The Hundred Tips Matches 15 & 16: Rockets may have Brave in a spin

Brave struggled versus tweak

Rockets well-stocked for pace-off

Invincibles strong favourites

Fire runs a reliable sell

Fire need more from Smith

Trent Rockets v Southern Brave

Saturday 16 August, 14:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Just a game ago for each of these two sides they looked to be capable of rivalling Oval Invincibles as the best outfit in the ladder. But defeats since - damaging ones at that - may have hit confidence. Rockets were blasted by London Spirit, of all teams, while Brave failed to defend six off the last ball against Superchargers.

Rockets were surprisingly profligate with the ball against a Spirit team which has consistently struggled to put up even par scores at Lord's. Arguably the way Rockets went about the chase was more concerning. These pages have often questioned whether Joe Root is a player for this format and his 24-ball 27 put them in deep in the mire. Root's strike rate so far is just 103. No other player would get a look-in for an opening role with such numbers.

Dropping Root just won't happen, though. The smart move would be to use him as anchor when need arises and instead promoting either Rehan Ahmed or David Willey to blast away at the top. Akeal Hosein is unlikely to still be available with Trinbago playing their first CPL match on Sunday. George Linde is still with Australia so a slot opens up for all-rounder Calvin Harrison.

Brave are still waiting on Kiwi hitter Finn Allen returning to full fitness after a foot injury. They may also have an injury concern over James Vince. Pacers Jofra Archer and Reece Topley may be rotated.

But spin could be key at Trent Bridge. It has been known to be slow and low at the venue and in the one game so far Superchargers could manage only 128 batting first. Akeal, Rehan Ahmed and Marcis Stoinis each took two wickets with spin and pace-off. Harrison can do Akeal's job. Brave's runs at the higher line at under 149.5 could be toppy and is an early interest. They really struggled against the Superchargers spin twins of Mitch Santner and Adil Rashid.

To that end Rockets might not be the worst bet in the world at 2.1011/10 to take the points. They may well boast a superior pace-off attack.

Recommended Bet Back Brave under 149.5 match runs SBK 5/6

Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire

Saturday 16 August, 18:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Oval Invincibles have the opportunity to get back to winning ways at their fortress home venue. But it is not perhaps the gimme that they would have expected with Fire producing a surprisingly strong performance last time out against Originals.

Fire hammered their opponents and rolled them for just 114. They defended 137 with three wickets apiece for Riley Meredith, David Payne and Chris Green. The good news for Fire is that they could yet improve their bowling stock. Matt Henry, one of the finest bowlers in the world, should be available. It could be that Payne, harsh as it sounds, misses out.

Despite the win Fire still need more from Steve Smith. Twice he has got in and twice he has chucked his wicket away by wandering around his crease. After a dead heat on top bat we've have lost patience a bit and might return for another hit before the end of the tournament.

Invincibles surprisingly went round the park when they failed to defend a whopper of a score against Phoenix. They are hot favourites here at no better than Sportsbook's 1/21.50. It could be that they bring in Gus Atkinson to shore up the bowling group after an uncharacteristic bad day.

Seam and swing can be in abundance at The Oval and shorting Fire's match runs at a high 142.5 seems solid. They could well find themselves under the pump early on. It is a mark which Fire have failed to beat in seven of their last 11. Last year they managed 103 against Invincibles in Cardiff.