</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-hundred%2Fthe-hundred-tips-games-eight-and-nine-fire-reliant-on-afridi-hot-spell-050823-194.html&rfr=977215">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-hundred%2Fthe-hundred-tips-games-eight-and-nine-fire-reliant-on-afridi-hot-spell-050823-194.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/manchester-city-v-arsenal-community-shield-tips-best-bets-back-saka-and-alvarez-in-8-1-bet-builder-030823-1015.html">Manchester City v Arsenal: How to back an 8/1 Bet Builder in Community Shield</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/womens-world-cup-tips-back-bet-builder-multi-at-on-sunday-040823-1093.html">Women's World Cup Tips: Back near 9/1 Bet Builder Multi on Sunday</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/leicester-city-v-coventry-city-championship-tips-back-15-1-bet-builder-with-foxes-vulnerable-040823-1117.html">Leicester City v Coventry City: Back 15/1 Bet Builder with Foxes vulnerable</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/">Women's World Cup 2023</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/galway-festival-tips-kevin-blake-backs-hotrocket-in-the-feature-race-on-sunday-050823-288.html">Galway Festival Tips: Kevin Blake backs Hotrocket in the feature race on Sunday</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-tips-mark-milligan-heads-to-galway-for-the-first-leg-of-a-132-double-050823-1111.html">Daily Racing Tips: Mark Milligan heads to Galway for the first leg of a 13/2 double</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-25-1-goodwood-nap-can-end-festival-in-glorious-fashion-040823-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: 25/1 Goodwood NAP can end festival in glorious fashion</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-blog-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-040823-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Henley still leads at Sedgefield</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-our-experts-best-bets-for-the-wyndham-classic-020823-204.html">Golf Tips: Our experts' best bets for the Wyndham Classic</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/wyndham-championship-first-round-leader-tips-try-1501-1001-and-801-shots-020823-719.html">Wyndham Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Sedgefield selections at 150/1, 100/1 and 80/1 </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/the-hundred-tips-games-eight-and-nine-fire-reliant-on-afridi-hot-spell-050823-194.html">The Hundred Tips Games Eight and Nine: Fire reliant on Afridi hot spell</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/west-indies-v-india-second-t20-tips-keep-faith-with-yadav-at-7-2-040823-194.html">West Indies v India Second T20 Tips: Keep faith with Yadav at 7/2</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/the-hundred-tips-games-six-and-seven-phoenix-under-pressure-040823-194.html">The Hundred Tips Games Six and Seven: Phoenix under pressure</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-betting-tips-preview-competitive-events-ahead-of-a-huge-month-on-tour-310723-778.html">ATP Tour Betting Tips: Competitive events ahead of a huge month on tour</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-betting-tips-preview-isner-facing-tough-task-to-win-8th-atlanta-title-240723-778.html">ATP Tour Preview: Isner faces tough task to win eighth Atlanta title</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-mens-final-2023-betting-tips-back-djokovic-to-win-3-2-51-150723-186.html">Wimbledon Men's Final 2023: Back Djokovic to win 3-2 @ 5/1</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-odds-and-analysis-can-trump-win-again-despite-indictments-040823-171.html">US Election Odds and Analysis: Can Trump win again despite indictments?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/rutherglen-and-hamilton-west-by-election-betting-labour-odds-on-after-vote-triggered-030823-204.html">Rutherglen and Hamilton West By-Election Betting: Labour odds-on after vote triggered</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Jan 6th indictment fails to deter Trump backers</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/jake-paul-v-nate-diaz-tips-back-an-early-knock-down-at-4-1-030823-746.html">Jake Paul v Nate Diaz: Back an early knockdown at 4/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/errol-spence-jr-v-terence-crawford-tips-back-bud-to-win-on-points-280723-746.html">Errol Spence Jr v Terence Crawford: Back Bud to win on points</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-2023-stage-21-betting-tips-back-alexander-kristoff-391-to-repeat-consistency-220723-186.html">Tour de France 2023 Stage 21: Back Alexander Kristoff @ 39/1 to repeat consistency</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Glorious Goodwood</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-25-1-goodwood-nap-can-end-festival-in-glorious-fashion-040823-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: 25/1 Goodwood NAP can end festival in glorious fashion</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/goodwood-tips-for-saturday-tony-calvin-backs-33-1-came-from-the-dark-to-light-up-final-day-040823-166.html">Goodwood Tips for Saturday: Tony Calvin backs 33/1 Came From The Dark to light up final day</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/goodwood-racing-tips-free-wind-can-resume-winning-ways-040823-106.html">Goodwood Racing Tips: Free Wind can resume winning ways</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Glorious Goodwood</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/">Women's World Cup Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live Blog</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rapinoe-Morgan-USA-1280.728x410.