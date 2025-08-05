The Hundred Tips Matches 1 and 2: Vince and Buttler to deliver

Keep an eye on ball movement

London Spirit v Oval Invincibles

Tuesday 5 August, 18:30

TV: Live on BBC

Whatever one thinks about The Hundred's takeover of the English summer, thretaening the longevity of the national team's Test best and disrupting the established county order there is no doubt that it is an enticing betting event. Perhaps in time it will become just another normal franchise T20 competition but it has been difficult to get to grips with the format.

Last season, when big runs were to be expected, an extra layer of lacquer on the white ball to ensure that The Hundred logo was visible was said to have caused chaos for batters. First-innings averages crashed and a host of opening bats with strong win rates struggles to register on the board. It was tricky for punters.

So all eyes will be on the opener at Lord's. And eagle eyes will be required because the surface might not be conducive to batting anyway. The total match runs for London Spirit at unders 142.5 is an early shout. That has won in ten of their 16 matches at HQ.

Spirit, as usual, are expected to struggle. The captures of Kane Williamson and David Warner don't impress and when Jamie Smith is available after this one they may well be desperate for him. Ollie Pope is also unavailable, not that Spirit would be too bothered one suspects. Jamie Overton is expected to play but Chris Woakes, obviously, is out of the tournament.

Invincibles are eyeing a hat-trick of titles which would be a major achievement. In these pages' team-by-team guide there is a suspicion otehrs have caught up but that's unlikely to be on show here. The 1.695/7 may not prove short enough. Invincibles have won all three head-to-heads at Lord's. Oval have also won six of the seven completed matches between the two.

An in-play strategy could be dismissed as wishful thinking but if there was any drift on Oval out to 1.804/5, perhaps with Warner showing form with the bat, then we would be quick to snaffle. This is a bit of a mismatch in terms of ability and nous. Gus Atkinson, by the way, is afforded a rest after his slog at The Oval in the Test.

For tops markets, Jordan Cox is possibly underrated with four wins in 12. He may have to be their main man this season. Sportsbook offer 4/15.00. For Spirit, Warner is boosted to 3/14.00 and Williamson 7/24.50. We will see how Warner pulls up. In the Major League he was bombed out by Seattle Orcas. That could mean he is out to prove that he still has what it takes to earn decent contracts.

Recommended Bet Back Jordan Cox top Spirit bat SBK 4/1

Recommended Bet Back Spirit under 142.5 match runs SBK 5/6

Manchester Originals v Southern Brave

Wednesday 6 August, 18:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

There is a watching brief rule in action for game two as well. That's because it is rational to expect decent runs at Old Trafford with two power-packed batting line-ups on a square which has produced the flattest of flat wickets this summer.

So this section could be updated with extra bets post Spirit-Invincibles where we will be checking on the performance of the ball. James Anderson, who should start the season with Originals, may also be watching with interest. If the ball is hooping he could be an early gamble for man of the match with Sportsbook offering 20/121.00.

Otehrwise we are all eyes on the batters. As is typical with these franchise leagues there has already been player churn without a ball bowled bowled. In Originals' case it works to their benefit. With Rachin Ravindra engaged with New Zealand's Test series in Zimbabwe they have made a deal for fellow Kiwi Mark Chapman. Chapman is explosive and is probably an upgrade.

It means Originals have one of the best top fours ever assembled in this tournament with Chapman joined by Phil Salt, Jos Buttler and Heinrich Klaasen. In other switches bowler Marchant de Lange has been replaced by spinner Farhan Ahmed, brother of Rehan. Moving on a pacer for a spinner may give a clue to the Old Trafford wicket. Josh Tongue is unavailable for this first game at least. It could be that their batting should mean MO are clearer favs than the 1.9620/21 offered.

Brave boast the Mr Reliable of The Hundred in terms of runs. James Vince topped the scoring charts last season and will be expected to go well again. Understandably there is no Jofra Archer yet for Brave but Reece Topley is a more than able replacement. Alongside Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan, Brave have a tried and trusted attack.

Vince is the first port of call for a bet. He has a 39% win rate on top bats in the last two years so it is hard to justify ignoring him. Sportsbook offer 11.452/5. That win rate is trumped by Mills with the ball at 44%. And there is a big opportunity to bet a wrong price with him listed as 16/54.20 second-favourite behind Archer.

Finally we add Buttler to our options. Sportsbook go 5/23.50 but with six wins in ten we know has multiple wins available to him regardless of that power which comes after him. He may even bat within himself which is no bad thing, knowing the pressure is off.

Recommended Bet Back Jos Buttler top Originals bat SBK 5/2

Recommended Bet Back James Vince top Brave bat SBK 11/4