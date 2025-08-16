The Hundred Tips 16 and 17: Are Superchargers the real deal?

Superchargers on the charge

Are they one-dimensional?

Klaasen could be due a win

Phoenix in the must-win zone

Rely on flat pitch for a bet

Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers

Sunday 17 August, 14:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Superchargers are top of the table after hammering Birmingham Phoenix at Leeds on Friday night. They do seem an unlikely title winner at this stage despite three wins from four.

Yes they play without fear which is undeniably a good thing but there's not a load of evidence at the moment there's anything cute about this side. They might have also been a tad fortunate; witness the last-ball six to win against Brave or being able to bat first and leverage scoreboard pressure against Birmingham. At some stage they're going to have to show a bit more nous.

That could happen in this contest against Originals on a surface which has kept both teams honest. Margins of victories of one wicket and ten runs suggest another close encounter. An early show has us lining up taking on Superchargers who are short as 1.738/11.

They are without Rocky Flintoff, not that he would have played anyway. Matthew Revis, who has been in fine form for Yorkshire, is his replacement. Originals could hand a debut to Rachin Ravindra with Mark Chapman having played his last game.

Originals have work to do themselves. They failed to chase 138 against Welsh Fire last time out. They need more from spinner Noor Ahmad as they will start to look one-dimensional themselves with Josh Tongue and Sonny Barker their only major threat up front.

They also need more from Heinrich Klaasen. Klaasen's top-bat wins have offered diminishing returns over the last few months but his price now reflects that. Once a 4/15.00 shot Sportsbook's 15/28.50 is a price that we can absolutely get on board with. We're betting on him to return to form and some destructive hitting may not be far away.

Recommended Bet Back Heinrich Klaasen top Originals bat SBK 15/2

Birmingham Phoenix v London Spirit - The Hundred Tips

Birmingham Phoenix v London Spirit

Sunday 17 August, 18:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

London Spirit, with two wins from four, are the surprise package of the season. Humiliated in their opener against Oval Invincibles they looked set for another disastrous campaign. But they have perked right up with a success over Welsh Fire looking better value by the game and a crushing win over Trent Rockets.

Jamie Smith was key to the latter and it was a good sign that they spotted batting David Warner and Kane Williamson up top together was a problem, as highlighted in these pages. Warner and Williamson together at the crease is Spirit kryptonite because they both have the potential to be too slow. It could be there is a plan in place to hold back Williamson if Warner is still there.

Smith's 52 from 34 propelled Spirit to a whopping 162 (busting a significant trend) and Rockets folded easily under scoreboard pressure. When Dan Worrall and Richard Gleeson work together in tandem they take pressure off a bowling attack which can look a little limited.

They may well need to be at their best if they bowl first at Edgbaston. The track looked very flat indeed when Phoenix chased down Oval's 194. But they might not be too perturbed if they have to chase themselves. Phoenix are conceding runs at an alarming rate. As discussed Invincibles got hold of them and then Superchargers, too.

Still, it remains a leap to start going overs on Spirit runs. Instead we're happy to show some faith in the home batting and an overs quote of 148.5 could be cheap here. Phoenix must embrace their strength, which is batting, and try to restore confidence with the ball. The Kiwi pace trio of Adam Milne, Time Southee and Trent Boult have to find a way to stem the flow in the absence of a top-class spinner.

With one win in four they are now playing knockout cricket. Five wins are the minimum to get into that top three and they have run out of wriggle room.