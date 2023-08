But they've lost key men

Originals in fine form

Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles

Sunday 27 August, 18:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles team news

Originals produced an extraordinary batting effort against Brave to make the final. They were down and out after conceding 196 against the most economical bowling team in the competition. Yet they made light work of the chase, winning with four balls to spare.

Jos Buttler hit 82 from 46 and Phil Salt 47 from 17 as the most destructive opening pair fired in tandem.

Josh Little and Richard Gleeson returned to the XI with Zaman Khan also still available. However, they may try to find room for the spin of Tom Hartley. Josh Tongue is injured.

Possible XI: Salt, Buttler, Holden, Evans, Walter, Madsen, J Overton, Harrison, Hartley, Little, Zaman

Invincibles topped the league ladder with six wins. But are they the same team?

They have suffered significant player churn losing Heinrich Klaasen, Sunil Narine, Spencer Johnson, Jordan Cox and Adam Zampa over the course of the tournament.

Paul Stirling and Jimmy Neesham are replacements but it's hard to come to the conclusion that, unsurprisingly given the calendar, they're top notch. Klaasen, for example, is irreplaceable.

Probable XI: Roy, Stirling, Jacks, S Curran, Billings, Neesham, Whiteley, T Curran, Sowter, Chappell, Atkinson

Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles pitch report

There have been scores of 194 and 160 in the last two at HQ redressing the balance for batter: six from 13 first-innings producing scores of 150 or more. There's a toss bias to keep an eye on with eight won by the side defending.

Originals are the fastest scorers in the tournament, just edging out Oval. Given the reworking of the Oval bowling group they could be a bet to go over a par line in the late 140s.

Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles match odds

When these sides met earlier in the tournament Oval crushed Originals, bowling them out for 92 and winning by 94 runs. But four players involved in that game have since departed Oval.

Originals are likely to have taken huge confidence and have rhythm. Oval haven't played for almost a week.

The match odds market is wise to the differing vibes and almost have this a choice affair. Originals are 2.0621/20. Batting first they could be hard to stop and should at least trade at around 1.758/11.

Trade Originals batting first to 1.758/11 Bet now

Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles player bets

Buttler has returned profits on top Originals bat six times this season. It's some record. He went off at 21/10 against Brave in the qualifier. With their second and third-highest runscorers missing, top dog Will Jacks could have little to beat for Oval.

Look out for Zak Chappell at around the 10/34.33 mark for top Oval bowler. He's a death man and has the best strike rate for them this term.