The Hundred

Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave The Hundred Eliminator Tips: Briggs a bet at 100/1

Moeen Ali
Moeen is 7/2 for top Phoenix bat

Ed Hawkins previews the knockout clash from The Oval on Saturday and says taking a chance on a big top-priced bat makes sense...

Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave
Saturday 17 August, 18.00
TV: Live on Sky Sports

Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave team news

Phoenix are the form team in the tournament having won four straight. They squeezed home a win in the rain against Originals in the last group match to confirm qualification. Ben Duckettt is the second-highest runscorer in the tournament and Tim Southee third in the wickets list. But Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali and Dan Mousley have all disappointed with the bat.

Probable XI: Duckett, Moeen, Smith, Livingstone, Mousley, Bethell, Howell, Abbott, Southee, Milne, C Wood

Brave did not use Andre Fletcher last time versus Fire with James Coles back in the side. They do look light on batting. Jofra Archer, who has been rested at times, looks certain to play. They need more from Leus du Plooy and Laurie Evans.

Possible XI: Davies, Vince, Du Plooy, Coles, Evans, Pollard, Jordan, Briggs, Akeal, Archer, Mills

Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave pitch report

Scores of 96-118-145-89 suggest this surface in Kennington is tricky. Phoenix and Brave may agree as they were responsible for the 89 and 118 respectively. With Brave's batting light and Phoenix mean with the ball, shorting a par line in the low 140s is a shout if we get some movement north. No rain is forecast.

Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave match prediction

Phoenix are 1.9010/11 with Brave 2.1011/10. It is some turnaround since when the sides last met with Phoenix going off at 2.305/4.

They were thumped in that game, too, as Brave's batting nullified the Phoenix bowling, posting 169. Brave should field the same line-up although Phoenix have since been bolstered by Duckett and Jamie Smith.

The suspicion is that this Phoenix attack can pin down the Brave top order. But Brave boast superior numbers in terms of run rate with bat and ball and a choice affair might be fairer.

Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals player bets

Duckett is 11/53.20 for top Phoenix bat with fellow opener Moeen Ali 7/24.50. For Brave, James Vince has been boosted to 4/15.00 for top match batter. Our attention, though, should focus on a clearly wrong price. Danny Briggs is no 100/1101.00 chance on ability for top Brave bat and it's a bet which fits the narrative of the Brave top order struggling.

Recommended Bet

Back Danny Briggs top Brave bat

SBK100/1

Now read more cricket tips here!

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

The Hundred

Oval Invincibles v Southern Brave The Hundred Final Tips: Brave may fall at last hurdle

  • Ed Hawkins
James Vince
West Indies

West Indies v South Africa Second Test Tips: Spin could win it for Windies

  • Ed Hawkins
Kemar Roach
The Hundred

Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals Tips: Raza and Overton bets at 11s and 12s

  • Ed Hawkins
Sikandar Raza

Most Read Stories

  1. Cricket Tips

    Oval Invincibles v Southern Brave The Hundred Final Tips: Brave may fall at last hurdle

  2. Cricket Tips

    Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Bumrah to make the difference in must-win affair

  3. Cricket Tips

    Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1

Latest podcast

Cricket...Only Bettor

Can anyone stop Invincibles

  • Editor
Cricket...Only Bettor

Celebrate 250 not out with two masssive accas

  • Editor