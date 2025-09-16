Stick To Cricket Episode 13: Special guest Boycott says Australia are there for the taking in Ashes

Vaughan, Cook, Lloyd and Tuffers joined by Geoffrey Boycott

Ex-England and Yorkshire player says England can win Down Under

McCullum has improved England but they must be sensible

Betfair Predicts is your guide to winter Ashes predictions

Betfair and The Overlap proudly present Stick to Cricket, a captivating new show featuring renowned England cricket legends Michael Vaughan, Sir Alastair Cook, David 'Bumble' Lloyd, and Phil 'Tuffers' Tufnell.

The weekly show offers insights and discussions, with special guests joining the cricket icons to discuss the sport's hottest topics.

In this episode, the panel welcome former-England batter Geoffrey Boycott to the show to talk about Bazball, the upcoming Ashes series in Australia and much more.

Watch the episode and read a selection of Geoffrey's quotes below.

Boycott: Australia's batting is very ordinary

Anything's possible in sport, we've seen funny results in football, rugby, anything. Nothing's taken for granted and I don't think the Aussies are that great. I think their batting is very ordinary, two players - the rest wouldn't worry me if I was playing against them as captain.

You've got to do your thing well, you can look at the opposition [but] I want my players to play well. Every time I played, I said in the dressing room: "Listen, we have to play well."

Every single player needs to play well. Individually and as a team, England need to play well because Australia have got a good bowling attack. Experienced and good - even the spinner's good, experienced.

But make them play exceptionally, that puts them under pressure at home. I've seen their media turn when their team doesn't play well.

Boycott: England must use common sense in Australia

I've always been a little wary of being too critical when the modern-day England do mess up, because where Brendon McCullum has taken them from what it was is fantastic.

People have a habit, we all do, of forgetting how bad we were under Joe Root, who's a wonderful player and lovely lad. I love him to bits, but as a captain, his team were at such a low ebb when they came back from the West Indies.

The first thing you're got to do with a set of 11 players, for god's sake, is enjoy it. Get up in the morning and want to get out there and play.

Brendon McCullum has done all of that. Ben's been captain, but Brendon came - without him it wouldn't have happened, so full marks. Fantastic.

We've got to be careful. We have seen them sometimes go overboard when they could just settle back a bit, bat sensibly andwin the match. We have a right to be a bit critical of that because it's silly cricket. But our cricket has gone from there (the bottom), up there. All they have to do now is use a bit of brain. A bit of common sense.

Boycott: Botham was the best I played with but he got the captaincy too early

I think Beefy (Ian Botham) was the best England cricketer I've ever played with, without a doubt. I think he got the captaincy five years too early, too young.

If he'd got it at 29 or something, he'd have had lots of experience, maturity. We all mature, we're all different later.

Boycott: Jadeja is my favourite current cricketer

I like Ravindra Jadeja. He's always in the game. He bowls left-arm spin, and his fielding is fantastic.

I've always thought that if you can do a job in the team, fine; but another quality that isn't spoken about much is through your performance, can you lift the others?

He fields so brilliantly, his energy lifts everybody - and he bats. Smile on his face, he's a tough bugger. Not just in Test cricket, but T20 - Chennai have won the IPL five times.

He's a top player and does everything I like: has energy, smiles but is tough and competitive.