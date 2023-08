Weather forecast poor

Manchester Originals v London Spirit

Saturday 5 August, 14:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Manchester Originals v London Spirit team news

Fire's bolwers had a chastening start to the campaign in a 40-ball thrash against Fire. They conceded 94. Jos Buttler and Max Holden had a good go at the target but they will be hoping for a less frenetic contest here to bed in.

Probable XI: Buttler, Salt, Evans, Holden, Walter, Turner, J Overton, Usama, Hartley, Tongue, Little

Spirit should have beaten Oval in their first game. They lost their nerve in the final over when Nathan Ellis failed to defend 15. A wide and a run two off the first with Adam Rossington looking unwiedly behind the stumps didn't help. Zak Crawley might be available to give them some impetus.

Possible XI: Crawley, Rossington, Lawrence, Wade, Mitchell, Bopara, Critchley, Thompson, Dawson, Ellis, Worrall

Manchester Originals v London Spirit pitch report

Old Trafford hasn't seen huge scores in the seven completed games played there. More than 145 was busted in three of the first-innings. With Spirit's batting looking flaky a simple lay on the par line if it's around 142.4 makes sense. That's if forecast rain doesn't make it another wet affair in Manchester.

Manchester Originals v London Spirit match odds

The 1.824/5 about Originals taking the points looks to be value in terms of a man-for-man match-up. This is a repeat of last year's play-off but Spirit don't have the power of Glenn Maxwell or Kieron Pollard which propelled them to such a finish. If there wasn't weather around we'd be very keen on the hosts.

Manchester Originals v London Spirit player bets

There are a couple of prices which stand out as wrong with bat and ball for this one. Matt Critchley is a better hitter than odds of 20/121.00 suggest for top Spirit bat. Jordan Thompson is likewise underrated to be top bowler for Spirit. He has death duty alongside Ellis and is [9/2.] Buttler has been boosted to 13/53.60 for top Originals bat.

Back Jordan Thompson top Spirit bowler @ 9/25.30 Bet now

Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets

Saturday 5 August, 14:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets team news

Phoenix are down to the bare bones already. Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes missed their first game after Ashes duty while there was no Liam Livingstone, either. It means that they played both wicketkeeper in Jamie Smith and Chris Benjamin. In our team guide we were worried about just one playing.



Possible XI: Smeed, Bethell, Duckett, Smith, Mousley, Shadab, Benjamin, Howell, Milne, Helm Richardson

Rockets shook off the loss of Rashid Khan and beat Brave in game one. They picked a strong balanced XI and will be difficult to stop. Joe Root probably isn't available but they don't need him and would make them weaker. Daniel Sams at No 8 is indredible hitting depth.

Probable XI: Hales, Malan, Kohler-Cadmore, Munro, Hain, Gregory, Imad, Sams, Carter, Wood, Cook

Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets pitch report

Edgbaston has been good for batters. In eight games, six first-innings have busted 145 or more. Five of those were more than 150. There is no toss bias. Rockets may be considered the best wager to get over a runs par line given Phoenix's potential for missing key men again. Another wet forecast, however, could ruin the market.

Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets match odds

Phoenix were fortunate that rain saved them from what looked like being a bewlow-par score against Superchargers in their opener. It could save them again but if they do get on the park this is another difficult contest without Livingstone again, at least.

A price of 1.875/6 about Rockets looks good, then. They are a well-drilled, efficient winning machine. Phoenix are finding their way with new players in key roles.

Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets player bets

Livingstone has three tops in four with the bat against the Rockets and a strike rate of 191 for a 20-odd in the odd one out. He has been boosted to 3/13.95 with Sportsbook for top Phoenix bat. If he doesn't play, stakes are returned.