Runs in the Highveld

South Africa v India

Thursday 14 December, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

South Africa v India Second T20 team news

South Africa are without Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen as they depart to prepare for the Test series. Perhaps not such a bad thing in the case of Jansen, who has lost his line. That means left-armer Nande Burger and Ottniel Baartman, who impressed in SAT20, could play.

There is some talk of Donovan Ferreira playing as an all-rounder, which may raise alarm bells. Isn't he a wicket-keeper? Yes but he also bowls handy off-spin.

Ferreira, Tristan Stubbs and Aiden Markram as fifth and sixth bowling options does seem a bit risky, though.

Possible XI: Breetzke, Hendricks, Markram, Klaasen, Miller, Stubbs, Phehlukwayo, Ferreira/Baartman, Burger, Shamsi, Williams

Deepak Chahar is definitely out having not even arrived in South Africa yet. That is a blow as India desperately look to stem the flow of runs in the field. Ravi Bishnoi for Kuldeep has been mooted but why not play both? Another alternative is Washington Sundar to add balance.

The form of Arshdeep Singh has dropped off a clip. His economy was more than 15 an over as South Africa waltzed to a target of 152 in 14 overs under Duckworth-Lewis. But if India want three seamers then he plays.

Yas Jaiswal may make way for Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has recovered from illnes.

Possible XI: Gaikwad, Gill, Varma, Yadav, Rinku, Jitesh, Jadeja, Sundar/Bishnoi/Kuldeep, Arshdeep, Mukesh, Siraj

South Africa v India Second T20 pitch report

We're expecting big runs in Johannesburg with the threat of rain in the Highveld slim. In March the Wanderers saw the 16th highest T20i match total of runs (433) recorded as South Africa clashed with West Indies. It was, however, only the fourth time in ten that the side batting first had busted more than 180.

Wayward bowling attacks (India have been consistent in this regard since the World Cup) and powerful batting line-ups could have the biggest say, though. Sportsbook go 5/16.00 that both teams score 200 and 11/43.75 for both making 190. Have an interest in both.

Back both teams to score 200+ @ 5/16.00 Bet now

Back both teams to score 190+ @ 11/43.75 Bet now

We nailed a nice winner in game two as South Africa took a 1-0 lead in PE. But we're less keen to get with them at 2.111/10 this time.

We're worried about the balance of their XI pre-toss but if they manage to pick both Baartman and Burger we will probably go in again.

This could well be a shootout between the batters. And India stack up well in that regard so long as they continue with the new breed of Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh. Suryakumar Yadav also looked in ominous form.

On the subject of Sky, Sportsbook go 7/24.50 that he top scores and we're happy to bet that as it gives us an edge on how often he wins. Tilak is a saver at 11/26.50 - the price is wrong given that he batted at No 3 in PE.

Back Suryakumar Yadav top India bat @ 7/24.50 Bet now

For South Africa it's time to revisit an old favourite in the form of Heinrich Klaasen. Bet him at 4/15.00 for top SA bat.

Back Heinrich Klaasen top SA bat @ 4/15.00 Bet now

Cricket... Only Bettor Aus v Pak Series Analysis - Listen Here

Read Big Bash match previews here