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Women's World Cup Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ryan_Moore_banner.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Ryan Moore</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Kevin Blake Ascot flat .220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Kevin Blake Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Parliament.220x145.jpg');"> <div><h4>Politics Live Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">The Hundred Tips Games Eight and Nine: Fire reliant on Afridi hot spell</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/ed-hawkins/">Ed Hawkins</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-08-05">05 August 2023</time></li> <li>2:30 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "The Hundred Tips Games Eight and Nine: Fire reliant on Afridi hot spell", "name": "The Hundred Tips Games Eight and Nine: Fire reliant on Afridi hot spell", "description": "Ed Hawkins previews Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers and Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire in The Hundred double header on Sunday", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/the-hundred-tips-games-eight-and-nine-fire-reliant-on-afridi-hot-spell-050823-194.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/the-hundred-tips-games-eight-and-nine-fire-reliant-on-afridi-hot-spell-050823-194.html", "datePublished": "2023-08-05T11:43:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-08-05T11:45:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Ed Hawkins previews Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers and Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire in The Hundred double header on Sunday Superchargers underrated Fire rely on Afridi Be alert to Phillips sell Southern Brave v Northern SuperchargersSunday 6 August, 14:30TV: Live on Sky Sports Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers team news Brave were indebted to an outrageous hitting performance from Chris Jordan to get a win against Fire. Jordan smashed 70 from 32 balls as he propelled Brave from 76 for eight to 147. They remain a batter short, though, with George Garton too high at No 5. Probable XI: Allen, Conway, Vince, Du Plooy, Garton, David, Fuller, Jordan, Rehan Ahmed, C Overton, Mills Superchargers have Harry Brook available. He was included in the washed out contest against Phoenix. It was a game Superchargers were on course to win when the reduced their opponents to 84 for five of 62. Having Reece Topley fit and firing is a major boost. Ben Stokes won't be playing. Probable XI: Banton, Lyth, Short, Brook, Hose, Wiese, Parnell, Rashid, Carse, Topley, Zaib Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers pitch report Three of the first-innings in ten games at the Ageas Bowl have busted 150 or more and as a result only three scores have been defended. With Brave's batting continuing to look dodgy up front and Superchargers' bowlers making a good start, laying 150 or more at around [2.20] could be wise. Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers match odds Brave have a win and a defeat so far but are far from convincing to be considered value at prohibitive short odds of [1.72]. Superchargers should settle at a minimum of [2.20] and that rates a good wager. Superchargers have a better balance than Brave in their batting order with their finishers correctly placed. Brave are trying to split Leus Du Ploooy and Tim David, wary that they are too reliant on them. Back Superchargers [2.20] Bet now Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers player bets Jordan is [33/1] for another top-bat win. Rehan Ahmed, incorrectly priced at [100/1] in that game is into [70/1]. It's possible that one of these two is tried in that No 5 role with Garton flopping. For Superchargers, Brydon Carse has batted as high as No 5 in T20 this term so [100/1] is another big price. Brook, though, will be all the rage at [7/2] while David Wiese is underrated at [16/1] on a tricky pitch. Back Rehan Ahmed top Brave bat [70/1] Bet now Oval Invincibles v Welsh FireSunday 6 August, 18:00TV: Live on Sky Sports Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire news Sunil Narine is flavour of the month again in Kennington. Having ditched Surrey on Finals Day in the Blast for the MLC, he needed a big performance in this tournament. He won them their opener against Spirit hitting 15 off the final over and taking two for 14 off 20. Probable XI: Roy, Jacks, Cox, Klaasen, S Curran, Billings, T Curran, Narine, Atkinson, Chappell, Sowter Fire should be two from two but they badly let slip a winning position against Brave. The game was in their pocket. Allowing Brave to recover from 76 for eight to post 147 exposed the lack of a sixth bowler. It more than hints at over-reliability on Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. Jonny Bairstow is unlikely to be available. Probable XI: Wells, Clarke, Eskinazi, Abell, Phillips, Willey, Green, van der Merwe, Rauf, Afridi, Payne Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire pitch report The Oval is not a venue for big runs. A par line short at 145.5 in the two editions would have been a winner five times in the nine first-innings. The home team batting face a stern test against Afridi up front at least. They would be more reliable to go under with. No rain is forecast. Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire match odds Oval are [1.82] with Fire [2.12]. The latter look a solid trade if they bowl first. Like Fire themselves we would be relying on on Afridi making early inroads. It coul be a topsy-turvy affair, though, We note the potential for Baisrtow's impending returni heaping pressure on Joe Clarke in the wicket-keeper batter spot. Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire player bets Afridi is [23/10] for top Fire bowler and [8/1] for man of the match. We also note the [100/1] about him top scoring for Fire. He would need to be upped to around No 7 or No 8, of course, but it is not unlikely. His hitting has been impressive in the last year and his increasing influence may mean Fire give it a whirl. ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Wiese.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Wiese.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Wiese.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Ed Hawkins", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/ed_hawkins" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Wiese.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Wiese.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Wiese.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Wiese.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="David Wiese"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Wiese is underrated at 16/1</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977215">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216741572" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216741572">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=The%20Hundred%20Tips%20Games%20Eight%20and%20Nine%3A%20Fire%20reliant%20on%20Afridi%20hot%20spell&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-hundred%2Fthe-hundred-tips-games-eight-and-nine-fire-reliant-on-afridi-hot-spell-050823-194.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-hundred%2Fthe-hundred-tips-games-eight-and-nine-fire-reliant-on-afridi-hot-spell-050823-194.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-hundred%2Fthe-hundred-tips-games-eight-and-nine-fire-reliant-on-afridi-hot-spell-050823-194.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-hundred%2Fthe-hundred-tips-games-eight-and-nine-fire-reliant-on-afridi-hot-spell-050823-194.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-hundred%2Fthe-hundred-tips-games-eight-and-nine-fire-reliant-on-afridi-hot-spell-050823-194.html&text=The%20Hundred%20Tips%20Games%20Eight%20and%20Nine%3A%20Fire%20reliant%20on%20Afridi%20hot%20spell" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Ed Hawkins previews Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers and Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire in The Hundred double header on Sunday</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Superchargers underrated</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Fire rely on Afridi</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Be alert to Phillips sell</h3> </li> <hr><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216745047">Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers</a><br>Sunday 6 August, 14:30<br>TV: Live on Sky Sports</strong></p><h2>Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers team news</h2><p></p><p>Brave were indebted to an outrageous hitting performance from Chris Jordan to get a win against Fire. Jordan smashed 70 from 32 balls as he propelled Brave from 76 for eight to 147. They remain a batter short, though, with George Garton too high at No 5.</p><p><strong>Probable XI:</strong> Allen, Conway, Vince, Du Plooy, Garton, David, Fuller, Jordan, Rehan Ahmed, C Overton, Mills</p><p>Superchargers have Harry Brook available. He was included in the washed out contest against Phoenix. It was a game Superchargers were on course to win when the reduced their opponents to 84 for five of 62. Having Reece Topley fit and firing is a major boost. Ben Stokes won't be playing.</p><p><strong>Probable XI:</strong> Banton, Lyth, Short, Brook, Hose, Wiese, Parnell, Rashid, Carse, Topley, Zaib</p><h2>Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers pitch report</h2><p></p><p><span>Three of the first-innings in ten games at the Ageas Bowl have busted 150 or more and as a result only three scores have been defended. With Brave's batting continuing to look dodgy up front and Superchargers' bowlers making a good start, <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216745111">laying 150 or more at around <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.20</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> could be wise.</a></strong></span></p><h2>Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers match odds</h2><p></p><p>Brave have a win and a defeat so far but are far from convincing to be considered value at prohibitive short odds of <b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.72</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b>. <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216745047">Superchargers should settle at a minimum of <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.20</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> and that rates a good wager</a></strong>.</p><p>Superchargers have a better balance than Brave in their batting order with their finishers correctly placed. Brave are trying to split Leus Du Ploooy and Tim David, wary that they are too reliant on them.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Superchargers <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.20</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216745047" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2>Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers player bets</h2><p></p><p>Jordan is <b class="inline_odds" title="34.