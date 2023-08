Superchargers underrated

Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers

Sunday 6 August, 14:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers team news

Brave were indebted to an outrageous hitting performance from Chris Jordan to get a win against Fire. Jordan smashed 70 from 32 balls as he propelled Brave from 76 for eight to 147. They remain a batter short, though, with George Garton too high at No 5.

Probable XI: Allen, Conway, Vince, Du Plooy, Garton, David, Fuller, Jordan, Rehan Ahmed, C Overton, Mills

Superchargers have Harry Brook available. He was included in the washed out contest against Phoenix. It was a game Superchargers were on course to win when the reduced their opponents to 84 for five of 62. Having Reece Topley fit and firing is a major boost. Ben Stokes won't be playing.

Probable XI: Banton, Lyth, Short, Brook, Hose, Wiese, Parnell, Rashid, Carse, Topley, Zaib

Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers pitch report

Three of the first-innings in ten games at the Ageas Bowl have busted 150 or more and as a result only three scores have been defended. With Brave's batting continuing to look dodgy up front and Superchargers' bowlers making a good start, laying 150 or more at around 2.206/5 could be wise.

Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers match odds

Brave have a win and a defeat so far but are far from convincing to be considered value at prohibitive short odds of 1.728/11. Superchargers should settle at a minimum of 2.206/5 and that rates a good wager.

Superchargers have a better balance than Brave in their batting order with their finishers correctly placed. Brave are trying to split Leus Du Ploooy and Tim David, wary that they are too reliant on them.

Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers player bets

Jordan is 33/134.00 for another top-bat win. Rehan Ahmed, incorrectly priced at 100/1101.00 in that game is into 70/171.00. It's possible that one of these two is tried in that No 5 role with Garton flopping. For Superchargers, Brydon Carse has batted as high as No 5 in T20 this term so 100/1101.00 is another big price. Brook, though, will be all the rage at 7/24.40 while David Wiese is underrated at 16/117.00 on a tricky pitch.

Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire

Sunday 6 August, 18:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire news

Sunil Narine is flavour of the month again in Kennington. Having ditched Surrey on Finals Day in the Blast for the MLC, he needed a big performance in this tournament. He won them their opener against Spirit hitting 15 off the final over and taking two for 14 off 20.

Probable XI: Roy, Jacks, Cox, Klaasen, S Curran, Billings, T Curran, Narine, Atkinson, Chappell, Sowter

Fire should be two from two but they badly let slip a winning position against Brave. The game was in their pocket. Allowing Brave to recover from 76 for eight to post 147 exposed the lack of a sixth bowler. It more than hints at over-reliability on Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. Jonny Bairstow is unlikely to be available.

Probable XI: Wells, Clarke, Eskinazi, Abell, Phillips, Willey, Green, van der Merwe, Rauf, Afridi, Payne

Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire pitch report

The Oval is not a venue for big runs. A par line short at 145.5 in the two editions would have been a winner five times in the nine first-innings. The home team batting face a stern test against Afridi up front at least. They would be more reliable to go under with. No rain is forecast.

Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire match odds

Oval are 1.824/5 with Fire 2.1211/10. The latter look a solid trade if they bowl first. Like Fire themselves we would be relying on on Afridi making early inroads.

It coul be a topsy-turvy affair, though, We note the potential for Baisrtow's impending returni heaping pressure on Joe Clarke in the wicket-keeper batter spot.

Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire player bets

Afridi is 23/10 for top Fire bowler and 8/18.80 for man of the match. We also note the 100/1101.00 about him top scoring for Fire. He would need to be upped to around No 7 or No 8, of course, but it is not unlikely. His hitting has been impressive in the last year and his increasing influence may mean Fire give it a whirl.