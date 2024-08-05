The Hundred Tips Matches 16 and 17: Fire in their bellies for Brave clash

Welsh Fire v Southern Brave

Monday 5 August, 18.30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Welsh Fire v Southern Brave team news

Fire are back in the game after a rousing four-run win over the Rockets. And it was inspired by an unlikely source: Jonny Bairstow's bat. His fifty was much-needed for player and team.

Probable XI: Bairstow, L Wells, Clarke, Abell, Phillips, Kohler-Cadmore, Willey, Payne, Crane, Rauf, Henry

The Brave batting set up a win over Phoenix on Saturday. But after posting 169 their bowlers came under pressure and at the halfway stage they were outsiders. Jofra Archer returned to the XI at the expense of Danny Briggs.

Possible XI: Davies, Vince, Du Plooy, Coles, Evans, Pollard, Jordan, C Overton, Akeal, C Overton, Archer, Mills

Welsh Fire v Southern Brave pitch report

Cardiff was full of runs in the Blast with consistent high scores. Then Oval were restricted to 113 (it was a winning total). So that has muddied the waters. We're inclined to go with a longer study period for a cheap 100-ball par line buy but we may be shrewd and play a waiting game because one game won't move the market too much.

Fire are 2.285/4 with Brave [1.75]. These prices are not unexpected but a case could be made that they're slightly out of kilter. The Henry-Rauf bowling potency makes Fire a very interesting option.

And as stated, Brave weren't quite as dominant in the field as the Phoenix scorecard suggests. On a potentially tricky wicket Fire could at least trade as favs.

We're loathe to abandon Glenn Phillips now after showing faith at 11/112.00. Particularly on a wicket which could make life hard for the top order. To that end Chris Jordan at 16s, Craig Overton at 35s and Danny Briggs at 80/181.00 have appeal for top Brave bat.

Recommended Bet Back Glenn Phillips top Fire bat SBK 11/1

Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals

Sunday 4 August, 18.00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals team news

Superchargers are supercharged thans to Nic Pooran. They beat Oval last time out and have also been boosted by the availability of Dillon Pennington and Matt Potts.

Probable XI: Short, G Clark, Pooran, Brook, Hose, Robinson, Santner, J Clark, Rashid, Potts, Pennington,

Jos Buttler has been confirmed as missing the entire tournament. Presumably Originals will now scour the market for a replacement. They need one. And quickly. With three defeats out of three they're approaching must-win territory.

Possible XI: Salt, Holden, Madsen, Raza, Walter, J Overton, Usama, Hartley, Curries, Farooqi, Hull

Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals pitch report

This could be the best batting strip in the tournament. Rockets made 185 before a disappointing 146. The 100-ball line has been low on both occasions at we should be able to go long at 153.5 with the caveat that Superchargers bat first.

Recommended Bet Back Northern over 153.5 1st inns runs EX 2.0

Superchargers have won their last two and we recognise that the Pooran-Harry Brook axis is potent. But are they really 1.654/6 chances? That's the price of a crack team and, as yet, there's no evidence of that.

In time it could prove to be accurate of their ability but it's a long way off. Originals may even make favourite status if Phil Salt was able to get going batting first They are 2.506/4.

Pooran is 11/43.75 for another top-bat win while Brook, who will cop at some stage, is 7/24.50. The continuity choice for top Superchargers bat is Matt Short at 16/54.20. For Originals this could be the surface which Salt thrives on for the market. After three blanks he is 13/53.60.

Recommended Bet Back Matt Short top Northern bat SBK 16/5

