a stodgy surface. And Spirit have an army of pace-off merchants who could cause similar problems for Rockets that Fire and Phoenix managed. They can at least trade odds-on favourites.

Trent Rockets v London Spirit player bets

We are looking at lower-order winners for top bat on this surface. Imad Wasim at 16s and Jordan Thompson at 45s appeal. Both by the way, are underrated for top bowler at 6/17.00 and 5/16.00 respectively. Thompson's death role probably gives him the edge. Rashid Khan is probably not a 30/131.00 chance given where he batted last time. . For Spirit, it could be time to return to Russell at 9/110.00 for top bat.

Recommended Bet Back Jordan Thompson top Rockets bowler SBK 5/1

