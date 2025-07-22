Stick to Cricket Episode Five: India legend Ravi Shastri joins the team to talk England v India and more

India legend Ravi Shastri is latest star guest on Stick To Cricket

Shastri joins Vaughan, Cook, Lloyd and Tuffers to talk England v India and much more

Cricket's biggest rivalry, India's next superstar all discussed on the show

Betfair and The Overlap proudly present "Stick to Cricket," a captivating new show featuring renowned England cricket legends Michael Vaughan, Sir Alastair Cook, David 'Bumble' Lloyd, and Phil 'Tuffers' Tufnell.

The weekly show offers insights and discussions, with special guests joining the cricket icons to delve into the sport's hottest topics.

In this week's episode they are joined by former India head coach and all-rounder Ravi Shastri who had the following to say on some of the big stories...

Enthralling test series could go either way

It's been 15 enthralling days of cricket, every test had gone into the fifth day, it could have gone either way.

If India had seized their moments it could have been 3-0 but England have shown a lot of character, first at Leeds then again on the final day at Lords where the captain put his hands up, bowled those long spells, put his neck on the line and pulled it off. It is set up beautifully.

If you saw the two captains, Shubman was having an outstanding series and Stokes was getting there. You could almost sense at Edgbaston he was preserving himself, he wanted enough in the tank to go to Lords at full pelt.

Jadeja can learn from Stokes

Ben Stokes raises the bar, he senses the big moments. I feel Jadeja, if he has even 40 per cent of the belief of Ben, he will win you a lot more matches, there is no doubting his talent. He has to go and believe he can take change. In terms of batting talent, he has three triple hundreds in first class cricket and it took him ages to realise he has that batting potential.

One of the great sights of this series was at the Lord's test was when Stokes and Jadeja hugged each other, two of the best all-rounders in the business at the moment, mutual respect in a tight, tight game.

Gill will be the next superstar of Indian cricket

"Shubman Gill will be the next superstar, yes. It is always somehow batsmen. Shubman, the start he has had now, the captaincy and runs he has made, he will be the pin up boy for sure.

"He is young, fresh, has the looks, now is time to cash in.

"He is calm, what you have seen is what you get. With exposure, with time, he will settle down, there is no question about that."

Liam Dawson a 'good choice' for Australian pitches for 'control'

"In The Ashes you will need a spinner to do a controlling job, more than anything else. Keep it tight on a hot day, someone who can keep things tight if you're fielding for steady and hopefully someone who can give you some runs as well.

"Australia will be hard [for Shoaib Bashir] you might need a spinner to give you more with the bat. A good choice there [is Liam Dawson].

"On tracks where there's not much assistance for spin, like in Australia, and it just bounces, you need a bit [of batting]."

Ashes will have to break records to keep up with India vs Australia

"I would say, in the years I played, the biggest rivalry is India vs Pakistan [over England vs Australia]. The interest it generates from the outside is massive.

"Having said that, in the last ten years, India vs Australia has taken off. In cricketing terms, India vs Australia has produced some series.

"This year, you've got record crowds into the MCG for Boxing Day. The largest number of people that came in since Don Bradman's team in 1936.

"Now, I think that The Ashes will get a lot of people, but to upstage that you have to have a great series and probably the best crowd ever."