Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave The Hundred Eliminator Tips: Briggs a bet at 100/1

Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave

Saturday 17 August, 18.00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave team news

Phoenix are the form team in the tournament having won four straight. They squeezed home a win in the rain against Originals in the last group match to confirm qualification. Ben Duckettt is the second-highest runscorer in the tournament and Tim Southee third in the wickets list. But Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali and Dan Mousley have all disappointed with the bat.

Probable XI: Duckett, Moeen, Smith, Livingstone, Mousley, Bethell, Howell, Abbott, Southee, Milne, C Wood

Brave did not use Andre Fletcher last time versus Fire with James Coles back in the side. They do look light on batting. Jofra Archer, who has been rested at times, looks certain to play. They need more from Leus du Plooy and Laurie Evans.

Possible XI: Davies, Vince, Du Plooy, Coles, Evans, Pollard, Jordan, Briggs, Akeal, Archer, Mills

Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave pitch report

Scores of 96-118-145-89 suggest this surface in Kennington is tricky. Phoenix and Brave may agree as they were responsible for the 89 and 118 respectively. With Brave's batting light and Phoenix mean with the ball, shorting a par line in the low 140s is a shout if we get some movement north. No rain is forecast.

Phoenix are 1.9010/11 with Brave 2.1011/10. It is some turnaround since when the sides last met with Phoenix going off at 2.305/4.

They were thumped in that game, too, as Brave's batting nullified the Phoenix bowling, posting 169. Brave should field the same line-up although Phoenix have since been bolstered by Duckett and Jamie Smith.

The suspicion is that this Phoenix attack can pin down the Brave top order. But Brave boast superior numbers in terms of run rate with bat and ball and a choice affair might be fairer.

Duckett is 11/53.20 for top Phoenix bat with fellow opener Moeen Ali 7/24.50. For Brave, James Vince has been boosted to 4/15.00 for top match batter. Our attention, though, should focus on a clearly wrong price. Danny Briggs is no 100/1101.00 chance on ability for top Brave bat and it's a bet which fits the narrative of the Brave top order struggling.