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">33/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">34.00</span></b> for another top-bat win. Rehan Ahmed, incorrectly priced at <b class="inline_odds" title="101.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">100/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">101.00</span></b> in that game is into <b class="inline_odds" title="71.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">70/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">71.00</span></b>. It's possible that one of these two is tried in that No 5 role with Garton flopping. For Superchargers, <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/the-hundred/southern-brave-v-northern-superchargers/32533851">Brydon Carse has batted as high as No 5 in T20 this term so <b class="inline_odds" title="101.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">100/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">101.00</span></b> is another big price.</a></strong> Brook, though, will be all the rage at <b class="inline_odds" title="4.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.40</span></b> while <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/the-hundred/southern-brave-v-northern-superchargers/32533851">David Wiese is underrated at <b class="inline_odds" title="17.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">16/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">17.00</span></b> on a tricky pitch</a></strong>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Rehan Ahmed top Brave bat <b class="inline_odds" title="71.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">70/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">71.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/the-hundred/southern-brave-v-northern-superchargers/32533851" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216741572">Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire</a><br>Sunday 6 August, 18:00<br>TV: Live on Sky Sports</strong></p><h2>Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire news</h2><p></p><p>Sunil Narine is flavour of the month again in Kennington. Having ditched Surrey on Finals Day in the Blast for the MLC, he needed a big performance in this tournament. He won them their opener against Spirit hitting 15 off the final over and taking two for 14 off 20.</p><p><strong>Probable XI:</strong> Roy, Jacks, Cox, Klaasen, S Curran, Billings, T Curran, Narine, Atkinson, Chappell, Sowter</p><p>Fire should be two from two but they badly let slip a winning position against Brave. The game was in their pocket. Allowing Brave to recover from 76 for eight to post 147 exposed the lack of a sixth bowler. It more than hints at over-reliability on Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. Jonny Bairstow is unlikely to be available.</p><p><strong>Probable XI: </strong>Wells, Clarke, Eskinazi, Abell, Phillips, Willey, Green, van der Merwe, Rauf, Afridi, Payne</p><h2>Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire pitch report</h2><p></p><p>The Oval is not a venue for big runs. A par line short at 145.5 in the two editions would have been a winner five times in the nine first-innings. The home team batting face a stern test against Afridi up front at least. <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216741636">T</a><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216741636">hey would be more reliable to go under with.</a></strong> No rain is forecast.</p><p></p><h2>Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire match odds</h2><p></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216741572">Oval are <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.82</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> with Fire <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.12</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b>. </a></strong>The latter look a solid trade if they bowl first. Like Fire themselves we would be relying on on Afridi making early inroads.</p><p>It coul be a topsy-turvy affair, though, We note the potential for Baisrtow's impending returni heaping pressure on Joe Clarke in the wicket-keeper batter spot.</p><h2>Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire player bets</h2><p></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/the-hundred/oval-invincibles-v-welsh-fire/32533756">A</a><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/the-hundred/oval-invincibles-v-welsh-fire/32533756">fridi is 23/10 for top Fire bowler and <b class="inline_odds" title="8.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8.80</span></b> for man of the match</a></strong>. We also note the <b class="inline_odds" title="101.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">100/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">101.00</span></b> about him top scoring for Fire. He would need to be upped to around No 7 or No 8, of course, but it is not unlikely. His hitting has been impressive in the last year and his increasing influence may mean Fire give it a whirl.</p><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216745047"> (1pts) Back Superchargers <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.20</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216745047"> (0.25pts) Back Rehan Ahmed top Brave bat <b class="inline_odds" title="71.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">70/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">71.00</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216745047"> (0.25pts) Back D Wiese top Superchargers bat <b class="inline_odds" title="17.