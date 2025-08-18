The Hundred Tips Matches 19 and 20: Brave need 23/10 Vince to finally fire

Invincibles looking strong

Southern Brave v Oval Invincibles

Monday 18 August, 18:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Brave versus Invincibles is a contest which would normally be as close to blockbuster as it gets in this insecure, fallible tournament. This time though, Brave are under pressure and are not even close to grabbing on to Oval's coattails.

They have two wins from four with two defeats in their last two. Defeats by Superchargers (with a last-ball six) and Rockets have hit confidence. Invincibles have lost once but their brutal destruction of Fire last time when records were smashed with a first-innings total of 226 confirmed they are still the best team in this competition.

Desperately seeking inspiration, Brave will focus on James Vince who has failed to fire. Their batting looks a little fragile although Leus Du Plooy, a surprise pick as opener with Finn Allen still injured, and Michael Bracewell have struck well. Du Plooy is boosted by Sportsbook to 8/19.00 for top match bat.

Invincibles are likely to be unchanged but they may have the option to use Gus Atkinson instead of Saqib Mahmood if they wish. Sam Curran is having a roaring time with runs and wickets.

The Exchange odds have Brave at 2.305/4. Despite their strong record in this competition they have only won once in the five head-to-heads. Notable about those games was Vince's returns. He managed one game-impacting innings. Vince is 23/103.30 for most Brave runs. He is well overdue a win on top bat.

Spin could be key. Or rather, how Brave play it. In the two defeats, they struggled against Rehand Ahmed, Mitch Santner and Adil Rashid. To that end we note Sportsbook have boosted Rashid Khan to 14/115.00 for man of the match. He has two wins already this season.

Recommended Bet Back James Vince top Brave bat SBK 23/10

Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals

Tuesday 19 August, 18:30

TV: Live on BBC

With the race for the top three (remember, the league winner goes straight to the final with second and third place teams playing off) hotting up, this contest is a decisive one. Defeat for Originals will almost certainly end their title-winning aspirations.

Their form picked up with a strong win over Superchargers last time but a loss to Welsh Fire was unforgiveable after losing their first two. They have been playing catch-up. That tardy start looks likely to cost them which is a shame because they appear to have found rhythm and form.

Sonny Baker took a hat-trick against Superchargers while Heinrich Klaasen rediscovered his hitting ability. Suddenly they look very dangerous. The reality is, though, to actually win their first title they would have to win (including that Superchargers success) six in a row.

Rockets have three wins from four. Had they not lost to London Spirit of all teams we would be talking about them as the team who can provide the stiffest challenge to Oval. But we're still not convinced they're even picking the right XI. Joe Root is not the sort of opener a team needs in this format. He failed again against Brave.

There could be an opportunity to give Root a rest. George Linde, the South Africa all-rounder, should be available and his variation is needed after Akeal Hosein had kept his place warm. Dropping Root for Linde and moving up Max Holden to open would make sense.

With scores of 124 and 140 so far, the Trent Bridge pitch could be a little tacky. That's not a surprise. It has had that nature for a while. Spinners should be to the fore and bowlers who take pace off and bowl variation, like Marcus Stoinis, should also go well.

Originals are well equppied in that regard. Noor Ahmad, Rachin Ravindra and Lewis Gregory should be involved while it will be interesting to see if they pick Farhan Ahmed, brother of Rehan, who destroyed Lancashire on this surface in the Blast with five wickets. Going unders 145.5 Rockets runs is a bet which makes sense, especially as they have a supreme threat with the new ball in Baker.

We will also keep faith with Heinrich Klaasen for top Originals bat at 6/17.00. It would be a surprise if he didn't win at all this term and his spin hitting should increase his threat on a conducive wicket. His rollicking 50 last time out adds confidence.

Recommended Bet Back Rockets under 145.5 total runs SBK 5/6