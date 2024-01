Cape Town pitch may not be road

MI Cape Town v Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Tuesday 16 January, 15.30

MI Cape Town v Sunrisers Eastern Cape team news

Cape Town thrashed Joburg by 98 runs to get over defeat by Durban in the opener. George Linde was brought into that XI. Rassie van der Dussen's century saw them post a whopping 243.

Probable XI: van der Dussen, Rickleton, Brevis, Esterhuizen, Livingstone, Pollard, S Curran, Linde, Rabada, Hendricks, Stone

Sunrisers, the holders, suffered defeat by Durban after conceding 225. Dawid Malan, Sisanda Magala and Craig Overton have yet to be included in the Sunrisers XI . Jordan Hermaan was a surprise pick to open the batting.

Possible XI: Rossington, Hermann, Abell, Markram, Stubbs, Jansen, Swanepoel, Dawson, Harmer, Worrall, Baartman

MI Cape Town v Sunrisers Eastern Cape pitch report

There were only two scores of 160 or more in five games last season. This was in contrast to the previous three T20 first-innings all busting 170. This might be a game to take on a high 20-over par line. Six of the last eight have been won by the side batting second.

Sunrisers need to get their best team on the park sharpish after a washout and a loss. They are outsiders here at 2.166/5 with CT 1.784/5. If Magala is available and one from Malan and Overton, they could be worth risking.

It may be smart to keep that toss bias on side, though. Their charge to the final began last term when upsetting Cape Town.

Adam Rossington is winning 27% of the time so the 16/54.20 from the Sportsbook about him top scoring for Sunrisers has appeal. Rassie has been boosted to 11/43.75 for Cape Town and he seems in sublime touch. Aiden Markram didn't bowl last time but they could find room for extra batting by using his spin and dropping the expensive Beyers Swanepoel. The 13/27.50 is not a bad shout for most wickets although we're looking to win it on economy in a dead heat.

