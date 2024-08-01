The Hundred

Southern Brave v Manchester Originals The Hundred Tips: Back Razor sharp Raza at 17/2

Sikandar Raza
Raza is a bet for top bat at 17/2

Ed Hawkins finds bets at 17/2 and 12/1 for the action from Southampton on Thursday as Originals seek their first win...

Southern Brave v Manchester Originals
Thursday 1 August, 18.35
TV: Live on Sky Sports

Southern Brave v Manchester Originals team news

Brave suffered a disappointing result to Superchargers last time out. The Southern team posted 146 with a late show from Kieron Pollard crucial. But they couldn't defend despite Akeal Hosein and Jofra Archer's best efforts. It looks a very good XI so they must do better. Finn Allen could be available after the MLC and may replace Alex Davies but he would have to keep.

Probable XI: Davies, Vince, du Plooy, Coles, Evans, Rehan, Pollard, Jordan, Archer, Akeal, Mills

Originals have lost two from two and were on the end of a chastening defeat by Trent Rockets. The game was in Originals' pocket after good hitting from Paul Walter in a tricky chase of 146. Alas, Max Holden, the man set at the death, just couldn't get it off the square.

Possible XI: Salt, Holden, Hurst, Madsen, Walter, J Overton, Raza, Hartley, Currie, Usama, Farooqi

Southern Brave v Manchester Originals pitch report

Batters have been in the game in Southampton with five from six first digs in the Blast this term busting 160. In The Hundred more than 155.5 has been busted only twice in 13, though.

One of those was by Manchester who posted 188. It is an unders play if they bat first this time, though, if we can get 149.5.

Southern Brave v Manchester Originals match prediction

We are always looking for wrong prices but it is tough to claim that 1.728/11 about Brave sticks out as a rick. The defeat suffered by Originals against Rockets could be season defining.

There is no way they should have lost the game with two needed from three balls. The confidence was already low after a loss by Welsh Fire when they could only post 86.

Add in the player drain they have suffered, losing Jos Buttler, Fred Klaasen and Josh Tongue to injury and Laurie Evans to Brave and it's not much of a fair fight. By comparison, from one to 11 Brave look a crack unit. And 2.3411/8 Originals isn't big enough.

Southern Brave v Manchester Originals player bets

Sikandar Raza is an old favourite of this column and after his excellent hitting got Holden out of a hole versus Rockets before he was run out, Originals must surely consider getting him involved earlier.

The 17/29.50 that he tops for them is of interest. We'll dutch Raza with Jamie Overton at 12/113.00 who squeezes in as win-rate value.

Recommended Bet

Back Jamie Overton top Originals bat

SBK12/1
Recommended Bet

Back Sikandar Raza top Originals bat

SBK17/2

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

