url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ryan_Moore_banner.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Ryan Moore</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Kevin Blake Ascot flat .220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Kevin Blake Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Parliament.220x145.jpg');"> <div><h4>Politics Live Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">The Hundred Tips Games Six and Seven: Phoenix under pressure</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/ed-hawkins/">Ed Hawkins</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-08-04">04 August 2023</time></li> <li>2:30 min read</li> </ul> If he doesn't play, stakes are returned.", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Ed Hawkins", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/ed_hawkins" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals.728x485.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals.450x300.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals.600x400.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals.728x485.jpg 728w" alt="Jos Buttler"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Buttler has been boosted to 13/5</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977215">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216717788" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216717788">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=The%20Hundred%20Tips%20Games%20Six%20and%20Seven%3A%20Phoenix%20under%20pressure&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-hundred%2Fthe-hundred-tips-games-six-and-seven-phoenix-under-pressure-040823-194.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-hundred%2Fthe-hundred-tips-games-six-and-seven-phoenix-under-pressure-040823-194.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-hundred%2Fthe-hundred-tips-games-six-and-seven-phoenix-under-pressure-040823-194.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-hundred%2Fthe-hundred-tips-games-six-and-seven-phoenix-under-pressure-040823-194.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-hundred%2Fthe-hundred-tips-games-six-and-seven-phoenix-under-pressure-040823-194.html&text=The%20Hundred%20Tips%20Games%20Six%20and%20Seven%3A%20Phoenix%20under%20pressure" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Ed Hawkins previews Manchester Originals v Southern Brave and Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets on Saturday</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216709445">Originals weather wary again</a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216717788"><strong>Phoenix have injury worries</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3>Weather forecast poor</h3> </li> <hr><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216709445">Manchester Originals v London Spirit</a><br>Saturday 5 August, 14:30<br>TV: Live on Sky Sports</strong></p><h2>Manchester Originals v London Spirit team news</h2><p>Fire's bolwers had a chastening start to the campaign in a 40-ball thrash against Fire. They conceded 94. Jos Buttler and Max Holden had a good go at the target but they will be hoping for a less frenetic contest here to bed in.</p><p><strong>Probable XI:</strong> Buttler, Salt, Evans, Holden, Walter, Turner, J Overton, Usama, Hartley, Tongue, Little</p><p>Spirit should have beaten Oval in their first game. They lost their nerve in the final over when Nathan Ellis failed to defend 15. A wide and a run two off the first with Adam Rossington looking unwiedly behind the stumps didn't help. Zak Crawley might be available to give them some impetus.</p><p><strong>Possible XI:</strong> Crawley, Rossington, Lawrence, Wade, Mitchell, Bopara, Critchley, Thompson, Dawson, Ellis, Worrall</p><h2>Manchester Originals v London Spirit pitch report</h2><p>Old Trafford hasn't seen huge scores in the seven completed games played there. More than 145 was busted in three of the first-innings. With Spirit's batting looking flaky <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216709509">a simple lay on the par line if it's around 142.4 makes sense</a></strong>. That's if forecast rain doesn't make it another wet affair in Manchester.</p><h2>Manchester Originals v London Spirit match odds</h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216709445">The <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.82</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> about Originals taking the points looks to be value in terms of a man-for-man match-up</a></strong>. This is a repeat of last year's play-off but Spirit don't have the power of Glenn Maxwell or Kieron Pollard which propelled them to such a finish. If there wasn't weather around we'd be very keen on the hosts.</p><h2>Manchester Originals v London Spirit player bets</h2><p>There are a couple of prices which stand out as wrong with bat and ball for this one. <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/the-hundred/manchester-originals-v-london-spirit/32531161">Matt Critchley is a better hitter than odds of <b class="inline_odds" title="21.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">20/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21.00</span></b> suggest for top Spirit bat</a></strong>. Jordan Thompson is likewise underrated to be top bowler for Spirit. <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/the-hundred/manchester-originals-v-london-spirit/32531161">He has death duty alongside Ellis and is [9/2.]</a></strong> Buttler has been boosted to <b class="inline_odds" title="3.60"><span class="inline_odds__main">13/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.60</span></b> for top Originals bat.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Jordan Thompson top Spirit bowler @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5.30"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.30</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/the-hundred/manchester-originals-v-london-spirit/32531161" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216717788">Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets</a><br>Saturday 5 August, 14:30<br>TV: Live on Sky Sports</strong></p><h2>Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets team news</h2><p>Phoenix are down to the bare bones already. Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes missed their first game after Ashes duty while there was no Liam Livingstone, either. It means that they played both wicketkeeper in Jamie Smith and Chris Benjamin. In our <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/the-hundred-betting-tips-team-by-team-guide-and-predicted-finishes-300723-194.html">team guide</a></strong> we were worried about just one playing.<br><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Possible XI: </strong>Smeed, Bethell, Duckett, Smith, Mousley, Shadab, Benjamin, Howell, Milne, Helm Richardson</p><p>Rockets shook off the loss of Rashid Khan and beat Brave in game one. They picked a strong balanced XI and will be difficult to stop. Joe Root probably isn't available but they don't need him and would make them weaker. Daniel Sams at No 8 is indredible hitting depth.</p><p><strong>Probable XI:</strong> Hales, Malan, Kohler-Cadmore, Munro, Hain, Gregory, Imad, Sams, Carter, Wood, Cook</p><h2>Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets pitch report</h2><p>Edgbaston has been good for batters. In eight games, six first-innings have busted 145 or more. Five of those were more than 150. There is no toss bias. <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216717852">Rockets may be considered the best wager to get over a runs par line</a></strong> given Phoenix's potential for missing key men again. Another wet forecast, however, could ruin the market.</p><h2>Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets match odds</h2><p>Phoenix were fortunate that rain saved them from what looked like being a bewlow-par score against Superchargers in their opener. It could save them again but if they do get on the park this is another difficult contest without Livingstone again, at least.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216717788">A price of <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.87</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b> about Rockets looks good, then</a></strong>. They are a well-drilled, efficient winning machine. Phoenix are finding their way with new players in key roles.</p><h2>Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets player bets</h2><p>Livingstone has three tops in four with the bat against the Rockets and a strike rate of 191 for a 20-odd in the odd one out. <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/the-hundred/birmingham-phoenix-v-trent-rockets/32531971">He has been boosted to <b class="inline_odds" title="3.95"><span class="inline_odds__main">3/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.95</span></b> with Sportsbook for top Phoenix bat</a></strong>. 