The Hundred

The Hundred Tips Matches 16 and 17: Fire in their bellies for Brave clash

Nic Pooran
Pooran has dominated for Northern

Ed Hawkins previews Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals on Sunday and Welsh Fire v Southern Brave on Monday.

Welsh Fire v Southern Brave
Monday 5 August, 18.30
TV: Live on Sky Sports

Welsh Fire v Southern Brave team news

Fire are back in the game after a rousing four-run win over the Rockets. And it was inspired by an unlikely source: Jonny Bairstow's bat. His fifty was much-needed for player and team.

Probable XI: Bairstow, L Wells, Clarke, Abell, Phillips, Kohler-Cadmore, Willey, Payne, Crane, Rauf, Henry

The Brave batting set up a win over Phoenix on Saturday. But after posting 169 their bowlers came under pressure and at the halfway stage they were outsiders. Jofra Archer returned to the XI at the expense of Danny Briggs.

Possible XI: Davies, Vince, Du Plooy, Coles, Evans, Pollard, Jordan, C Overton, Akeal, C Overton, Archer, Mills

Welsh Fire v Southern Brave pitch report

Cardiff was full of runs in the Blast with consistent high scores. Then Oval were restricted to 113 (it was a winning total). So that has muddied the waters. We're inclined to go with a longer study period for a cheap 100-ball par line buy but we may be shrewd and play a waiting game because one game won't move the market too much.

Welsh Fire v Southern Brave match prediction

Fire are 2.285/4 with Brave [1.75]. These prices are not unexpected but a case could be made that they're slightly out of kilter. The Henry-Rauf bowling potency makes Fire a very interesting option.

And as stated, Brave weren't quite as dominant in the field as the Phoenix scorecard suggests. On a potentially tricky wicket Fire could at least trade as favs.

Welsh Fire v Southern Brave player bets

We're loathe to abandon Glenn Phillips now after showing faith at 11/112.00. Particularly on a wicket which could make life hard for the top order. To that end Chris Jordan at 16s, Craig Overton at 35s and Danny Briggs at 80/181.00 have appeal for top Brave bat.

Recommended Bet

Back Glenn Phillips top Fire bat

SBK11/1

Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals
Sunday 4 August, 18.00
TV: Live on Sky Sports

Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals team news

Superchargers are supercharged thans to Nic Pooran. They beat Oval last time out and have also been boosted by the availability of Dillon Pennington and Matt Potts.

Probable XI: Short, G Clark, Pooran, Brook, Hose, Robinson, Santner, J Clark, Rashid, Potts, Pennington,

Jos Buttler has been confirmed as missing the entire tournament. Presumably Originals will now scour the market for a replacement. They need one. And quickly. With three defeats out of three they're approaching must-win territory.

Possible XI: Salt, Holden, Madsen, Raza, Walter, J Overton, Usama, Hartley, Curries, Farooqi, Hull

Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals pitch report

This could be the best batting strip in the tournament. Rockets made 185 before a disappointing 146. The 100-ball line has been low on both occasions at we should be able to go long at 153.5 with the caveat that Superchargers bat first.

Recommended Bet

Back Northern over 153.5 1st inns runs

EX2.0

Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals match prediction

Superchargers have won their last two and we recognise that the Pooran-Harry Brook axis is potent. But are they really 1.654/6 chances? That's the price of a crack team and, as yet, there's no evidence of that.

In time it could prove to be accurate of their ability but it's a long way off. Originals may even make favourite status if Phil Salt was able to get going batting first They are 2.506/4.

Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals player bets

Pooran is 11/43.75 for another top-bat win while Brook, who will cop at some stage, is 7/24.50. The continuity choice for top Superchargers bat is Matt Short at 16/54.20. For Originals this could be the surface which Salt thrives on for the market. After three blanks he is 13/53.60.

Recommended Bet

Back Matt Short top Northern bat

SBK16/5

Now read more of the the best cricket tips here!

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Stick To Cricket

Stick to Cricket Episode 10: Special guest Mark Wood on taking on Australia in The Ashes

  • Max Liu
Stick to Cricket episode 10
The Hundred

The Hundred tips Matches 31 and 32: Hit big top-bat prices up to 35/1

  • Ed Hawkins
Rockets have already qualified
Twenty20

Caribbean Premier League Tips Matches 13 and 14: Back Warriors for title tilt

  • Ed Hawkins
Nic Pooran

England Cricket

England Cricket

Most Read Stories

  1. Cricket Tips

    The Hundred tips Matches 31 and 32: Hit big top-bat prices up to 35/1

  2. Cricket Tips

    Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Bumrah to make the difference in must-win affair

  3. Cricket Tips

    Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1

Latest podcast

Cricket...Only Bettor

Best bets busting 23 points

  • Editor
Cricket...Only Bettor

Ultimate betting guide to England v India

  • Joe Dyer