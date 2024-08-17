Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave The Hundred Eliminator Tips: Briggs a bet at 100/1
Ed Hawkins previews the knockout clash from The Oval on Saturday and says taking a chance on a big top-priced bat makes sense...
-
Phoenix 1.8910/11 favourites
-
Winner meets Invincibles in final
-
Concerns over Brave batting
-
Oval surface could be tricky
-
Briggs underrated at 100/1101.00
Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave
Saturday 17 August, 18.00
TV: Live on Sky Sports
Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave team news
Phoenix are the form team in the tournament having won four straight. They squeezed home a win in the rain against Originals in the last group match to confirm qualification. Ben Duckettt is the second-highest runscorer in the tournament and Tim Southee third in the wickets list. But Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali and Dan Mousley have all disappointed with the bat.
Probable XI: Duckett, Moeen, Smith, Livingstone, Mousley, Bethell, Howell, Abbott, Southee, Milne, C Wood
Brave did not use Andre Fletcher last time versus Fire with James Coles back in the side. They do look light on batting. Jofra Archer, who has been rested at times, looks certain to play. They need more from Leus du Plooy and Laurie Evans.
Possible XI: Davies, Vince, Du Plooy, Coles, Evans, Pollard, Jordan, Briggs, Akeal, Archer, Mills
Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave pitch report
Scores of 96-118-145-89 suggest this surface in Kennington is tricky. Phoenix and Brave may agree as they were responsible for the 89 and 118 respectively. With Brave's batting light and Phoenix mean with the ball, shorting a par line in the low 140s is a shout if we get some movement north. No rain is forecast.
Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave match prediction
Phoenix are 1.9010/11 with Brave 2.1011/10. It is some turnaround since when the sides last met with Phoenix going off at 2.305/4.
They were thumped in that game, too, as Brave's batting nullified the Phoenix bowling, posting 169. Brave should field the same line-up although Phoenix have since been bolstered by Duckett and Jamie Smith.
The suspicion is that this Phoenix attack can pin down the Brave top order. But Brave boast superior numbers in terms of run rate with bat and ball and a choice affair might be fairer.
Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals player bets
Duckett is 11/53.20 for top Phoenix bat with fellow opener Moeen Ali 7/24.50. For Brave, James Vince has been boosted to 4/15.00 for top match batter. Our attention, though, should focus on a clearly wrong price. Danny Briggs is no 100/1101.00 chance on ability for top Brave bat and it's a bet which fits the narrative of the Brave top order struggling.
Now read more cricket tips here!
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Cricket Tips
Oval Invincibles v Southern Brave The Hundred Final Tips: Brave may fall at last hurdle
-
Cricket Tips
Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Bumrah to make the difference in must-win affair
-
Cricket Tips
Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1