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">16/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">17.00</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.216745047" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>The Hundred: Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers (Match Odds)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Sunday 6 August, 2.30pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Southern Brave</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Southern Brave" data-market_id="1.216745047" data-price="1.84" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26354926">1.84</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Southern Brave" data-market_id="1.216745047" data-price="1.9" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="26354926">1.9</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Northern Superchargers</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Northern Superchargers" data-market_id="1.216745047" data-price="2.12" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26354924">2.12</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Northern Superchargers" data-market_id="1.216745047" data-price="2.2" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="26354924">2.2</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-hundred%2Fthe-hundred-tips-games-eight-and-nine-fire-reliant-on-afridi-hot-spell-050823-194.html%23gobet-1.216745047">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-hundred%2Fthe-hundred-tips-games-eight-and-nine-fire-reliant-on-afridi-hot-spell-050823-194.html%23gobet-1.216745047&rfr=977215">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977215">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216741572" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216741572">View market</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=The%20Hundred%20Tips%20Games%20Eight%20and%20Nine%3A%20Fire%20reliant%20on%20Afridi%20hot%20spell&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-hundred%2Fthe-hundred-tips-games-eight-and-nine-fire-reliant-on-afridi-hot-spell-050823-194.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-hundred%2Fthe-hundred-tips-games-eight-and-nine-fire-reliant-on-afridi-hot-spell-050823-194.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-hundred%2Fthe-hundred-tips-games-eight-and-nine-fire-reliant-on-afridi-hot-spell-050823-194.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-hundred%2Fthe-hundred-tips-games-eight-and-nine-fire-reliant-on-afridi-hot-spell-050823-194.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-hundred%2Fthe-hundred-tips-games-eight-and-nine-fire-reliant-on-afridi-hot-spell-050823-194.html&text=The%20Hundred%20Tips%20Games%20Eight%20and%20Nine%3A%20Fire%20reliant%20on%20Afridi%20hot%20spell" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/the-hundred-betting-tips-team-by-team-guide-and-predicted-finishes-300723-194.html">The Hundred Team Guide and Predicted Finishes: Invincibles dangerous</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Wiese.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/Wiese.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/trent-rockets-v-manchester-originals-the-hundred-final-tips-originals-underrated-020922-194.html">Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals The Hundred Final Tips: Originals underrated</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Sydney Thunder bowler Daniel Sams.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/Sydney%20Thunder%20bowler%20Daniel%20Sams.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/london-spirit-v-manchester-originals-the-hundred-tips-formbook-to-hold-020922-194.html">London Spirit v Manchester Originals The Hundred Tips: Formbook to hold</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Eoin Morgan England batting T20.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/Eoin%20Morgan%20England%20batting%20T20.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/the-hundred-tips-games-eight-and-nine-fire-reliant-on-afridi-hot-spell-050823-194.html">The Hundred Tips Games Eight and Nine: Fire reliant on Afridi hot spell</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/england-v-australia-third-ashes-test-day-four-in-play-tips-england-poised-to-keep-the-series-alive-080723-171.html">England v Australia Third Ashes Test Day Four In-play Tips: England poised to keep the series alive</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/mumbai-indians-v-sunrisers-hyderabad-hosts-to-win-high-scoring-game-and-keep-playoff-hopes-alive-at-190523-206.html">Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/">More The Hundred</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Cricket</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/ian-bell/">Ian Bell</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/">Twenty20</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/twenty20-world-cup/">Twenty20 World Cup</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/">The Hundred</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/west-indies-cricket/">West Indies</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-betting-masterclass/">Cricket Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/caribbean-premier-league/">Caribbean Premier League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/">Cricket World Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1691251158" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Cricket
The Hundred
The Hundred Tips Games Eight and Nine: Fire reliant on Afridi hot spell
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
Other Sports
Glorious Goodwood
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket