South Africa dismantled twice

Pitch looks flat

Head could go big

South Africa v Australia

Sunday 3 September, 13:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

South Africa v Australia team news

South Africa have been hugely disappointing, being well-beaten twice in Durban. They couldn't show gumption bowling first and then they made a pair of it with a poor batting effort in game two.

The Kingsmead surfaces look flat and true for one side at the moment. The hosts' 164 to defend was below par.

There should be changes but don't count on it. They're learning nothing about Temba Bavuma at this stage and one from Matt Breetzke or Donovan Ferreira could be added to the batting order. Dewald Brevis does look vulnerable, though.

The initial plan was to rotate wicketkeeping duties but Tristan Stubbs has kept in both games. One from Lungi Ngidi and Gerald Coetzee are likely to come out for Sisanda Magala.

Possible XI: Hendricks, Bavuma, van der Dussen, Markram, Stubbs, Ferreira, Jansen, Ngidi, Williams, Shamsi, Magala

Australia, 2-0 up, have the luxury of trying out new combinations. But it's more likely they tweak batting order instead of making a raft of changes.

Marcus Stoinis might get the chance to open the batting. Or Josh Inglis. Aaron Hardie could also be given more responsibility higher up the order.

With the ball, Jason Behrendorff could come in for a game at the expense of Nathan Ellis or Spencer Johnson.

Possible XI: Short, Head, M Marsh, Inglis, Hardie, Stoinis, David, Abbott, Behrendorff, Ellis, Zampa

South Africa v Australia pitch report

The Durban surface can be tricky to call. Domestic cricket has seen low scores but the SA T20 was excellent for batting in two of the three. It seems clear that the first two matches in this series was played on similar surfaces. We expect another flat one has been prepped.

Australia, then, for more than 180 and 190 on the first-innings runs seems sensible particularly given the wayward bowling offered by the hosts so far. The former may be available at 2.1511/10 or 2.206/5. Keep an eye for Sportsbook prices of around 13/27.40 for a ton in first dig.

Back Australia over 180 1st inns runs @ 2.1511/10 Bet now

South Africa v Australia match odds

South Africa are 2.526/4 with Australia 1.635/8. So the hosts' reserve team has been outclassed by Australia's.

The fact that it's a dead rubber might convince some to consider the hosts here. But we're not sure. An inexperienced team has failed to be competitive batting first or second. Australia look like they're loving smashing the home team, playing with joy and freedom.

That could well to continue. The odds don't help us much in that regard, though. In an ideal world, South Africa bat first, shift the odds to around 1.804/5 Australia and then we get involved.

South Africa v Australia player bets

Travis Head hasn't fired yet while either side of him Matt Short and Mitch Marsh have tucked in. Head seems too good a player to miss out again and if we can get a boosted price on him for top Aussie bat we'll play. Fingers crossed for 3/13.95 with Sportsbook. His innings runs at overs 23.5 at 5/61.84 are also an option.

For South Africa, Ferreira has appeal at big numbers from around 18/119.00 for top bat. That could double in play. he is a very quick scorer.